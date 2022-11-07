  • Home
Revive & Co (Milton) 7 Pleasant Street

No reviews yet

7 pleasant street

milton, MA 02186

Order Again

Popular Items

bacon, egg, cheese
Lean Green Smoothie
Simply Acai Bowl

Breakfast wrap it or bowl it

Peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar, eggs

$9.95

Plant Based taco crumble, cheddar, potato hash, salsa, eggs

$10.95

chicken, potato hash, cheddar, eggs

$10.95

steak, roasted red peppers, onions, potato hash, eggs, pepper jack, spicy dressing

$11.95

turkey bacon, ranch, potato hash, egg

$10.95

rainbow veggies, spinach, avocado, salsa, eggs

$9.95

turkey sausage, peppers, onions, pepper jack, eggs, hot sauce

$9.95

jalapeno bacon, spinach, pepper jack, egg

$9.95

Multi Grain Power Toasts

Everything In The Raw Toast

Everything In The Raw Toast

$8.95

smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, everything bagel seasoning

Honey Roasted Toast

Honey Roasted Toast

$8.95

honey roasted peanut butter, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond, vegan chocolate chips & drizzles with chocolate sauce

Revive Toast

Revive Toast

$8.95

smashed avocado, herb spread, cucumber, tomato, yellow onions & mixed baby greens

Unicorn Toast

Unicorn Toast

$8.95

whipped topping, sprinkles & edible glitter...kids favorite

Toasted Caprese

Toasted Caprese

$8.95

smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella, baby greens & balsamic drizzle

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$8.95

hummus, house hot sauce & eggs

French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

5 grain bread, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla& maple syrup

Toasted Nut Toast

Toasted Nut Toast

$8.95

almond butter, nutella, banana, strawberry, almond, chia seeds & drizzles with honey

Salads

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.95

baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, sliced turkey, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot & blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.95

baby greens, pesto, smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella & balasmic dressing

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, veggie confetti, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado & house dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

baby greens, hummus, roasted red pepper, black olives & feta cheese

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg & house dressing

Chicken House Salad

Chicken House Salad

$13.95

baby greens, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, carrot, black olive & house dressing

Vegan Falafel Salad

Vegan Falafel Salad

$13.50

baby greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, veggie confetti & house dressing

Keto Salad

Keto Salad

$11.95

baby greens, fried eggs, bacon, smashed avocado, tomato, everything bagel seasoning & house dressing

Arugula Steak Salad

Arugula Steak Salad

$13.95

baby greens, sirloin steak, red onion, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan cheese & house dressing

Chx Caesar Club Salad

Chx Caesar Club Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Power Bowls

Meat Lovers Bowl

Meat Lovers Bowl

$15.95

Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, jalapeno bacon, rice, fresh baby greens, salsa, queso fresco, house dressing

Taco Bowl

$14.95

beyond meat, romaine, rice, tomato, corn, onion, avocado & house dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Quinoa, fresh baby greens, cucumbers, tomato, carrots, tortilla strips, blue cheese crumble & blue cheese dressing

The Boston Bowl

The Boston Bowl

$15.95

sirloin steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions & spicy house vinaigrette.

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$13.95

chicken OR steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions, avocado, salsa & spicy house vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Bowl

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$13.95

mixed greens, bbq chicken, rice, pineapple, salsa & house dressing.

Buddah Bowl

Buddah Bowl

$13.95

mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, almonds & lemon dressing.

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$13.95

grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, hummus, mixed greens, cucumber, naan bread, red grapes, almonds & house dressing.

Falafel Bowl

$14.95

mixed greens, falafel, hummus, quinoa, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato & house dressing.

Veggie Power Bowl

$13.95

mixed greens, grilled veggie confetti, rice, quinoa, hummus & balsamic vinaigrette.

CBR Bowl

CBR Bowl

$13.95

chicken, bacon, mixed greens, rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives & ranch dressing.

Breakfast Sandwiches

egg & cheese

$6.95

turkey sausage, egg, cheese

$6.95

turkey bacon, egg, cheese

$6.95

bacon, egg, cheese

$6.95

Jalapeno infused bacon, egg, cheese

$6.95

chicken, egg, cheese

$6.95

avocado, tomato, egg

$6.95

Bagel Toasted

$4.50

English Muffin

$4.50

Gluten Free Bagel

$4.50

Five Grain Bread

$4.50

Flat Bread Wraps

Nan-A_Stay

Nan-A_Stay

$11.95

falafel, arugula, cucumber, roasted red pepper, tzatziki & hummus pressed in naan bread.

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$11.95

arugula, buffalo chicken, red onion & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.

Steak & Cheese Flat Bread

Steak & Cheese Flat Bread

$12.95

sirloin steak, onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese & house dressing pressed in naan bread.

Turkey Apple Flat Bread

Turkey Apple Flat Bread

$11.95

sliced turkey, green apple, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in naan bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$11.95

chicken, bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese & ranch pressed in naan bread.

Greek Chicken Flat Bread

Greek Chicken Flat Bread

$11.95

grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese & greek dressing pressed in naan bread.

Plant Based Taco Flat Bread

Plant Based Taco Flat Bread

$11.95

taco beyond meat, romaine, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.

Vegan Flatbread Wrap

Vegan Flatbread Wrap

$11.95

quinoa, cucumber, roasted red pepper, onion, avocado, salsa & house dressing pressed in naan bread.

Chicken Caesar Flat Bread

Chicken Caesar Flat Bread

$11.95

chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing pressed in naan bread.

Pressed Sandwiches

Pressed Turkey

Pressed Turkey

$11.95

sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.

BLTC Pressed

BLTC Pressed

$11.95

turkey bacon, tomato, avocado, dressed mixed greens, pepper jack cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.

TBR Pressed

TBR Pressed

$11.95

sliced turkey, jalapeno bacon, dressed baby greens & ranch dressing pressed in 5 grain bread.

Pressed Chicken

Pressed Chicken

$11.95

grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella cheese, herb cheese spread & dressed mixed greens pressed in 5 grain bread.

Pressed Green God

Pressed Green God

$11.95

grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, onion, dressed mixed greens, mozzarella cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.

The Vegg Pressed

The Vegg Pressed

$11.95

cucumber, tomato, carrot, lettuce, avocado, hummus, extra virgin olive & balsamic vinaigrette pressed in 5 grain bread.

American Grilled Cheese Pressed

American Grilled Cheese Pressed

$11.95

cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomato & jalapeno bacon pressed in 5 grain bread.

Revive Sloppy Joe Pressed

Revive Sloppy Joe Pressed

$11.95

beyond taco meat, roasted red pepper, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese pressed in 5 grain bread.

The Tuna Melt Pressed

The Tuna Melt Pressed

$11.95

tuna, jalapeno bacon, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese pressed in 5 grain bread.

Chicken Pesto Pressed

Chicken Pesto Pressed

$11.95

chicken, nut-free pesto, tomato, mozzarella cheese & balsamic pressed in 5 grain bread.

GF Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger Burger

$13.95

Grab & Go

Brownies GF

Brownies GF

$3.00
Stacys Pita Chips Parmesab & Garlic

Stacys Pita Chips Parmesab & Garlic

$2.00
Stacys Pita Chips Simply Naked

Stacys Pita Chips Simply Naked

$2.00
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Chips

$2.00
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$2.00
Deep River Orginal Chips

Deep River Orginal Chips

$2.00
Deep River Zesty Jalepeno Chips

Deep River Zesty Jalepeno Chips

$2.00
Banana split

Banana split

$8.00
Strawberry Vanilla Energy Bites

Strawberry Vanilla Energy Bites

$6.95Out of stock
Espresso Energy Bites

Espresso Energy Bites

$6.95
Cherry Pistachio Energy Bites

Cherry Pistachio Energy Bites

$6.95
Lemon Coconut Energy Bites

Lemon Coconut Energy Bites

$6.95
Chocolate Raspberry Energy Bites

Chocolate Raspberry Energy Bites

$6.95
Almond Chai Energy Bites

Almond Chai Energy Bites

$6.95
Creamy Hazelnut Ground Coffee

Creamy Hazelnut Ground Coffee

$15.99
Caramel Nut Crunch Ground Coffee

Caramel Nut Crunch Ground Coffee

$15.99
Cinnamon Sticky Bun Ground Coffee

Cinnamon Sticky Bun Ground Coffee

$15.99
Brownie Toffee Ground Coffee

Brownie Toffee Ground Coffee

$15.99
Juice Bar Overnight Oats

Juice Bar Overnight Oats

$10.95

steal cut oats soaked with dates, cinnamon & almond milk topped with strawberry, banana, blueberry & drizzle fresh honey

Revive & Co. T-shirt

$15.00
Revive & Co. Hat

Revive & Co. Hat

$20.00
Revive & Co. Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.

Revive & Co. Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.

$20.00

Breakfast Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.25

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$4.25

Apple Streusel Muffin

$4.25

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.25

Gluten Free Soup Specials

Chili Gluten Free

$5.95+

Broccoli Cheddar Soup Gluten Free

$5.95+

Smoothies

strawberry, banana & orange juice.
Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie

Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie

$8.95+

raspberry, pineapple, mango, banana, lime juice and orange juice.

PB & J Smoothie

$8.95+

raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, teddy's natural peanut butter & almond milk.

Midnight Madness Smoothie

Midnight Madness Smoothie

$8.95+

charcoal, banana, mango, blueberry & apple juice.

Blue Bliss Smoothie

Blue Bliss Smoothie

$8.95+

spirulina, banana, teddy's natural peanut butter & almond milk.

Morning Date Smoothie

$8.95+

banana, cinnamon, oats, dates, flax seed & almond milk.

Sweet Strawberries Smoothie

Sweet Strawberries Smoothie

$8.95+

strawberry, banana & orange juice.

Avocado Blast

$8.95+

spinach, banana, avocado, chia seed, coconut water & orange juice.

Mango Paradise

$8.95+

mango, pineapple, banana & almond milk.

Acia Berry

Acia Berry

$8.95+

acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry & apple juice.

Keto Tripple Berry

Keto Tripple Berry

$7.95+

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, teddy's natural peanut butter, low-fat greek yogurt & coconut milk.

Tropical Green Smoothie

Tropical Green Smoothie

$8.95+

spinach, mango, raspberry, banana & apple juice.

Protein Smoothies

Lean Green Smoothie

Lean Green Smoothie

$8.95+

spinach, mango, pineapple, greek yogurt, apple juice, organic vanilla protein

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

$8.95+

mango, orange, greek yogurt, almond milk, organic vanilla protein

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

$8.95+

spinach, banana, dates, vegan chocolate chips, mint leaves, almond milk, vegan vanilla protein and chocolate drizzle

Tiramisu Smoothie

Tiramisu Smoothie

$8.95+

espresso, banana, nutella, greek yogurt, almond milk, organic vanilla protein and nutella drizzle

Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie

Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie

$8.95+

strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, almonds, organic vanilla protein & almond milk

PB Cup Smoothie

PB Cup Smoothie

$8.95+

banana, teddy's natural peanut butter, flax seeds, organic chocolate protein & almond milk

Fruity Bliss Smoothie

$8.95+

strawberry, banana, pineapple, dates, coconut water & organic vanilla protein

BMAX Blast

$8.95+

spinach, blueberry, mango, banana, h20, and organic chocolate protein

Pitaya Protein

Pitaya Protein

$8.95+

pitaya (dragon fruit),banana, pineapple, strawberry, coconut water & organic vanilla protein

House Made Juices

Green Lemonade Juice

Green Lemonade Juice

$8.95+

spinach, cucumber, apple & lemon.

Beet Punch Juice

Beet Punch Juice

$8.95+

beet, orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger & lemon.

Refreshing Juice

Refreshing Juice

$8.95+

spinach, celery, orange, apple, lemon & ginger.

Cucumber Cooler Juice

Cucumber Cooler Juice

$8.95+

cucumber, watermelon, apple & lemon.

Berrylicious Juice

Berrylicious Juice

$8.95+

beet, apple, strawberry & lemon

Sunrise Juice

Sunrise Juice

$8.95+

orange, carrot & pineapple.

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$7.95+

celery

Jolly Rancher Juice

Jolly Rancher Juice

$8.95+

watermelon, strawberry, pineapple & lemon.

Blueberry Beets Juice

Blueberry Beets Juice

$8.95+

blueberry, beet, apple, pineapple & cucumber.

Power Greens

Power Greens

$8.95+

spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon & ginger.

Super Beet

Super Beet

$8.95+

beet, apple, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger.

Blended Smoothie Bowls

Simply Acai Bowl

$12.00

blended acai smoothie bowl topped with granola, banana, strawberry & blueberry

Pitaya AKA Dragon Fruit bowl

Pitaya AKA Dragon Fruit bowl

$12.00

blended pitaya smoothie bowl topped with granola, strawberry, blueberry, almond & shredded coconut

Clean Green bowl

Clean Green bowl

$12.00

blended spinach mixed fruit smoothie bowl topped with granola, banana, strawberry, almond & chia seed

Health Nut bowl

$12.00

blended banana, organic chocolate protein, natural peanut butter smoothie bowl topped with vegan chocolate chips, banana & honey roasted peanut butter

Paradise Bowl

$12.00

blended blueberry, banana, mango & pineapple smoothie bowl topped with granola, kiwi, strawberry & blueberry

Blue Hawaii Bowl

Blue Hawaii Bowl

$12.00

blended spirulina & fruit smoothie bowl topped with granola, pineapple, strawberry & blueberry

Strawberry Banana bowl

Strawberry Banana bowl

$12.00

blended strawberry & banana bowl topped with granola, strawberry, banana & nutella

Juice Bar Overnight Oats

Juice Bar Overnight Oats

$10.95

steal cut oats soaked with dates, cinnamon & almond milk topped with strawberry, banana, blueberry & drizzle fresh honey

Banana split

Banana split

$8.00

Powerhouse Shots

Ginger Orange Lemon Hemp

$4.95

Charcoal Apple

$4.95

Coconut Water Spirilina Lemon

$4.95

Apple Ginger Lemon Cayenne

$4.95

Pitaya Coconut Water Agave Lemon

$4.95

Coffee

Brownie Toffee

$3.50+

Caramel Nut Crunch

$3.50+

Cinnamon Sticky Bun

$3.50+

Cold Brew Cold

$6.75+

Creamy Hazelnut

$3.50+

Decaf Coffe

$2.85+

French Vanilla

$4.75+

Hot Green Or Black Tea

$3.50+Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew

$7.75+

Pumpkin Spice

$3.50+

Reg Coffee

$1.85+

S'mores Large Coffee

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Gourmet Ground Coffee Creamy Hazelnut Bag

$15.99

Gourmet Ground Coffee Carmel Nut Crunch Bag

$15.99

Gourmet Ground Coffee Cinnamon Sticky Bun Bag

$15.99

Gourmet Ground Coffee Brownie Toffee Crunch Bag

$15.99

Cooler Drinks

Fiji water

$2.50

Culture Pop

$2.50

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.00

Poland springs

$2.00

Honest Kids

$1.50

Life Water

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Pure Leaf

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7 pleasant street, milton, MA 02186

Directions

Gallery
Revive & Co (Milton) image

