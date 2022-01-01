Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revival Market

1,399 Reviews

$$

550 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77007

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco Plate
Garlic & Herb Chicken Sandwich
Revival Breakfast

BREAKFAST

Revival Breakfast Croissant

$15.00

Warm butter croissant, smoked ham, gruyère cheese, scrambled yard eggs, dijonnaise, pickled onion

Revival Breakfast

Revival Breakfast

$15.00

2 yard eggs your way, bacon OR house made sausage, breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit

Breakfast Taco Plate

$15.00

2 egg & cheese tacos, choice of: bacon, chorizo, or potato, served with salsa & choice of: breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit

Smoked Salmon Scramble

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$15.00

capers, scallions, arugula, tomato, red onion, multigrain toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.00Out of stock

guacamole, tomato, arugula, multigrain toast, side salad

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Cubed & fried with red onion

Two Yard Eggs

$4.50

cooked your way

Side Breakfast Meat

$6.00

bacon or sausage

Side Bacon-Cheddar Biscuits

$6.50

2 bacon & cheddar drop biscuits with side of house butter

Side Breadman Toast

$4.50

with house jam and butter

SANDWICHES

Fried Mortadella Sandwich

$15.50

Pistachio and pecan-studded house Mortadella, provolone, giardinera relish, arugula, caper mayo, on toasted ciabatta

Garlic & Herb Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Red Bird Farms chicken breast, roasted tomato, red butter lettuce, garlic aioli, sourdough

Seasonal Veggie Pita

$15.50

crispy lentil and garbanzo falafel, tomato & cucumber salad, Revival tzatsiki, feta, dill, mint, on grilled pita

SALADS

Fattoush Salad

$15.00

SIDES

Single Breakfast Taco

$4.75

Ginger Lime Slaw

$4.75

carrot, cilantro, soy sauce

Side Salad

$4.75

mixed greens, tomato, pickled onion

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Cubed & fried with red onion

Side Avocado

$4.50

Side Jam

$0.75

Side Butter

$0.75

Specialty Coffee

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Local honey, cinnamon, milk, espresso

Luxardo Cherry Latte

$5.50
Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50Out of stock

espresso, local honey, lavender bitters, milk

Cardamom Rose Latte

Cardamom Rose Latte

$5.50

Cardamom rose water syrup, espresso, milk, rose petal dust

The New Orleans

$5.50

espresso, chicory, milk

Thunderbolt

$5.50

espresso, coconut oil, butter, caramel, vanilla

Cold Brews

16oz Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Treeline Ethiopia beans, ground and brewed in cold water for 20 hours

Double Cold Brew

$7.25

20 hour cold brew poured over cold brew ice cubes

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

20 hour cold brew infused with nitrogen for a creamy pour

Cold Brew Old Fashioned

$5.50

Citrus syrup, luxardo cherry, cold brew coffee & cold brew ice cubes

Toddy Latte

$5.50

cold brew concentrate, choice of syrup, milk

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.25Out of stock

House-made lemonade & cold brew concentrate

Sparkling Cold Brew

$5.25

cold brew, rosemary syrup, fevertree tonic, lemon peel

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25

espresso, chicory, condensed milk

Cold Brew Quart

Cold Brew Quart

$15.00

Treeline Ethiopia beans, ground and brewed in cold water for 20 hours

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$5.20

oat milk, cinnamon, tumeric, ginger

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Toasted spice blend, oolong & Earl Grey teas, milk

Toasted Coconut Chai Latte

Toasted Coconut Chai Latte

$5.50

Toasted spice blend, chain tea, coconut syrup, milk, topped with coconut shavings

Chocolate Chai Latte

$5.50

Toasted spice blend, chai tea, mocha syrup, milk

Hot Tea

$3.50

black, green, or herbal

London Fog

$4.25

black tea steeped in milk

Hibiscus Tea

$4.25

Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$4.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

half tea, half lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Coffee

Small Drip

$2.50

Large Drip

$4.00

Café au Lait

$3.25

Espresso

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$3.90

Macchiato

$3.90

Other Beverages

Orange Juice

$5.25Out of stock

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.50

Can Coke

$2.75

Can Diet Coke

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Cherry Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamer

$3.50

Wine

Mimosa

Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock
Mimosa Carafe

Mimosa Carafe

$18.00Out of stock
Sangria

Sangria

$6.00Out of stock
Sangria Carafe

Sangria Carafe

$18.00Out of stock

House White

$6.00

House Red

$6.00

House Rosé

$6.00

House Bubbles

$6.00

Beer

Michelada

$6.00

Bulk To Go

Coffee Carafe Box

$34.00Out of stock

Quart Cold Brew

$15.00

Treeline Ethiopia beans, ground and brewed in cold water for 20 hours

Quart Lemonade

$16.00

Quart Sangria

$29.00Out of stock

16oz. Sangria

$16.00Out of stock

16oz. Vietnamese Cold Brew

$10.00

Can Beer & Wine

White Claw

$5.00
St. Arnold's H-Town Pilsner

St. Arnold's H-Town Pilsner

$5.00
St. Arnold's Summer Pilsner

St. Arnold's Summer Pilsner

$5.00

Build-Your-Own 6-Pack

$15.00

Red Wine

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$32.00
Ex Post Facto Syrah

Ex Post Facto Syrah

$48.00
Morgon Beaujolais

Morgon Beaujolais

$34.00
Caymus-Suisun Grand Durīf

Caymus-Suisun Grand Durīf

$45.00
Fall Creek Grenache-Syrah-Mourvédre

Fall Creek Grenache-Syrah-Mourvédre

$34.00

El Enemigo Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

White Wine

K Vintners Viognier

K Vintners Viognier

$28.00

tropical, juicy, full body, sliced pineapple, vanilla

McPherson Chenin Blanc

McPherson Chenin Blanc

$22.00

Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Trinchero Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00
Sixto Chardonnay

Sixto Chardonnay

$32.00
Truchard Chardonnay

Truchard Chardonnay

$32.00

Stag's Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Tarima Mediterráneo

$18.00

Rosé

Bravium Rosé

Bravium Rosé

$25.00

Calafuria Rosé

$16.00

Daou Rosé

$24.00

Etude Rosé

$15.00

Bubbles

Argyle Brut

$29.00

Bravium Sparkling

$48.00
Jura Cremant

Jura Cremant

$24.00

Avissi Rosé

$18.00
Mini Split N. Feuillatte Champagne

Mini Split N. Feuillatte Champagne

$12.00

Sake

Joto Daiginjo

Joto Daiginjo

$55.00
Shichi Hon Yari

Shichi Hon Yari

$45.00
Kawatsuru Crane of Paradise

Kawatsuru Crane of Paradise

$45.00
Brooklyn Kura Blue Door

Brooklyn Kura Blue Door

$50.00
Fukucho Seaside Sparkling Sake

Fukucho Seaside Sparkling Sake

$35.00
Tōzai Snow Maiden (Small)

Tōzai Snow Maiden (Small)

$11.00
Tōzai Snow Maiden (Full Bottle)

Tōzai Snow Maiden (Full Bottle)

$24.00

To Go Wine

16oz. Sangria

$16.00Out of stock

Quart Sangria

$29.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

550 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

