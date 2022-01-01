Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Revival Cafe - Davis

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

197 Elm Street

Somerville, MA 02144

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagelicious
Salt-N-Pepa Sando
Iced Coffee (16oz)

Daily & Seasonal Specials

Alewife Thanksgiving Pre-Orders

Our Thanksgiving pre-orders are live! Pickup will be available at our Alewife location ONLY @ 125 Cambridgepark Drive 11/22 + 11/23 from 8am-3pm! Head to our website to get your orders in! https://www.revivalcafeandkitchen.com/thanksgiving

Special: Pumpkin Spice Latte (12oz)

Special: Pumpkin Spice Latte (12oz)

$5.25Out of stock

you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us!

Special: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)

Special: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)

$5.25Out of stock

you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us! served over ice.

Special: Hot Chaider (12oz)

Special: Hot Chaider (12oz)

$4.50Out of stock

half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage!

Special: Iced Chaider (16oz)

Special: Iced Chaider (16oz)

$4.50

half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage! served over ice.

Special: Hot Cider (12oz)

Special: Hot Cider (12oz)

$4.50Out of stock

what's better than a warm apple cider on a chilly autumn day, you ask? not a darn thing! pro tip: add some housemade caramel for a real treat!

Special: Cold Cider (12oz)

Special: Cold Cider (12oz)

$4.50

a nice chilled cup of carlson orchards cider to make your day a little bit sweeter! served cold with no ice.

Special: Black Pepper Turmeric Sprotzer (12oz)

Special: Black Pepper Turmeric Sprotzer (12oz)

$4.25Out of stock

one of our personal favorites - this black pepper + turmeric espresso soda is the perfect refreshing beverage, yet still feels like fall!

Special: Gold Mine (12oz)

Special: Gold Mine (12oz)

$4.25Out of stock

immune boosting steamer: turmeric-black pepper syrup, ginger broth, cinnamon, with steamed milk

Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice (12oz)

Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice (12oz)

$5.50Out of stock

NOBL Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice *no added sugar *cold pasteurized & pressed

Cold Pressed Orange Juice (12oz)

Cold Pressed Orange Juice (12oz)

$5.00Out of stock

NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice *no added sugar *cold pasteurized & pressed

Breakfast - All Day!

Served starting at 7AM all day
Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$6.00

egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin - *egg and muffin contain dairy

The Jimmy Pesto

The Jimmy Pesto

$8.00

egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin *egg and muffin contain dairy

Hot Saus

Hot Saus

$8.50

egg, sausage, brown rice + quinoa, monterey jack, pickled jalapenos, fresno, flour tortilla

Zero Clucks (vegan)

Zero Clucks (vegan)

$8.50

zero egg, sweet potato hummus, pickled jalapeno, spinach, homemade bagel (vegan)

Bagelicious

Bagelicious

$8.00

egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg

Salt-N-Pepa Sando

Salt-N-Pepa Sando

$8.50

egg, bacon, cheddar+jack, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit - *egg and biscuit contain dairy

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)

$5.50

greek yogurt, mayron's compote + almond granola

Housemade Bagel + Schmear

Housemade Bagel + Schmear

$4.50

housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty) plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not

Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)

Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)

$6.25

chia seeds, almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple, berries

Living For The Kimchi (df, gf**)

Living For The Kimchi (df, gf**)

$11.25

brown rice + quinoa, spinach, cauliflower kimchi, 6 min egg, avocado, marinated mushrooms, crunchy garlic (df, gf**)

AB+C (vg) (n)

AB+C (vg) (n)

$8.25

housemade almond butter (n), mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread (vg)

Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)

Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)

$2.00

one slice of our housemade bread, toasted, and with butter and/or jam if you choose

Revival Muffin

Revival Muffin

$1.95

our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids! *contains dairy

Salt+Pepper Biscuit

Salt+Pepper Biscuit

$3.50

our housemade salt+pepper biscuit - add butter or jam!

Specialty Sandwiches

Served all day!!
AB+C (vg) (n)

AB+C (vg) (n)

$8.25

housemade almond butter (n), mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread (vg)

Crema Roast Turkey (df)

Crema Roast Turkey (df)

$12.00

jicama slaw, avocado, roasted turkey, bacon, ancho aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg

Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)

Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)

$12.00

panko-crusted eggplant, spicy whipped goat cheese, pickles, spinach, sweet potato bread *eggplant fried in peanut oil*

Grilled Cheese (v)

Grilled Cheese (v)

$5.50

monterey jack, sweet potato bread - great for the kiddos!

Green Queen

Green Queen

$10.50

chicken, sunflower seed pesto, sundried tomato spread, roasted onions, monterey jack on a potato roll

Mrs. Sweet Potato (vegan)

Mrs. Sweet Potato (vegan)

$9.50

roasted sweet potato, sweet potato hummus, apple, spinach, sherry vinaigrette on a whole wheat wrap

For-Gouda-Bout It

For-Gouda-Bout It

$12.50

ham, smoked gouda, roasted onions, bread + butter pickles, romaine, dijonaise on “wonder”ful bread

Soup + Salads

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$11.50

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons! *dressing contains raw egg

Spin(ach) Me Right Round

Spin(ach) Me Right Round

$12.00

spinach, turkey, roasted onion, marinated mushrooms, garlic croutons, feta, sherry vinaigrette

Thai Peanut Salad (vegan, n, gf**)

Thai Peanut Salad (vegan, n, gf**)

$9.50

napa cabbage slaw, romaine, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, peanut ginger vinaigrette

Beef + Barley Soup (df) (16oz)

Beef + Barley Soup (df) (16oz)

$7.50Out of stock

our take on a rustic, comforting classic (df)

Hot Coffee Beverages

Please let our barista know when you arrive and they will be happy to prepare your beverage.
Americano (12oz)

Americano (12oz)

$3.75Out of stock

a double shot of espresso over hot water

Babyccino (8oz)

Babyccino (8oz)

$2.00Out of stock

milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$3.50Out of stock

our classic coffee topped with steamed milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.50Out of stock

a double shot of espresso and steamed milk

Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)

Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friend charlie of blind tiger coffee exclusively for revival, beba piatã, brazil! pulped natural process tasting notes: malted chocolate + apple walnut cake *if you're looking for decaf please order a decaf americano!

Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)

Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

roasted by our friends at Tiny Arms in Lowell - Hamasho, Ethiopia! tasting notes of black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine *if looking for decaf, please order a decaf americano.

Cortado (4oz)

Cortado (4oz)

$3.75Out of stock

equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25Out of stock

a double shot every time! now serving: Worka, Ethiopia from Kuma Coffee Roasters in Seattle! notes of: dried mango, rooibos tea, and huckleberries

Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)

Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)

$3.75Out of stock

a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk

Flat White (8oz)

Flat White (8oz)

$4.50Out of stock

like a cappuccino, but with a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)

Golden Crema (12oz)

Golden Crema (12oz)

$5.25Out of stock

a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Latte (12oz)

Latte (12oz)

$4.95Out of stock

a double shot of espresso and steamed milk

Mocha (12oz)

Mocha (12oz)

$5.25Out of stock

espresso, steamed milk, and of course, our dairy-free chocolate

Red Eye (12oz)

Red Eye (12oz)

$4.25Out of stock

classic coffee + espresso = super powers!

Iced Coffee Beverages

Please let our barista know when you arrive and they will be happy to prepare your beverage.
Iced Americano (16oz)

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.75Out of stock

a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice

Iced Coffee (16oz)

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.95

now serving george howell: dota, costa rica, tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange

Nitro Coldbrew (12oz)

Nitro Coldbrew (12oz)

$5.50

12oz of coldbrew nitro (no ice)

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.25Out of stock

a double shot every time! now serving onyx's geometry, a blend of a washed ethiopian + colombian cupping notes: berries, sweet lemon, black tea, honey, silky & round notes of: apple cider, plum, toffee, almond.

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

$5.25Out of stock

a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Iced Latte (16oz)

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.95Out of stock

a double shot of espresso and milk over ice

Iced Mocha (16oz)

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.25Out of stock

a double shot of espresso, milk, and our dairy-free chocolate over ice

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$4.75Out of stock

iced coffee + espresso = super powers!

Tea & Other Beverages

Please let our barista know when you arrive and they will be happy to prepare your beverage.
Arnold Palmer (16oz)

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

$3.25

unsweetened black iced tea and our housemade lemonade - 50/50

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.75

unsweetened and refreshing!

Bottled Water (Still)

Bottled Water (Still)

$1.25
Chai Latte (12oz)

Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk. contains caffeine.

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.00

spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with chilled milk over ice. contains caffeine.

Ginger Steamer (16oz)

Ginger Steamer (16oz)

$3.25

ginger broth, lemon and a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!

Ginger Sparkler (16oz)

$3.50

our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger and lemon juice with honey topped with sparkling water.

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.75Out of stock

dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Tea (16oz)

Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.00

a handful of favorites from our friends across the street! we love MEM TEA *only served hot

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

$3.25

refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.25Out of stock

a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with steamed milk *Cannot make less sweet

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with chilled milk over ice *Cannot make less sweet

Kombucha Draft (12oz)

Kombucha Draft (12oz)

$5.00

Draft kombucha by our friends at Pigeon Cove Ferments out of Gloucester! current flavor: hibiscus ginger, 12oz - no ice

Red Crema (12oz)

$4.25Out of stock

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice

Spindrift (12oz)

Spindrift (12oz)

$2.25

choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors

Tea Latte (16oz)

Tea Latte (16oz)

$3.75Out of stock

our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot

Morning Pastries

Available at 7AM daily while supplies last!
Chocolate Tahini Bread

Chocolate Tahini Bread

$4.25

our classic chocolate cake combined with tahini makes for a nutty, decadent treat - slightly sweet, slightly savory, definitely sesame!

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75

super moist and packed with bananas (nut-free)

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.75

moist spiced pumpkin cake loaded with dark chocolate chips

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.75

a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

$4.25

if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!

Granola Bar (gf, vegan)

Granola Bar (gf, vegan)

$5.00

packed full of pistachios & blueberries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite, and you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free and vegan!

Apple Spice Muffin (df)

Apple Spice Muffin (df)

$3.50

full of warming spices + loaded with apples, this is the perfect snack to enjoy the changing of seasons

Coconut Chocolate Chip Scone (vegan)

Coconut Chocolate Chip Scone (vegan)

$3.50

MOUNDS candy bar walks into a scone..

Afternoon Pastries

Available after 11AM daily
Caramel Cream Cheese Brownie (gf)

Caramel Cream Cheese Brownie (gf)

$4.95

a perfectly fudgy, flourless chocolate brownie swirled with silky cream cheese & caramel!

Chai Paleo Cookies (df, gf, n)

Chai Paleo Cookies (df, gf, n)

$2.50

all the flavors of fall jam packed in the perfect healthy(ish) snack

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!

Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)

Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)

$3.75

double chocolate cookie with big ol' choco chips inside makes for a delicious afternoon treat. *vegan!

Fairy Shortbread Cookie (vegan)

Fairy Shortbread Cookie (vegan)

$1.25

soft, buttery shortbread studded with rainbow non-pareils

Monstah Bar (gf, n)

Monstah Bar (gf, n)

$4.50

peanut butter, oats, M&Ms...need we say more? a perk? it's gluten-free!

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

$3.50

long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts

Maple Bar

Maple Bar

$3.25

think pecan pie, but without the pecans + full of maple. that's this bar

Raspberry Almond Cake (gf, n)

Raspberry Almond Cake (gf, n)

$4.25

This nutty gluten-free cake is topped with raspberries + almonds - need we say more?

Side Orders

Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

$2.50

housemade sweet potato chips *fried in peanut oil

Retail

Blind Tiger, Happy Lamp, Blend (8oz)

Blind Tiger, Happy Lamp, Blend (8oz)

$12.00

roasted by blind tiger! a blend of ethiopian + colombian coffees that is tailored to get you through the fall + winter! tasting notes: summer fruit, citrus zest, caramel

George Howell, Guduba, Ethiopia (12oz)

George Howell, Guduba, Ethiopia (12oz)

$20.00

roasted by our friends at George Howell - guduba, ethiopia! tasting notes: nectarine, bergamot, honey

George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)

George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)

$16.00

roasted by our friends at George Howell - Costa Rica, Dota! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, and orange

Tiny Arms, Hamasho, Ethiopia 10oz

Tiny Arms, Hamasho, Ethiopia 10oz

$17.00Out of stock

roasted by our friends at tiny arms in lowell - hamasho, ethiopia! tasting notes: black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine"

Duchess, Vercruz, Mexico (12oz)

$16.50

tasting notes: hibiscus, lime, chocolate, brown sugar roasted in brattleboro, vt

Camper Coffee Mug

Camper Coffee Mug

$15.00

Revival at home! 11oz camper style ceramic mug to fill with your favorite brew.

Grey Revival Crewneck (unisex)

Grey Revival Crewneck (unisex)

$40.00
Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)

Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)

$45.00
Black Revival T-Shirt

Black Revival T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Kinto Tumbler

Kinto Tumbler

$32.00

awesome new vacuum insulated travel mug w/ two built in lids that nest into each other (one for easy sipping and the other to seal completely to prevent spills). keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours. BPA free.

Reusable Rainbow Straw

Reusable Rainbow Straw

$2.00
Revival Beanie

Revival Beanie

$25.00
Revival Stickers

Revival Stickers

get your hands on one (or all!) of these funky revival stickers! designed by our lovely friend, @risky.studio!

Revival Winter Pom

Revival Winter Pom

$25.00
Spread Love Hoodie

Spread Love Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

our "spread love" sweatshirt combines the fabulous critters from our three cafe locations in one fun, meaningful design. spread love by sharing this limited edition design this holiday season. sweatshirts are heather (light) grey, lightweight material, unisex sizing.

Spread Love T-Shirt

Spread Love T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

our "spread love" t-shirt combines the fabulous critters from our three cafe locations in one fun, meaningful design. spread love by sharing this limited edition design this holiday season. t-shirts are charcoal grey, crew neck, unisex sizing.

Restaurant info

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

Website

Location

197 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

