Revolution Hall + Show Bar Revolution Hall

1300 SE Stark Street #203

Portland, OR 97214

Classic Burger
Onion Rings
Cajun Fries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$9.00

Our Snake River grass-fed beef patty with secret sauce, homemade ketchup, lettuce, & tomato on a local-baked toasted potato bun. Add cheese, bacon, or any of our other fixings to make it your own

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Vegan Beyond burger patty on our toasted potato bun with secret sauce, homemade ketchup, lettuce & tomato.

Barbecue Onion Stack

$10.50

Our Classic Burger topped with house BBQ sauce & Onion Rings

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$12.50

The "Mojo Nixon (He Don't Work Here)" Our grass-fed beef patty with seared smoked pork belly, fried cheese curds, arugula, hot honey, and housemade mojo sauce on a toasted potato bun

Bacon, Tomato & Arugula

$8.50

Black pepper bacon, sliced tomato, arugula, and garlic aioli on a toasted potato bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Tillamook Cheddar melted ooey-gooey on toasted potato bread

Egg McMorton

$8.00

Fried egg, Tillamook cheddar, apple butter, dijon mustard & greens on a toasted potato bun.

Salads, Snacks & Sides

Little bit of this and that

Bebop

$7.50

Mixed greens, peas, corn, red onion in a lemon basil vinaigrette topped with sunflower seeds

Rocksteady

$7.50

Chopped kale, housemade vegan Caesar dressing, Follow Your Heart parmesan, & roasted chickpeas

Shredder

$7.50

Shredded iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese & croutons with ranch dressing

Toasted Ravioli..."T-Rav"

$7.50

Fried cheese raviolis served with house-made marinara. Inspired by Mama Toscana's in St. Louis

Ñot Tots

$6.50

Crispy fried potato puffs with jalapeño & cheddar cheese, served with a side of housemade Ranch

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Cornmeal dusted deep fried pickle slices served with a side of our housemade Secret Sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00

Crispy breaded and fried onion rings, served with a side of ketchup

Shoestring French Fries

$3.00

Crispy-fried "shoestring" cut potatoes served with a side of ketchup

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Our shoestring French fries tossed with Cajun dust & served with a side of ketchup

Sweet Things

Mint & Chocolate Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Strawberry & Brown Sugar Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Chocolate Chip & Vanilla Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Merch!

Totes

$12.00

Totes are offered at a discount here on our online ordering site, so that you can have your meal packaged in a fancy-shmancy reusable tote

Revolution Hall Koozie

$2.50

A Revolution Hall Koozie to insulate the 12oz canned beverage of your choice

Revolution Hall Dog Logo Hoodie

$50.00+

Revolution Hall Tee, Short Sleeve

$20.00+

Revolution Hall Tee, Long Sleeve

$30.00+

Sticker Pack

$10.00

COAT CHECK

COAT

$5.00

BAG

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
1300 SE Stark Street #203, Portland, OR 97214

