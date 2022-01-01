Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

Revolution Brewing - Brewpub

review star

No reviews yet

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand-Cut French Fries
The Burger
Cheese Curds

Apps/Sides

Applewood Smoked Wings

Applewood Smoked Wings

$16.00

1 lb jumbo smoked wings, celery, carrots, chive-buttermilk dressing. Choice of sauce: buffalo, honey BBQ, Don't Be a Hero Habanero

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fried in a light tempura, served with bleu cheese dressing, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, topped with lemon zest.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fist City battered cheese curds, honey hero mustard dipping sauce

Cup 'o Chili

Cup 'o Chili

$6.00

LaPryor Farms beef, beans, peppers, topped with cheddar, sour cream, scallion, and tortilla strips

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Beer-battered, local cremini mushrooms, wasabi ginger aioli, lime zest

Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

A bowl of happiness

Hand-Cut French Fries

Hand-Cut French Fries

$6.00
Honey-Jalapeno Coleslaw

Honey-Jalapeno Coleslaw

$6.00
House Pretzel

House Pretzel

$9.00

Beer mustard & beer-cheddar fondue

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Might Vine tomato, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette

Beet & Radish Dip

$9.00

Served with cucumbers, carrots, and housemade flatbread (Vegan)

Extra Flatbread

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

TOGO Utensils & Napkins

Buffalo Turkey Leg

$16.00

Smoked and Fried Turkey drumstick tossed in honey butter buffalo sauce, topped with a rosemary ranch drizzle.

Sandwiches/Salads

The Burger

The Burger

$12.00

Two 3oz griddle patties, hero sauce, cheddar, griddled onion, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, sesame seed topped brioche bun

Poblano Burger

Poblano Burger

$15.00

Two 3oz beef patties, smoked poblano pepper, Chihuahua cheese, red pepper crema, avocado, tortilla strips

Stuffing Compares 2 U

Stuffing Compares 2 U

$16.00

Two turkey sausage patties, one latke, aged white cheddar, chipotle aioli, arugula, cranberry apple chutney, served on a stuffing bun with a sidecar of gravy

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Two roasted red beet, cremini mushroom & black bean patties, baby kale, pickled red onion, Mighty Vine tomato, green goddess dressing, Sesame seed topped potato-avocado bun (vegan | add cheese $2)

Brewer's Club

Brewer's Club

$15.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, Mighty Vine tomato, cranberry-chipotle aioli, cheddar, sourdough

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken thigh, honey hero mustard, pickled red onion, pepper jack, lettuce, sesame seed topped brioche bun

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00Out of stock

LaPryor Farms mojo pork, ham, pickles, Hero mustard, Swiss cheese, hoagie roll

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

LaPryor Farms pork, pickles, fried onion, KC-sytle BBQ sauce, sesame seed topped brioche bun

Chef Caesar Salad

Chef Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, fried chickpea, avocado, vine tomato, parmesan, sourdough crouton, chef's Caesar dressing (add crispy chicken $4)

Baby Kale Salad

Baby Kale Salad

$12.00

Baby kale mix, pretzel crouton, radish, cucumber, parmesan, pepitas, dried cranberry, red wine vinaigrette

Falafel

$12.00

Tofu Tzatziki, cucumber, dressed greens, pickled red onions, green goddess dressing, served on a housemade flatbread. (vegan)

TOGO Utensils & Napkins

Dessert/Pkg Food

House Hot Sauce

House Hot Sauce

$6.00
Don't Be a Hero Hot Sauce

Don't Be a Hero Hot Sauce

$7.00
Pretzel Donut Bites

Pretzel Donut Bites

$9.00

Tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar, served with buttermilk icing

Cross of Gold

Cross of Gold is a straightforward, refreshing Golden Ale from the very first days of Revolution. It began life in our Chairman's basement pilot brew system, won gold at the Great American Beer Festival, and consistently remains one of the most popular pours at our Logan Square Brewpub. The can prominently features the iconic L train -- the pulsing heartbeat of Chicago that connects the heart of the city to the North, South, and West Sides. This crowd-pleasing favorite is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 4.8%
Crowler - Cross of Gold

Crowler - Cross of Gold

$11.00

Golden Ale - 4.8% ABV - IBU 25

Humboldt Gator

Crowler - Humboldt Gator

Crowler - Humboldt Gator

$15.00Out of stock

Brewed in honor of beloved former Humboldt Park resident Chance The Snapper, this Pineapple Coconut Wit is a piña colada in beer form! 4.9% ABV

Infinity-Hero

Crowler - Infinity-Hero

Crowler - Infinity-Hero

$13.00Out of stock

The universe has long been at odds between Classic and Hazy IPAs. Infinity-Hero sets out to unite these dimensions by weaving the best of both worlds into an extremely drinkable, forward-looking IPA. A next-gen dry hop including Nectaron, Strata, HBC #586, and HBC #1019 provides a glimpse into the future of hop innovation with seemingly endless juicy, citrus character.

Party Britches

Crowler - Party Britches

Crowler - Party Britches

$12.00

Party Britches is a Rye Munich-Style Dunkel. Almost entirely constructed of German malt from Weyermann, we began with a base of Barke Munich malt, and complimented it with three different rye malts, including both chocolate and biscuit. Aromas of toasted biscuit and brownie edges invite you in for a sip. 6% ABV

Liquor

Anti-Hero Malort Bottle

Anti-Hero Malort Bottle

$28.00

Limited edition barrel-aged malort made from Anti-Hero IPA. (One 750ml bottle)

4pk/6pk

Anti-Hero - 6 pack

Anti-Hero - 6 pack

$10.00

Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Warrior, Chinook, Centennial, and Amarillo to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Cafe Deth 2021 - 4 pack

Cafe Deth 2021 - 4 pack

$30.00

A weaponized quantity of freshly roasted whole bean coffee from Dark Matter Coffee Roasters imbues our Deth’s Tar Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout with assertive coffee aromatics without overshadowing the base beer on the palate. Pair with rich food or enjoy on its own. Keep cold. Enjoy now. We mean it. 14.8% (4-pack 12oz cans)

Cafe Deth 2022 - 4 pack

Cafe Deth 2022 - 4 pack

$30.00

A weaponized quantity of freshly roasted whole bean coffee from Dark Matter Coffee Roasters imbues our Deth’s Tar Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout with assertive coffee aromatics without overshadowing the base beer on the palate. Pair with rich food or enjoy on its own. Keep cold. Enjoy now. We mean it. 14.8% (4-pack 12oz cans)

Dark Mode - 4 pack

Dark Mode - 4 pack

$30.00

A blend of chocolate malt, traditional roasted barley, and debittered black malt lend this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout its nebulous, void-like hue without harsh, detracting astringency to make your mouth sad. Golden oats enhance body while a dash of applewood smoked malt provides the gentlest expression of smoldering depth. Go dark now or store cold. 13.8% ABV

Deth by Currants - 4 pack

Deth by Currants - 4 pack

$40.00

The otherworldly resonance of black currants adds a vivid new frequency to Deth's Tar. Notes of chocolate, vanilla, and graham extracted from bourbon barrels reverberate with lively tartness and juicy sweetness. 14.1% ABV

Deth by Raspberries - 4 pack

Deth by Raspberries - 4 pack

$40.00

This all-too-drinkable fruited spin on Deth's Tar is equally at home in any setting. Aromas of roasted malt, American oak, bourbon, and fresh raspberry flesh emerge from the glass like a group hug for the nose while the palate is treated to a gentle sweetness and incisive acidity. Enjoy now or store cold. 11.0% ABV (4-pack 12oz Cans)

Deth's Tar - 19.2oz. Can

Deth's Tar - 19.2oz. Can

$12.00

Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% (19.2oz can)

Deth's Tar 2021 - 4 pack

Deth's Tar 2021 - 4 pack

$25.00

Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% ABV (4-Pack 12oz cans)

Deth's Tar 2022 - 4 pack

Deth's Tar 2022 - 4 pack

$25.00

Witness the firepower of this fully operational Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout. Brewed with English specialty malts and the addition of flaked and malted oats to create a rich, chocolaty profile and silky mouthfeel that cloaks its considerable strength. 14.8% ABV (4-Pack 12oz cans)

Eugene - 4 pack

Eugene - 4 pack

$11.00

A striking, robust porter full of warmth and chocolate malt and is named after Eugene V. Debs, an American union leader and activist who led the Pullman railroad strike in 1894. An assortment of Belgian specialty malts form a complex structure of toasted grain and caramel flavors and Dark Chocolate malt makes this porter black as night and infuses its distinct intense, chocolate essence. 6.8% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Fist City - 6 pack

Fist City - 6 pack

$11.00

Fist City is a Chicago Pale Ale that flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Fistmas - 6 pack

Fistmas - 6 pack

$11.00

Our Holiday Red Ale is steeped with ginger and orange peel. It features notes of fresh-baked bread, caramel, and stone fruit along with holiday cheer. 6.5% ABV

Freedom of Speach - 6 pack

Freedom of Speach - 6 pack

$11.00

A soaring wave of lush ripe peach, elevated by a naturally tart finish. A thirst-quenching declaration for when you want to amplify your voice. 4.5% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Hazy Hero - 6 pack

Hazy Hero - 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Gaze into the mist and discover the transcendental supremacy of American hops in Revolution's newest Hazy IPA. A smooth, velvety body sets the stage for big fruit-forward flavor and a refreshing finish. 7.3% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Hazy Pitch - 4 pack

Hazy Pitch - 4 pack

$11.00

Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV

Imperial Anti-Hero - 4 pack

Imperial Anti-Hero - 4 pack

$14.00

Witness the tremendous power of the American hop assault empowered to Imperial proportions. A vast and mighty double dry hop marshals all the citrus, pine, and floral notes possible toward a crisp, bright finish. 10% ABV

Maple Jacket - 4 pack

Maple Jacket - 4 pack

$40.00

This dry English Barleywine, created with our friends at Chicago Maple, rested for one year in freshly emptied maple syrup bourbon barrels before being sweetened with that same syrup just prior to packaging. Subtle maple aromatics and flavor complement the classic vanilla and toffee notes we’ve come to expect without detriment to balance. Enjoy now or store cold. 14.4% ABV

PB Eugene - 4 pack

PB Eugene - 4 pack

$12.00

Sweet, creamy, peanut butter enlivens the dark, roasty flavor profile of Eugene Robust Porter. 6.8% ABV

Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - 4 Pack

Pursuit of Freedom: Cranberry Orange - 4 Pack

$11.00

Tart effervescent cranberries collide with sweet, juicy orange in an autumnal Freedom Session Sour made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV

Pursuit of Freedom: Dragonfruit - 4 pack

Pursuit of Freedom: Dragonfruit - 4 pack

$11.00

The vividly hued dragon fruit, with its pear/melon sweetness and natural tartness, anchors the latest and most distinctive entry in our series of Session Sours made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV

Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade - 4 pack

Pursuit of Freedom: Limeade - 4 pack

$11.00

Bright citrus and tangy lime shine through in the newest entry in the Freedom Serious - Session Sours made with real fruit. 4.5% ABV

Red Skull - 4 pack

Red Skull - 4 pack

$14.00

Our Imperial Red Ale is brewed with a blend of four malts and three hop varieties that come together to create a deeply complex beer with a reddish-orange hue. The malt brings a caramel-like sweetness and boozy warmth, while two different dry-hop additions bring citrusy bitterness to round off a very big, very balanced beer. 9.3% ABV

Rev Pils - 6 pack

Rev Pils - 6 pack

$11.00

This Chicago Pilsner is a statement of tradition and quality from our brewers to their forebears in Bavaria and beyond. It's made with American craft style and all-German ingredients. Crisp and refreshing, with a classic Noble hop finish, Rev Pils is the staff beer of choice at the end of a workday at Revolution. The can highlights the marble eagle of the Illinois Centennial Monument, which proudly stands in the Logan Square neighborhood where Revolution Brewing began, and where we're still proud to call home. This broad-shouldered Pilsner is part of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV. 6pk 12oz Cans

Ryeway to Heaven 2021 - 4 pack

Ryeway to Heaven 2021 - 4 pack

$30.00

Rye Ale aged in rye barrels. Bourbon and rye barrels work together in harmony to breathe life into our Ryewine. This unforgettable ale is brewed with over 60% rye, yielding entirely unique malt- and barrel-derived complexities. Enjoy an ample body that suggests sweetness but still finishes smooth and dry. Enjoy life now, or store cold. 15.8% ABV. 4pk 12oz Cans

Vanilla Deth - 4 pack

Vanilla Deth - 4 pack

$40.00

Behold, our original Barrel-aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout, Deth’s Tar, with hand-split whole vanilla beans. Flaked and malted oats lend a supremely silky body that belies the beer’s considerable strength. Pronounced vanilla flavor and aroma blends harmoniously with chocolatey caramel maltiness and blend of American & French oak. Enjoy now or store cold. 13.6% ABV

Large Packs

Anti-Hero - 12 pack

Anti-Hero - 12 pack

$19.00

Our flagship IPA is supremely aromatic, crisp, and drinkable. This iconic ale features a blend of Warrior, Chinook, Centennial, and Amarillo to create a crisp clean bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas. An American hop assault for all the ambivalent warriors who get the girl in the end. “Look, I ain't in this for your revolution, and I'm not in it for you, Princess.” 6.7% ABV. 12pk 12oz cans

Every Day Hero - 15 pack

Every Day Hero - 15 pack

$19.00

Every Day-Hero is a Session IPA brewed in Chicago with a low 4.3% ABV and a modern blend of hops -- including Sabro, El Dorado, Mosaic, and Cascade -- to bring smooth tropical flavor to your daily routine. Save the Day, Every Day! 15pk 12oz Cans

Fist City - 12 pack

Fist City - 12 pack

$20.00

Fist City is a Chicago Pale Ale that flashes with citrusy hops and crackles with a light, crisp bitterness. It's the perfect sidekick to relaxing fun, or a refreshing finish line at the end of a long day -- and always a wonderful match to any of our city's famous dishes. This local favorite emphasizes the Statue of the Republic, a gilded statue in Jackson Park built to commemorate the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. And it's the foundation of the City Series -- classic styles for any session, proudly brewed only in Chicago. 5.5% ABV. 12pk 12oz Cans

Freedom Variety Pack - 12 pack

Freedom Variety Pack - 12 pack

$20.00

A variety 12-pack containing 4 unique Session Sours, three 12oz cans of each. This brand new pack features Freedom of Speach (Peach), Freedom of Press (Black Currant), Freedom of Assembly (Blueberry-Ginger), and Freedom of Expression (Strawberry-Rhubarb). 4.5% ABV 12pk 12oz Cans

League of Heroes Variety Pack- 12 pack

League of Heroes Variety Pack- 12 pack

$22.00

A variety 12-pack containing 4 unique IPAs, three 12oz cans each of Trident-Hero, Tropic-Hero, Northeast-Hero, and Anti- Hero.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh beer and scratch-made food in the heart of Logan Square.

Website

Location

2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Revolution Brewpub image
Revolution Brewpub image
Revolution Brewpub image
Revolution Brewpub image

