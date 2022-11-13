Reverie Cafe + Bar imageView gallery
Vegan
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Reverie Cafe + Bar

601 Reviews

$$

1517 East 35th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Order Again

Merch

Hoodies

$40.00

T-Shirts

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
LUNCH M-F: 11am-4pm DINNER DAILY: 4-9pm BRUNCH WEEKENDS: 9:30am-2:30pm Call us with questions!

1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Reverie Cafe + Bar image

