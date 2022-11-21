- Home
Revival Cafe Newbury
103 Newbury St.
Boston, MA 02116
Popular Items
Daily + Seasonal Specials
Special: Black Pepper Turmeric Sprotzer (12oz)
one of our personal favorites - this black pepper + turmeric espresso soda is the perfect refreshing beverage, yet still feels like fall!
Special: Gold Mine (12oz)
immune boosting steamer: turmeric-black pepper syrup, ginger broth, cinnamon, with steamed milk
Special: Pumpkin Spice Latte (12oz)
you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us!
Special: Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)
you know we had to do it. psl season is upon us!
Special: Hot Chaider (12oz)
half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage!
Special: Iced Chaider (12oz)
half chai. half cider. this is the epitome of the perfect autumn beverage! served over ice.
Special: Hot Cider (12oz)
what's better than a warm apple cider on a chilly autumn day, you ask? not a darn thing! pro tip: add some housemade caramel for a real treat!
Special: Cold Cider (12oz)
a nice chilled cup of carlson orchards cider to make your day a little bit sweeter! served cold with no ice.
Breakfast - Available All Day!
Plain Jane
egg, monterey jack, homemade revival muffin
The Jimmy Pesto
egg, feta, spinach, pickled red onion, sunflower seed pesto, homemade revival muffin
Hot Saus
egg, sausage, brown rice + quinoa, monterey jack, pickled jalapeno, fresno, flour tortilla
Zero Clucks (vegan)
zero egg, sweet potato hummus, pickled jalapeno, spinach, homemade bagel (vegan)
Bagelicious
egg white, broccoli situation, cheddar, spicy aioli*, housemade bagel - we recommend asiago! *contains raw egg
Salt-N-Pepa Sando
egg, bacon, jack+cheddar, maple mustard butter, salt+pepper biscuit
Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)
greek yogurt, mayron's compote, almond granola
Housemade Bagel + Schmear
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
Overnight Oats (n, df, gf**)
chia seeds, almond milk, homemade almond butter, maple, berries
Living For the Kimchi (df, gf**)
brown rice + quinoa, spinach, green bean kimchi, 6 min egg, roasted onions, marinated mushrooms, avocado + crunchy garlic topping (df, gf**)
Housemade Bread/Toast (1 Slice)
one slice of our homemade bread, toasted, with butter and/or jam if you choose!
Revival Muffin
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery with a soft interior and crispy, golden exterior. great for the kids!
Salt+Pepper Biscuit
our housemade salt+pepper biscuit - add butter or jam!
Side of Bacon
Steamed Egg Patty
Specialty Sandwiches
AB+C (vegan, n)
housemade almond butter, mixed berry compote, whole wheat bread *vegan
Crispy Eggplant Sandwich (v, n)
panko-crusted eggplant, spicy whipped goat cheese, pickles, spinach, sweet potato bread *eggplant fried in peanut oil*
Crema Roast Turkey (df)
jicama slaw, avocado, bacon, ancho aioli*, marble rye bread *contains raw egg
Grilled Cheese (v)
monterey jack, sweet potato bread - great for the kiddos!
Green Queen
chicken, sunflower seed pesto, sundried tomato spread, roasted onions, monterey jack on a potato roll
For-Gouda-Bout It
ham, smoked gouda, roasted onions, bread + butter pickles, romaine, dijonaise on “wonder”ful bread
Mrs. Sweet Potato (vegan)
roasted sweet potato, sweet potato hummus, apple, spinach, sherry vinaigrette on a whole wheat wrap
Soup + Salads
Thai Peanut (n, vg, gf)
napa cabbage, romaine, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, peanut ginger vinaigrette
Kale Chicken Caesar
chicken, kale, romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons *dressing contains raw egg
Spin(ach) Me Right Round
spinach, romaine, turkey, roasted onions, marinated mushrooms, garlic croutons, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Beef barley Soup (df) (16oz)
our take on a rustic, comforting classic (df)
Side Orders
Hot Coffee Beverages
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friend charlie of blind tiger coffee exclusively for revival, beba piatã, brazil! pulped natural process tasting notes: malted chocolate + apple walnut cake *if you're looking for decaf please order a decaf americano!
Complex Coffee To-Go (12oz)
roasted by our friends at Tiny Arms in Lowell - Hamasho, Ethiopia! tasting notes of black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine *if looking for decaf, please order a decaf americano
Cafe Au Lait (12oz)
our classic coffee topped with steamed milk
Espresso
a double shot every time! now serving blind tiger, happy lamp, blend of ethiopian + colombian coffees cupping notes: summer fruit, citrus zest, caramel
Espresso +Milk (Macchiato) (3oz)
a double shot of espresso w/ a dollop of steamed milk
Cortado (4oz)
equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino (8oz)
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Flat White (8oz)
like a cappucinno, but with a super thin layer of micro-foam (8oz only)
Latte (12oz)
a double shot of espresso with steamed milk
Mocha (12oz)
espresso, steamed milk, and of course, our dairy-free chocolate
Americano (12oz)
a double shot of espresso over hot water
Golden Crema (12oz)
a double shot latte w/ honey + cinnamon
Red Eye (12oz)
classic coffee + espresso = super powers!
Babyccino (8oz)
milk steamed to the perfect temperature for your kiddo, dusted with chocolate - add house-made syrup for .60!
Iced Coffee Beverages
Iced Coffee (16oz)
now serving george howell: dota, costa rica, tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry + orange
Iced Espresso
a double shot every time! now serving onyx's geometry, a blend of a washed ethiopian + colombian cupping notes: berries, sweet lemon, black tea, honey, silky & round
Coldbrew Nitro (12oz)
12oz of coldbrew nitro (no ice)
Iced Latte (16oz)
a double shot of espresso over milk and ice
Iced Golden Crema (16oz)
a double shot iced latte w/ honey + cinnamon
Iced Mocha (16oz)
a double shot of espresso, milk, and our dairy-free chocolate over ice
Iced Americano (16oz)
a double shot of espresso over chilled water and ice
Iced Red Eye
iced coffee + espresso = super powers!
Tea + Other Beverages
Special: Gold Mine (12oz)
immune boosting steamer: turmeric-black pepper syrup, ginger broth, cinnamon, with steamed milk
Hot Tea (16oz)
a handful of favorites from our friends across the street! we love MEM TEA *only served hot
Tea Latte (16oz)
our favorite teas from MEM w/ steamed milk! *only served hot
Chai Latte (12oz)
spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more!
Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more over ice
Red Crema (12oz)
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey
Iced Red Crema (16oz)
a rooibos tea latte w/ cinnamon + honey over ice
Ginger Steamer (16oz)
ginger broth, lemon and a touch of honey make this the perfect cold weather treat!
Hot Chocolate (12oz)
dairy-free chocolate and steamed milk
Matcha Latte (12oz)
a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with steamed milk
Iced Matcha Latte (16oz)
a delicious green tea powder with extra anti-oxidants, caffeine and flavor! slightly sweetened and served with cold milk over ice
Matcha Green Iced Tea
Black Iced Tea (16oz)
unsweetened and refreshing!
Sparkling Iced Tea (16oz)
a selection of MEM tea served over sparkling water and ice
Kombucha (12oz)
canned by our friends at Pigeon Cove Ferments! - current flavor: hibiscus ginger
Housemade Lemonade (16oz)
refreshing housemade lemonade - the perfect warm weather treat!
Arnold Palmer (16oz)
unsweetened black iced tea and our housemade lemonade - 50/50
Bottled Water (Still)
Spindrift (12oz)
choose from a variety of sparkling water flavors
Milk (8oz)
your choice of chilled milk - great for kiddos!
NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice
Culture Pop Soda
Morning Pastries
Banana Bread
super moist and packed with bananas (nut-free)
Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff and they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist and flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, and vegan to boot!
Traditional Coffee Cake
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
Cherry Pistachio Granola Bar (n, vegan)
packed full of pistachios & cherries - this sweet, salty, chewy granola bar has it all! one bite, and you'll be sold. better yet - they're gluten free and vegan!
Chocolate Tahini Bread
our classic chocolate cake combined with tahini makes for a nutty, decadent treat - slightly sweet, slightly savory, definitely sesame!
Apple Spice Muffin (df)
full of warming spices + loaded with apples, this is the perfect snack to enjoy the changing of seasons
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
moist spiced pumpkin cake loaded with dark chocolate chips
Coconut Chocolate Chip Scone (vegan)
MOUNDS candy bar walks into a scone..
Afternoon Pastries
Monstah Bar (gf, n)
peanut butter, oats, M&Ms...need we say more? a perk? it's gluten-free!
Mudslide Cookie (n, gf, df)
long live Crema Cafe's mudslide cookie! crispy outside, super chewy inside with chocolate and walnuts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
this monster sized cookie is a fan favorite, fo' sho!
Caramel Cream Cheese Brownie (gf)
the viral sensation ! a perfectly fudgy, flourless chocolate brownie swirled with silky cream cheese & caramel!
Double Chocolate Cookie (vegan)
double chocolate cookie with big ol' choco chips inside makes for a delicious afternoon treat. *vegan!
Fairy Shortbread Cookie (vegan)
soft, buttery shortbread studded with rainbow non-pareils
Chai Paleo Cookies (df, gf, n)
all the flavors of fall jam packed in the perfect healthy(ish) snack
Maple Bar
think pecan pie, but without the pecans + full of maple. that's this bar
Raspberry Almond Flour Cake (gf)
this nutty gluten-free cake is topped with raspberries + almonds- need we say more?
Retail
Revival Stickers
get your hands on one (or all!) of these funky revival stickers! designed by our lovely friend, @risky.studio!
Spread Love T-Shirt
our "spread love" t-shirt combines the fabulous critters from our three cafe locations in one fun, meaningful design. spread love by sharing this limited edition design this holiday season. t-shirts are charcoal grey, crew neck, unisex sizing.
Tiny Arms, Hamasho, Ethiopia (10oz)
roasted by our friends at tiny arms in lowell - hamasho, ethiopia! tasting notes: black tea, honeysuckle, nectarine
Blind Tiger, Beba Piatã, Brazil (8oz)
roasted by our friend charlie of blind tiger coffee exclusively for revival, beba piatã, brazil! pulped natural process tasting notes: malted chocolate + apple walnut cake
Blind Tiger, Happy Lamp, Blend (8oz)
roasted by blind tiger! a blend of ethiopian + colombian coffees that is tailored to get you through the fall + winter!
George Howell Guduba, Ethiopia (12oz)
roasted by our friends at George Howell - guduba, ethiopia! tasting notes: nectarine, honey, milk chocolate
George Howell Dota, Costa Rica (12oz)
roasted by our friends at George Howell - dota, costa rica! tasting notes: dark chocolate, cherry, orange
Duchess, Veracruz, Mexico (12oz)
tasting notes: hibiscus, lime, chocolate, brown sugar roasted in brattleboro, vt
Revival Pals Hoodie (unisex)
designed by our very own Wyatt Beaudry, this hoodie features some familiar faces from our beautiful murals as well as some menu favorites. a perfect gift for the Revival aficionado in your life!
Grey Revival Crewneck
Ducky's Fried Chicken T-shirt (unisex)
if you know, you know! just a sweet little throwback to our roots + it's cute as heck
Black Hippo T-Shirt
Black Revival Hoodie (unisex)
Reusable Rainbow Straw
Revival Beanie
Kinto Tumbler
awesome new vacuum insulated travel mug w/ two built in lids that nest into each other (one for easy sipping and the other to seal completely to prevent spills). keeps drinks hot or cold for up to six hours. BPA free.
Camper Coffee Mug
Revival at home! 11oz camper style ceramic mug to fill with your favorite brew.
Spread Love Tote Bag
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.
103 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02116