  • Home
  • /
  • Revere
  • /
  • Revere Beach Pizzeria - 180 Shirley Ave
Main picView gallery

Revere Beach Pizzeria 180 Shirley Ave

review star

No reviews yet

180 Shirley Ave

Revere, MA 02151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Three Cheese Pizza Special (18")
Half & Half Customize (18")
Pepperoni Special (18")


Pizza Specials

Three Cheese Pizza Special (18")

$16.00

Pepperoni Special (18")

$20.00

Half & Half Customize (18")

Choose your half and the other half of the pizza of your choice. Please choose this option if you want to split your pizzas!

Buffalo Chicken Special (18")

$22.00

Served with buffalo chicken, bacon bites and blue cheese crumbles.

Margherita Special (18")

$18.00

Arugula and Prosciutto Special (18")

$20.00

Served with Romano cheese, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.

Pastor Ginga Special (18")

$22.00Out of stock

Served with Mexican style pork, prineapple, onions and jalapeños.

BBQ Chicken Special (18”)

$22.00

Caramelized onions and BBQ chicken

Hawaiian Pizza Special (18")

$22.00

Ham and pineapple, you either love it or hate it!

Roasted Vegetables Special (18")

$20.00

Eggplant, RR peppers, zucchini, B. rabe

Sausage Ricotta Special (spicy) 18"

$22.00

Served with Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic and Romano cheese.

Sausage, Pepper & Broccoli Rabe Special (18”)

$20.00

White Pizza

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.50

Starters

Eggplant Rollatini

$5.00

Italian Meatball

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

NY Garlic Knots

$4.00

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$12.00

Prepare in BBQ or Buffalo flavors (plain not available)

Hot Heroes

Chicken Parmesan Hero

$12.00

Plum tomato sauce, provelone, romano cheese and basil.

House Italian Meatball Hero

$12.00

Plum tomato sauce, provelone, romano cheese and basil.

Eggplant Parmesan Hero

$12.00

Plum tomato sauce, basil, provolone, Romano cheese.

Italian Sausage Hero

$12.00

Plum tomato sauce, basil, provolone, Romano cheese.

Roast Beef & Mozzarella Au-Jus

$12.00

Served with sauce in the sandwich (Au-Jus) made of caramelized onions and sun dried tomato pesto calabrese spread.

Roasted Porchetta & Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Provolone cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato pesto and Pomodoro sauce.

Cold Heroes

Imported Italian Hero

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese, Italian capicola, salami, pepperoni and provelone cheese

Caprese Hero

$11.00

Arugula, plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Tukey and Avocado Club

$13.00

Arugula, tomato, onions, bacon and chipotle aioli

Tuna Salad Hero

$13.00

Arugula, tomato, celery, black olives, fresh lime juice and extra virgin olive oil.

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Classic Ceasar salad and grilled chicken on a flour tortilla wrap

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

A mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and onions. Dressing: Zinfandel Vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce with homameade dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

A salad with goat cheese, mixed greens, arugula, grill pears, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Arugula, plum tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, balsamic laze and extra virgin olive oil.

Drinks

Soda Can

$2.00

Current choices: Coke, Diet Coke. Please comment your choice or you will be given a random drink.

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Choices: Raspberry or Peach

Nantucket Nectar

$3.00

Fresh and Squeezed Orange Juice (16oz)

$6.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

S.Preregrino Sparkling

$3.75

Desserts and Snacks

Brownie (CONTAINS NUTS)

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie. Contains wallnuts!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Cannoli

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We close online/phone orders during peak hours due to a large demand of in-person orders, thank you for your patience. Orders are delivered by Doordash drivers.

Location

180 Shirley Ave, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Istanbul Diner Cafe HQ - 120 VFW PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
120 VFW PKWY Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Mission Beach House - Revere - 400 Ocean Ave Second Floor
orange starNo Reviews
400 Ocean Ave Second Floor Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Esquite Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1148 North Shore Road Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Esquite - 194 Shirley Ave C1
orange starNo Reviews
194 Shirley Ave C1 Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Napoles Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1233 Bennington St East Boston, MA 02128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Revere

Dryft
orange star4.6 • 499
500 Ocean Ave Revere, MA 02151
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Revere
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston