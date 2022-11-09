Revolution Brewing Kedzie Brewery & Taproom

Rev Pils - Keg 1/6 BBL

$80.00

$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Chicago Pilsner is a statement of tradition and quality from our brewers to their forebears in Bavaria and beyond. It's made with American craft style and all-German ingredients. Crisp and refreshing, with a classic Noble hop finish, Rev Pils is the staff beer of choice at the end of a workday at Revolution. The can highlights the marble eagle of the Illinois Centennial Monument, which proudly stands in the Logan Square neighborhood where Revolution Brewing began, and where we're still proud to call home. This broad-shouldered Pilsner is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.