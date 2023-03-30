  • Home
Revive Fresh Bowls & Creamery 6890 E Sunrise Dr, Suite 140

No reviews yet

6890 E Sunrise Dr, Suite 140

Tucson, AZ 85750

Savory Bowls

Fresh, savory, hand-made salads tossed with our own homemade dressings
The Arizona

$10.00+

$10.00+

Romaine, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, corn, onions, queso fresco, cilantro, jalapeño, pepitas, crunchy tortilla strips w Creamy Tomatillo Dressing

The Caprese

$10.00+

$10.00+

Mixed greens, quinoa, chickpeas, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil w Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Ginger

$10.00+

$10.00+

Kale, slaw, carrots, mandarins, bell peppers, crunchy noodles w Sesame Ginger Dressing

The Pom

$10.00+

$10.00+

Spinach, pomegranate, goat cheese, pear, walnuts w Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Power Up

$10.00+

$10.00+

Kale, cabbage, mango, avocado, cucumber, radishes, carrots, pumpkin seeds, feta w Champagne Vinaigrette

The Strawberry

$10.00+

$10.00+

Mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, red onion, pecans w Citrus Vinaigrette

The Zippy

$10.00+

$10.00+

Romaine, quinoa, slaw, broccoli, radishes, cranberries, sunflower seeds w Zippy Cilantro Dressing

Sweet Bowls

Açaí Berry

$10.00+

$10.00+

Açaí sorbet, blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, honey

Arizona Sunset

$10.00+

$10.00+

Mango, açaí & passionfruit sorbet, pineapple, strawberries, mango, granola, agave

Pretty In Pink

$10.00+

$10.00+

Pitaya sorbet, kiwi, banana, blueberries, mango, coconut, chia seeds, granola, honey

Rocky Road

$10.00+

$10.00+

Coconut sorbet, marshmallow, cocoa nibs, walnut, chocolate drizzle

Tropical State of Mind

$10.00+

$10.00+

Mango sorbet, pineapple, strawberries, banana, coconut, granola, honey

Build Your Own

Custom Sweet Bowl

$10.00+

Blended Juices

Life Tastes Good
Berry Burst

$8.00

$8.00

Blueberries, orange, pineapple, raspberries, strawberries

Citrus Mint

$8.00

$8.00

Orange, green apple, fresh mint

Citrus Refresher

$8.00

$8.00

Grapefruit, orange, lemon

Healthy Start Veggie

$8.00

$8.00

Green apple, celery, red bell pepper, carrots, lemon, fresh parsley, cayenne pepper

Pink Juice

$8.00

$8.00

Green apple, carrots, beets, lemon, fresh ginger

Sour Pomegranate

$8.00

$8.00

Pomegranate, grapefruit, green apple

Sweet Greens

$8.00

$8.00

Honeydew melon, pineapple, cucumber, spinach

Tart Pear

$8.00

$8.00

Pear, strawberries, blackberries, grapefruit

Tropical Twist

$8.00

$8.00

Orange, pineapple, mango

Smoothies

Ice Cold Sunshine
Chocolate PBnB

$9.00

$9.00

Banana, milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla extract, agave

Green Healthy

$9.00

$9.00

Avocado, banana, spinach, almond milk, chia seeds, agave

Mixed Berries

$9.00

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, almond milk, honey, cane sugar, Greek yogurt

Pineapple Mango Blast

$9.00

$9.00

Pineapple, strawberries, mango, apple juice, agave, mango sorbet

Raspberry Cream

$9.00

$9.00

Raspberries, apple juice, Greek Yogurt, cane sugar, vanilla extract

Strawberry Passion

$9.00

$9.00

Strawberries, passionfruit sorbet, apple juice, agave

Strawberry Peach

$9.00

$9.00

Strawberries, peaches, Greek Yogurt, banana, almond milk, splash of orange juice, cane sugar

Island Vibes (Smoothie of the Month)

$9.00

$9.00

Pineapple, mango, coconut milk, guava & acerola sorbet

Artisan Toasts

Need phrase here
Brie and Fig

$9.00

$9.00

Creamy brie, fig compote

Bruschetta

$9.00

$9.00

Tomato, basil, parsley, EVOO, fresh mozzarella

Spicy Avocado

$9.00

$9.00

Avocado, lemon juice, jalapeno powder, garlic salt

Spicy Cream Cheese

$9.00

$9.00

Spicy cream cheese, prosciutto, arugula, olive oil, balsamic vinegar

Almond Butter Toast

$4.00

$4.00

Almond butter, sea salt

Nutella & Banana

$4.00

$4.00

Nutella spread, bananas, cocoa nibs

Bread & Butter

$4.00

$4.00

Choice of bread topped with whipped butter

Mezes

Meh-ZEHS means "Bites"
Mezes Box

$14.00

$14.00

Inspired by Mediterranean charcuterie boards!

Cold Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00+

$3.00+

Lemons squeezed fresh daily

Limeade

$3.00+

$3.00+

Limes squeezed fresh daily

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$3.00+

$3.00+

Brewed from black tea

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

$3.00+

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

$2.00+
Hot Coffee

$2.00+

$2.00+
Hot Tea

$2.00+

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Savory bowls (salads), sweet bowls, blended juices, smoothies, artisan toasts, mezes, ice cream, protein bites, overnight oats, & more!

Website

Location

6890 E Sunrise Dr, Suite 140, Tucson, AZ 85750

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

