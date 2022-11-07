Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Revive & Co

208 Main st

Weymouth, MA 02180

Popular Items

Simply Acai Bowl
PB Cup Smoothie
Health Nut bowl

Breakfast wrap it or bowl it

Peppers, onions, tomato, cheddar, eggs

$9.95

Plant Based taco crumble, cheddar, potato hash, salsa, eggs

$10.95

chicken, potato hash, cheddar, eggs

$10.95

steak, roasted red peppers, onions, potato hash, eggs, pepper jack, spicy dressing

$10.95

turkey bacon, ranch, potato hash, egg

$10.95

rainbow veggies, spinach, avocado, salsa, eggs

$9.95

turkey sausage, peppers, onions, pepper jack, eggs, hot sauce

$9.95

jalapeno bacon, spinach, pepper jack, egg

$9.95

Multi Grain Power Toasts

Everything In The Raw Toast

Everything In The Raw Toast

$8.95

smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, everything bagel seasoning

Honey Roasted Toast

Honey Roasted Toast

$8.95

honey roasted peanut butter, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond, vegan chocolate chips & drizzles with chocolate sauce

Revive Toast

Revive Toast

$8.95

smashed avocado, herb spread, cucumber, tomato, yellow onions & mixed baby greens

Unicorn Toast

Unicorn Toast

$8.95

whipped topping, sprinkles & edible glitter...kids favorite

Toasted Caprese

Toasted Caprese

$8.95

smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella, baby greens & balsamic drizzle

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$8.95

hummus, house hot sauce & eggs

French Toast

French Toast

$10.95

5 grain bread, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla& maple syrup

Toasted Nut Toast

Toasted Nut Toast

$8.95

almond butter, nutella, banana, strawberry, almond, chia seeds & drizzles with honey

Salads

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.95

baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, sliced turkey, tomato, bacon, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot & blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.95

baby greens, pesto, smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella & balasmic dressing

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, veggie confetti, cucumber, cherry tomato, avocado & house dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

baby greens, hummus, roasted red pepper, black olives & feta cheese

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg & house dressing

Chicken House Salad

Chicken House Salad

$12.95

baby greens, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, carrot, black olive & house dressing

Vegan Falafel Salad

Vegan Falafel Salad

$13.00

baby greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, veggie confetti & house dressing

Keto Salad

Keto Salad

$11.95

baby greens, fried eggs, bacon, smashed avocado, tomato, everything bagel seasoning & house dressing

Arugula Steak Salad

Arugula Steak Salad

$13.95

baby greens, sirloin steak, red onion, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan cheese & house dressing

Chx Caeser Club Salad

Chx Caeser Club Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Power Bowls

Pulled BVQ Bowl

$14.95

Pulled BVQ, mixed greens, rice, corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado & house dressing.

Meat Lovers Bowl

Meat Lovers Bowl

$15.95

Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, jalapeno bacon, rice, fresh baby greens, salsa, queso fresco, house dressing

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$14.95

Beyond meat, romaine, rice, tomato, corn, onion, avocado & house dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Quinoa, fresh baby greens, cucumbers, tomato, carrots, tortilla strips, blue cheese crumble & blue cheese dressing

The Boston Bowl

The Boston Bowl

$15.95

sirloin steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions & spicy house vinaigrette.

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$13.95

chicken OR steak, rice, mixed greens, peppers, onions, avocado, salsa & spicy house vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Bowl

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$13.95

mixed greens, bbq chicken, rice, pineapple, salsa & house dressing.

Buddah Bowl

Buddah Bowl

$13.95

mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, almonds & lemon dressing.

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$13.95

grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, hummus, mixed greens, cucumber, naan bread, red grapes, almonds & house dressing.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$14.95

mixed greens, falafel, hummus, quinoa, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato & house dressing.

Veggie Power Bowl

Veggie Power Bowl

$13.95

mixed greens, grilled veggie confetti, rice, quinoa, hummus & balsamic vinaigrette.

CBR Bowl

CBR Bowl

$12.95

chicken, bacon, mixed greens, rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives & ranch dressing.

Breakfast Sandwiches

egg & cheese

$6.95

turkey sausage, egg, cheese

$6.95

turkey bacon, egg, cheese

$6.95

bacon, egg, cheese

$6.95

Jalapeno infused bacon, egg, cheese

$6.95

chicken, egg, cheese

$6.95

avocado, tomato, egg

$6.95

Bagel Toasted

$4.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free Bagel

$4.50

Five Grain Bread

$3.50

Flat Bread Wraps

Pilgrim Flat Bread

$11.95

sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, stuffing and cranberry sauce pressed in naan bread.

Nan-A_Stay

Nan-A_Stay

$11.95

falafel, arugula, cucumber, roasted red pepper, tzatziki & hummus pressed in naan bread.

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$11.95

arugula, buffalo chicken, red onion & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.

Steak & Cheese Flat Bread

Steak & Cheese Flat Bread

$12.95

sirloin steak, onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese & house dressing pressed in naan bread.

Turkey Apple Flat Bread

Turkey Apple Flat Bread

$11.95

sliced turkey, green apple, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in naan bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$11.95

chicken, bacon, tomato, pepper jack cheese & ranch pressed in naan bread.

Greek Chicken Flat Bread

Greek Chicken Flat Bread

$11.95

grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese & greek dressing pressed in naan bread.

Plant Based Taco Flat Bread

Plant Based Taco Flat Bread

$11.95

Beyond taco meat, romaine, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.

Vegan Flatbread Wrap

Vegan Flatbread Wrap

$11.95

quinoa, cucumber, roasted red pepper, onion, avocado, salsa & house dressing pressed in naan bread.

Chicken Caesar Flat Bread

Chicken Caesar Flat Bread

$11.95

chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing pressed in naan bread.

Pressed Sandwiches

Pulled BVQ Pressed

$13.95

Pulled BVQ, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, avocado pressed on 5 grain bread.

Pressed Turkey

Pressed Turkey

$11.95

sliced turkey, bacon, dressed baby greens, tomato, cheddar cheese & honey mustard pressed in 5 grain bread.

BLTC Pressed

BLTC Pressed

$11.95

turkey bacon, tomato, avocado, dressed mixed greens, pepper jack cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.

TBR Pressed

TBR Pressed

$11.95

sliced turkey, jalapeno bacon, dressed baby greens & ranch dressing pressed in 5 grain bread.

Pressed Chicken

Pressed Chicken

$11.95

grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella cheese, herb cheese spread & dressed mixed greens pressed in 5 grain bread.

Pressed Green God

Pressed Green God

$11.95

grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, onion, dressed mixed greens, mozzarella cheese & herb cheese spread pressed in 5 grain bread.

The Vegg Pressed

The Vegg Pressed

$11.95

cucumber, tomato, carrot, lettuce, avocado, hummus, extra virgin olive & balsamic vinaigrette pressed in 5 grain bread.

American Grilled Cheese Pressed

American Grilled Cheese Pressed

$11.95

cheddar & pepper jack cheese, tomato & jalapeno bacon pressed in 5 grain bread.

Revive Sloppy Joe Pressed

Revive Sloppy Joe Pressed

$11.95

Beyond taco meat, roasted red pepper, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese pressed in 5 grain bread. Can be made Vegan

The Tuna Melt Pressed

The Tuna Melt Pressed

$11.95

tuna, jalapeno bacon, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese pressed in 5 grain bread.

Chicken Pesto Pressed

Chicken Pesto Pressed

$11.95

chicken, nut-free pesto, tomato, mozzarella cheese & balsamic pressed in 5 grain bread.

Childrens Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grab & Go

AMG Energy Bites

AMG Energy Bites

$6.95
Deep River Potato Chips

Deep River Potato Chips

$2.50
Stacys Pita Chips

Stacys Pita Chips

$2.50
Brownies GF

Brownies GF

$4.00

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

$2.00

Good Health Avocado Oil Lime Ranch Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Banana split

$8.00
Revive & Co. House Ground Coffee

Revive & Co. House Ground Coffee

$15.99

Revive & Co. T-shirt

$15.00
Revive & Co. Hat

Revive & Co. Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Revive & Co Long Sleeve T-shirt - Rise And Grinf

$20.00
Revive & Co. Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.

Revive & Co. Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.

$20.00

Muffins

Smoothies

Tropical Green Smoothie

Tropical Green Smoothie

$8.95+

Spinach, Mango, Raspberry, Banana & Apple Juice. Ⓥ

Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie

Raspberry Lime Ricky Smoothie

$8.95+

Raspberry, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Lime Juice and Orange Juice. Ⓥ

PB & J Smoothie

PB & J Smoothie

$8.95+

Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter & Almond Milk. Ⓥ

Midnight Madness Smoothie

Midnight Madness Smoothie

$8.95+

Activated Charcoal, Banana, Mango, Blueberry & Apple Juice. Ⓥ

Blue Bliss Smoothie

Blue Bliss Smoothie

$8.95+

Blue Spirulina, Banana, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter & Almond Milk. Ⓥ

Morning Date Smoothie

Morning Date Smoothie

$8.95+

Banana, Cinnamon, Oats, Dates, Flax Seed & Almond Milk. Ⓥ

Sweet Strawberries Smoothie

Sweet Strawberries Smoothie

$8.95+

Strawberry, Banana & Orange Juice. Ⓥ

Avocado Blast

Avocado Blast

$8.95+

Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Chia Seed, Coconut Water & Orange Juice. Ⓥ

Mango Paradise

Mango Paradise

$8.95+

mango, pineapple, banana & almond milk.

Acia Berry

Acia Berry

$8.95+

Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry & Apple Juice. Ⓥ

Keto Tripple Berry

Keto Tripple Berry

$8.95+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Avocado, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter, Low-Fat Greek Yogurt & Coconut Milk.

Protein Smoothies

Lean Green Smoothie

Lean Green Smoothie

$9.95+

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Greek Yogurt, Apple Juice, Organic Vanilla Protein

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

$9.95+

Mango, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk, Organic Vanilla Protein

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie

$9.95+

Spinach, Banana, Dates, Mint Leaves, Almond Milk, Organic Vanilla Protein and Chocolate Drizzle Ⓥ

Tiramisu Smoothie

Tiramisu Smoothie

$9.95+

Espresso, Banana, Nutella, Greek Yogurt, Almond milk, Organic Vanilla Protein and Nutella Drizzle

Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie

Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie

$9.95+

Strawberry, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Almonds, Organic Vanilla Protein and Almond Milk

PB Cup Smoothie

PB Cup Smoothie

$9.95+

Banana, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, Organic Chocolate Protein, Almond Milk and Chocolate Drizzle Ⓥ

Fruity Bliss Smoothie

Fruity Bliss Smoothie

$9.95+

Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Dates, Coconut Water and Organic Vanilla Protein Ⓥ

BMAX Blast

BMAX Blast

$9.95+

Spinach, Blueberry, Mango, Banana, H20, and Organic Chocolate Protein Ⓥ

Pitaya Protein

Pitaya Protein

$9.95+

Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), Banana, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Water and Organic Vanilla Protein Ⓥ

House Made Juices

Green Lemonade Juice

Green Lemonade Juice

$9.95+

spinach, cucumber, apple & lemon.

Beet Punch Juice

Beet Punch Juice

$9.95+

beet, orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger & lemon.

Refreshing Juice

Refreshing Juice

$9.95+

spinach, celery, orange, apple, lemon & ginger.

Cucumber Cooler Juice

Cucumber Cooler Juice

$9.95+

cucumber, watermelon, apple & lemon.

Berrylicious Juice

Berrylicious Juice

$9.95+

beet, apple, strawberry & lemon

Sunrise Juice

Sunrise Juice

$9.95+

orange, carrot & pineapple.

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.95+

celery

Jolly Rancher Juice

Jolly Rancher Juice

$9.95+

watermelon, strawberry, pineapple & lemon.

Blueberry Beets Juice

Blueberry Beets Juice

$9.95+

blueberry, beet, apple, pineapple & cucumber.

Power Greens

Power Greens

$9.95+

spinach, celery, cucumber, lemon & ginger.

Super Beet

Super Beet

$9.95+

beet, apple, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger.

Blended Smoothie Bowls

Simply Acai Bowl

Simply Acai Bowl

$12.00

Blended Acai Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry and Blueberry Ⓥ

Pitaya AKA Dragon Fruit bowl

Pitaya AKA Dragon Fruit bowl

$12.00

Blended Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Almond and Shredded Coconut Ⓥ

Clean Green bowl

Clean Green bowl

$12.00

Blended Spinach mixed Fruit Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Almond & Chia Seed Ⓥ

Health Nut bowl

Health Nut bowl

$12.00

Blended Banana, Organic Chocolate Protein, Teddy's Natural Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl topped with Vegan Chocolate Chips, Banana and Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Ⓥ

Paradise Bowl

Paradise Bowl

$12.00

Blended Blueberry, Banana, Mango and Pineapple Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Kiwi, Strawberry and Blueberry Ⓥ

Blue Hawaii Bowl

Blue Hawaii Bowl

$12.00

Blended Blue Spirulina and Fruit Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Pineapple, Strawberry and Blueberry Ⓥ

Strawberry Banana bowl

Strawberry Banana bowl

$12.00

Blended Strawberry and Banana Smoothie Bowl topped with Granola, Strawberry, Banana & Nutella Ⓥ

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$11.95

steal cut oats soaked with dates, cinnamon & almond milk topped with strawberry, banana, blueberry & drizzle fresh honey

Coffee Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

Pina Colada Bowl

$12.00

Powerhouse Shots BOTTLE

Bottled - Ginger, Orange, Lemon

Bottled - Ginger, Orange, Lemon

Out of stock
Bottled - Pitaya, Coconut H20, Agave, Lemon

Bottled - Pitaya, Coconut H20, Agave, Lemon

Out of stock
Bottled - Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Bottled - Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Out of stock
Bottled - Coconut H20, Spirulina, Lemon

Bottled - Coconut H20, Spirulina, Lemon

Out of stock

Bottled - Charcoal, Apple

Out of stock

PowerHouse shot not bottled

ginger orange lemon

$3.95

charcoal apple

$3.95

coconut water spirulina lemon

$3.95

apple ginger lemon cayenne

$3.95

pitaya coconut water agave lemon

$3.95

Coffee

Cold Brew Cold

$6.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.75+

Reg Coffee

$3.85+

Fogbuster Organic

Decaf Coffe

$3.85+

Caramel Nut Crunch

$4.50+

French Vanilla

$4.50+

Cinnamon Sticky Bun

$4.50+

Creamy Hazelnut

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.50+

Smores

$2.50+

Tea

$3.85+

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00+

Freshly Brewed Green Tea

$4.00+

Cooler Drinks

Health Ade Kombucha

$3.95
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.00

Culture Pop Soda

$2.00

Guru Organic Energy Drink Lite

$3.00

Guru Organic Energy Drink Yerba Mate

$3.00
Organic Pure Leaf (Glass Bottle)

Organic Pure Leaf (Glass Bottle)

$3.50
Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$2.50
Life Water

Life Water

$3.00
Fiji water

Fiji water

$2.50

Poland springs

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.25

Flavors available: Fruit Punch, Lemon, Orange

Honest Kids

Honest Kids

$1.50

Fogbuster Nitro Cold Brew

$3.95

Small Bottle Water

$1.00

Hint Water Kids

$1.50

Yerbae

$3.00

Iiquid Death

$3.00

Soups

Tomato & Vegetable soup Gluten Free

$5.95+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar *Gfree*

$5.95+

Beef Stew *Gluten Free*

$5.95+

Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup

$5.95+Out of stock

Loaded Potato With Bacon *Gluten Free

$5.95+Out of stock

Black Bean Chili

$5.95+Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$5.95+Out of stock

Black Bean Soup

$5.95+Out of stock

Food Specials

Pulled BVQ Bowl

$14.95

Pulled BVQ, mixed greens, rice, corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, avocado & house dressing.

Pilgrim Flat Bread

$11.95

sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, stuffing and cranberry sauce pressed in naan bread.

Pulled BVQ Pressed

$16.48

Pulled BVQ, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheddar Cheese, tomatoes, avocado pressed on 5 grain bread.

Bottle Juices

Revive Pumpkin Harvest Bottled Juice

Revive Pumpkin Harvest Bottled Juice

$9.95Out of stock

Revive Pumpkin Harvest is our fall seasonal blend made with fuji apples, carrots, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg & all spice.

Beet Punch Bottled Juice

Beet Punch Bottled Juice

$9.95Out of stock

beet, orange, carrot, pineapple, ginger & lemon.

Refreshing Bottled Juice

Refreshing Bottled Juice

$9.95Out of stock

spinach, celery, orange, apple, lemon & ginger.

Jolly Rancher Bottled Juice

$9.95Out of stock
Revive Your Gut

Revive Your Gut

$9.95Out of stock

Revive Your Gut with our probiotic elixir made with activated charcoal, lemon, H20, apple cider vinegar, fuji apple, raw honey & ginger.

Blueberry Mango Bottled Lemonade

$9.95Out of stock

Watermelon Mint Bottled Lemonade

$9.95Out of stock

Strawberry Lemon H2o Agave Bottled

$9.95Out of stock

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00+

T Shirt

Med

$20.00

Large

$20.00

X Large

$20.00

Tank Top

med

$20.00

large