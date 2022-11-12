REVOLU modern taqueria and bar 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 602-675-1182

  • Home
REVOLU modern taqueria and bar

591 Reviews

$$

5538 N 7th St

Ste 100

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

ELOTE
SALSA TRIO
3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS

TACOS

3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS

3 TACOS - RICE + BEANS

$21.00

QUESABIRRIA TACO

$5.50

NASHVILLE HOT TACO

$5.50

CAULIFLOWER TACO

$5.50

EL PLANTICANO TACO

$5.50

AVOCADO TACO

$5.50

SURF + TURF

$6.50

BOTANAS

SALSA TRIO

SALSA TRIO

$5.00

Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips

GUAC + CHIPS

GUAC + CHIPS

$12.00

Avocado + Tomato + Jalapeno + Red Onion + Cilantro + Fresh Lime + Toasted Pepitas *This item cannot be modified

ELOTE

ELOTE

$8.00

Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime

CARNE ASADA TOTS

CARNE ASADA TOTS

$15.00

Tots topped with Grilled Steak + Queso Sauce + Chipotle Aioli + Jalapenos + Cotija Cheese

WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.00
CHICKEN TAQUITOS

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$12.00

Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese

STREET CORN NACHOS

$15.00

Shredded Chicken + Queso Sauce + Elote + Black Beans + Jalapenos + Pico + Cilantro Crema + Cotija Cheese

CRISPY SPROUTS

$12.50

applewood smoked bacon + grilled onions + chipotle agave glaze + cotija cheese

FIRECRACKER CAULI BITES

$12.00

beer battered cauliflower + chipotle agave glaze + crushed pepitas + green onions + cotija cheese

PLATOS

FAJITAS

THE CALI B

$20.00

PROTEIN BOWL

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$24.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

CHILAQUILES

$18.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$18.00

ENCHILADAS

SHORT RIB ENCHILADAS

$22.00

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$20.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$22.00

VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS

$18.00

3 CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$16.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS + CHOCOLATE

$6.00

cinnamon sugar dusted churros | mexican chocolate sauce

AZTECA BROWNIE

$8.00

Mexican chocolate | ancho chile | candied pepitas | vanilla ice cream | cajeta | whipped cream

PINA ASADA

$6.00

grilled pineapple | candied pepitas | vanilla ice cream | cajeta

SIDES

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$4.00

SIDE CILANTRO RICE

$4.00

SIDE SPICY BLACK BEANS

$4.25

SALSA TO GO

SIDE O.G. GUAC

$4.95

SIDE PICO

$0.50

SIDE TOTS

$3.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE CILANTRO CREMA

$0.50

SIDE CHEESE BLEND

$0.50

SIDE CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE CORN TORTILLA (3EA)

$3.00

SIDE LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA (1EA)

$2.00

FAJITA TORTILLA (1EA)

$1.00

SIDE FRUIT

$3.00

SIDE CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS MINI QUESADILLA

$8.00

Melted Cheese + Flour Tortilla Served with Choice of: Drink & Side

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$8.00

Two (2) chicken Tacos with Cheese Served with Choice of: Drink & Side

KIDS AMERICANO TACO

$8.00

Two (2) Ground Beef Tacos + Cheese Served with Choice of: Drink & Side

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.00

1 Kid Sized Bean and Cheese Burrito Served with Choice of: Drink & Side

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

Mac and Cheese Served with Choice of: Drink & Side

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Modern Mexican Street Fare Made from Scratch

Website

Location

5538 N 7th St, Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Directions

