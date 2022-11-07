Revive & Co (Milton) 7 Pleasant Street
7 pleasant street
milton, MA 02186
Breakfast wrap it or bowl it
Peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar, eggs
Plant Based taco crumble, cheddar, potato hash, salsa, eggs
chicken, potato hash, cheddar, eggs
steak, roasted red peppers, onions, potato hash, eggs, pepper jack, spicy dressing
turkey bacon, ranch, potato hash, egg
rainbow veggies, spinach, avocado, salsa, eggs
turkey sausage, peppers, onions, pepper jack, eggs, hot sauce
jalapeno bacon, spinach, pepper jack, egg
Multi Grain Power Toasts
Everything In The Raw Toast
smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, everything bagel seasoning
Honey Roasted Toast
honey roasted peanut butter, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond, vegan chocolate chips & drizzles with chocolate sauce
Revive Toast
smashed avocado, herb spread, cucumber, tomato, yellow onions & mixed baby greens
Unicorn Toast
whipped topping, sprinkles & edible glitter...kids favorite
Toasted Caprese
smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella, baby greens & balsamic drizzle
Hummus Toast
hummus, house hot sauce & eggs
French Toast
5 grain bread, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla& maple syrup
Toasted Nut Toast
almond butter, nutella, banana, strawberry, almond, chia seeds & drizzles with honey
Salads
Greek Chicken Salad
baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, sliced turkey, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot & blue cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
baby greens, pesto, smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella & balasmic dressing
Farmers Market Salad
mixed greens, veggie confetti, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado & house dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
baby greens, hummus, roasted red pepper, black olives & feta cheese
Tuna Salad
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg & house dressing
Chicken House Salad
baby greens, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, carrot, black olive & house dressing
Vegan Falafel Salad
baby greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, veggie confetti & house dressing
Keto Salad
baby greens, fried eggs, bacon, smashed avocado, tomato, everything bagel seasoning & house dressing
Arugula Steak Salad
baby greens, sirloin steak, red onion, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan cheese & house dressing
Chx Caesar Club Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Power Bowls
Meat Lovers Bowl
Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, jalapeno bacon, rice, fresh baby greens, salsa, queso fresco, house dressing
Taco Bowl
beyond meat, romaine, rice, tomato, corn, onion, avocado & house dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Quinoa, fresh baby greens, cucumbers, tomato, carrots, tortilla strips, blue cheese crumble & blue cheese dressing
The Boston Bowl
sirloin steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions & spicy house vinaigrette.
Fajita Bowl
chicken OR steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions, avocado, salsa & spicy house vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Bowl
mixed greens, bbq chicken, rice, pineapple, salsa & house dressing.
Buddah Bowl
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, almonds & lemon dressing.
Protein Bowl
grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, hummus, mixed greens, cucumber, naan bread, red grapes, almonds & house dressing.
Falafel Bowl
mixed greens, falafel, hummus, quinoa, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato & house dressing.
Veggie Power Bowl
mixed greens, grilled veggie confetti, rice, quinoa, hummus & balsamic vinaigrette.
CBR Bowl
chicken, bacon, mixed greens, rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives & ranch dressing.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Flat Bread Wraps
Nan-A_Stay
falafel, arugula, cucumber, roasted red pepper, tzatziki & hummus pressed in naan bread.
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
arugula, buffalo chicken, red onion & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.
Steak & Cheese Flat Bread
sirloin steak, onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese & house dressing pressed in naan bread.
Turkey Apple Flat Bread
sliced turkey, green apple, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in naan bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread
chicken, bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese & ranch pressed in naan bread.
Greek Chicken Flat Bread
grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese & greek dressing pressed in naan bread.
Plant Based Taco Flat Bread
taco beyond meat, romaine, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.
Vegan Flatbread Wrap
quinoa, cucumber, roasted red pepper, onion, avocado, salsa & house dressing pressed in naan bread.
Chicken Caesar Flat Bread
chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing pressed in naan bread.
Pressed Sandwiches
Pressed Turkey
sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.
BLTC Pressed
turkey bacon, tomato, avocado, dressed mixed greens, pepper jack cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.
TBR Pressed
sliced turkey, jalapeno bacon, dressed baby greens & ranch dressing pressed in 5 grain bread.
Pressed Chicken
grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella cheese, herb cheese spread & dressed mixed greens pressed in 5 grain bread.
Pressed Green God
grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, onion, dressed mixed greens, mozzarella cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.
The Vegg Pressed
cucumber, tomato, carrot, lettuce, avocado, hummus, extra virgin olive & balsamic vinaigrette pressed in 5 grain bread.
American Grilled Cheese Pressed
cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomato & jalapeno bacon pressed in 5 grain bread.
Revive Sloppy Joe Pressed
beyond taco meat, roasted red pepper, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese pressed in 5 grain bread.
The Tuna Melt Pressed
tuna, jalapeno bacon, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese pressed in 5 grain bread.
Chicken Pesto Pressed
chicken, nut-free pesto, tomato, mozzarella cheese & balsamic pressed in 5 grain bread.
GF Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger Burger
Grab & Go
Brownies GF
Stacys Pita Chips Parmesab & Garlic
Stacys Pita Chips Simply Naked
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Deep River Orginal Chips
Deep River Zesty Jalepeno Chips
Banana split
Strawberry Vanilla Energy Bites
Espresso Energy Bites
Cherry Pistachio Energy Bites
Lemon Coconut Energy Bites
Chocolate Raspberry Energy Bites
Almond Chai Energy Bites
Creamy Hazelnut Ground Coffee
Caramel Nut Crunch Ground Coffee
Cinnamon Sticky Bun Ground Coffee
Brownie Toffee Ground Coffee
Juice Bar Overnight Oats
steal cut oats soaked with dates, cinnamon & almond milk topped with strawberry, banana, blueberry & drizzle fresh honey
Revive & Co. T-shirt
Revive & Co. Hat
Revive & Co. Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.
Breakfast Bakery
Gluten Free Soup Specials
Smoothies
Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie
raspberry, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice and orange juice.
PB & J Smoothie
raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, teddy's natural peanut butter & almond milk.
Midnight Madness Smoothie
charcoal, banana, mango, blueberry & apple juice.
Blue Bliss Smoothie
spirulina, banana, teddy's natural peanut butter & almond milk.
Morning Date Smoothie
banana, cinnamon, oats, dates, flax seed & almond milk.
Sweet Strawberries Smoothie
strawberry, banana & orange juice.
Avocado Blast
spinach, banana, avocado, chia seed, coconut water & orange juice.
Mango Paradise
mango, pineapple, banana & almond milk.
Acia Berry
acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry & apple juice.
Keto Tripple Berry
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, teddy's natural peanut butter, low-fat greek yogurt & coconut milk.
Tropical Green Smoothie
spinach, mango, raspberry, banana & apple juice.
Protein Smoothies
Lean Green Smoothie
spinach, mango, pineapple, greek yogurt, apple juice, organic vanilla protein
Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie
mango, orange, greek yogurt, almond milk, organic vanilla protein
Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie
spinach, banana, dates, vegan chocolate chips, mint leaves, almond milk, vegan vanilla protein and chocolate drizzle
Tiramisu Smoothie
espresso, banana, nutella, greek yogurt, almond milk, organic vanilla protein and nutella drizzle
Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie
strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, almonds, organic vanilla protein & almond milk
PB Cup Smoothie
banana, teddy's natural peanut butter, flax seeds, organic chocolate protein & almond milk
Fruity Bliss Smoothie
strawberry, banana, pineapple, dates, coconut water & organic vanilla protein
BMAX Blast
spinach, blueberry, mango, banana, h20, and organic chocolate protein
Pitaya Protein
pitaya (dragon fruit),banana, pineapple, strawberry, coconut water & organic vanilla protein
House Made Juices
Green Lemonade Juice
spinach, cucumber, apple & lemon.
Beet Punch Juice
beet, orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger & lemon.
Refreshing Juice
spinach, celery, orange, apple, lemon & ginger.
Cucumber Cooler Juice
cucumber, watermelon, apple & lemon.
Berrylicious Juice
beet, apple, strawberry & lemon
Sunrise Juice
orange, carrot & pineapple.
Celery Juice
celery
Jolly Rancher Juice
watermelon, strawberry, pineapple & lemon.
Blueberry Beets Juice
blueberry, beet, apple, pineapple & cucumber.
Power Greens
spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon & ginger.
Super Beet
beet, apple, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger.
Blended Smoothie Bowls
Simply Acai Bowl
blended acai smoothie bowl topped with granola, banana, strawberry & blueberry
Pitaya AKA Dragon Fruit bowl
blended pitaya smoothie bowl topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry, almond & shredded coconut
Clean Green bowl
blended spinach mixed fruit smoothie bowl topped with granola, banana, strawberry, almond & chia seed
Health Nut bowl
blended banana, organic chocolate protein, natural peanut butter smoothie bowl topped with vegan chocolate chips, banana & honey roasted peanut butter
Paradise Bowl
blended blueberry, banana, mango & pineapple smoothie bowl topped with granola, kiwi, strawberry & blueberry
Blue Hawaii Bowl
blended spirulina & fruit smoothie bowl topped with granola, pineapple, strawberry & blueberry
Strawberry Banana bowl
blended strawberry & banana bowl topped with granola, strawberry, banana & nutella
Juice Bar Overnight Oats
steal cut oats soaked with dates, cinnamon & almond milk topped with strawberry, banana, blueberry & drizzle fresh honey
Banana split
Powerhouse Shots
Coffee
Brownie Toffee
Caramel Nut Crunch
Cinnamon Sticky Bun
Cold Brew Cold
Creamy Hazelnut
Decaf Coffe
French Vanilla
Hot Green Or Black Tea
Nitro Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice
Reg Coffee
S'mores Large Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Gourmet Ground Coffee Creamy Hazelnut Bag
Gourmet Ground Coffee Carmel Nut Crunch Bag
Gourmet Ground Coffee Cinnamon Sticky Bun Bag
Gourmet Ground Coffee Brownie Toffee Crunch Bag
