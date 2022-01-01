  • Home
  • /
  • Estero
  • /
  • Revolution Cantina Food Truck - 17486 Elkgrove Lane
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolution Cantina Food Truck 17486 Elkgrove Lane

review star

No reviews yet

Corkscrew Road

Estero, FL 33928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MEXICAN PO'BOY
GRINGO
KING FOR A DAY (Vegan)

SHAREABLES

QUESO DIP

$9.00

MELTED CHEESE FONDUE TOPPED WITH FRESH PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH FRESH COOKED TORTILLA CHIPS.

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

FRESH CHOPPED TOMATOES, ONIONS, JALAPENOS, CILANTRO W/LIME JUICE & SPICES. SERVED WITH FRESH COOKED TORTILLA. CHIPS.

BURRITOS OR BOWLS-

FYI - BURRITOS - ARE HANDHELDS - PEEL THE FOIL, BITE THE BURRITO & REPEAT. BOWLS - YOU WILL NEED A FORK. BOTH - SERVED W/ SIDES OF REV CHILE SAUCE PLUS CHIPS & SALSA.

REVOLUTION

$16.00

GRILLED MARINATED FILET TIPS, YELLOW RICE, BLACK BEANS, CORN, PICO DE GALLO AND CHIPOTLE REMOULADE.

KING FOR A DAY (Vegan)

$14.00

OUR VERY OWN PLANT BASED ‘STEAK’, YELLOW RICE, BLACK BEANS, CORN, PICO DE GALLO AND VEGAN CHIPOTLE RANCH.

GRINGO

$15.00

ROASTED CHICKEN TINGA, YELLOW RICE, BLACK BEANS, CORN, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM.

MEXICAN PO'BOY

$16.00

CRISPY MEXICAN STREET CORN SHRIMP, YELLOW RICE, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CORN, AND CHIPOTLE REMOULADE.

BEEF TACO BOWL

$9.00

CHICKEN TACO BOWL

$9.00

SIDES

SIDE BEANS

$3.00

SIDE CORN

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$6.00

MINI MEXICAN FRIED-DOUGH STICKS SERVED WITH NUTELLA DIPPING SAUCE.

KIDS

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

'PIG TAIL' PASTA TOSSED WITH CHEESE SAUCE.

CHICKEN TACO

$6.00

ROASTED CHICKEN TINGA WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM.

BEEF TACO

$6.00

SEASONED GROUND BEEF WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO AND SOUR CREAM.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Corkscrew Road, Estero, FL 33928

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Pepper Burrito - Estero
orange starNo Reviews
20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd ESTERO, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
The Pickled Onion - 20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive
orange starNo Reviews
20301 Grande Oak Shoppes Drive Estero, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
The Llama's House - 10801 Corkscrew Rd Unit #428
orange star4.4 • 192
10801 Corkscrew Rd Unit #428 Estero, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
Brunch House & La Bamba
orange starNo Reviews
10801 Corkscrew Rd #317 Estero, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1028 Habershan Ave Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Estero

The Llama's House - 10801 Corkscrew Rd Unit #428
orange star4.4 • 192
10801 Corkscrew Rd Unit #428 Estero, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
Next Stop Brunch - Estero Next Stop Brunch
orange star4.8 • 151
10351 Corkscrew Rd Estero, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
El Gaucho Inca Estero Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 107
22909 LYDEN DR ESTERO, FL 33928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Estero
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston