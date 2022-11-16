- Home
Revolucion Coffee and Juice @ The Rim
5846 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78257
Order Again
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Filter coffee roasted in-house and freshly brewed. Ready to go.
Americano
12oz drink. 2oz espresso over 10oz hot water.
Cafe Au Lait
Espresso
2oz espresso.
Cortado
4.5oz drink. 2oz espresso and 2.5oz of your choice of milk.
Cappuccino
6oz drink. 2oz espresso and 4oz of your milk of choice.
Macchiato
Latte
12oz drink. 2oz espresso and 10oz of milk.
Revolucion Latte
Espresso and milk of your choice with local lavender-infused honey from Blanco, Texas.
Mayan Mocha
Espresso and milk with cocoa, cinnamon, and a touch of cayenne.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew Latte
Need a dairy-free alternative? Try our unsweetened homemade almond milk, cold-pressed daily, with any of our coffee beverages 🌻 Iced lattes para el calor ⚡️ Buscas una opción sin lácteos? prueba nuestra leche de almendra hecha en casa, no contiene azúcar añadidas y es prensada en frío todos los días
Pour Over
Chaggachino
Tea
ACA Blue
Made with Blue Majik ✨to help with stress, fight inflammation and reduce oxidative stress + Ceremonial Grade Matcha to increase energy and support the immune system ⚡️ * Available hot or iced + with your choice of milk or alternative non dairy milk including our homemade raw almond milk* //🌊ACA Blue 🌱// 🌊Hecho con Blue Majik ✨para ayudar combatir el estrés y la inflamación + Té Verde Matcha Ceremonial para aumentar la energía y fortalecer el sistema inmunológico ⚡️
Matcha Lemonade
Matcha Latte
Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha with your choice of milk.
Tea (Hot or Cold-Brewed)
London Fog
Functional Beverages
Juice
Active Juice**
Beet, pineapple, and lime
Alkaline Green
Kale, celery, cucumber, spinach, parsley, and romaine
Black Gold
Activated charcoal, lemon, lime, ginger and agave
Bright Eyes
Carrot and coconut water
Chlorophyl Water
Chlorophyl and filtered water
Dragonfruit Limeade
Pitaya, lime, and organic cane sugar
Easy Green
Spinach, lemon, pineapple, apple, and chia seeds
Feel Better
Our newest juice! Made with Oil of Oregano, Cayenne, Turmeric, Lemon, Apple, and Ginger. A must try.
Glow
Cucumber + Pineapple + Jalapeño [hydrating, immune support, aids in digestion, and promotes skin health] Glow ✨🥒🍍 Pepino + Piña + Jalapeño [hidratante, ayuda con la digestión, fortalece el sistema inmunológico y promueve la salud de la piel] Ingredients: Cucumber, pineapple, and jalapeño
Green Bloody Mary
Tomato, greens, lemon, ginger, jalapeño, and salt
Just Celery
100% celery
Mean Green
Spinach, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon, and ginger
Serenity
Watermelon, pineapple, and ginger
Spicy Tonic
Ginger, lime, sparkling water, agave, and cayenne
The Cure
Beet, carrot, apple, lemon, and ginger
Vitality
Pineapple, lime, ginger, turmeric, and coconut water
Charcoal Citrus Shot
1oz of activated charcoal, lemon, lime, and agave.
Flu Shot
1oz of cold-pressed turmeric, ginger, and lemon.
Ginger Shot
1oz of 100% cold-pressed ginger
Immunity Boost Shot
Oil of Oregano, Lemon, Cayenne, and Maple.
Turmeric Shot
1oz of 100% cold-pressed turmeric
Sunrise
Not Milk (dairy free nut milks)
Almond Milk
Almonds, filtered water, vanilla, himalayan mountain salt
Blue Milk
Hemp seed, blue majik, vanilla, maple syrup, himalayan mountain salt
Cacao Milk
Cacao, cashews, maca, agave, vanilla, himalayan mountain salt
Golden Milk
cold-pressed daily in house, no preservatives or unnecessary additional ingredients [dairy free & vegan friendly] 🌱 Golden milk made with fresh turmeric and cinnamon🔅 [not milk] prensada en frío, sin preservativos o ingredientes artificiales [libre de lactosa & vegana] 🌱 En la foto: leche dorada hecha con cúrcuma fresca y canela🔅 Ingredients: Turmeric, cinnamon, agave, and almond milk
Strawberry Almond Milk
| not milk ||cold-pressed daily in house, no preservatives or unnecessary additional ingredients [dairy free & vegan friendly] 🌱 || not milk || prensada en frío, sin preservativos o ingredientes artificiales [libre de lactosa & vegana] 🌱 Ingredients: Strawberries, agave, and almond milk
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Burrito
$5 Drip & Taco Combo
Papas Rancheras w/ Cashew Crema
Vegan
Lentil Walnut w/ Avo Lime Sauce
Vegan
Revolucion Street Taco
Made with our housemade jackfruit “meat” simmered in Pibil Sauce on blue corn tortilla Rev Street Taco (vegano 🌱) ~ Hecho con “carne” de jaca marinada en salsa pibil sobre una tortilla de maíz azul🔸