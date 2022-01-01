Revival Market
1,399 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
550 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Be More Pacific - HTX - 506 Yale st, suite E
No Reviews
506 Yale st, suite E Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant