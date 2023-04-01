Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolution - Centreville

review star

No reviews yet

14114 LEE HIGHWAY

Centreville, VA 20120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wings

10 Wings

$11.95

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Basket of Potato Wedges

$7.95

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.95

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$5.95

Calamari

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Crab Dip

$11.95

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Loaded Tots

$9.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Potato Skins

$8.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

Revolution Fries

$11.95

21st century potato skin platter topped with three cheeses, pulled pork, scallions & our sour cream

Revolution Nachos

$10.95

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

New York Strip

$14.95

Sandwiches

Bourbon Burger

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Classic Club

$10.95

Nine Ball Sandwich

$11.95

Steak & Cheese

$11.95

Soup & Salad

Chili Cup

$6.95

Sides

Side Round Pickles

$2.00

Side 2 Pickle Spears

$2.50

Side Plate Fries

$3.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Home Fries

$5.95

Broccoli and Carrots

$5.95

Peeled Cucumbers w Lemon

$5.00

Desserts

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Brunch

All American Breakfast

$11.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

French Toast

$10.95

Omelette

$12.95

Traditional Steak & Eggs

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Revolution Darts & Billiards. Virginia and Washington, DC's premier sports bars.

Website

Location

14114 LEE HIGHWAY, Centreville, VA 20120

Directions

