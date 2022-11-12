REVOLU modern taqueria and bar 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 602-675-1182
591 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Mexican Street Fare Made from Scratch
Location
5538 N 7th St, Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx
No Reviews
5502 N 7th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85013
View restaurant
Dapper & Stout Uptown - 100 E Camelback Rd #150
No Reviews
100 E Camelback Rd #150 Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurant