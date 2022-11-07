- Home
Revive & Co
208 Main st
Weymouth, MA 02180
Popular Items
Breakfast wrap it or bowl it
Peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar, eggs
Plant Based taco crumble, cheddar, potato hash, salsa, eggs
chicken, potato hash, cheddar, eggs
steak, roasted red peppers, onions, potato hash, eggs, pepper jack, spicy dressing
turkey bacon, ranch, potato hash, egg
rainbow veggies, spinach, avocado, salsa, eggs
turkey sausage, peppers, onions, pepper jack, eggs, hot sauce
jalapeno bacon, spinach, pepper jack, egg
Multi Grain Power Toasts
Everything In The Raw Toast
smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, everything bagel seasoning
Honey Roasted Toast
honey roasted peanut butter, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond, vegan chocolate chips & drizzles with chocolate sauce
Revive Toast
smashed avocado, herb spread, cucumber, tomato, yellow onions & mixed baby greens
Unicorn Toast
whipped topping, sprinkles & edible glitter...kids favorite
Toasted Caprese
smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella, baby greens & balsamic drizzle
Hummus Toast
hummus, house hot sauce & eggs
French Toast
5 grain bread, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla& maple syrup
Toasted Nut Toast
almond butter, nutella, banana, strawberry, almond, chia seeds & drizzles with honey
Salads
Greek Chicken Salad
baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, sliced turkey, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot & blue cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
baby greens, pesto, smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella & balasmic dressing
Farmers Market Salad
mixed greens, veggie confetti, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado & house dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
baby greens, hummus, roasted red pepper, black olives & feta cheese
Tuna Salad
romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg & house dressing
Chicken House Salad
baby greens, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, carrot, black olive & house dressing
Vegan Falafel Salad
baby greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, veggie confetti & house dressing
Keto Salad
baby greens, fried eggs, bacon, smashed avocado, tomato, everything bagel seasoning & house dressing
Arugula Steak Salad
baby greens, sirloin steak, red onion, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan cheese & house dressing
Chx Caeser Club Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Power Bowls
Pulled BVQ Bowl
Pulled BVQ, mixed greens, rice, corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado & house dressing.
Meat Lovers Bowl
Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, jalapeno bacon, rice, fresh baby greens, salsa, queso fresco, house dressing
Taco Bowl
Beyond meat, romaine, rice, tomato, corn, onion, avocado & house dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Quinoa, fresh baby greens, cucumbers, tomato, carrots, tortilla strips, blue cheese crumble & blue cheese dressing
The Boston Bowl
sirloin steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions & spicy house vinaigrette.
Fajita Bowl
chicken OR steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions, avocado, salsa & spicy house vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Bowl
mixed greens, bbq chicken, rice, pineapple, salsa & house dressing.
Buddah Bowl
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, almonds & lemon dressing.
Protein Bowl
grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, hummus, mixed greens, cucumber, naan bread, red grapes, almonds & house dressing.
Falafel Bowl
mixed greens, falafel, hummus, quinoa, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato & house dressing.
Veggie Power Bowl
mixed greens, grilled veggie confetti, rice, quinoa, hummus & balsamic vinaigrette.
CBR Bowl
chicken, bacon, mixed greens, rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives & ranch dressing.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Flat Bread Wraps
Pilgrim Flat Bread
sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, stuffing and cranberry sauce pressed in naan bread.
Nan-A_Stay
falafel, arugula, cucumber, roasted red pepper, tzatziki & hummus pressed in naan bread.
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
arugula, buffalo chicken, red onion & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.
Steak & Cheese Flat Bread
sirloin steak, onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese & house dressing pressed in naan bread.
Turkey Apple Flat Bread
sliced turkey, green apple, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in naan bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread
chicken, bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese & ranch pressed in naan bread.
Greek Chicken Flat Bread
grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese & greek dressing pressed in naan bread.
Plant Based Taco Flat Bread
Beyond taco meat, romaine, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.
Vegan Flatbread Wrap
quinoa, cucumber, roasted red pepper, onion, avocado, salsa & house dressing pressed in naan bread.
Chicken Caesar Flat Bread
chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing pressed in naan bread.
Pressed Sandwiches
Pulled BVQ Pressed
Pulled BVQ, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, avocado pressed on 5 grain bread.
Pressed Turkey
sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.
BLTC Pressed
turkey bacon, tomato, avocado, dressed mixed greens, pepper jack cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.
TBR Pressed
sliced turkey, jalapeno bacon, dressed baby greens & ranch dressing pressed in 5 grain bread.
Pressed Chicken
grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella cheese, herb cheese spread & dressed mixed greens pressed in 5 grain bread.
Pressed Green God
grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, onion, dressed mixed greens, mozzarella cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.
The Vegg Pressed
cucumber, tomato, carrot, lettuce, avocado, hummus, extra virgin olive & balsamic vinaigrette pressed in 5 grain bread.
American Grilled Cheese Pressed
cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomato & jalapeno bacon pressed in 5 grain bread.
Revive Sloppy Joe Pressed
Beyond taco meat, roasted red pepper, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese pressed in 5 grain bread. Can be made Vegan
The Tuna Melt Pressed
tuna, jalapeno bacon, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese pressed in 5 grain bread.
Chicken Pesto Pressed
chicken, nut-free pesto, tomato, mozzarella cheese & balsamic pressed in 5 grain bread.
Childrens Grilled Cheese
Grab & Go
AMG Energy Bites
Deep River Potato Chips
Stacys Pita Chips
Brownies GF
Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn
Good Health Avocado Oil Lime Ranch Chips
Banana split
Revive & Co. House Ground Coffee
Revive & Co. T-shirt
Revive & Co. Hat
Revive & Co Long Sleeve T-shirt - Rise And Grinf
Revive & Co. Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.
Muffins
Smoothies
Tropical Green Smoothie
Spinach, Mango, Raspberry, Banana & Apple Juice. Ⓥ
Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie
Raspberry, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Lime Juice and Orange Juice. Ⓥ
PB & J Smoothie
Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter & Almond Milk. Ⓥ
Midnight Madness Smoothie
Activated Charcoal, Banana, Mango, Blueberry & Apple Juice. Ⓥ
Blue Bliss Smoothie
Blue Spirulina, Banana, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter & Almond Milk. Ⓥ
Morning Date Smoothie
Banana, Cinnamon, Oats, Dates, Flax Seed & Almond Milk. Ⓥ
Sweet Strawberries Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana & Orange Juice. Ⓥ
Avocado Blast
Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Chia Seed, Coconut Water & Orange Juice. Ⓥ
Mango Paradise
mango, pineapple, banana & almond milk.
Acia Berry
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry & Apple Juice. Ⓥ
Keto Tripple Berry
Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Avocado, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter, Low-Fat Greek Yogurt & Coconut Milk.
Protein Smoothies
Lean Green Smoothie
Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Greek Yogurt, Apple Juice, Organic Vanilla Protein
Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie
Mango, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk, Organic Vanilla Protein
Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie
Spinach, Banana, Dates, Mint Leaves, Almond Milk, Organic Vanilla Protein and Chocolate Drizzle Ⓥ
Tiramisu Smoothie
Espresso, Banana, Nutella, Greek Yogurt, Almond milk, Organic Vanilla Protein and Nutella Drizzle
Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Almonds, Organic Vanilla Protein and Almond Milk
PB Cup Smoothie
Banana, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, Organic Chocolate Protein, Almond Milk and Chocolate Drizzle Ⓥ
Fruity Bliss Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Dates, Coconut Water and Organic Vanilla Protein Ⓥ
BMAX Blast
Spinach, Blueberry, Mango, Banana, H20, and Organic Chocolate Protein Ⓥ
Pitaya Protein
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Banana, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Water and Organic Vanilla Protein Ⓥ
House Made Juices
Green Lemonade Juice
spinach, cucumber, apple & lemon.
Beet Punch Juice
beet, orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger & lemon.
Refreshing Juice
spinach, celery, orange, apple, lemon & ginger.
Cucumber Cooler Juice
cucumber, watermelon, apple & lemon.
Berrylicious Juice
beet, apple, strawberry & lemon
Sunrise Juice
orange, carrot & pineapple.
Celery Juice
celery
Jolly Rancher Juice
watermelon, strawberry, pineapple & lemon.
Blueberry Beets Juice
blueberry, beet, apple, pineapple & cucumber.
Power Greens
spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon & ginger.
Super Beet
beet, apple, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger.
Blended Smoothie Bowls
Simply Acai Bowl
Blended Acai Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry Ⓥ
Pitaya AKA Dragon Fruit bowl
Blended Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Almond and Shredded Coconut Ⓥ
Clean Green bowl
Blended Spinach mixed Fruit Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Almond & Chia Seed Ⓥ
Health Nut bowl
Blended Banana, Organic Chocolate Protein, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl topped with Vegan Chocolate Chips, Banana and Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Ⓥ
Paradise Bowl
Blended Blueberry, Banana, Mango and Pineapple Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Kiwi, Strawberry and Blueberry Ⓥ
Blue Hawaii Bowl
Blended Blue Spirulina and Fruit Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Pineapple, Strawberry and Blueberry Ⓥ
Strawberry Banana bowl
Blended Strawberry and Banana Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Strawberry, Banana & Nutella Ⓥ
Overnight Oats
steal cut oats soaked with dates, cinnamon & almond milk topped with strawberry, banana, blueberry & drizzle fresh honey
Coffee Smoothie Bowl
Pina Colada Bowl
Powerhouse Shots BOTTLE
PowerHouse shot not bottled
Cooler Drinks
Health Ade Kombucha
Spindrift
Culture Pop Soda
Guru Organic Energy Drink Lite
Guru Organic Energy Drink Yerba Mate
Organic Pure Leaf (Glass Bottle)
Pure Leaf
Life Water
Fiji water
Poland springs
Diet Pepsi
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Gatorade
Flavors available: Fruit Punch, Lemon, Orange
Honest Kids
Fogbuster Nitro Cold Brew
Small Bottle Water
Hint Water Kids
Yerbae
Iiquid Death
Soups
Tomato & Vegetable soup Gluten Free
Broccoli Cheddar *Gfree*
Beef Stew *Gluten Free*
Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Loaded Potato With Bacon *Gluten Free
Black Bean Chili
Loaded Baked Potato
Clam Chowder
Black Bean Soup
Bottle Juices
Revive Pumpkin Harvest Bottled Juice
Revive Pumpkin Harvest is our fall seasonal blend made with fuji apples, carrots, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg & all spice.
Revive Your Gut
Revive Your Gut with our probiotic elixir made with activated charcoal, lemon, H20, apple cider vinegar, fuji apple, raw honey & ginger.