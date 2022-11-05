Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Revival 240 Windgate Drive

review star

No reviews yet

240 Windgate Drive

Suite 8

Chester Springs, PA 19425

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Wings
Revival Fries

Shareables

Revival Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries with our house cooper sharp beer cheese

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Pepperoni Meatballs

$14.00

jersey tomato, parmesan cheese

Steamers

$13.00

House Made Ricotta

$14.00

Summer Heirloom Tomatoes, Pickled Peaches, Basil

Fried Calamari

$16.00

green chili aioli, lemon, shishito peppers

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Onion Rings

$13.00

long hot pesto, calabrian marinara

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

pomegranate, balsamic, parmesan cheese

Wings

$16.00

Warm Mushroom Crostini

$15.00

Riccota Crostini

$15.00

tahini, feta

Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta Crostini

$15.00

garlic, basil, summer herbs, olive oil

Gorgonzola & Fig Crostini

$15.00

prosciutto, balsamic

Salads

Classic Caesar

parmesan cheese, croutons

Pizza Shop Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine, onion, olives, tomato, feta, creamy Italian

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Lioni mozzarella, Jersey tomato, aged balsamic, fresh basil

Pizzas

BYO Gluten Free

$13.00

BYO Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Classic Margherita

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, jersey tomatoes, fresh torn basil, pesto

Prosciutto

$23.00

fresh mozzarella, jersey tomato, arugula

Kale, Squash Goat Cheese

$19.00

Sweet corn, Smoked Mozzarella, Chili Flake

South Philly

$22.00Out of stock

sausage, broccoli rabe, provolone cheese, chili, pesto

Spicy Pepperoni

$21.00

pickled jalapeno, calabrian honey

Cheesesteak Pizza

$24.00

cooper sharp, long hots, fried onions

Four Cheese White Pizza

$19.00

mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola, parmesan, green onion

Personal Pan

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Special Pizza

$21.00

Handhelds

Revival Cheeseburger

$14.00

double patty, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, lettuce, special sauce, seeded bun

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$15.00

fried onions, cooper sharp beer cheese

Chicken Cutlet Italiano

$15.00

broccoli rabe, roasted peppers, arugula peppadew pesto, garlic aioli

Seared Tuna Tacos

$16.00

sesame slaw, Sriracha aioli, cilantro

Meatball Sub

$14.00

cooper sharp, jersey tomato, parmesan cheese

Why Not Farm Burger

$17.00

Mussels

Angry Mussels

$18.00

jersey tomato, calabrian chili, parsley

Cioppino

$26.00Out of stock

German brat, wit beer, sauerkraut, mustard

Coconut Curry Mussels

$18.00

madras curry, fresno chili, lime, cilantro

Garlic White Wine Mussels

$18.00

red pepper flakes, butter, fresh lemon

Spaghettis

Pasta Pomodoro

$18.00

jersey tomato, parmesan cheese, basil

Pasta Parmesan

$24.00

chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, spaghetti pomodoro

Pasta & Meatballs

$22.00

pepperoni meatballs, parmesan cheese, basil

Pasta And Clams

$24.00

Cape May Clams, garlic parsley butter

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Kenneth Square Mushrooms, creamy marsala

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Capers,Lemon,White wine

Baked Rigatoni

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.00

Seafood Mixto

$29.00

Desserts

Chocolate Stout Cake

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, snickers, m&ms, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Donuts

$8.00

caramel dipping sauce

Nutella Smores Pizza

$10.00

Regular Sundae

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle, m&ms, snickers, whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

served w/ fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served w/ fries

RETAIL

HOUSEMADE DRESSING

$10.00

FRISBEE

$5.00

PINS

$2.00

TEES

$20.00

SNAPBACK HATS

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

240 Windgate Drive, Suite 8, Chester Springs, PA 19425

Directions

Gallery
Revival image
Revival image

Map
