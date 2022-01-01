- Home
Revival Cafe - Davis
No reviews yet
197 Elm Street
Somerville, MA 02144
Popular Items
Daily & Seasonal Specials
Alewife Thanksgiving Pre-Orders
Our Thanksgiving pre-orders are live! Pickup will be available at our Alewife location ONLY @ 125 Cambridgepark Drive 11/22 + 11/23 from 8am-3pm! Head to our website to get your orders in! https://www.revivalcafeandkitchen.com/thanksgiving
Special: Pumpkin Spice Latte (12oz)
you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us!
Special: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)
you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us! served over ice.
Special: Hot Chaider (12oz)
half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage!
Special: Iced Chaider (16oz)
half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage! served over ice.
Special: Hot Cider (12oz)
what's better than a warm apple cider on a chilly autumn day, you ask? not a darn thing! pro tip: add some housemade caramel for a real treat!
Special: Cold Cider (12oz)
a nice chilled cup of carlson orchards cider to make your day a little bit sweeter! served cold with no ice.
Special: Black Pepper Turmeric Sprotzer (12oz)
one of our personal favorites - this black pepper + turmeric espresso soda is the perfect refreshing beverage, yet still feels like fall!
Special: Gold Mine (12oz)
immune boosting steamer: turmeric-black pepper syrup, ginger broth, cinnamon, with steamed milk
Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice (12oz)
NOBL Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice *no added sugar *cold pasteurized & pressed
Cold Pressed Orange Juice (12oz)
NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice *no added sugar *cold pasteurized & pressed
Breakfast - All Day!
Plain Jane
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin - *egg and muffin contain dairy
The Jimmy Pesto
egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin *egg and muffin contain dairy
Hot Saus
egg, sausage, brown rice + quinoa, monterey jack, pickled jalapenos, fresno, flour tortilla
Zero Clucks (vegan)
zero egg, sweet potato hummus, pickled jalapeno, spinach, homemade bagel (vegan)
Bagelicious
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Salt-N-Pepa Sando
egg, bacon, cheddar+jack, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit - *egg and biscuit contain dairy
Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)
greek yogurt, mayron's compote + almond granola
Housemade Bagel + Schmear
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty) plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)
chia seeds, almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple, berries
Living For The Kimchi (df, gf**)
brown rice + quinoa, spinach, cauliflower kimchi, 6 min egg, avocado, marinated mushrooms, crunchy garlic (df, gf**)
AB+C (vg) (n)
housemade almond butter (n), mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread (vg)
Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)
one slice of our housemade bread, toasted, and with butter and/or jam if you choose
Revival Muffin
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids! *contains dairy
Salt+Pepper Biscuit
our housemade salt+pepper biscuit - add butter or jam!
Specialty Sandwiches
AB+C (vg) (n)
housemade almond butter (n), mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread (vg)
Crema Roast Turkey (df)
jicama slaw, avocado, roasted turkey, bacon, ancho aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg
Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)
panko-crusted eggplant, spicy whipped goat cheese, pickles, spinach, sweet potato bread *eggplant fried in peanut oil*
Grilled Cheese (v)
monterey jack, sweet potato bread - great for the kiddos!
Green Queen
chicken, sunflower seed pesto, sundried tomato spread, roasted onions, monterey jack on a potato roll
Mrs. Sweet Potato (vegan)
roasted sweet potato, sweet potato hummus, apple, spinach, sherry vinaigrette on a whole wheat wrap
For-Gouda-Bout It
ham, smoked gouda, roasted onions, bread + butter pickles, romaine, dijonaise on “wonder”ful bread
Soup + Salads
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons! *dressing contains raw egg
Spin(ach) Me Right Round
spinach, turkey, roasted onion, marinated mushrooms, garlic croutons, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Thai Peanut Salad (vegan, n, gf**)
napa cabbage slaw, romaine, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, peanut ginger vinaigrette
Beef + Barley Soup (df) (16oz)
our take on a rustic, comforting classic (df)
Hot Coffee Beverages
Americano (12oz)
a double shot of espresso over hot water
Babyccino (8oz)
milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!
Cafe Au Lait (12oz)
our classic coffee topped with steamed milk
Cappuccino (8oz)
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friend charlie of blind tiger coffee exclusively for revival, beba piatã, brazil! pulped natural process tasting notes: malted chocolate + apple walnut cake *if you're looking for decaf please order a decaf americano!
Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)
roasted by our friends at Tiny Arms in Lowell - Hamasho, Ethiopia! tasting notes of black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine *if looking for decaf, please order a decaf americano.
Cortado (4oz)
equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Espresso
a double shot every time! now serving: Worka, Ethiopia from Kuma Coffee Roasters in Seattle! notes of: dried mango, rooibos tea, and huckleberries
Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)
a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk
Flat White (8oz)
like a cappuccino, but with a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)
Golden Crema (12oz)
a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon
Latte (12oz)
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Mocha (12oz)
espresso, steamed milk, and of course, our dairy-free chocolate
Red Eye (12oz)
classic coffee + espresso = super powers!
Iced Coffee Beverages
Iced Americano (16oz)
a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice
Iced Coffee (16oz)
now serving george howell: dota, costa rica, tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange
Nitro Coldbrew (12oz)
12oz of coldbrew nitro (no ice)
Iced Espresso
a double shot every time! now serving onyx's geometry, a blend of a washed ethiopian + colombian cupping notes: berries, sweet lemon, black tea, honey, silky & round notes of: apple cider, plum, toffee, almond.
Iced Golden Crema (16oz)
a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon
Iced Latte (16oz)
a double shot of espresso and milk over ice
Iced Mocha (16oz)
a double shot of espresso, milk, and our dairy-free chocolate over ice
Iced Red Eye
iced coffee + espresso = super powers!
Tea & Other Beverages
Arnold Palmer (16oz)
unsweetened black iced tea and our housemade lemonade - 50/50
Black Iced Tea (16oz)
unsweetened and refreshing!
Bottled Water (Still)
Chai Latte (12oz)
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk. contains caffeine.
Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with chilled milk over ice. contains caffeine.
Ginger Steamer (16oz)
ginger broth, lemon and a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!
Ginger Sparkler (16oz)
our classic ginger steamer, but make it iced! ginger and lemon juice with honey topped with sparkling water.
Hot Chocolate (12oz)
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
Hot Tea (16oz)
a handful of favorites from our friends across the street! we love MEM TEA *only served hot
Housemade Lemonade (16oz)
refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!
Matcha Latte
a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with steamed milk *Cannot make less sweet
Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)
a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with chilled milk over ice *Cannot make less sweet
Kombucha Draft (12oz)
Draft kombucha by our friends at Pigeon Cove Ferments out of Gloucester! current flavor: hibiscus ginger, 12oz - no ice
Red Crema (12oz)
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey
Iced Red Crema (16oz)
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey served over ice
Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)
a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice
Spindrift (12oz)
choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors
Tea Latte (16oz)
our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot
Morning Pastries
Chocolate Tahini Bread
our classic chocolate cake combined with tahini makes for a nutty, decadent treat - slightly sweet, slightly savory, definitely sesame!
Banana Bread
super moist and packed with bananas (nut-free)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
moist spiced pumpkin cake loaded with dark chocolate chips
Coffee Cake
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
Granola Bar (gf, vegan)
packed full of pistachios & blueberries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite, and you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free and vegan!
Apple Spice Muffin (df)
full of warming spices + loaded with apples, this is the perfect snack to enjoy the changing of seasons
Coconut Chocolate Chip Scone (vegan)
MOUNDS candy bar walks into a scone..
Afternoon Pastries
Caramel Cream Cheese Brownie (gf)
a perfectly fudgy, flourless chocolate brownie swirled with silky cream cheese & caramel!
Chai Paleo Cookies (df, gf, n)
all the flavors of fall jam packed in the perfect healthy(ish) snack
Chocolate Chip Cookie
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)
double chocolate cookie with big ol' choco chips inside makes for a delicious afternoon treat. *vegan!
Fairy Shortbread Cookie (vegan)
soft, buttery shortbread studded with rainbow non-pareils
Monstah Bar (gf, n)
peanut butter, oats, M&Ms...need we say more? a perk? it's gluten-free!
Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
Maple Bar
think pecan pie, but without the pecans + full of maple. that's this bar
Raspberry Almond Cake (gf, n)
This nutty gluten-free cake is topped with raspberries + almonds - need we say more?
Retail
Blind Tiger, Happy Lamp, Blend (8oz)
roasted by blind tiger! a blend of ethiopian + colombian coffees that is tailored to get you through the fall + winter! tasting notes: summer fruit, citrus zest, caramel
George Howell, Guduba, Ethiopia (12oz)
roasted by our friends at George Howell - guduba, ethiopia! tasting notes: nectarine, bergamot, honey
George Howell, Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)
roasted by our friends at George Howell - Costa Rica, Dota! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, and orange
Tiny Arms, Hamasho, Ethiopia 10oz
roasted by our friends at tiny arms in lowell - hamasho, ethiopia! tasting notes: black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine"
Duchess, Vercruz, Mexico (12oz)
tasting notes: hibiscus, lime, chocolate, brown sugar roasted in brattleboro, vt
Camper Coffee Mug
Revival at home! 11oz camper style ceramic mug to fill with your favorite brew.
Grey Revival Crewneck (unisex)
Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)
Black Revival T-Shirt
Kinto Tumbler
awesome new vacuum insulated travel mug w/ two built in lids that nest into each other (one for easy sipping and the other to seal completely to prevent spills). keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours. BPA free.
Reusable Rainbow Straw
Revival Beanie
Revival Stickers
get your hands on one (or all!) of these funky revival stickers! designed by our lovely friend, @risky.studio!
Revival Winter Pom
Spread Love Hoodie
our "spread love" sweatshirt combines the fabulous critters from our three cafe locations in one fun, meaningful design. spread love by sharing this limited edition design this holiday season. sweatshirts are heather (light) grey, lightweight material, unisex sizing.
Spread Love T-Shirt
our "spread love" t-shirt combines the fabulous critters from our three cafe locations in one fun, meaningful design. spread love by sharing this limited edition design this holiday season. t-shirts are charcoal grey, crew neck, unisex sizing.
Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.
197 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144