The Traditional Spread

$225.00

serves 4-6 people! ancho roast turkey breast, sweet potato stuffing, whipped potatoes, roasted veggies w/ toasted walnut crumb, sweet potato rolls + maple mustard butter, spiced cranberry sauce + nana's gravy. no substitutions, please! available for pickup at our Alewife location on 11/22 or 11/23! please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions!