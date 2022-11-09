Revolution Brewing Kedzie Brewery & Taproom
3340 N KEDZIE AVE
CHICAGO, IL 60618
4/6-PACKS
*Cafe Deth 2022 - 4 pack
Fresh whole-bean coffee from Chicago's own Dark Matter Coffee stirs the senses in this barrel-aged Imperial Oatmeal stout. Haunting aromatics of roast and dried fruit enter the realm of toasted walnut and rich chocolate. 14.8% ABV
*Deth by Currants 2022 - 4 Pack
The otherworldly resonance of black currants adds a vivid new frequency to Deth's Tar. Notes of chocolate, vanilla, and graham extracted from bourbon barrels reverberate with lively tartness and juicy sweetness. 14.1% ABV
*Deth's Tar 2022 - 19.2oz Can
A prolonged repose in bourbon-soaked American oak barrels adorns a dark chocolate profile with notes of toasted coconut and vanilla. A rich, supple texture belies the unholy power of our Imperial Oatmeal Stout. 14.8% ABV (Includes 1 can of beer)
*Deth's Tar 2022 - 4 pack
A prolonged repose in bourbon-soaked American oak barrels adorns a dark chocolate profile with notes of toasted coconut and vanilla. A rich, supple texture belies the unholy power of our Imperial Oatmeal Stout. 14.8% ABV
Anti-Hero - 6 pack
Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Warrior, Chinook, Centennial, and Amarillo to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans
Café Deth 2021 - 4 pack
A weaponized quantity of freshly roasted whole bean coffee from Dark Matter Coffee Roasters imbues our Deth’s Tar Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout with assertive coffee aromatics without overshadowing the base beer on the palate. Pair with rich food or enjoy on its own. Keep cold. Enjoy now. We mean it. 14.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Dark Mode - 4 pack
A blend of chocolate malt, traditional roasted barley, and debittered black malt lend this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout its nebulous, void-like hue without harsh, detracting astringency to make your mouth sad. Golden oats enhance body while a dash of applewood smoked malt provides the gentlest expression of smoldering depth. Go dark now or store cold. 13.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Deth by Raspberries - 4 pack
This all-too-drinkable fruited spin on Deth's Tar is equally at home in any setting. Aromas of roasted malt, American oak, bourbon, and fresh raspberry flesh emerge from the glass like a group hug for the nose while the palate is treated to a gentle sweetness and incisive acidity. Enjoy now or store cold. 11.0% ABV (4-pack 12oz Cans)
Deth's Tar 2021 - 4 pack
Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% (4-Pack 12oz cans)
Deth's Tar 2021 19.2oz Can
Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% (19.2oz can)
Eugene - 4 pack
A striking, robust porter full of warmth and chocolate malt. An assortment of Belgian specialty malts form a complex structure of toasted grain and caramel flavors. Dark chocolate malt makes this porter black as night and infuses it with its distinct intense, chocolate essence. 6.8% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Fist City - 6 pack
Fist City is a Chicago Pale Ale that flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans
Fistmas - 6 pack
Our Holiday Red Ale is steeped with ginger and orange peel. It features notes of fresh-baked bread, caramel, and stone fruit along with holiday cheer. 6.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans
Freedom Lemonade - 6 pack
Our new evolution of the Freedom Session Sours made with real fruit. Freedom Lemonade is made by blending sour ale with cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural lemon flavor. This perfect blend of ingredients brings the character and refreshment of a pitcher of lemonade to a can of craft beer. Like Revolution’s other fruit-forward beers, Freedom Lemonade will appeal to drinkers who typically reach for a seltzer or white wine option. It’s refreshing and sessionable at 4.5% ABV.
Freedom of Speach - 6 pack
Freedom of Speach is naturally soured in the brew kettle and fermented out dry with a lower alcohol level. Our easy-drinking session sour demonstrates a clean tartness, balanced out by an assembly of ripe peach flavor. Exercise your right to refreshment. 4.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans
Hazy Hero - 6 pack
Gaze into the mist and discover the transcendental supremacy of American hops in Revolution's newest Hazy IPA. A smooth, velvety body sets the stage for big fruit-forward flavor and a refreshing finish. 7.3% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans
Hazy Pitch - 4 pack
Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Imperial Anti-Hero - 4 pack
Witness the tremendous power of the American hop assault empowered to Imperial proportions. A vast and mighty double dry hop marshals all the citrus, pine, and floral notes possible toward a crisp, bright finish. 10% ABV
Maple Jacket - 4 pack
This dry English Barleywine, created with our friends at Chicago Maple, rested for one year in freshly emptied maple syrup bourbon barrels before being sweetened with that same syrup just prior to packaging. Subtle maple aromatics and flavor complement the classic vanilla and toffee notes we’ve come to expect without detriment to balance. Enjoy now or store cold. 14.4% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
PB Eugene - 4 pack
Sweet, creamy peanut butter enlivens the dark, roasty flavor profile of our Eugene Robust Porter. **Contains nuts!** 6.8% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - 4 pack
Tart, effervescent cranberries collide with sweet, juicy orange in a very autumnal Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Pursuit of Freedom: Dragon Fruit - 4 pack
The vividly hued dragon fruit, with its pear/melon sweetness and natural tartness, anchors the latest and most distinctive entry in our series of Session Sours made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV
Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade 4 pack
Sweet, tangy limes enliven the latest Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Red Skull - 4 pack
A dark, menacing Imperial Red Ale that matches dark caramel sweetness, floral hop character, and deep boozy warmth. 9.3% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Rev Pils - 6 pack
This Chicago Pilsner is a statement of tradition and quality from our brewers to their forebears in Bavaria and beyond. It's made with American craft style and all-German ingredients. Crisp and refreshing, with a classic Noble hop finish, Rev Pils is the staff beer of choice at the end of a workday at Revolution. The can highlights the marble eagle of the Illinois Centennial Monument, which proudly stands in the Logan Square neighborhood where Revolution Brewing began, and where we're still proud to call home. This broad-shouldered Pilsner is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV // 6pk 12oz Cans
Ryeway to Heaven 2021 - 4 pack
Bourbon and rye barrels work together in harmony to breathe life into our Ryewine. This unforgettable ale is brewed with over 60% rye, yielding entirely unique malt- and barrel-derived complexities. Enjoy an ample body that suggests sweetness but still finishes smooth and dry. Enjoy life now, or store cold. 15% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
BIG PACKS
Anti-Hero - 12 pack
Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV // 12pk 12oz Cans
Every Day Hero - 15 pack
Buy in bulk with a 15-pack of Every Day-Hero! Every Day-Hero® is a Session IPA brewed in Chicago with a low. A modern blend of hops, including Sabro, El Dorado, Mosaic, and Cascade bring smooth tropical flavor to your daily routine. 4.3% ABV // 15pk 12oz Cans
Fist City - 12 pack
Fist City is a Chicago Pale Ale that flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV // 12pk 12oz Cans
Freedom Variety Pack - 12 pack
A variety 12-pack containing 4 unique Session Sours, three 12oz cans of each. This brand new pack features Freedom of Speach, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Assembly, and Freedom of Expression. 4.5% ABV Freedom of Speach: joins the sweet, juicy flavor of fresh peach to a dry, lightly tart body. Easy drinking and lower in alcohol so you can exercise your right to refreshment. Freedom of Press: sweet, earthy berry flavors from black currants to complement this 140 calorie, easy-drinking, lightly tart ale. 4.5% ABV // 12pk 12oz Cans Freedom of Assembly: Sweet, tart blueberries meet the sharp citrusy pop of fresh ginger Freedom of Expression: This Strawberry Rhubarb version of our easy-drinking Session Sour brings added tartness from the addition of rhubarb mixed with the bright fruit strawberry flavor. You'll swear you just drank a pie.
League of Heroes Variety Pack- 12 pack
Issue 17: A variety 12-pack containing 4 unique IPAs, three 12oz cans of each. This brand new edition features TROPIC-HERO, TRIDENT-HERO, NORTHEAST-HERO (hazy) and ANTI-HERO.
1/6 KEGS
*Bag of Ice
22lb Bag of Ice
*Sleeve of Cups
Sleeve of 50 12oz Rev Brew Plastic Cups
Anti-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This iconic ale features a blend of Citra, Crystal, Centennial, and Chinook to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Cross of Gold - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Cross of Gold is a straightforward, refreshing Golden Ale from the very first days of Revolution. It began life in our Chairman's basement pilot brew system, won gold at the Great American Beer Festival, and consistently remains one of the most popular pours at our Logan Square Brewpub. The can prominently features the iconic L train -- the pulsing heartbeat of Chicago that connects the heart of the city to the North, South, and West Sides. This crowd-pleasing favorite is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 4.8% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Deth by Currants 2022 - Keg 1/6 BBL
The otherworldly resonance of black currants adds a vivid new frequency to Deth's Tar. Notes of chocolate, vanilla, and graham extracted from bourbon barrels reverberate with lively tartness and juicy sweetness. 14.1% ABV $50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Eugene - Keg 1/6 BBL
A striking, robust porter full of warmth and chocolate malt. An assortment of Belgian specialty malts form a complex structure of toasted grain and caramel flavors. Dark chocolate malt makes this porter black as night and infuses it with its distinct intense, chocolate essence. 6.8% ABV
Every Day Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Session IPA is brewed with a modern blend of hops, including Sabro, El Dorado, Mosaic, and Cascade bring smooth tropical flavor to your daily routine. 4.3% 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Fist City - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Chicago Pale Ale flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Fistmas - Keg 1/6 BBL
Freedom Lemonade - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. The bright sweetness of real lemons converges with pure cane sugar for a refreshingly tart finish in this Session Sour. 4.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Freedom of Speach 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Naturally soured in the brew kettle and fermented out dry with a lower alcohol level. Our easy-drinking Session Sour demonstrates a clean tartness, balanced out by an assembly of ripe peach flavor. Exercise your right to refreshment. 4.5% 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Hazy Pitch - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. 5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Hazy-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Gaze into the mist and discover the transcendental supremacy of American hops in Revolution's newest Hazy IPA. A smooth, velvety body sets the stage for big fruit-forward flavor and a refreshing finish. 7.3% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Imperial Anti-Hero - Keg 1/6 BBL
Witness the tremendous power of the American hop assault empowered to Imperial proportions. A vast and mighty double dry hop marshals all the citrus, pine, and floral notes possible toward a crisp, bright finish. 10% ABV $50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
PB Eugene - Keg 1/6 BBL
Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - Keg 1/6 BBL
Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. Sweet, tangy limes enliven the latest Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Red Skull - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. A dark, menacing Imperial Red Ale that matches dark caramel sweetness, floral hop character, and deep boozy warmth. 9.3% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Rev Pils - Keg 1/6 BBL
$50 keg deposit required upon pick-up. This Chicago Pilsner is a statement of tradition and quality from our brewers to their forebears in Bavaria and beyond. It's made with American craft style and all-German ingredients. Crisp and refreshing, with a classic Noble hop finish, Rev Pils is the staff beer of choice at the end of a workday at Revolution. The can highlights the marble eagle of the Illinois Centennial Monument, which proudly stands in the Logan Square neighborhood where Revolution Brewing began, and where we're still proud to call home. This broad-shouldered Pilsner is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV 1/6 Barrel ≈ 40 16oz Pints We do not offer refunds for beer that has not been consumed. Pump taps are available upon request at pick-up with an additional $50 deposit. We are no longer renting out buckets.
Hoodie - Deth's Tar
Hoodie - Deth's Tar - M
Our almighty Deth's Tar gets a fresh look just in time for the 2021 Deep Wood Series release, and we couldn't resist putting the new design on the back of a soft and warm zip-up hoodie. Not to mention the front pocket area features the new DWS hammer & fist logo. These Independent Trading Co. zip-ups are a medium-weight 80% cotton / 20% polyester blend fleece for a slim unisex fit.
Hoodie - Deth's Tar - L
Our almighty Deth's Tar gets a fresh look just in time for the 2021 Deep Wood Series release, and we couldn't resist putting the new design on the back of a soft and warm zip-up hoodie. Not to mention the front pocket area features the new DWS hammer & fist logo. These Independent Trading Co. zip-ups are a medium-weight 80% cotton / 20% polyester blend fleece for a slim unisex fit.
Hoodie - Grey Flag
Hoodie - Grey Flag - S
Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.
Hoodie - Grey Flag - M
Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.
Hoodie - Grey Flag - L
Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.
Hoodie - Grey Flag - XL
Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.
Hoodie - Grey Flag - XXL
Zip up in this cozy unisex hoodie featuring our Chicago flag design on the back.
Shirt - Brewers Shirt
Shirt - Brewers Shirt - S
Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton
Shirt - Brewers Shirt - M
Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton
Shirt - Brewers Shirt - XL
Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton
Shirt - Brewers Shirt - XXL
Dickies short sleeve Brewers Shirt. Moisture-wicking for comfortable wear and resists wrinkles. Fabrication: 5.25 oz twill, 65% polyester/35% cotton
T-Shirt - 2021 C2E2 x League of Heroes
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - S
Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - M
Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - L
Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - XL
Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.
T-Shirt - Chicago Flag - XXL
Show your support of our city and our brew in this American Apparel heather grey "Track Shirt" Tee. Chicago Flag with star-fist on front, "Revolution Brewing Chicago" on sleeve. Enjoy everything you love about the fit, feel and durability of a vintage T-shirt in a brand new version.
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - S
This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - M
This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye- L
This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - XL
This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye - 2XL
This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.
T-Shirt - Freedom Eagle Tie Dye -3XL
This tie-dye tee is our official shirt of Freedom, our ever-expanding line of session sours. The Rev Logo and Freedom brand is printed on the front pocket area and our Freedom Eagle is featured on the back of Gildan Ultra tees.
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey - S
These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Grey - M
These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - S
These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - M
These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
T-Shirt - Tap Handle Red - XXL
These shirts honor a piece of Rev history with a back design featuring our classic fist tap handles. These hand-carved wooden taps were used at our Brewpub when we first opened, and it's remained a strong symbol of Revolution ever since. Super soft 52/48 cotton/polyester blend Bella + Canvas shirts available in two colors: Charcoal Heather and Red Heather
GLASSWARE
Glassware - Deep Wood - Citation Brandy
Our signature 2021-22 Deep Wood Series snifter features the refined DWS logo and Deth's Tar mallet & fist combo to match the power of the beers you'll be drinking in this glass. Designed specifically for maximizing flavor and aroma, these 12-ounce Libbey Citation Brandy Glasses features a wide bowl that tapers significantly toward the top. This shape concentrates the aroma of the beer at the top of the glass as your hands warm the liquid inside. For reliability to match its stylish design, this brandy snifter also features a chip-resistant rim.
Glassware - Deth's Tar Goblet
Enjoy your Deep Wood Series beers in a towering chalice fit for a fully-operational Imperial Oatmeal Stout. These 13.3-ounce Rastal Perl Goblets are 189mm tall and 71mm wide, featuring the fresh new look of Deth's Tar wrapped around the glass.
Glassware - EDH 16oz Craft Master Glass
Stackable and durable, stylish and sensory enhancing, the Craft Master Grand was co-designed by Grandstand and Rastal, specifically for premium craft beverages. This workhorse of a glass was elevated by the Rev Brew Crew with Every Day-Hero artwork. Nab yours today! (Beer not included.)
Glassware - Freedom Series
The perfect vessel to celebrate our new Freedom Variety Pack. 13.5oz Rastal Harmony Tumbler glass featuring the Freedom eagle. (Beer not included. Price is for one glass.)
Glassware - Logo Pint
Revolution logo 16oz pint glass (Beer not included.)
Glassware - Logo Tasters 7 oz.
Perfect for sipping a barrel-aged stout or a juicy IPA or heck, even juice! (Beer not included.)
HATS
'47 Clean Up Cap - Black
These '47 Clean Up Hats have a relaxed fit and a curved adjustable strapback that can snap into place for every head size. Featuring the Rev star & fist logo in raised embroidery on the front and a washed cotton twill fabric, these are easily the most comfortable caps we've worn.
'47 Clean Up Cap - White
These '47 Clean Up Hats have a relaxed fit and a curved adjustable strapback that can snap into place for every head size. Featuring the Rev star & fist logo in raised embroidery on the front and a washed cotton twill fabric, these are easily the most comfortable caps we've worn.
Waffle Beanie - Black with Horizontal Logo
Don these soft waffle-weave beanies and join the Revolution. Available in Black and Dark Green, both are emblazoned with a front tag featuring the Rev logos.
SIGNS
TAP HANDLES
Tap Handle - Anti-Hero *Limited!*
Complete your bar or kegerator with our 11" tall Anti-Hero tap handle. Ceramic molded star & fist with a green semi-gloss finish featuring Anti-Hero on the front and Rev logo along the back. All of our tap handles have a threaded insert for easy mounting to your tap setup.
Tap Handle - Cream
Complete your bar with our 11" tall Cream tap handle.
Tap Handle - EDH Tall
Complete your bar with our Every Day Hero tap handles. 11" tall
Tap Handle - Gold Tall
Complete your bar with our Cross of Gold tap handles, 11" tall Ceramic mold with a semi-gloss finish. Tall tap handle includes a Cross of Gold magnet.
Tap Handle - LOH Tall
Complete your bar with our Galaxy tap handles, 11" tall Ceramic mold with a matte black finish and etched cosmic accents.
Tap Handle - LOH Short
Complete your bar with our Galaxy tap handles, 7.5" tall Ceramic mold with a matte black finish and etched cosmic accents.
Tap Handle - Oktoberfest
Complete your bar with our Oktoberfest tap handle (11"). Ceramic molded fist with a glossy white finish and traditional German checkering, featuring our beloved buzzed tuba guy.
Tap Handle - Pink
Complete your bar with our 11" tall Rosa tap handle.
OTHER RETAIL
Bucket - 5 QT Galvanized Metal
A perfection addition to any home bar, BBQ or picnic! Same design on both sides. Beer not included.
Can Koozie - 19.2 Anti-Hero
A big koozie for a big can! Keep your 19.2oz Anti-Hero cans cold with our new 19.2oz koozie.
Can Koozie - Logo 12oz
12oz can koozie for your favorite Rev beers, brewed ONLY in Chicago.
Dog Collar
This 1" wide adjustable 12” - 18" pet collar features the Revolution Brewing logo on repeat. Made of super soft polyester and features a durable buckle. Guaranteed to make sure your dog look pawsome.
Dog Plush - Anti
Treat your pup to their very own Anti-Hero can plush toy. Your furry friend will love squeaking their way through happy hour with you by their side.
Dog Plush - Fistmas
Share some plush, squeaky holiday playtime with your best friend this Fistmas season. This Fistmas can plush toy is machine washable, has durable double layers of fabric, and features a squeaker to keep your furry friend entertained.
Fanny Pack - Clear
Stash your gear in a fashionable and stadium-compliant pack featuring the Rev logo. (Beer not included.)
Patch - Chenille Logo
A letterman jacket wouldn't be the same without its chenille patches. But that is just the beginning. Oozing with Rev Brew flair, these 3" round fuzzy, nostalgic patches are the perfect way to spice up your bag or jean jacket.
Patch - Horizontal Logo
5" x 1.75" iron-on patch with the iconic Revolution logo.
Sticker - 5 pack
The Rev Brew sticker pack includes 5 printed vinyl stickers. 5" die-cut fist logo 3" square logo 3" typestack logo 5" horizontal logo 4" Chi flag logo
Sweatband
Exercise your freedom in this soft and vibrant yellow headband with the Revolution logo. Note: these run a bit small, so it may be a tight fit for larger heads.
Tote Bag - Red
Reusable tote bag great for beer and groceries. Medium size.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our German-inspired beer hall serves ales, lagers, sours, and barrel-aged beers. Proudly brewed only in Chicago.
