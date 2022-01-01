Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Revolution Kitchen

864 Reviews

$$

9 Center St

Burlington, VT 05401

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
Vanilla Maple Cake
Vietnamese Salad Rolls

Starters

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, kale, shiitake croutons, nori and a ume-miso dressing. Vegan + Gluten Free.

Seitan Satay

Seitan Satay

$12.00

Fried seitan tossed in a Korean ginger chili barbeque sauce. Vegan.

Goat cheese and fig wontons

$13.00

Goat cheese and fig wontons served on a bed of baby mesclun greens with raspberries,pistachios and a maple citrus cider dressing.

Brussels

Brussels

$13.00

Pan seared Brussels in a miso maple sake glaze,garnished with black sesame seeds.Vegan + Gluten Free.

Vietnamese Salad Rolls

Vietnamese Salad Rolls

$11.00

Rice noodles, mango, lettuce, mint and basil served with a zesty peanut dipping sauce. Vegan + Gluten Free.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Guacamole wontons, cuban black beans, salsa fresca and cashew queso. Vegan.

Meals

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

Seasoned tempeh cutlets smothered in Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and pickles with a Russian dressing. Pressed on local rye served with fries. Can substitute vegan cheese.

Laksa Noodle Pot

Laksa Noodle Pot

$19.00

Broccoli, carrots, cabbage and tofu in a spicy Malaysian coconut broth with rice noodles, Thai basil, bean sprouts and lime. Vegan + Gluten Free.

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$19.00

Turmeric slaw and blue ranch crema. Served with brown jasmine rice and black beans. Vegan + Gluten Free.

Seitan Piccata

Seitan Piccata

$19.00

Crispy seitan cutlets in a lemon, white wine, garlic, caper sauce served with braised spinach and garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan.

Basil Pesto and Goat Chesse Ravioli

Basil Pesto and Goat Chesse Ravioli

$19.00

Basil Pesto and goat cheese ravioli in a sage, garlic, butter pecan sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$19.00

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts and tofu stir-fried with rice noodles in a Thai sweet and sour sauce. Garnished with peanuts,l ime and cilantro. Vegan + Gluten free.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00Out of stock

Crimini and Shitake mushrooms in a cashew Alfredo sauce Vegan

Ratatouille Ravioli

$19.00

Eggplant,zucchini,roasted red pepper and tomato in a sage garlic pecan sauce Vegan

Dessert

Chocolate Buttercream Cake

Chocolate Buttercream Cake

$8.00

Vegan with a chocolate buttercream frosting.

Vanilla Maple Cake

Vanilla Maple Cake

$8.00

Vegan + Gluten Free.

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

Vegan + Gluten Free.

Lemon Cream Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan and gluten-free with ginger crust

Lemon Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy and delicious ,with a ginger crust Vegan and Gluten-free with coconut whip

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Vegan and gluten-free

Beer & Wine

Murphy Goode Chardonnay

Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$20.00

California Chardonnay Rich, bright fruit flavors are rounded out with just the right texture and richness from minimal barrel fermentation.

Alain Treille Pinot Noir, Loire

Alain Treille Pinot Noir, Loire

$21.00Out of stock

Beautifully balanced with an elegant nose and vibrant fruit on the palate. The texture is velvety with black cherry & earthy notes.

Don Silvestre Malbec, Mendoza

Don Silvestre Malbec, Mendoza

$20.00Out of stock

Complex notes of red fruits, violets, black plum and hints of mocha.

Bagordi Rioja, Spain

Bagordi Rioja, Spain

$20.00Out of stock

90% Tempranillo / 10% Garnacha. Medium bodied with beautiful acidity. The palate bursts with juicy berry fruit and hints of earth and spice. Versatile with food!

Fiddlehead, Second Fiddle

Fiddlehead, Second Fiddle

$7.00

Extensively dry-hopped, Second Fiddle is second in name only. Big, juicy and aromatic.

Zero Gravity, Conehead

Zero Gravity, Conehead

$7.00

All Citra-Hopped IPA brewed with Pilsner Malt and American Wheat. Pours a beautiful golden haze and is bright and juicy on the palate. This beer might just be your Rushmore.

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$6.00

A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew that is as welcoming as the Green State itself.

14th Star Brewing Co, Valor Ale

14th Star Brewing Co, Valor Ale

$7.00

Brewed with four American hop varieties, Valor is a hoppy Amber Ale balanced with citrusy hop flavor and aroma, clean bitterness, and a slight caramel sweetness.

Long Trail Ale

Long Trail Ale

$6.00

Long Trail Ale® is a full-bodied amber ale brewed with our top fermenting house yeast that yields a clean, complex flavor.

Zero Gravity Madonna

$7.00

Double ipa 8 percent

Custom Cakes & Pies. (48 hour lead time)

Bring one of our famous cakes or pies to your next celebration. We require 48 hour notice to craft a custom pie or cake for you. Give us a ring if you have any questions.
Custom Cake (48 hour lead time)

Custom Cake (48 hour lead time)

$50.00

Custom full cakes require 48 hour lead time. Please write in special instructions what date you would like to pick up your order. Pickup is only available Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Custom Pie (48 hour lead time)

Custom Pie (48 hour lead time)

$45.00

Custom full pies require 48 hour lead time. Please write in special instructions what date you would like to pick up your order. Pickup is only available Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Organic sodas

Cane cola

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger beer

$3.50
Restaurant info

Made with local and organic ingredients, our all-vegetarian fare is food you can feel good about eating.

