Reverend's BBQ
7712 SE 13th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salads
BBQ Chop Salad
Brisket Burnt Ends, Aged White Cheddar, Chow-Chow, Romaine, House Ranch Dressing. Available Vegetarian, Sub Tempeh
The Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce, Laurelhurst Market Bacon, Shaved Radishes, Fried Onions & Blue Cheese Dressing
Smoked Chicken Salad
Smoked Chicken Breast, Romaine, Arugula and Radicchio, Citrus-Sumac Vinaigrette, Pickled Cranberries, Sweet & Savory Almonds, Smoked Feta
The Big House
Romaine, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Shaved Radish, Pickled Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Croutons & Choice of Dressing (Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese)
The Small House
Like the Big House, Just Smaller
Sandwiches
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket, Picalilli, BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions. Comes with choice of one side.
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Carolina Chopped Pork with Chopped Slaw, Zucchini Pickles and Mayo. Comes with choice of one side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh with Shredded Iceberg, Pepperoncini, Spicy Mayo. Served with Choice of 1 side.
"The Good Reverend" Burger
Laurelhurst Market Ground Beef Patty mixed with Brisket Burnt Ends, Topped with Pimento Cheese, House Pickles, Shredded Iceberg, Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Choice of 1 Side
Smoked Tempeh Sandwich
Smoked Surata Tempeh, Fried and Tossed with Ozark BBQ Sauce with Chopped Slaw, Mayo, Chow Chow and Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Choice of 1 Side.
Reverend's BBQ Meat Platter
St. Louis Cut Smoked Pork Ribs
Meat By The Pound
Boneless Fried Chicken Thighs
Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs Soaked in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning Dust and Fried Crispy.
Boneless Fried Chicken Breasts
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, soaked in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning Dust and Fried Crispy.
Beef Brisket
Rubbed with Salt and Pepper and Smoked for 12 Hours until Tender
Chopped Pork Shoulder
Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Seasoned with Spicy Vinegar Sauce and Dusted with Shake. (Try it with the Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce!)
Smoked Tempeh
Surata Tempeh Smoked, Fried and Tossed with Ozark BBQ Sauce
BBQ Plates (Lunch)
Sliced Beef Brisket Plate
Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket - Smoked Twelve hours Over Oak Wood
Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Shoulder Plate
Pork Shoulder Smoked, Chopped, Tossed with Spicy Vinegar Sauce and Seasoning Dust. Choice of 1 Side.
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Plate
Three Smoked Pork Ribs. Choice of Ozark BBQ Mopped or Dry-Rubbed. Served with Choice of 1 Side.
Fried Chicken Thigh Plate
Choice of Boneless Thighs or Breasts, Soaked Overnight in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning and Fried Crispy. Choice of 1 Side.
Fried Chicken Breast Plate
Choice of Boneless Thighs or Breasts, Soaked Overnight in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning and Fried Crispy. Choice of 1 Side.
Smoked Tempeh Plate
Surata Tempeh, Smoked, Sliced, Fried and Tossed with Ozark BBQ Sauce
Sides
BBQ Beans
Mom's Baked Beans - baked with bacon, smoked meats, brown sugar and molasses
Collard Greens
Collard Greens Sow Braised with Vinegar, a pinch of Sugar, Garlic and Smoked Onions. Vegan! But hard to tell...
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells In Creamy, Cheesy Sauce. Topped with Crushed BBQ Potato Chips
Seasoned French Fries
Battered Pub Fries tossed with Shake Dust
Griddled Polenta with Creamed Corn & Tasso Ham
A Wedge of Creamy Polenta Crisped on the Griddle & Topped with Creamed Corn and Laurelhurst Market Spicy Tasso Ham
Chopped Slaw
Creamy Chopped Cabbage Slaw
Creamy Potato Salad
Potatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Pickle and Hard Boiled Egg in Creamy Dressing
Desserts
Beer
To-Go Cocktails
Holy Smokes - To Go
Jim Beam, Smoked Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon
Moscow Mule - To Go
Monopolowa Vodka, Fresh Lime, Ginger Syrup (Copper Cup Not Included - But Recommended :)
Sellwood Collins - To Go
Monopolowa Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit, Fresh Lemon, Vanilla Syrup
Hats
Reverend's Trucker Hat - Grey & Yellow
These are cotton twill, mid-height, structured 6 panel trucker hat. Meshed back with a pre-curved visor and classic snap back. From mountain top to point break, this one does it all.
Reverend's Trucker Hat - Brown
These are cotton twill, mid-height, structured 6 panel trucker hat. Meshed back with a pre-curved visor and classic snap back. From mountain top to point break, this one does it all.
T-Shirts
Reverend's Fancy Logo T-Shirt
- 100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey -4.3 oz. - fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage - 1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar - Sideseamed
Reverend's BBQ Logo T-Shirt
- 100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey - 4.3 oz. - fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage - 1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar - Sideseamed
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Reverend's BBQ is a welcoming, laid-back smokehouse restaurant offering smoked meats, fried chicken, and beer on tap in the heart of Portland's Sellwood neighborhood. All are welcome at our table!
7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202