Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

15703 N 83rd Ave 110

Peoria, AZ 85382

SALSA TRIO
CARNE ASADA TACO
3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS

N/A DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.75

MEXICAN SQUIRT

$4.00

MILK

$3.75

AGUAS

$5.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00Out of stock

JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

FAUX-TAILS

COCOCHATA

$8.00

WATERMELON GINGER ROSE

$8.00

BLACK MANGO

$8.00

PINEAPPLE COCONUT

$8.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL

$8.00

RASPBERRY CHI- CHIS

$8.00

TACOS

3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS
$21.00

3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS

$21.00

CARNE ASADA TACO

$5.50

CHICKEN TINGA TACO

$5.00

DEL MAR TACO

$5.00

CARNITAS TACO

$5.00

QUESA-BIRRIA TACO

$5.50

CILANTRO LIME SHRIMP TACO

$5.50

DIABLO TACO

$5.50

EL AMERICANO TACO

$5.00

NASHVILLE HOT TACO

$5.50

EL POTATO HEAD TACO

$5.00

CAULIFLOWER TACO

$5.50

EL PLANTICANO TACO

$5.50

ROASTED CORN TACO

$4.50

AVOCADO TACO

$5.50

SURF + TURF

$6.50

LOBSTER TACO

$8.50

BOTANANS

SALSA TRIO

SALSA TRIO

$5.00

Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips

GUAC + CHIPS

GUAC + CHIPS

$12.00

Avocado + Tomato + Jalapeno + Red Onion + Cilantro + Fresh Lime + Toasted Pepitas *This item cannot be modified

ELOTE

ELOTE

$8.00

Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime

QUESO DIP

$11.00
CARNE ASADA TOTS
$15.00

CARNE ASADA TOTS

$15.00

Tots topped with Grilled Steak + Queso Sauce + Chipotle Aioli + Jalapenos + Cotija Cheese

WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.00
CHICKEN TAQUITOS
$12.00

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$12.00

Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese

STREET CORN NACHOS

$15.00

Shredded Chicken + Queso Sauce + Elote + Black Beans + Jalapenos + Pico + Cilantro Crema + Cotija Cheese

FIRECRACKER CAULI BITES

$12.00

PLATOS

FAJITAS

CALI B

$20.00

PROTEIN BOWL

TEQUILA SHRIMP SCAMPI

$24.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

CHILAQUILES

$18.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$18.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$15.00

LOBSTER CRISP

$24.00

ENCHILADAS

SHORT RIB ENCHILADAS

$22.00

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$20.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$22.00

VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS

$18.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$15.00

LOBSTER ENCHILADAS

$26.00

DESSERTS

AZTECA BROWNIE

$8.00

CHURRO BITES

$6.00

PINA ASADA

$6.00

SIDES

SALSA TO GO

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SIDE CILANTRO RICE

$4.00

SIDE SPICY BEANS

$4.25

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE O.G. GUAC

$5.00

SIDE PICO

$0.50

SIDE TOTS

$4.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE AVO CREMA

$0.50

SIDE CILANTRO CREMA

$0.50

SIDE CHEESE BLEND

$1.50

SIDE CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE CORN TORTILLA (3EA)

$3.00

SIDE LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA (1EA)

$2.00

FAJITA TORTILLA (1EA)

$1.00

SIDE OF FRUIT

$2.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

CRISPS

CARNE ASADA CRISP

$13.95

Grilled Steak + Grilled Onion + Roasted Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Three Cheese Blend + Pico + Guac

CHEESE CRISP

$9.95

Three Cheese Blend + Pico + Guac

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15703 N 83rd Ave 110, Peoria, AZ 85382

Directions

