Revere Beach Pizzeria 180 Shirley Ave
180 Shirley Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Specials
Calzones
Large NY Style Pizza
Three Cheese Pizza (18")$18.00
Pepperoni Pizza (18")$20.00
Half & Half Customize (18")
Choose your half and the other half of the pizza of your choice. Please choose this option if you want to split your pizzas!
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (18")
Served with lightly fried buffalo chicken, bacon bites and blue cheese crumbles.$22.00
Margherita Pizza (18")
Fresh Mozzarella, basil and olive oil$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Arugula and Prosciutto Pizza (18")
Served with arugula, prosciutto, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.$20.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza (18”)
Caramelized onions and BBQ chicken$22.00
Hawaiian Pizza Pizza (18")
Ham and pineapple, you either love it or hate it!$22.00
Roasted Vegetables Pizza (18")
Includes red onion, peppers, broccoli, spinach, zucchini and squash.$21.00
Sausage Ricotta Pizza (spicy) 18"
Served with Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, roasted peppers and spicy oil.$22.00
Chicken Alfredo Pizza (White Pizza, 18")
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, olive oil and broccoli, White pizza (no tomato sauce).$22.00
Steak and Cheese Pizza (18")
Served with murshrooms, green peppers and onions$25.00
Meatlovers Pizza (18")
Sausage, Italian meatball, pepperoni and bacon.$23.00
Chicken Caesar Pizza (White Pizza, 18")
Grilled Chicken, Caesar dressing (white, no tomato sauce), and romaine lettuce.$23.00
Mexican Birria Pizza (18")
Served with shredded Birria style Beef, onions and cilantro.$23.00
Al Pastor Pizza (18")
Served with Mexican style Pastor Pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro.$23.00
Starters
Hot Sandwitches
BBQ Roast Beef Roll
Thin Sliced roast beef (Hot, Medium Rare) with Swiss cheese and BBQ sauce.$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon bites and blue cheese dressing.$11.50
Tuna Melt Panini
Tuna salad and American cheese on a press Panini$9.50
Steak and Cheese Sub
Philly cheese steak with cheese (American or provolone), peppers, mushrooms and caramelized onions.$13.99
House Italian Meatball Sub
Plum tomato sauce, provelone, romano cheese, extra virgin olive oil and basil.$13.50
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken breast, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce, provelone, romano cheese and basil.$13.50
Cold Sandwitches & Wraps
Tuna Salad Roll (Cold)
Roll with tuna salad with lettuce, onion and tomato.$9.50
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Classic Ceasar salad and grilled chicken on a flour tortilla wrap$11.50
Caprese Hero Sub
Arugula, plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.$11.50
Imported Italian Hero Sub
Provolone cheese, Italian capicola, salami, pepperoni and provelone cheese$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap
Includes romaine lettuce, bacon bites and blue cheese dressing.$11.50
Gyros
Pasta
Pasta
Served with the house tomato sauce, Romano cheese, basil and extra virgin olive oil.$12.50
Baked Rigatoni
Served with the house tomato Sauce, ricotta-mozzarella mix, Romano cheese, brasil and extra virgin olive oil.$14.50
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Pasta
Alfredo sauce on pasta (linguine or rigatoni) with grilled chicken and broccoli.$15.50OUT OF STOCK
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, shrimp, garlic and Parmesan cheese$18.50OUT OF STOCK
Beef Lasagna Bolognese$16.50
Mac & Cheese Plain$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and onions. Dressing: Italian$11.50
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan shaved and Romano cheese$11.50
Caprese Salad
Arugula, plum tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic laze and extra virgin olive oil.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Chef Salad
Includes iceberg lettuce, carrots, onion, tomatoes, sliced cucumber, ham, turkey, provolone cheese and Italian dressing.$14.50
Drinks
Soda Can
Current choices: Coke/pepsi, Diet Coke/pepsi. Please comment your choice or you will be given a random drink.$2.25
Sanpellegrino Aranciata$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Sanpellegrino Limonata$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Snapple
Choices: Raspberry or Peach$3.50
Fresh and Squeezed Orange Juice (16oz)$5.60
Water Bottle$2.00
S.Preregrino Sparkling$3.75
Ice cup$0.50OUT OF STOCK
Hot chocolate$4.68OUT OF STOCK
2L Soda Bottle$5.50
Desserts and Snacks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy! We close online/phone orders during peak hours due to a large demand of in-person orders, thank you for your patience. Orders are delivered by Doordash drivers.
180 Shirley Ave, Revere, MA 02151