Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Revolucion Coffee and Juice @ The Rim

review star

No reviews yet

5846 Worth Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PB & Jelly Acai Bowl
Potato, Egg & Cheese
Turkey Chorizo, Egg, Cheese, Avo Lime Sauce

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Filter coffee roasted in-house and freshly brewed. Ready to go.

Americano

$3.25

12oz drink. 2oz espresso over 10oz hot water.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

2oz espresso.

Cortado

$3.50

4.5oz drink. 2oz espresso and 2.5oz of your choice of milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

6oz drink. 2oz espresso and 4oz of your milk of choice.

Macchiato

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$5.00

12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.

Revolucion Latte

$5.50

Espresso and milk of your choice with local lavender-infused honey from Blanco, Texas.

Mayan Mocha

$6.00

Espresso and milk with cocoa, cinnamon, and a touch of cayenne.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.35
Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte

$4.50

Need a dairy-free alternative? Try our unsweetened homemade almond milk, cold-pressed daily, with any of our coffee beverages 🌻 Iced lattes para el calor ⚡️ Buscas una opción sin lácteos? prueba nuestra leche de almendra hecha en casa, no contiene azúcar añadidas y es prensada en frío todos los días

Pour Over

$4.75

Chaggachino

$6.50

Tea

ACA Blue

ACA Blue

$5.75

Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️ * Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱// 🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️

Matcha Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha with your choice of milk.

Tea (Hot or Cold-Brewed)

$3.50

London Fog

$4.25

Functional Beverages

Turmeric Spice Latte

$6.00

Cold-pressed turmeric, local honey, homemade almond milk, and spices.

Rev Velvet Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Cold-pressed beet, ginger, cocoa, local honey, and almond milk.

Nube Latte

$5.50

Juice

Active Juice**

$9.75

Beet, pineapple, and lime

Alkaline Green

Alkaline Green

$9.50

Kale, celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley, and romaine

Black Gold

Black Gold

$9.00

Activated charcoal, lemon, lime, ginger and agave

Bright Eyes

$9.50Out of stock

Carrot and coconut water

Chlorophyl Water

$4.00Out of stock

Chlorophyl and filtered water

Dragonfruit Limeade

Dragonfruit Limeade

$8.00

Pitaya, lime, and organic cane sugar

Easy Green

$9.50

Spinach, lemon, pineapple, apple, and chia seeds

Feel Better

$10.00

Our newest juice! Made with Oil of Oregano, Cayenne, Turmeric, Lemon, Apple, and Ginger. A must try.

Glow

Glow

$9.50

Cucumber + Pineapple + Jalapeño [hydrating, immune support, aids in digestion, and promotes skin health] Glow ✨🥒🍍 Pepino + Piña + Jalapeño [hidratante, ayuda con la digestión, fortalece el sistema inmunológico y promueve la salud de la piel] Ingredients: Cucumber, pineapple, and jalapeño

Green Bloody Mary

$9.50Out of stock

Tomato, greens, lemon, ginger, jalapeño, and salt

Just Celery

$9.50Out of stock

100% celery

Mean Green

Mean Green

$9.75

Spinach, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, and ginger

Serenity

$9.50

Watermelon, pineapple, and ginger

Spicy Tonic

$9.00

Ginger, lime, sparkling water, agave, and cayenne

The Cure

The Cure

$9.50

Beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger

Vitality

Vitality

$9.75

Pineapple, lime, ginger, turmeric, and coconut water

Charcoal Citrus Shot

$4.00

1oz of activated charcoal, lemon, lime, and agave.

Flu Shot

$4.00

1oz of cold-pressed turmeric, ginger, and lemon.

Ginger Shot

$4.00Out of stock

1oz of 100% cold-pressed ginger

Immunity Boost Shot

$5.00

Oil of Oregano, Lemon, Cayenne, and Maple.

Turmeric Shot

$5.00Out of stock

1oz of 100% cold-pressed turmeric

Sunrise

$9.00

Not Milk (dairy free nut milks)

Homemade nut milks made in house daily.

Almond Milk

$9.00

Almonds, filtered water, vanilla, himalayan mountain salt

Blue Milk

Blue Milk

$10.00

Hemp seed, blue majik, vanilla, maple syrup, himalayan mountain salt

Cacao Milk

$10.50

Cacao, cashews, maca, agave, vanilla, himalayan mountain salt

Golden Milk

Golden Milk

$11.00

cold-pressed daily in house, no preservatives or unnecessary additional ingredients [dairy free & vegan friendly] 🌱 Golden milk made with fresh turmeric and cinnamon🔅 [not milk] prensada en frío, sin preservativos o ingredientes artificiales [libre de lactosa & vegana] 🌱 En la foto: leche dorada hecha con cúrcuma fresca y canela🔅 Ingredients: Turmeric, cinnamon, agave, and almond milk

Strawberry Almond Milk

Strawberry Almond Milk

$10.00

| not milk ||cold-pressed daily in house, no preservatives or unnecessary additional ingredients [dairy free & vegan friendly] 🌱 || not milk || prensada en frío, sin preservativos o ingredientes artificiales [libre de lactosa & vegana] 🌱 Ingredients: Strawberries, agave, and almond milk

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

$5 Drip & Taco Combo

$5.00
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema

Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema

$4.00

Vegan

Lentil Walnut w/ Avo Lime Sauce

$4.00

Vegan

Revolucion Street Taco

Revolucion Street Taco

$4.00

Made with our housemade jackfruit “meat” simmered in Pibil Sauce on blue corn tortilla Rev Street Taco (vegano 🌱) ~ Hecho con “carne” de jaca marinada en salsa pibil sobre una tortilla de maíz azul🔸

Turkey Chorizo, Egg, Cheese, Avo Lime Sauce

$4.00