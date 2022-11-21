Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Revival Cafe Newbury

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

103 Newbury St.

Boston, MA 02116

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Chicken Caesar
Bagelicious
Iced Coffee (16oz)

Daily + Seasonal Specials

Special: Black Pepper Turmeric Sprotzer (12oz)

Special: Black Pepper Turmeric Sprotzer (12oz)

$4.25

one of our personal favorites - this black pepper + turmeric espresso soda is the perfect refreshing beverage, yet still feels like fall!

Special: Gold Mine (12oz)

Special: Gold Mine (12oz)

$4.25

immune boosting steamer: turmeric-black pepper syrup, ginger broth, cinnamon, with steamed milk

Special: Pumpkin Spice Latte (12oz)

Special: Pumpkin Spice Latte (12oz)

$5.25

you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us!

Special: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)

Special: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)

$5.25

you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us!

Special: Hot Chaider (12oz)

Special: Hot Chaider (12oz)

$4.50

half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage!

Special: Iced Chaider (12oz)

Special: Iced Chaider (12oz)

$4.50

half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage! served over ice.

Special: Hot Cider (12oz)

Special: Hot Cider (12oz)

$4.50

what's better than a warm apple cider on a chilly autumn day, you ask? not a darn thing! pro tip: add some housemade caramel for a real treat!

Special: Cold Cider (12oz)

Special: Cold Cider (12oz)

$4.50

a nice chilled cup of carlson orchards cider to make your day a little bit sweeter! served cold with no ice.

Breakfast - Available All Day!

Served starting at 7AM all day
Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$6.00

egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin

The Jimmy Pesto

The Jimmy Pesto

$8.00

egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin

Hot Saus

Hot Saus

$8.50

egg, sausage, brown rice + quinoa, monterey jack, pickled jalapeno, fresno, flour tortilla

Zero Clucks (vegan)

Zero Clucks (vegan)

$8.00

zero egg, sweet potato hummus, pickled jalapeno, spinach, homemade bagel (vegan)

Bagelicious

Bagelicious

$8.00

egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg

Salt-N-Pepa Sando

Salt-N-Pepa Sando

$8.50

egg, bacon, jack+cheddar, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)

Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)

$5.50

greek yogurt, mayron's compote, almond granola

Housemade Bagel + Schmear

Housemade Bagel + Schmear

$4.50

housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)

Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)

Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)

$6.25

chia seeds, almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple, berries

Living For the Kimchi (df, gf**)

Living For the Kimchi (df, gf**)

$11.25

brown rice + quinoa, spinach, green bean kimchi, 6 min egg, roasted onions, marinated mushrooms, avocado + crunchy garlic topping (df, gf**)

Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)

Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)

$2.00

one slice of our homemade bread, toasted, with butter and/or jam if you choose!

Revival Muffin

Revival Muffin

$1.95

our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!

Salt+Pepper Biscuit

Salt+Pepper Biscuit

$3.50

our housemade salt+pepper biscuit - add butter or jam!

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.50
Steamed Egg Patty

Steamed Egg Patty

$1.75

Specialty Sandwiches

AB+C (vegan, n)

AB+C (vegan, n)

$8.25

housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread *vegan

Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)

Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)

$12.00

panko-crusted eggplant, spicy whipped goat cheese, pickles, spinach, sweet potato bread *eggplant fried in peanut oil*

Crema Roast Turkey (df)

Crema Roast Turkey (df)

$12.00

jicama slaw, avocado, bacon, ancho aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg

Grilled Cheese (v)

Grilled Cheese (v)

$6.00

monterey jack, sweet potato bread - great for the kiddos!

Green Queen

Green Queen

$10.50

chicken, sunflower seed pesto, sundried tomato spread, roasted onions, monterey jack on a potato roll

For-Gouda-Bout It

For-Gouda-Bout It

$12.50

ham, smoked gouda, roasted onions, bread + butter pickles, romaine, dijonaise on “wonder”ful bread

Mrs. Sweet Potato (vegan)

Mrs. Sweet Potato (vegan)

$9.50

roasted sweet potato, sweet potato hummus, apple, spinach, sherry vinaigrette on a whole wheat wrap

Soup + Salads

Thai Peanut (n, vg, gf)

Thai Peanut (n, vg, gf)

$9.50

napa cabbage, romaine, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, peanut ginger vinaigrette

Kale Chicken Caesar

Kale Chicken Caesar

$11.50

chicken, kale, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg

Spin(ach) Me Right Round

Spin(ach) Me Right Round

$12.00

spinach, romaine, turkey, roasted onions, marinated mushrooms, garlic croutons, feta, sherry vinaigrette

Beef barley Soup (df) (16oz)

Beef barley Soup (df) (16oz)

$7.50

our take on a rustic, comforting classic (df)

Side Orders

Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

Housemade Sweet Potato Chips (n)

$2.50

Hot Coffee Beverages

Please let our barista know when you arrive and they will be happy to prepare your beverage.
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)

Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friend charlie of blind tiger coffee exclusively for revival, beba piatã, brazil! pulped natural process tasting notes: malted chocolate + apple walnut cake *if you're looking for decaf please order a decaf americano!

Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)

Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)

$3.50

roasted by our friends at Tiny Arms in Lowell - Hamasho, Ethiopia! tasting notes of black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine *if looking for decaf, please order a decaf americano

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

Cafe Au Lait (12oz)

$3.50

our classic coffee topped with steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

a double shot every time! now serving blind tiger, happy lamp, blend of ethiopian + colombian coffees cupping notes: summer fruit, citrus zest, caramel

Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)

Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)

$3.75

a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk

Cortado (4oz)

Cortado (4oz)

$3.75

equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.50

a double shot of espresso and steamed milk

Flat White (8oz)

Flat White (8oz)

$4.50

like a cappucinno, but with a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)

Latte (12oz)

Latte (12oz)

$4.95

a double shot of espresso with steamed milk

Mocha (12oz)

Mocha (12oz)

$5.25

espresso, steamed milk, and of course, our dairy-free chocolate

Americano (12oz)

Americano (12oz)

$3.75

a double shot of espresso over hot water

Golden Crema (12oz)

Golden Crema (12oz)

$5.25

a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Red Eye (12oz)

Red Eye (12oz)

$4.25

classic coffee + espresso = super powers!

Babyccino (8oz)

Babyccino (8oz)

$2.00

milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!

Iced Coffee Beverages

Please let our barista know when you arrive and they will be happy to prepare your beverage.
Iced Coffee (16oz)

Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.95

now serving george howell: dota, costa rica, tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.25

a double shot every time! now serving onyx's geometry, a blend of a washed ethiopian + colombian cupping notes: berries, sweet lemon, black tea, honey, silky & round

Coldbrew Nitro (12oz)

Coldbrew Nitro (12oz)

$5.50

12oz of coldbrew nitro (no ice)

Iced Latte (16oz)

Iced Latte (16oz)

$4.95

a double shot of espresso over milk and ice

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

Iced Golden Crema (16oz)

$5.25

a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon

Iced Mocha (16oz)

Iced Mocha (16oz)

$5.25

a double shot of espresso, milk, and our dairy-free chocolate over ice

Iced Americano (16oz)

Iced Americano (16oz)

$3.75

a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$4.95

iced coffee + espresso = super powers!

Tea + Other Beverages

Please let our barista know when you arrive and they will be happy to prepare your beverage.
Special: Gold Mine (12oz)

Special: Gold Mine (12oz)

$4.25

immune boosting steamer: turmeric-black pepper syrup, ginger broth, cinnamon, with steamed milk

Hot Tea (16oz)

Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.00

a handful of favorites from our friends across the street! we love MEM TEA *only served hot

Tea Latte (16oz)

Tea Latte (16oz)

$3.75

our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot

Chai Latte (12oz)

Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.00

spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more!

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

Iced Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.00

slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more over ice

Red Crema (12oz)

Red Crema (12oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

Iced Red Crema (16oz)

$4.25

a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey over ice

Ginger Steamer (16oz)

Ginger Steamer (16oz)

$3.25

ginger broth, lemon and a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.75

dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk

Matcha Latte (12oz)

Matcha Latte (12oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)

$4.25

a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with cold milk over ice

Matcha Green Iced Tea

Matcha Green Iced Tea

$3.50
Black Iced Tea (16oz)

Black Iced Tea (16oz)

$2.75

unsweetened and refreshing!

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)

$3.50

a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice

Kombucha (12oz)

Kombucha (12oz)

$5.00

canned by our friends at Pigeon Cove Ferments! - current flavor: hibiscus ginger

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

Housemade Lemonade (16oz)

$3.25

refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

Arnold Palmer (16oz)

$3.25

unsweetened black iced tea and our housemade lemonade - 50/50

Bottled Water (Still)

Bottled Water (Still)

$1.25
Spindrift (12oz)

Spindrift (12oz)

$2.25

choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors

Milk (8oz)

Milk (8oz)

$2.00

your choice of chilled milk - great for kiddos!

NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice

NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$5.00
Culture Pop Soda

Culture Pop Soda

$3.00

Morning Pastries

Available at 7AM daily while supplies last!
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75

super moist and packed with bananas (nut-free)

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)

$4.25

if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!

Traditional Coffee Cake

Traditional Coffee Cake

$3.75

a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top

Cherry Pistachio Granola Bar (n, vegan)

Cherry Pistachio Granola Bar (n, vegan)

$5.00

packed full of pistachios & cherries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite, and you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free and vegan!

Chocolate Tahini Bread

Chocolate Tahini Bread

$4.25

our classic chocolate cake combined with tahini makes for a nutty, decadent treat - slightly sweet, slightly savory, definitely sesame!

Apple Spice Muffin (df)

Apple Spice Muffin (df)

$3.50

full of warming spices + loaded with apples, this is the perfect snack to enjoy the changing of seasons

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.75

moist spiced pumpkin cake loaded with dark chocolate chips

Coconut Chocolate Chip Scone (vegan)

Coconut Chocolate Chip Scone (vegan)

$3.50

MOUNDS candy bar walks into a scone..

Afternoon Pastries

Available after 11AM daily
Monstah Bar (gf, n)

Monstah Bar (gf, n)

$4.50

peanut butter, oats, M&Ms...need we say more? a perk? it's gluten-free!

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)

$3.50

long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!

Caramel Cream Cheese Brownie (gf)

Caramel Cream Cheese Brownie (gf)

$4.95

the viral sensation ! a perfectly fudgy, flourless chocolate brownie swirled with silky cream cheese & caramel!

Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)

Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)

$3.75

double chocolate cookie with big ol' choco chips inside makes for a delicious afternoon treat. *vegan!

Fairy Shortbread Cookie (vegan)

Fairy Shortbread Cookie (vegan)

$1.25

soft, buttery shortbread studded with rainbow non-pareils

Chai Paleo Cookies (df, gf, n)

Chai Paleo Cookies (df, gf, n)

$2.50

all the flavors of fall jam packed in the perfect healthy(ish) snack

Maple Bar

Maple Bar

$3.25

think pecan pie, but without the pecans + full of maple. that's this bar

Raspberry Almond Flour Cake (gf)

Raspberry Almond Flour Cake (gf)

$4.25

this nutty gluten-free cake is topped with raspberries + almonds- need we say more?

Retail

Revival Stickers

Revival Stickers

get your hands on one (or all!) of these funky revival stickers! designed by our lovely friend, @risky.studio!

Spread Love T-Shirt

Spread Love T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

our "spread love" t-shirt combines the fabulous critters from our three cafe locations in one fun, meaningful design. spread love by sharing this limited edition design this holiday season. t-shirts are charcoal grey, crew neck, unisex sizing.

Tiny Arms, Hamasho, Ethiopia (10oz)

Tiny Arms, Hamasho, Ethiopia (10oz)

$17.00

roasted by our friends at tiny arms in lowell - hamasho, ethiopia! tasting notes: black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine

Blind Tiger, Beba Piatã, Brazil (8oz)

Blind Tiger, Beba Piatã, Brazil (8oz)

$13.00Out of stock

roasted by our friend charlie of blind tiger coffee exclusively for revival, beba piatã, brazil! pulped natural process tasting notes: malted chocolate + apple walnut cake

Blind Tiger, Happy Lamp, Blend (8oz)

Blind Tiger, Happy Lamp, Blend (8oz)

$12.00

roasted by blind tiger! a blend of ethiopian + colombian coffees that is tailored to get you through the fall + winter!

George Howell Guduba, Ethiopia (12oz)

George Howell Guduba, Ethiopia (12oz)

$22.00

roasted by our friends at George Howell - guduba, ethiopia! tasting notes: nectarine, honey, milk chocolate

George Howell Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)

George Howell Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)

$18.00

roasted by our friends at George Howell - dota, costa rica! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, orange

Duchess, Veracruz, Mexico (12oz)

Duchess, Veracruz, Mexico (12oz)

$16.50Out of stock

tasting notes: hibiscus, lime, chocolate, brown sugar roasted in brattleboro, vt

Revival Pals Hoodie (unisex)

Revival Pals Hoodie (unisex)

$35.00

designed by our very own Wyatt Beaudry, this hoodie features some familiar faces from our beautiful murals as well as some menu favorites. a perfect gift for the Revival aficionado in your life!

Grey Revival Crewneck

Grey Revival Crewneck

$40.00
Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)

Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)

$25.00

if you know, you know! just a sweet little throwback to our roots + it's cute as heck

Black Hippo T-Shirt

Black Hippo T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)

Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)

$45.00
Reusable Rainbow Straw

Reusable Rainbow Straw

$2.00
Revival Beanie

Revival Beanie

$25.00
Kinto Tumbler

Kinto Tumbler

$32.00Out of stock

awesome new vacuum insulated travel mug w/ two built in lids that nest into each other (one for easy sipping and the other to seal completely to prevent spills). keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours. BPA free.

Camper Coffee Mug

Camper Coffee Mug

$15.00

Revival at home! 11oz camper style ceramic mug to fill with your favorite brew.

Spread Love Tote Bag

Spread Love Tote Bag

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

Website

Location

103 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Revival Cafe image
Revival Cafe image
Revival Cafe image

