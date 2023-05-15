Revive Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our focus is our customers, community and of course, our food! We are committed to fresh and high-quality foods.
Location
116 N Main St, Vincennes, IN 47591
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Vincennes
Procopio's Pizza & Pasta - Corner of 2nd & Broadway Street
4.5 • 194
127 N 2nd Street Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurant