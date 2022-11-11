Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolution Golf and Grille

601 Reviews

$$

1430 High Street

Suite 706

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS
GAMEDAY NACHOS with chorizo cheese
PRETZEL STIX

FALL SPECIALS

Fish and chips

$11.99

Catfish Sandwich

$11.99

HARVEST APPLE-CRANBERRY SALAD

$10.00

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$10.99

CITRUS TOFU SALAD

$12.99

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI MAC & CHZ with side SALAD

$10.99

Specialty Burger

$14.99

STARTERS

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

PRETZEL STIX

$10.99

PARM-GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$9.99

BANGING SHRIMP

$10.99

LOADED CHURIZO QUESO NACHOS

$11.99

CALAMARI

$9.99

LOADED FRIES

$8.99

SHRIMP BASKET (ONLY SHRIMP)

$9.99

BIRDIES & BURGERS

THE BUNKER

$14.99

MUSHROOM-BACON SWISS BURGER

$13.99

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

$12.99

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.99

Beyond Burger

$16.00

WAKA BURGER

$14.00

Monday Burger

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN Sandwhich

$13.25

WINGS

Bone-in Wings

$12.99

BONELESS

$12.99

Jons March Madness Winge

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$6.99

COOKIE DOUGH CAKE

$10.00

CHURROS

$6.99

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$7.99

Cinnamon & sugar chips

$6.99

SIDES

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.00

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$4.00

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.00

Side Of COLESLAW

$2.00

CUP OF CHILI

$8.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$10.00

Chips n Queso

$5.00

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Carrots Celery

$2.00

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

KIDS HALLOWEEN MENU

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

KIDS HOT DOG

KIDS TENDERS

KIDS SLIDERS

KIDS GRILLED CHEEZE

EXTRAS

SIDE OF 2 oz RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF BLUE CHZ

$1.00

SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND

$0.50

SIDE OF BBQ

$0.50

SIDE OF CAESER

$0.50

SIDE OF BALSAMIC VIN.

$0.50

SIDE OF MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE OF COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE OF BUNKER

$0.50

SIDE OF QUESO

$1.00

SIDE OF CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA CHIPS SIDE

$2.00

SIDE OF CELERY

$2.00

FOOTBALL SPECIALS

GAMEDAY CHILI with cornbread cheese and SC

$8.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.00

THE HEISMAN DOG

$11.00

GAMEDAY NACHOS with chorizo cheese

$12.00

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$10.00

BANGIN BONELESS

$12.00

BEEF ON A WECK

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting local ❤️

Website

Location

1430 High Street, Suite 706, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Revolution Golf and Grille image
Revolution Golf and Grille image
Revolution Golf and Grille image
Revolution Golf and Grille image

