Mexican & Tex-Mex

Revolucion

622 Reviews

$$

1132 Prospect St

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Popular Items

Kalua Pork Burrito
Chips & Salsa
Chicken Tacos

Appetizers

Chips & Bean Dip

$5.95

Refried bean dip with jalapeños and cheese

Chips & Guacamole

$6.95

Housemade guacamole and chips

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Housemade red salsa and chips

Fries

$5.95

French fried potatoes

Patatas Bravas

$5.95Out of stock

Smash Burgers

Lardy Laddie

$12.95

Bacon, queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with a side of fries

The Big Gringo

$12.95

American cheese, pickles, onions and special sauce with a side of fries

Tijuana Torpedo

$12.95

Hot pepper cheese and grilled chiles with a side of fries

Veggie Burgers

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and guacamole with a side of fries

The Beyond Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Vegan burger, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with a side of fries

The Impossible Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Vegan burger, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with a side of fries

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$7.95

Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with pineapple. Sweet & Spicy. Served with onion & cilantro relish on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

Kalua Pork Tacos

$8.95

Two tender, slow cooked pork tacos cooked with Hawaiian salt. Smoky & delicious. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

Steak Tacos

$9.95

Two spicy, grilled flank steak tacos with fresh garlic, jalapeños and cilantro. Served with pico de gallo on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

Chicken Tacos

$7.95

Two pulled chicken tacos served with a side of salsa verde. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

Taco de Papas

$7.95

Two tacos with roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, queso fresco and sour cream. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Two grilled tilapia tacos. Served with shredded cabbage and fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

Two spicy seared shrimp tacos with garlic, lime, shredded cabbage and cilantro. Served with fruit salsa on the side. All tacos are street style with corn tortillas and cheese in the middle.

San Francisco Mission Style Burritos

Beef Burrito

$12.95

Seasoned ground beef, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.

Beyond Meat Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Grilled chicken with chipotle, onion, garlic, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.

Kalua Pork Burrito

$12.95

Tender, smoky pork cooked with Hawaiian salt. Avocado, cilantro lime rice, black beans, queso blanco and fruit salsa. Served with tortilla chips.

La Jefa

$12.95

Papas Burrito

$12.95

Roasted potatoes, poblanos, corn, black beans, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream & queso blanco. Served with tortilla chips.

Pork Burrito

$12.95Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Athletic Free Wave

$5.50

Athletic Light Lager

$5.50

Athletic Run Wild

$5.50

Athletic Upside Dawn

$5.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Garden & Tonic

$6.00

Garden Daiquiri

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Hot & Irritated

$9.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher

$5.00

Maria, Maria

$9.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock

PaNOma

$8.00

Spiced Mule

$8.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

St. Pauli Girl NA

$4.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$7.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
The perfect combination of a Cantina and a Tiki Bar with a little patio oasis.

1132 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Directions

Revolucion image
Revolucion image
Revolucion image

