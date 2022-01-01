Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revitalive - Andover

77 Reviews

$

93 Main St

Andover, MA 01810

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl
Black Bean Bowl (Warm)
Avocado Toast

Organic Bowls - Veggies + Grain, Served Warm (W) or Cold (C)

Our organic MADE-TO-ORDER bowls are served either warm or cold with fresh, organic veggies, scratch-made organic dressings and sauces (free of dairy, soy, sugar and processed ingredients) and served over organic gluten-free grains (can opt to serve over greens for an extra charge)

Asian Bowl (Warm)

$10.95

Gently steamed broccoli, kale, carrots, peppers, onions, purple cabbage served over brown rice and with our signature almond chili and wasabi-ginger sauces topped with a sprinkle of black sesame seeds

Black Bean Bowl (Warm)

$10.95

Our own house-made black beans, fresh pico de gallo, steamed broccoli, and corn served over brown rice and topped with fresh avocado, house-made cilantro cream and Mexi-sauce + Add Pumpkin seed taco 'meat' ($1.25)

Falafel Salad Bowl (Served Cold) (Nuts)

$11.95

Our house-made dehydrated (not fried) almond/cashew-based faux-lafel (bean-free) served with spring mix, grape tomatoes, olives, shredded carrots, house-made raw hummus (bean-free) and fresh cucumbers over quinoa with our savory sunflower seed dressing

Harvest Roots Bowl (Warm) (nuts)

$11.95

Gently steamed butternut squash, carrots, beets, broccoli and kale served with our house-made veggie fritters (cashews/pecans) over quinoa and topped with our sesame ginger sauce and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and organic dried cranberries

Macro Bowl (Warm)

$10.95

A mix of steamed kale, black beans, broccoli served over whole-grain brown rice and topped with raw sauerkraut and our savory sunflower sauce sprinkled with black sesame seeds

Tex-Mex Salad Bowl (Cold)

$11.95

Fresh salsa, corn, pumpkin seed 'taco meat', avocado, kale crumbles and spring mix over quinoa with our tangy Mexi-sauce and dairy-free Cilantro 'cream'

Organic Salads

Organic salads and veggies with our scratch-made vegan dressings(free of sugar, dairy, soy and preservatives)

Spinach Salad

$9.95

baby spinach, dried cranberries, pecans, kale crumbles, and fresh slices of pear (or apple) served with our creamy sunflower seed dressing (vegan, soy-free, sugar-free)

Rainbow Salad

$10.95

Try this colorful salad of mixed baby greens with cucumbers, carrots, peppers, grape tomatoes, purple cabbage with black sesame seeds and our tangy house-made sesame ginger dressing

Vegan GF Toasts & Sandwiches

We offer a few delicious vegan, GF sandwiches and toasts on our house-made bread (soy free, gmo-free, gluten-free)

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Our toasted GF sweet potato biscuit topped with lemony avocado, our house-made vegan cilantro cream, pumpkin seeds, kale crumbles and chili flakes

Grilled Cheese + Avocado + Spinach

$8.99

Try our delicious coconut-based cheese (soy-free & dairy-free) on our toasted gluten-free focaccia bread with greens, avocado and our creamy herbed vegan aioli (Vegan, GF, SF, NF) + Choice of Pepper Jack OR Gouda Cheese/ + Add Sliced Tomato ($.75)

Grilled Cheese + Spinach

$7.99

Try our delicious coconut-based cheese (soy-free & dairy-free) on our toasted gluten-free focaccia bread with greens and our creamy herbed vegan aioli (Vegan, GF, SF, NF) + Choice of Pepper Jack OR Gouda Cheese/ + Add Avocado ($1.25) or Sliced Tomato ($.75)

Mexi Toast

$8.99

Our GF toasted sweet-potato biscuit topped with house-made black beans, pepper-jack cheese, fresh salsa and avocado with both our mexi and cilantro sauces.

Save the Tuna Melt Sandwich

$9.25

Try our sunflower seed pâté (sunflower seeds, fresh parsley, dill, onion, local organic pickles and sweet red peppers) served warm on toasted gluten-free focaccia bread with your choice of coconut-based gouda or pepper-jack, fresh greens, tomato and herbed vegan aioli. + Add Avocado ($1.25)

Sunbutter Toast

$6.99

Try our toasted GF sweet-potato biscuits topped with organic sunbutter, fresh banana slices, coconut flakes and maple drizzle

Hummus Toast

$6.99

Grab & Go

Our cooler is stocked fresh daily for customers looking for something quick. We have a variety of pre-packed veggie side salads, parfaits and puddings

Kale Seaweed Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Side salad of fresh, kale, carrots, red pepper, onion, kelp noodles, kelp powder, sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon juice, and sea salt

Homemade Vegan Soups

Cup Soup

$4.95

Bowl Soup

$6.25

Organic Gluten-Free Vegan Desserts

All our desserts are scratch-made using premium, organic and local ingredients. Our desserts are free of gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, refined sugars and artificial ingredients.

Superfood Power Balls

$5.99Out of stock

Brownie, GF Vegan

$3.99

GF HARVEST MUFFINS

$3.99

Organic gluten free, vegan muffin made with carrots, zucchini, raisins, apples, cinnamon, (soy-free, sugar-free)

Cookie Dough, 4 each

$7.99Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.20

Cold-Pressed Juice

Cranberry Gingerade 12 Oz

$7.50

Organic apples, cranberry, lemon, ginger

Gingerade 12 Oz

$7.50

Organic turmeric, ginger, lemon, distilled water, coconut nectar, cinnamon

Triple C, 12 Oz

$7.50

This is an incredible blend of fresh squeezed organic orange, organic lemon, ginger and organic superfood camu-camu which is extremely high in vitamin C

Nutritional Shots

Turmeric

$4.00

Cold pressed turmeric, lemon, cinnamon and distilled water

Smoothies

All of our MADE-TO-ORDER SMOOTHIES are organic, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and made from REAL organic fruits and veggies. We do not add ice, dairy or any artificial ingredients. Some smoothies are optionally sweetened with dates or local maple syrup.

Berry Bliss, 16 Oz

$6.49

Organic bananas and blueberries with a touch of local maple syrup

Chai Smoothie,16 Oz

$6.99

Try our caffeine free chai with organic bananas, our house-blend of chai spices, cold-pressed ginger, sprouted almonds and a touch of local maple syrup

Chocolicious, 16 Oz

$6.99

Organic bananas, sprouted almonds, raw cacao, hemp seeds and local maple syrup

Cookies & Cream, 16 Oz

$10.00

Organic bananas, coconut meat, sprouted almonds, coconut water, raw cacao, vanilla beans and organic maple syrup

Dragonberry, 16 Oz

$10.00

organic dragon fruit, organic strawberries, organic pineapple, organic mango and local maple syrup

Evergreen, 16 Oz

$10.00

Organic bananas, coconut meat, sprouted almonds, coconut water, hemp seeds, raw cacao nibs, super greens, fresh mint, vanilla bean

Green Dream, 16 oz

$7.99

Organic pineapple, cucumbers and spinach

Maca Mocha, 16 Oz

$10.00

Organic bananas, raw coconut meat, coconut water, sprouted almond milk, raw cacao, maca, hemp seeds, herbal coffee (non-caffeinated and made from organic chicory root)

Mango Dream, 16 oz

$6.99

Organic mangoes and coconut meat lightly sweetened with local maple syrup(add vitamin C for a boost! + $1.00)

Moringa Morning 16 oz

$8.99

Organic mangoes, coconut meat, spinach, cucumber and moringa leaf

The PMB 12 oz

$4.95

Organic strawberries, organic pineapple, organic mango and local maple syrup (add brown rice protein or spinach)

The PMB 16 oz

$6.49

Organic strawberries, organic pineapple, organic mango and local maple syrup ((add brown rice protein or spinach)

Revitalive, 16 Oz

$10.00Out of stock

Our signature smoothie with organic bananas, blueberries, fresh coconut water, coconut meat, fresh greens, super greens, raw cacao, hemp seeds

Straw-nana 12 Oz

$4.95

Simply just organic strawberries and bananas lightly sweetened with maple syrup (Try adding hemp protein and kale)

Straw-nana , 16 oz

$6.50

Simply just organic strawberries and bananas lightly sweetened with maple syrup (Try adding hemp protein and kale)

Turmeric Sunrise 16 oz

$10.00

Organic mango, coconut meat, organic OJ, turmeric, ginger and maple syrup

Acai & Pitaya Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

$10.75

Our acai bowls are blended fresh to order with no added sugars- just fruit and banana. We load our bowls with your choice of organic gluten-free granola OR paleo gf (contains nuts) granola and top them with fresh berries, organic banana slices, organic coconut flakes, organic sunbutter and our local maple syrup drizzled on top.

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Our pitaya (dragon fruit) bowls are blended fresh to order with no added sugars- just fruit and bananas. We load our bowls with your choice of organic gluten-free granola OR paleo gluten-free granola and top them with fresh berries, organic banana slices, organic coconut flakes, organic sunbutter and our local maple syrup drizzled on top.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a locally-owned and operated organic, vegetarian farm-to-table scratch kitchen and smoothie bar. We serve cold-pressed juices, made-to-order smoothies, quinoa bowls, salads, soups, gluten-free desserts and snacks. We also offer whole-food and juice cleanses and meal plans.

Website

Location

93 Main St, Andover, MA 01810

Directions

