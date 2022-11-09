Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolution Brewing Kedzie Brewery & Taproom

275 Reviews

$

3340 N KEDZIE AVE

CHICAGO, IL 60618

Order Again

Popular Items

Imperial Anti-Hero - 4 pack
*Deth's Tar 2022 - 4 pack
Dark Mode - 4 pack

10 Year Beer

Sample - 10 Year Beer

$8.00

Full - 10 Year Beer

$13.00

32oz Crowlers

32oz Crowlers

32oz Crowlers

Crowler selection changes frequently, so online pre-ordering is not available for this item. Inquire about our rotating selection when visiting the Taproom. Cheers!

4/6-PACKS

*Cafe Deth 2022 - 4 pack

*Cafe Deth 2022 - 4 pack

$30.00

Fresh whole-bean coffee from Chicago's own Dark Matter Coffee stirs the senses in this barrel-aged Imperial Oatmeal stout. Haunting aromatics of roast and dried fruit enter the realm of toasted walnut and rich chocolate. 14.8% ABV

*Deth by Currants 2022 - 4 Pack

*Deth by Currants 2022 - 4 Pack

$40.00

The otherworldly resonance of black currants adds a vivid new frequency to Deth's Tar. Notes of chocolate, vanilla, and graham extracted from bourbon barrels reverberate with lively tartness and juicy sweetness. 14.1% ABV

*Deth's Tar 2022 - 19.2oz Can

*Deth's Tar 2022 - 19.2oz Can

$12.00

A prolonged repose in bourbon-soaked American oak barrels adorns a dark chocolate profile with notes of toasted coconut and vanilla. A rich, supple texture belies the unholy power of our Imperial Oatmeal Stout. 14.8% ABV (Includes 1 can of beer)

*Deth's Tar 2022 - 4 pack

*Deth's Tar 2022 - 4 pack

$25.00

A prolonged repose in bourbon-soaked American oak barrels adorns a dark chocolate profile with notes of toasted coconut and vanilla. A rich, supple texture belies the unholy power of our Imperial Oatmeal Stout. 14.8% ABV

Anti-Hero - 6 pack

Anti-Hero - 6 pack

$10.00

Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Warrior, Chinook, Centennial, and Amarillo to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans

Café Deth 2021 - 4 pack

Café Deth 2021 - 4 pack

$30.00

A weaponized quantity of freshly roasted whole bean coffee from Dark Matter Coffee Roasters imbues our Deth’s Tar Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout with assertive coffee aromatics without overshadowing the base beer on the palate. Pair with rich food or enjoy on its own. Keep cold. Enjoy now. We mean it. 14.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans

Dark Mode - 4 pack

Dark Mode - 4 pack

$30.00

A blend of chocolate malt, traditional roasted barley, and debittered black malt lend this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout its nebulous, void-like hue without harsh, detracting astringency to make your mouth sad. Golden oats enhance body while a dash of applewood smoked malt provides the gentlest expression of smoldering depth. Go dark now or store cold. 13.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans

Deth by Raspberries - 4 pack

Deth by Raspberries - 4 pack

$40.00

This all-too-drinkable fruited spin on Deth's Tar is equally at home in any setting. Aromas of roasted malt, American oak, bourbon, and fresh raspberry flesh emerge from the glass like a group hug for the nose while the palate is treated to a gentle sweetness and incisive acidity. Enjoy now or store cold. 11.0% ABV (4-pack 12oz Cans)

Deth's Tar 2021 - 4 pack

Deth's Tar 2021 - 4 pack

$25.00

Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% (4-Pack 12oz cans)

Deth's Tar 2021 19.2oz Can

Deth's Tar 2021 19.2oz Can

$12.00

Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% (19.2oz can)

Eugene - 4 pack

Eugene - 4 pack

$11.00

A striking, robust porter full of warmth and chocolate malt. An assortment of Belgian specialty malts form a complex structure of toasted grain and caramel flavors. Dark chocolate malt makes this porter black as night and infuses it with its distinct intense, chocolate essence. 6.8% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans

Fist City - 6 pack

Fist City - 6 pack

$11.00

Fist City is a Chicago Pale Ale that flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans

Fistmas - 6 pack

Fistmas - 6 pack

$11.00

Our Holiday Red Ale is steeped with ginger and orange peel. It features notes of fresh-baked bread, caramel, and stone fruit along with holiday cheer. 6.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans

Freedom Lemonade - 6 pack

Freedom Lemonade - 6 pack

$11.00

Our new evolution of the Freedom Session Sours made with real fruit. Freedom Lemonade is made by blending sour ale with cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural lemon flavor. This perfect blend of ingredients brings the character and refreshment of a pitcher of lemonade to a can of craft beer. Like Revolution’s other fruit-forward beers, Freedom Lemonade will appeal to drinkers who typically reach for a seltzer or white wine option. It’s refreshing and sessionable at 4.5% ABV.

Freedom of Speach - 6 pack

Freedom of Speach - 6 pack

$11.00

Freedom of Speach is naturally soured in the brew kettle and fermented out dry with a lower alcohol level. Our easy-drinking session sour demonstrates a clean tartness, balanced out by an assembly of ripe peach flavor. Exercise your right to refreshment. 4.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans

Hazy Hero - 6 pack

Hazy Hero - 6 pack

$12.00

Gaze into the mist and discover the transcendental supremacy of American hops in Revolution's newest Hazy IPA. A smooth, velvety body sets the stage for big fruit-forward flavor and a refreshing finish. 7.3% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans

Hazy Pitch - 4 pack

Hazy Pitch - 4 pack

$11.00

Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans

Imperial Anti-Hero - 4 pack

Imperial Anti-Hero - 4 pack

$14.00

Witness the tremendous power of the American hop assault empowered to Imperial proportions. A vast and mighty double dry hop marshals all the citrus, pine, and floral notes possible toward a crisp, bright finish. 10% ABV

Maple Jacket - 4 pack

Maple Jacket - 4 pack

$40.00

This dry English Barleywine, created with our friends at Chicago Maple, rested for one year in freshly emptied maple syrup bourbon barrels before being sweetened with that same syrup just prior to packaging. Subtle maple aromatics and flavor complement the classic vanilla and toffee notes we’ve come to expect without detriment to balance. Enjoy now or store cold. 14.4% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans

PB Eugene - 4 pack

PB Eugene - 4 pack

$12.00

Sweet, creamy peanut butter enlivens the dark, roasty flavor profile of our Eugene Robust Porter. **Contains nuts!** 6.8% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans

Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - 4 pack

Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - 4 pack

$11.00

Tart, effervescent cranberries collide with sweet, juicy orange in a very autumnal Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans

Pursuit of Freedom: Dragon Fruit - 4 pack

Pursuit of Freedom: Dragon Fruit - 4 pack

$11.00

The vividly hued dragon fruit, with its pear/melon sweetness and natural tartness, anchors the latest and most distinctive entry in our series of Session Sours made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV

Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade 4 pack

Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade 4 pack

$11.00

Sweet, tangy limes enliven the latest Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans

Red Skull - 4 pack

Red Skull - 4 pack

$14.00

A dark, menacing Imperial Red Ale that matches dark caramel sweetness, floral hop character, and deep boozy warmth. 9.3% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans

Rev Pils - 6 pack

Rev Pils - 6 pack

$11.00

This Chicago Pilsner is a statement of tradition and quality from our brewers to their forebears in Bavaria and beyond. It's made with American craft style and all-German ingredients. Crisp and refreshing, with a classic Noble hop finish, Rev Pils is the staff beer of choice at the end of a workday at Revolution. The can highlights the marble eagle of the Illinois Centennial Monument, which proudly stands in the Logan Square neighborhood where Revolution Brewing began, and where we're still proud to call home. This broad-shouldered Pilsner is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans

Ryeway to Heaven 2021 - 4 pack

Ryeway to Heaven 2021 - 4 pack

$30.00

Bourbon and rye barrels work together in harmony to breathe life into our Ryewine. This unforgettable ale is brewed with over 60% rye, yielding entirely unique malt- and barrel-derived complexities. Enjoy an ample body that suggests sweetness but still finishes smooth and dry. Enjoy life now, or store cold. 15% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans

BIG PACKS

Anti-Hero - 12 pack

Anti-Hero - 12 pack

$19.00

Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV // 12pk 12oz Cans

Every Day Hero - 15 pack

Every Day Hero - 15 pack

$19.00

Buy in bulk with a 15-pack of Every Day-Hero! Every Day-Hero® is a Session IPA brewed in Chicago with a low. A modern blend of hops, including Sabro, El Dorado, Mosaic, and Cascade bring smooth tropical flavor to your daily routine. 4.3% ABV // 15pk 12oz Cans

Fist City - 12 pack

Fist City - 12 pack

$20.00

Fist City is a Chicago Pale Ale that flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV // 12pk 12oz Cans

Freedom Variety Pack - 12 pack

Freedom Variety Pack - 12 pack

$20.00

A variety 12-pack containing 4 unique Session Sours, three 12oz cans of each. This brand new pack features Freedom of Speach, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Assembly, and Freedom of Expression. 4.5% ABV Freedom of Speach: joins the sweet, juicy flavor of fresh peach to a dry, lightly tart body. Easy drinking and lower in alcohol so you can exercise your right to refreshment. Freedom of Press: sweet, earthy berry flavors from black currants to complement this 140 calorie, easy-drinking, lightly tart ale. 4.5% ABV // 12pk 12oz Cans Freedom of Assembly: Sweet, tart blueberries meet the sharp citrusy pop of fresh ginger Freedom of Expression: This Strawberry Rhubarb version of our easy-drinking Session Sour brings added tartness from the addition of rhubarb mixed with the bright fruit strawberry flavor. You'll swear you just drank a pie.

League of Heroes Variety Pack- 12 pack

League of Heroes Variety Pack- 12 pack

$22.00

Issue 17: A variety 12-pack containing 4 unique IPAs, three 12oz cans of each. This brand new edition features TROPIC-HERO, TRIDENT-HERO, NORTHEAST-HERO (hazy) and ANTI-HERO.

1/6 KEGS

All keg purchases require a $50 deposit which will be refunded upon return. 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints Keg Weight = 60lbs 1/2 Barrel ≈ 120 16oz Pints Keg Weight = 160lbs
*Bag of Ice

*Bag of Ice

$5.00

22lb Bag of Ice

*Sleeve of Cups

*Sleeve of Cups

$5.00

Sleeve of 50 12oz Rev Brew Plastic Cups

Anti-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

Anti-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Cross of Gold - Keg 1/6 BBL

Cross of Gold - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Cross of Gold is a straightforward, refreshing Golden Ale from the very first days of Revolution. It began life in our Chairman's basement pilot brew system, won gold at the Great American Beer Festival, and consistently remains one of the most popular pours at our Logan Square Brewpub. The can prominently features the iconic L train -- the pulsing heartbeat of Chicago that connects the heart of the city to the North, South, and West Sides. This crowd-pleasing favorite is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 4.8% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Deth by Currants 2022 - Keg 1/6 BBL

Deth by Currants 2022 - Keg 1/6 BBL

$300.00

The otherworldly resonance of black currants adds a vivid new frequency to Deth's Tar. Notes of chocolate, vanilla, and graham extracted from bourbon barrels reverberate with lively tartness and juicy sweetness. 14.1% ABV $50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Eugene - Keg 1/6 BBL

Eugene - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00

A striking, robust porter full of warmth and chocolate malt. An assortment of Belgian specialty malts form a complex structure of toasted grain and caramel flavors. Dark chocolate malt makes this porter black as night and infuses it with its distinct intense, chocolate essence. 6.8% ABV

Every Day Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

Every Day Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00Out of stock

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Session IPA is brewed with a modern blend of hops, including Sabro, El Dorado, Mosaic, and Cascade bring smooth tropical flavor to your daily routine. 4.3% 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Fist City - Keg 1/6 BBL

Fist City - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00Out of stock

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Chicago Pale Ale flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Fistmas - Keg 1/6 BBL

Fistmas - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00
Freedom Lemonade - Keg 1/6 BBL

Freedom Lemonade - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. The bright sweetness of real lemons converges with pure cane sugar for a refreshingly tart finish in this Session Sour. 4.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Freedom of Speach 1/6 BBL

Freedom of Speach 1/6 BBL

$80.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Naturally soured in the brew kettle and fermented out dry with a lower alcohol level. Our easy-drinking Session Sour demonstrates a clean tartness, balanced out by an assembly of ripe peach flavor. Exercise your right to refreshment. 4.5% 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Hazy Pitch - Keg 1/6 BBL

Hazy Pitch - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00Out of stock

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. 5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Hazy-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

Hazy-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

$95.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Gaze into the mist and discover the transcendental supremacy of American hops in Revolution's newest Hazy IPA. A smooth, velvety body sets the stage for big fruit-forward flavor and a refreshing finish. 7.3% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Imperial Anti-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

Imperial Anti-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL

$127.00

Witness the tremendous power of the American hop assault empowered to Imperial proportions. A vast and mighty double dry hop marshals all the citrus, pine, and floral notes possible toward a crisp, bright finish. 10% ABV $50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

PB Eugene - Keg 1/6 BBL

PB Eugene - Keg 1/6 BBL

$95.00
Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - Keg 1/6 BBL

Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00
Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade - Keg 1/6 BBL

Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00Out of stock

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Sweet, tangy limes enliven the latest Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Red Skull - Keg 1/6 BBL

Red Skull - Keg 1/6 BBL

$127.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. A dark, menacing Imperial Red Ale that matches dark caramel sweetness, floral hop character, and deep boozy warmth. 9.3% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Rev Pils - Keg 1/6 BBL

Rev Pils - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Chicago Pilsner is a statement of tradition and quality from our brewers to their forebears in Bavaria and beyond. It's made with American craft style and all-German ingredients. Crisp and refreshing, with a classic Noble hop finish, Rev Pils is the staff beer of choice at the end of a workday at Revolution. The can highlights the marble eagle of the Illinois Centennial Monument, which proudly stands in the Logan Square neighborhood where Revolution Brewing began, and where we're still proud to call home. This broad-shouldered Pilsner is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.

Hoodie - Deth's Tar

Our almighty Deth's Tar gets a fresh look just in time for the 2021 Deep Wood Series release, and we couldn't resist putting the new design on the back of a soft and warm zip-up hoodie. Not to mention the front pocket area features the new DWS hammer & fist logo. These Independent Trading Co. zip-ups are a medium-weight 80% cotton / 20% polyester blend fleece for a slim unisex fit.
Hoodie - Deth's Tar - M

Hoodie - Deth's Tar - M

$40.00

Our almighty Deth's Tar gets a fresh look just in time for the 2021 Deep Wood Series release, and we couldn't resist putting the new design on the back of a soft and warm zip-up hoodie. Not to mention the front pocket area features the new DWS hammer & fist logo. These Independent Trading Co. zip-ups are a medium-weight 80% cotton / 20% polyester blend fleece for a slim unisex fit.

Hoodie - Deth's Tar - L

Hoodie - Deth's Tar - L

$40.00

Our almighty Deth's Tar gets a fresh look just in time for the 2021 Deep Wood Series release, and we couldn't resist putting the new design on the back of a soft and warm zip-up hoodie. Not to mention the front pocket area features the new DWS hammer & fist logo. These Independent Trading Co. zip-ups are a medium-weight 80% cotton / 20% polyester blend fleece for a slim unisex fit.

Hoodie - Grey Flag

Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.
Hoodie - Grey Flag - S

Hoodie - Grey Flag - S

$40.00

Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.

Hoodie - Grey Flag - M

Hoodie - Grey Flag - M

$40.00

Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.

Hoodie - Grey Flag - L

Hoodie - Grey Flag - L

$40.00

Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.

Hoodie - Grey Flag - XL

Hoodie - Grey Flag - XL

$40.00

Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.

Hoodie - Grey Flag - XXL

Hoodie - Grey Flag - XXL

$40.00

Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.

Shirt - Brewers Shirt

Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton
Shirt - Brewers Shirt - S

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - S

$30.00

Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - M

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - M

$30.00

Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - XL

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - XL

$30.00

Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - XXL

Shirt - Brewers Shirt - XXL

$30.00

Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton

T-Shirt - 2021 C2E2 x League of Heroes

T-Shirt - C2E2 x League of Heroes - M

T-Shirt - C2E2 x League of Heroes - M

$17.00

Join the League of Heroes and seek your adventure in this soft heathered charcoal Bella + Canvas t-shirt.

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag

Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - S

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - S

$24.00

Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - M

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - M

$24.00

Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - L

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - L

$24.00

Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - XL

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - XL

$24.00Out of stock

Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - XXL

T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - XXL

$24.00

Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - S

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - S

$25.00

This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - M

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - M

$25.00

This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye- L

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye- L

$25.00

This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - XL

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - XL

$25.00

This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - 2XL

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - 2XL

$25.00

This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye -3XL

T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye -3XL

$25.00

This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey - S

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey - S

$16.00

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey - M

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey - M

$16.00Out of stock

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - S

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - S

$22.00

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - M

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - M

$22.00

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - XXL

T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - XXL

$22.00Out of stock

These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather

GLASSWARE

Glassware - Deep Wood - Citation Brandy

Glassware - Deep Wood - Citation Brandy

$10.00

Our signature 2021-22 Deep Wood Series snifter features the refined DWS logo and Deth's Tar mallet & fist combo to match the power of the beers you'll be drinking in this glass. Designed specifically for maximizing flavor and aroma, these 12-ounce Libbey Citation Brandy Glasses features a wide bowl that tapers significantly toward the top. This shape concentrates the aroma of the beer at the top of the glass as your hands warm the liquid inside. For reliability to match its stylish design, this brandy snifter also features a chip-resistant rim.

Glassware - Deth's Tar Goblet

Glassware - Deth's Tar Goblet

$12.00

Enjoy your Deep Wood Series beers in a towering chalice fit for a fully-operational Imperial Oatmeal Stout. These 13.3-ounce Rastal Perl Goblets are 189mm tall and 71mm wide, featuring the fresh new look of Deth's Tar wrapped around the glass.

Glassware - EDH 16oz Craft Master Glass

Glassware - EDH 16oz Craft Master Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Stackable and durable, stylish and sensory enhancing, the Craft Master Grand was co-designed by Grandstand and Rastal, specifically for premium craft beverages. This workhorse of a glass was elevated by the Rev Brew Crew with Every Day-Hero artwork. Nab yours today! (Beer not included.)

Glassware - Freedom Series

Glassware - Freedom Series

$9.00

The perfect vessel to celebrate our new Freedom Variety Pack. 13.5oz Rastal Harmony Tumbler glass featuring the Freedom eagle. (Beer not included. Price is for one glass.)

Glassware - Logo Pint

Glassware - Logo Pint

$5.00

Revolution logo 16oz pint glass (Beer not included.)

Glassware - Logo Tasters 7 oz.

Glassware - Logo Tasters 7 oz.

$2.00

Perfect for sipping a barrel-aged stout or a juicy IPA or heck, even juice! (Beer not included.)

HATS

'47 Clean Up Cap - Black

'47 Clean Up Cap - Black

$25.00

These '47 Clean Up Hats have a relaxed fit and a curved adjustable strapback that can snap into place for every head size. Featuring the Rev star & fist logo in raised embroidery on the front and a washed cotton twill fabric, these are easily the most comfortable caps we've worn.

'47 Clean Up Cap - White

'47 Clean Up Cap - White

$25.00

These '47 Clean Up Hats have a relaxed fit and a curved adjustable strapback that can snap into place for every head size. Featuring the Rev star & fist logo in raised embroidery on the front and a washed cotton twill fabric, these are easily the most comfortable caps we've worn.

Waffle Beanie - Black with Horizontal Logo

Waffle Beanie - Black with Horizontal Logo

$20.00

Don these soft waffle-weave beanies and join the Revolution. Available in Black and Dark Green, both are emblazoned with a front tag featuring the Rev logos.

SIGNS

Barrel End Sign Rev

Barrel End Sign Rev

$175.00

Original oak barrel top printed with Revolution logo art Diameter ≈ 22" Includes mounting slot for easy hanging Made by Thousand Oaks Barrel Co.

Tacker - White 18 x 18

Tacker - White 18 x 18

$15.00

Complete your home bar with a 18" x 18" Revolution Tacker. Matte finish.

TAP HANDLES

Tap Handle - Anti-Hero *Limited!*

Tap Handle - Anti-Hero *Limited!*

$45.00

Complete your bar or kegerator with our 11" tall Anti-Hero tap handle. Ceramic molded star & fist with a green semi-gloss finish featuring Anti-Hero on the front and Rev logo along the back. All of our tap handles have a threaded insert for easy mounting to your tap setup.

Tap Handle - Cream

Tap Handle - Cream

$30.00

Complete your bar with our 11" tall Cream tap handle.

Tap Handle - EDH Tall

Tap Handle - EDH Tall

$30.00

Complete your bar with our Every Day Hero tap handles. 11" tall

Tap Handle - Gold Tall

Tap Handle - Gold Tall

$30.00

Complete your bar with our Cross of Gold tap handles, 11" tall Ceramic mold with a semi-gloss finish. Tall tap handle includes a Cross of Gold magnet.

Tap Handle - LOH Tall

Tap Handle - LOH Tall

$30.00Out of stock

Complete your bar with our Galaxy tap handles, 11" tall Ceramic mold with a matte black finish and etched cosmic accents.

Tap Handle - LOH Short

Tap Handle - LOH Short

$20.00Out of stock

Complete your bar with our Galaxy tap handles, 7.5" tall Ceramic mold with a matte black finish and etched cosmic accents.

Tap Handle - Oktoberfest

Tap Handle - Oktoberfest

$30.00Out of stock

Complete your bar with our Oktoberfest tap handle (11"). Ceramic molded fist with a glossy white finish and traditional German checkering, featuring our beloved buzzed tuba guy.

Tap Handle - Pink

Tap Handle - Pink

$30.00

Complete your bar with our 11" tall Rosa tap handle.

OTHER RETAIL

Bucket - 5 QT Galvanized Metal

Bucket - 5 QT Galvanized Metal

$5.00Out of stock

A perfection addition to any home bar, BBQ or picnic! Same design on both sides. Beer not included.

Can Koozie - 19.2 Anti-Hero

Can Koozie - 19.2 Anti-Hero

$4.00

A big koozie for a big can! Keep your 19.2oz Anti-Hero cans cold with our new 19.2oz koozie.

Can Koozie - Logo 12oz

Can Koozie - Logo 12oz

$2.00

12oz can koozie for your favorite Rev beers, brewed ONLY in Chicago.

Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$12.00

This 1" wide adjustable 12” - 18" pet collar features the Revolution Brewing logo on repeat. Made of super soft polyester and features a durable buckle. Guaranteed to make sure your dog look pawsome.

Dog Plush - Anti

Dog Plush - Anti

$18.00

Treat your pup to their very own Anti-Hero can plush toy. Your furry friend will love squeaking their way through happy hour with you by their side.

Dog Plush - Fistmas

Dog Plush - Fistmas

$18.00

Share some plush, squeaky holiday playtime with your best friend this Fistmas season. This Fistmas can plush toy is machine washable, has durable double layers of fabric, and features a squeaker to keep your furry friend entertained.

Fanny Pack - Clear

Fanny Pack - Clear

$13.00

Stash your gear in a fashionable and stadium-compliant pack featuring the Rev logo. (Beer not included.)

Patch - Chenille Logo

Patch - Chenille Logo

$4.00

A letterman jacket wouldn't be the same without its chenille patches. But that is just the beginning. Oozing with Rev Brew flair, these 3" round fuzzy, nostalgic patches are the perfect way to spice up your bag or jean jacket.

Patch - Horizontal Logo

Patch - Horizontal Logo

$4.00Out of stock

5" x 1.75" iron-on patch with the iconic Revolution logo.

Sticker - 5 pack

Sticker - 5 pack

$3.00

The Rev Brew sticker pack includes 5 printed vinyl stickers. 5" die-cut fist logo 3" square logo 3" typestack logo 5" horizontal logo 4" Chi flag logo

Sweatband

Sweatband

$10.00

Exercise your freedom in this soft and vibrant yellow headband with the Revolution logo. Note: these run a bit small, so it may be a tight fit for larger heads.

Tote Bag - Red

Tote Bag - Red

$5.00

Reusable tote bag great for beer and groceries. Medium size.

Revolution Brewing image
Revolution Brewing image

