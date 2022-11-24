Restaurant header imageView gallery

REV Mex

916 NW 6th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

BIRRIA TACOS
PORK CARNITAS
FANCY QUESO

SOUP AND SALAD

REV SALAD!

REV SALAD!

$11.00

Buttercrunch lettuce, grilled pineapple, corn, radish, pickled jalapeno, spiced pepitas, queso fresco, poblano-lime vinaigrette.

SMASHED TACO SALAD

SMASHED TACO SALAD

$11.00

Chopped buttercrunch lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, shaved red onion, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, black pepper, chipotle buttermilk dressing.

POZOLE

$6.00+

Chicken thigh and hominy in a rich broth. Topped with onion, cilantro, and radish with a side of lime.

SHARE THESE...OR NOT

REV MEX PIZZA

$10.00

Flour Tortillas, refried beans, seasoned ground beef, BB taco sauce, cheese blend, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro & RC sauce

BLUE CORN FLAUTAS

BLUE CORN FLAUTAS

$12.00

Blue corn tortillas stuffed with chicken Tinga, bell pepper crema, and deep fried. Topped with crema, lettuce, poblano lime vinaigrette, and radish

REV MEX PARTY PLATTER

$17.00

Al pastor wings, blue corn flautas, ming chicken Tinga quesadilla, chips and queso

FANCY QUESO

FANCY QUESO

$5.00+

Tex-mex style, pico de gallo, cilantro

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$6.00+

Avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime.

HOUSE CHIPS AND SALSA

HOUSE CHIPS AND SALSA

$4.00+

Choice of Salsa Roja or salsa verde.

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$11.00

Ground beef, pickled red jalapeño, fancy queso, pickled red onions, and cilantro.

NACHOS LIBRE

NACHOS LIBRE

$13.00

Fancy queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red jalapeno, pickled red onion, guacamole, house salsa.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$11.00

Chihuahua and Monterey jack cheese, chipotle crema, house salsa.

STOPLIGHT!

STOPLIGHT!

$11.00

One of each. Fancy queso, salsa verde, and house salsa roja. Add Guacamole to make it a Quadlight!

WINGS

WINGS

$14.00

Al Pastor marinated wings, buttermilk slaw, cilantro, pineapple, radish, side of chipotle ranch

TACOS!

AL PASTOR

AL PASTOR

$5.00

Marinated and grilled pork, pineapple, radish, onion, cilantro.

BAJA FISH

BAJA FISH

$6.00

Flour tortilla, marinated fish, shredded red cabbage, radish, cilantro, RC's sauce, fried or grilled.

BEYOND MEAT

BEYOND MEAT

$6.00

Seasoned plant-based protein, pico de gallo, queso fresco.

BIRRIA TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$13.00

3 Tacos w/ Braised beef, Monterey and chihuahua cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with birria adobo broth.

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$6.00

Marinated skirt steak, onion, cilantro.

CHICKEN TINGA

CHICKEN TINGA

$4.75

Chipotle-braised chicken, sliced avocado, crema, cilantro

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$4.75

Fried cauliflower, red cabbage tossed in vinegar, avocado aioli, radish, cilantro.