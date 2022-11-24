- Home
REV Mex
916 NW 6th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Popular Items
SOUP AND SALAD
REV SALAD!
Buttercrunch lettuce, grilled pineapple, corn, radish, pickled jalapeno, spiced pepitas, queso fresco, poblano-lime vinaigrette.
SMASHED TACO SALAD
Chopped buttercrunch lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, shaved red onion, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, black pepper, chipotle buttermilk dressing.
POZOLE
Chicken thigh and hominy in a rich broth. Topped with onion, cilantro, and radish with a side of lime.
SHARE THESE...OR NOT
REV MEX PIZZA
Flour Tortillas, refried beans, seasoned ground beef, BB taco sauce, cheese blend, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro & RC sauce
BLUE CORN FLAUTAS
Blue corn tortillas stuffed with chicken Tinga, bell pepper crema, and deep fried. Topped with crema, lettuce, poblano lime vinaigrette, and radish
REV MEX PARTY PLATTER
Al pastor wings, blue corn flautas, ming chicken Tinga quesadilla, chips and queso
FANCY QUESO
Tex-mex style, pico de gallo, cilantro
GUACAMOLE
Avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, and lime.
HOUSE CHIPS AND SALSA
Choice of Salsa Roja or salsa verde.
LOADED TOTS
Ground beef, pickled red jalapeño, fancy queso, pickled red onions, and cilantro.
NACHOS LIBRE
Fancy queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red jalapeno, pickled red onion, guacamole, house salsa.
QUESADILLA
Chihuahua and Monterey jack cheese, chipotle crema, house salsa.
STOPLIGHT!
One of each. Fancy queso, salsa verde, and house salsa roja. Add Guacamole to make it a Quadlight!
WINGS
Al Pastor marinated wings, buttermilk slaw, cilantro, pineapple, radish, side of chipotle ranch
TACOS!
AL PASTOR
Marinated and grilled pork, pineapple, radish, onion, cilantro.
BAJA FISH
Flour tortilla, marinated fish, shredded red cabbage, radish, cilantro, RC's sauce, fried or grilled.
BEYOND MEAT
Seasoned plant-based protein, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
BIRRIA TACOS
3 Tacos w/ Braised beef, Monterey and chihuahua cheese, onions, and cilantro. Served with birria adobo broth.
CARNE ASADA
Marinated skirt steak, onion, cilantro.
CHICKEN TINGA
Chipotle-braised chicken, sliced avocado, crema, cilantro
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
Fried cauliflower, red cabbage tossed in vinegar, avocado aioli, radish, cilantro.