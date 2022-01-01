Restaurant header imageView gallery
Familiar Bakery - Revival

289 Reviews

$$

125 South Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

Donuts

Vanilla Donut

Vanilla Donut

$3.25

Vanilla Glazed Donut - milk bread dough, vanilla bean glaze

Salty Chocolate Donut

Salty Chocolate Donut

$3.25

Salty Chocolate Donut - milk bread dough, dark chocolate ganache, crunchy salt

Raspberry Sprinkle Donut

Raspberry Sprinkle Donut

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry Sprinkle Donut - milk bread dough, mick klug raspberry glaze, goofy sprinkles

Blueberry Glazed

Blueberry Glazed

$3.25

Blueberry Glazed Donut - milk bread dough, mick klug blueberry glaze

Coffee Larry

Coffee Larry

$3.25

Coffee Larry - milk bread dough, cinnamon sugar swirl, coffee glaze

Special Larry

Special Larry

$3.25

Special Larry - milk bread dough, cinnamon sugar swirl, rotating glaze

Cider Glazed Old Fashioned

Cider Glazed Old Fashioned

$3.25

Cider Glazed Old Fashioned - buttermilk cake donut, apple cider glaze

Chocolate Vanilla Glazed Old Fashioned

Chocolate Vanilla Glazed Old Fashioned

$3.25

Chocolate Vanilla Glazed Old Fashioned - Chocolate buttermilk cake donut, Vanilla Glaze

Filled Donut

Filled Donut

$4.00

Filled Donut - milk bread dough, vanilla sugar, rotating filling

Marcona Almond Buttercrunch

Marcona Almond Buttercrunch

$4.00

brown butter toffee, salted marcona almonds allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, almond

Seasonal Donut

$3.25Out of stock

Milk Bread Dough with Rotating Glazes and toppings

Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk

$3.50Out of stock

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Peanut Butter Masa

Peanut Butter Masa

$3.50

peanut butter, masa flour, cornmeal, sugar dusting

Calamansi Crinkle

Calamansi Crinkle

$3.50

Calamansi Crinkle - calamansi and lime, lime sugar

Urfa Molasses Cookie

Urfa Molasses Cookie

$3.50

Persian Spice Snickerdoodle - black pepper, rose petal, cardamom, secrets

Banana Swirl Brownie (GF)

Banana Swirl Brownie (GF)

$3.75

Calamansi Crinkle - calamansi and lime, lime sugar

Pastries

Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$3.50

Banana Muffin - cinnamon sugar streusel, cardamom

Cinnamon Cardamom Bun

Cinnamon Cardamom Bun

$4.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Cardamom Bun - double cinnamon, cardamom, pearl sugar

Scallion Everything Knot

Scallion Everything Knot

$5.00Out of stock

Scallion Everything Knot - house everything spice, scallion cream cheese swirl

Ham and Cheese Swirl

Ham and Cheese Swirl

$5.50Out of stock

Ham And Cheese Swirl - bistro ham, gruyere, dijon

Blueberry Chamomile scone

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry filled scone with Chamomile drizzle

Blue Cheese Herb + Date Biscuit

Blue Cheese Herb + Date Biscuit

$4.25

Blue Cheese + Date Biscuit - buttermilk blue, herbs, mejdool dates

Apple Walnut Cake

$4.25

Apple Walnut filled with Cider Glaze

Danish

$6.50

Sweet or Savory Danish with rotating fillings

Morning Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Chai Spiced Morning bun

Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Double Sesame Bagel

Double Sesame Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

baked fresh daily

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

baked fresh daily

House Everything Bagel

House Everything Bagel

$3.25Out of stock

baked fresh daily

Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

Egg custard with Rotating fillings

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Milk bread roll, Slagel egg custard, sharp cheddar, chili basil aioli Add candied Neuske’s bacon + $3

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

125 South Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

