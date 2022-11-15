Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reverend's BBQ

7712 SE 13th Ave

Portland, OR 97202

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Deviled Eggs
Hushpuppies

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.95

Four Halves with Brisket Burnt Ends & Picalilli

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$7.95

Fried Cornmeal Fritters with Corn, Tasso, Green Pepper & Remoulade

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$7.95

Smoked, fried and tossed with house spice rub. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Celery Sticks

Salads

Delicious fresh salads. During Lunch, add 1 piece Fried Chicken Thigh or Breast to a salad for $4
BBQ Chop Salad

BBQ Chop Salad

$17.95

Brisket Burnt Ends, Aged White Cheddar, Chow-Chow, Romaine, House Ranch Dressing. Available Vegetarian, Sub Tempeh

The Wedge

The Wedge

$13.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Laurelhurst Market Bacon, Shaved Radishes, Fried Onions & Blue Cheese Dressing

Smoked Chicken Salad

Smoked Chicken Salad

$14.95

Smoked Chicken Breast, Romaine, Arugula and Radicchio, Citrus-Sumac Vinaigrette, Pickled Cranberries, Sweet & Savory Almonds, Smoked Feta

The Big House

The Big House

$12.95

Romaine, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Shaved Radish, Pickled Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Croutons & Choice of Dressing (Vinaigrette, Ranch, Blue Cheese)

The Small House

The Small House

$8.95

Like the Big House, Just Smaller

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on a griddled Grand Central Bakery Potato Bun. Comes with choice of one side dish.
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.45

Smoked Brisket, Picalilli, BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions. Comes with choice of one side.

Chopped Pork Sandwich

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Carolina Chopped Pork with Chopped Slaw, Zucchini Pickles and Mayo. Comes with choice of one side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh with Shredded Iceberg, Pepperoncini, Spicy Mayo. Served with Choice of 1 side.

"The Good Reverend" Burger

"The Good Reverend" Burger

$17.95

Laurelhurst Market Ground Beef Patty mixed with Brisket Burnt Ends, Topped with Pimento Cheese, House Pickles, Shredded Iceberg, Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Choice of 1 Side

Smoked Tempeh Sandwich

Smoked Tempeh Sandwich

$14.95

Smoked Surata Tempeh, Fried and Tossed with Ozark BBQ Sauce with Chopped Slaw, Mayo, Chow Chow and Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Choice of 1 Side.

Reverend's BBQ Meat Platter

So much meat, so many sides Serves 4
Reverend's BBQ Meat Platter

Reverend's BBQ Meat Platter

$82.95

Half-Pound Each of Smoked Brisket, Carolina Chopped Pork Shoulder & Fried Chicken Thighs, A Half-Rack of Smoked Pork Ribs, Pickles and Choice of 3 Large Sides (Feeds 4)

St. Louis Cut Smoked Pork Ribs

Our Smoked St. Louis-cut Pork Ribs. Dry rubbed and smoked around six hours. Available mopped with BBQ Sauce during smoking for that lacquered exterior or just hit with the dry rub. Delicious either way.
Mopped Smoked Ribs - Half Rack

Mopped Smoked Ribs - Half Rack

$23.95

Mopped Smoked Ribs - Full Rack

$39.95

Dry Rubbed Ribs (No Mop) - Half Rack

$23.95

Dry Rubbed Ribs (No Mop) - Full Rack

$39.95

Meat By The Pound

Perfect for sharing (or just keeping to yourself), get our meats by the half pound or pound. Great way to try our different items, just order a few sides to go with them!
Boneless Fried Chicken Thighs

Boneless Fried Chicken Thighs

$11.95+

Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs Soaked in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning Dust and Fried Crispy.

Boneless Fried Chicken Breasts

Boneless Fried Chicken Breasts

$12.95+

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, soaked in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning Dust and Fried Crispy.

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$19.95+

Rubbed with Salt and Pepper and Smoked for 12 Hours until Tender

Chopped Pork Shoulder

Chopped Pork Shoulder

$12.95+

Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Seasoned with Spicy Vinegar Sauce and Dusted with Shake. (Try it with the Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce!)

Smoked Tempeh

Smoked Tempeh

$11.95+

Surata Tempeh Smoked, Fried and Tossed with Ozark BBQ Sauce

BBQ Plates (Lunch)

Our BBQ lunch plates come with choice of 1 side. Add smoked pork ribs or our crispy fried chicken to round it out!
Sliced Beef Brisket Plate

Sliced Beef Brisket Plate

$21.49

Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket - Smoked Twelve hours Over Oak Wood

Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Shoulder Plate

Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Shoulder Plate

$16.49

Pork Shoulder Smoked, Chopped, Tossed with Spicy Vinegar Sauce and Seasoning Dust. Choice of 1 Side.

St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Plate

St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Plate

$15.95

Three Smoked Pork Ribs. Choice of Ozark BBQ Mopped or Dry-Rubbed. Served with Choice of 1 Side.

Fried Chicken Thigh Plate

Fried Chicken Thigh Plate

$15.45

Choice of Boneless Thighs or Breasts, Soaked Overnight in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning and Fried Crispy. Choice of 1 Side.

Fried Chicken Breast Plate

Fried Chicken Breast Plate

$16.45

Choice of Boneless Thighs or Breasts, Soaked Overnight in Buttermilk, Dredged in our Signature Seasoning and Fried Crispy. Choice of 1 Side.

Smoked Tempeh Plate

Smoked Tempeh Plate

$14.49

Surata Tempeh, Smoked, Sliced, Fried and Tossed with Ozark BBQ Sauce

Sides

Nothing like some sides to round out a big spread of smoked or fried meats!
BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$4.45+

Mom's Baked Beans - baked with bacon, smoked meats, brown sugar and molasses

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.45+

Collard Greens Sow Braised with Vinegar, a pinch of Sugar, Garlic and Smoked Onions. Vegan! But hard to tell...

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.45+

Pasta Shells In Creamy, Cheesy Sauce. Topped with Crushed BBQ Potato Chips

Seasoned French Fries

Seasoned French Fries

$4.45+

Battered Pub Fries tossed with Shake Dust

Griddled Polenta with Creamed Corn & Tasso Ham

Griddled Polenta with Creamed Corn & Tasso Ham

$4.45+

A Wedge of Creamy Polenta Crisped on the Griddle & Topped with Creamed Corn and Laurelhurst Market Spicy Tasso Ham

Chopped Slaw

Chopped Slaw

$3.45+

Creamy Chopped Cabbage Slaw

Creamy Potato Salad

Creamy Potato Salad

$3.45+

Potatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Pickle and Hard Boiled Egg in Creamy Dressing

Desserts

Get a little something sweet, there always seems to be room for dessert!
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.95

Banana Pudding, Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream, 'Nilla Wafers

Cheesecake

$7.95

Sauce Sides

Add Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Add Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Add Ozark BBQ

Add Spicy Ozark BBQ

Add Carolina Gold

Add Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Add Side Mayo

$0.50

Add side Remoulade

$0.50

Bottles and Cans

Bulldog Root Beer

Bulldog Root Beer

$4.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$4.00
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$4.00
Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00
Dad's Cream Soda

Dad's Cream Soda

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer

Buoy Pilsner 12oz Can

Buoy Pilsner 12oz Can

$5.00
Buoy Pilsner 6 Pack

Buoy Pilsner 6 Pack

$15.00
Ecliptic Starburst IPA 12oz Can

Ecliptic Starburst IPA 12oz Can

$5.00
Ecliptic Starburst IPA Six Pack

Ecliptic Starburst IPA Six Pack

$15.00
Incline Cider Can 12oz

Incline Cider Can 12oz

$5.00Out of stock
Incline Cider Six Pack

Incline Cider Six Pack

$15.00
Rainier Lager Tallboy 16oz Can

Rainier Lager Tallboy 16oz Can

$3.50
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer 24oz Can

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer 24oz Can

$7.50

N/A Beer lager

$5.00

N/A Beer IPA

$5.00

To-Go Cocktails

Holy Smokes - To Go

Holy Smokes - To Go

$14.00Out of stock

Jim Beam, Smoked Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon

Moscow Mule - To Go

Moscow Mule - To Go

$14.00Out of stock

Monopolowa Vodka, Fresh Lime, Ginger Syrup (Copper Cup Not Included - But Recommended :)

Sellwood Collins - To Go

Sellwood Collins - To Go

$14.00Out of stock

Monopolowa Vodka, Fresh Grapefruit, Fresh Lemon, Vanilla Syrup

Hats

Reverend's Trucker Hat - Grey & Yellow

Reverend's Trucker Hat - Grey & Yellow

$18.00

These are cotton twill, mid-height, structured 6 panel trucker hat. Meshed back with a pre-curved visor and classic snap back. From mountain top to point break, this one does it all.

Reverend's Trucker Hat - Brown

Reverend's Trucker Hat - Brown

$18.00

These are cotton twill, mid-height, structured 6 panel trucker hat. Meshed back with a pre-curved visor and classic snap back. From mountain top to point break, this one does it all.

T-Shirts

Reverend's Fancy Logo T-Shirt

Reverend's Fancy Logo T-Shirt

- 100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey -4.3 oz. - fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage - 1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar - Sideseamed

Reverend's BBQ Logo T-Shirt

Reverend's BBQ Logo T-Shirt

- 100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey - 4.3 oz. - fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage - 1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar - Sideseamed

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reverend's BBQ is a welcoming, laid-back smokehouse restaurant offering smoked meats, fried chicken, and beer on tap in the heart of Portland's Sellwood neighborhood. All are welcome at our table!

Location

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Gallery
Reverend's BBQ image
Reverend's BBQ image
Reverend's BBQ image

