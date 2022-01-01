Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Revolution New Italian

379 Reviews

$$

361 GA-74

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese w/ fettuccine
Calamari
Chicken Alfredo

Starters

Meatballs and Polenta

Meatballs and Polenta

$14.00Out of stock

House made angus beef and pork meatballs. House marinara. Italian Polenta.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Co-op Fishery squid breaded and fried. Served with house marinara

Peppadew Peppers

$9.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Cured Brisket & Gremolota

$13.00

Salads

Beet & Burrata Salad

Beet & Burrata Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beets. Burrata. Citrus. Arugula. Citrus vinaigrette.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine. House made Ceasar Dressing. Croutons. Parmesan. No Chicken!

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Springer Mountain Chicken Breast. Alfredo Sauce and fettuccine are fresh made in house daily.

Seafood Alfredo w/ Lobster Tail

$36.00

Royal Red Shrimp, Lobster Tail. Alfredo. Fettuccine.

Shrimp & Lobster Fra Diavolo w/ squid ink fettuccine

$36.00

Royal Red Shrimp. Grilled Maine Lobster Tail. Spicy Arrabbiata sauce. House made fresh squid ink linguine.

Rigtoni with Brisket Ragu

Rigtoni with Brisket Ragu

$28.00

Large tubular noodle tossed in our slow cooked brisket ragu. Topped with a fresh ball of burrata cheese.

Bolognese w/ fettuccine

Bolognese w/ fettuccine

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef. San Marzano Tomato Ragu. Red Wine. Fettuccine. Parmesan. Basil.

Scallop and Pea Puree w/ Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Jumbo Scallops. Pea Puree. Seafood Risotto

Pappardelle with Mushrooms and Sage

Pappardelle with Mushrooms and Sage

$22.00

Fresh made pappardelle pasta tossed in a goat cheese and butter cream sauce. Topped with mushrooms and fried sage.

Charcuterie

Prosciutto 2.5 oz

$6.00

Spanish Chorizo 1oz

$6.00

Culatello 1oz

$9.00

Bresaola 2oz

$7.00

Speck 2 oz

$7.00

Pancetta 2oz

$6.00

Fresh Mozzarella 1 ball

$4.00

Red Wine Bottles

Bonnet Blend

$11.00+

Ricossa Barbera d'Asti

$11.00+

Rich ruby color with traditional ruby highlights. The bouquet consists of blackberries, cherries, grandma's homemade jam, and a touch of vanilla. The wine has a medium structure, soft tannins, and an elegant finish. Rich ruby color with traditional ruby highlights. The bouquet consists of blackberries, cherries, grandma's homemade jam, and a touch of vanilla. The wine has a medium structure, soft tannins, and an elegant finish.

Marchesi di Barolo Barbera del Monferrato

$10.00+

The color is a lively and brilliant dark ruby-red. The perfume is fresh and intense with clean scents of wild berries, currants and sour black cherry. A light hint of vanilla and toasted oak. The flavor is warm and robust, full-bodied, pleasant and balanced. This Barbera's sensory attributes make it an outstanding accompaniment for imposing first courses and main-course, meats boiled or roasted. 

Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva

$11.00+

Delicate floral notes abound, typical of the varietial. 100% Cannaou aged in the historical cellars of the Sella & Mosca estates. Here the cannanou evolves under the expert eyes of master enologists, into a warm, round and fufilling wine.

Primitivo Tormaresca

$10.00+

Delicious and straightforward, this vibrant Italian Zinfandel conveys aromas of wild berry and a whiff of clove. The savory, easy-drinking palate doles out juicy black cherry, crushed raspberry and a hint of black pepper alongside supple tannins. Perfect for everyday fare.

Trivento Malbec

$13.00+

Barone Fini Merlot

$10.00+

This Merlot comes from hand harvested grapes from the northern banks of Lake Garda, Italy’s largest lake surrounded by mountains, providing terroir to create an elegant Merlot. Features flavors of rich, ripe cherries and plums enriched by the smooth, deep, well-structured background. A beautifully balanced wine with a lingering velvety finish. This Merlot pairs beautifully with herb crusted red meats and slow- roasted pork. It is also a perfect accompaniment to spice-infused dishes such as curry.

Chasing Lions Cabernet

$9.00+

Diora Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Ontanon Crianza Tempranillo

$11.00+

The wines from this mountainous part of Rioja are known to combine acidity and elegant, fruity profiles with mineral and herbal notes. It displays notes of black fruit and spice with natural and delicate acidity. It pairs perfectly with red meats, Iberico ham, and curado cheese.

Pasas Monastrell, Spain

$12.00+

Marchesi di Barberesco

$125.00

Marchesi di Barolo

$150.00

Leviathan Red Blend

$75.00

Provenance Dead Eye Blend

$90.00

Brandlin Cabernet

$120.00

Zenato Alanera Red Blend

$26.50

White Wine Bottles

Reisling Weinkeller

$9.00+

Moscato Folonari

$9.00+

Lovely notes of gardenias and white peaches brought to life by a slight effervescence and crisp acidity. Serve either as the perfect party starter as an aperitif or party closer with dessert.

Pinot Grigio Boira

$10.00+

The wine shows a brilliant straw color with golden reflections. Fresh and floral bouquet with a hint of pears, apricots and bananas blended with intense aromas of acacia flowers. Fresh and inviting on the palate with bright fruit and an easy drinking style with a pleasing hint of almonds in the aftertaste. Pairs well with seafood dishes.

Soave I Basalti Classico

$11.00+

100 percent Garganega, The color is a brilliant straw yellow with a fresh fruit perfumes, especially apple and pear, and floral notes such as elder and bloom. The taste is very fresh and light, with a very interesting acidity. There is an important presence of mineral salts due to the volcanic origin of the soil. Ideal as aperitif, light main courses such as pasta and risotto, shell fish and fish, soups and vegetables.

Vermentino Bolgheri

$13.00+

This 100% Vermintino is crisp and dry with youthful vitality and freshness. Pale straw with tints of lemon- green. The aroma is delightfully floral and intense with notes of citrus.

Sauv Blanc The Crossings

$10.00+

This full-bodied wine relies more on its rich texture and nutty, mineral flavors than on the usual citrus and herb notes, so it's rather thick in profile. It has the heft of a Chardonnay and savory, almond-like accents that are worth appreciating.

Gavi La Scolca

$11.00+

100% Cortese. Light straw color. Typical Gavi nose: fine and pleasantly fresh. Delicate in the mouth, very dry, characterized by a crisp and refreshing acidity.Zesty lemon aromas with some almond and stone fruit notes. Crisp, lively, mineral character with sharp acidity and a refreshing, lasting finish. Food Match: white meats, sushi, shrimp, shellfish, scallops, salmon, quiche, oysters, grilled vegetables, fish, crab, antipasto.

Lunetta Prosecco

$9.00

J Roget Chapagne

$7.00

Fleurs de Prairie

$11.00+

Chardonnay Diora

$11.00+

Pasta

Flour Tipo 00 Grano Tenero Flour 1lb

$4.00

Flour Tipo 00 Pasta Fresca 1lb

$3.00

Flour Semolina Caputo

$2.00

Flour AP King Arthur Sir Galahad 5lb

$5.00

Pasta Bucatini Mancini

$6.00

Pasta Radiatori Artisinal

$5.00

Pasta Long Fusilli Bucati

$4.00

Pasta Orecchiette

$4.00

Gnocchi Potato

$4.00

Arborio Rice (Risotto)

$5.00

Cookies and Crackers

Cookies Lady Fingers

$4.00

Cookies Cantucci Choc & Wild Cherry

$8.00

Cookies Cantucci Choc & Orange

$8.00

Crackers Taralli Fennel

$4.00

Crackers Taralli Classic

$4.00

Vegetables

Sour Pickles 1/2lb

$3.00

Pepperoncini 6oz

$3.00

Giardiniera 6oz

$3.00

Banana Peppers 6oz

$2.00

Sliced Castelvetrano Olives 6oz

$3.00

San Marzano Tomato 6.6lb

$9.00

Piennolo Tomato Pomodorini 6.6lb

$12.50

Peppadew Sweet peppers 6oz

$3.00

Fava Beans Dried 2lb

$6.00

Chick Peas Dried 1lb

$3.00

Cannellini Beans Dried 1lb

$4.00

White Butter Beans (Bianchi di Spagna) 1lb

$3.00

Red peppers

$6.00

Italian Sodas

Pellegrino Aranciata Glass

$3.00

Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange Can

$2.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00

Syrup Grenadine

$6.25

Oils and Everything Else

Olive Oil E.V. Tavola Viva 1lt

$7.00

Olive Oil E.V. Allegretto 500ml Bottle

$11.00

Capers 32oz

$8.00

Black Hawaiian Lava

$10.00

Blood Orange Preserves

$8.00

Scungilli (Conch) Sliced Wild Caught

$24.00

Restaurant info

Revolution New Italian is a concept propelled by our desire to be different. We will always push the boundary of what Italian food can be and always deliver the highest quality while doing as much as possible with our own hands. We make fresh pasta daily along with all of our sauces and just about everything else on your plate.

Location

361 GA-74, Peachtree City, GA 30269

