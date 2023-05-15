Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revive Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

116 N Main St

Vincennes, IN 47591

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Energy

Monster

$2.75

Alani

$2.50

Celcius

$2.50

Juice/Milk

Yoohoo

$1.35

Juice

$1.20

Whole Milk

$1.25

Soda

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Dew

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Marshmallow Tea

$2.85

Raspberry Tea

$2.85

Peach Tea

$2.85

Strawberry Tea

$2.85

Strawberry Lavender

$2.85

Ocean Tea

$2.85

Blueberry and Coconut made with sweet tea.

Coffee

Cold Coffee

Cold brew

$3.49+

Plain Coffee

Regular

$2.00+

Decaff

$2.00+

Expresso

Shot

$1.75

Double Shot

$2.15

Frozen Blends

Vanilla

$4.35+

Carmel

$4.35+

Mocha

$4.35+

Carmel Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha

$4.35+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.35+

Latte

Vanilla

$4.35+

Mocha

$4.35+

Carmel

$4.35+

Carmel Mocha

$4.35+

White Mocha

$4.35+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.35+

Specialties

Peanut Butter Mocha Delight

$4.95+

Mocha Coconut

$4.95+

Smore's

$4.95+

Churro

$4.95+

Mocha Mint

$4.95+

Extreme Hot Chocolate

$4.95+

Non-Coffee Based

Orange Cream

$4.35+

Double Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

Vanilla

$4.00+

Carmel Mocha

$4.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Lunch

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches include our Fresh Cut House Chips

Reuben

$12.15

Grilled Chicken

$9.20

Fresh grilled chicken breast, never frozen! Well seasoned and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Maple Bacon Breaded Chicken

$10.70

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$8.05

Turkey Club

$10.25

Grilled 3 Cheese

$7.95

BLT

$8.95

Ham Club

$10.25

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Sides

Potato Salad

$1.95

Pasta Salad

$1.95

House Chips

$3.00

Please note that all of our Lunch Sandwiches include our House Chips. This is for an extra order only.

Side Salad

$3.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.75

Cape Cod Salad

$11.75

Spinach Salad

$10.25

Garden Salad

$10.25

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.25

Tuna Salad Salad

$11.25

Strawberries

Chocolate covered

White Chocolate 6

$8.50

White chocolate 12

$14.95

Dark chcolate 6

$8.50

Dark chocolate 12

$14.95

Milk chocolate 6

$8.50

Milk chocolate 12

$14.95

Single strawberry

$1.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our focus is our customers, community and of course, our food! We are committed to fresh and high-quality foods.

Location

116 N Main St, Vincennes, IN 47591

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
orange star4.8 • 244
15 S 4th St Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Bobe's Pizza - Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
812 Main St. Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Impressed Coffee - Vincennes
orange star4.6 • 203
1911 N 6th St Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Zip and Sip - Hart Street
orange starNo Reviews
1885 Hart St Ste A Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Dogwood Barbeque
orange star4.3 • 761
2232 N 6th St Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Kelso's 19th Hole - 2715 Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2715 Washington Ave Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vincennes

Dogwood Barbeque
orange star4.3 • 761
2232 N 6th St Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
orange star4.8 • 244
15 S 4th St Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Impressed Coffee - Vincennes
orange star4.6 • 203
1911 N 6th St Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Procopio's Pizza & Pasta - Corner of 2nd & Broadway Street
orange star4.5 • 194
127 N 2nd Street Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
I Hart Ice Cream
orange star5.0 • 41
1885 Hart St suite d Vincennes, IN 47591
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vincennes
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston