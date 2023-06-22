  • Home
Revolution Soccer Complex 15111 Ella Boulevard

Revolution Soccer Complex 15111 Ella Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

15111 Ella Boulevard

Houston, TX 77090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Vodka

Kruto

$7.00

Titios

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Eado Vodka

$9.00

Ketel One Peach

$9.00

Ketel One Cucumber-mint

$9.00

Smirnoff Spice Tamarind

$8.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Don Cosme Blanco

$9.00

Don Cosme Repo

$10.00

Don Juilo

$10.00

Espolon

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Herradura Repo

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Sauza

$7.00

WHISKEY

Even Williams

$7.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Buchanan's 12 Yr

$10.00

Rum

Concierge Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kingston Coconut Run

$8.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

CAN BEERS

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA PREMIER

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

TECATE

$6.00

TECATE LITE

$6.00

CAN BEER

BUD LITE

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

COORS LITE

$5.00

LONE STAR

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

SHINER

$6.00

None Alcoholic

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Powerade

$3.00

Water

$1.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Frozen

Mangonada

$9.00

Lime Cucumber

$9.00

Seltzers

Topo

$6.00

White claw mango

$6.00

Cocktail's

Hat Trick

$10.00

The Goalkeeper

$10.00

Ella Way

$10.00

The Revolution

$10.00

All Over The Place

$10.00

Mint to be spicy

$10.00

Red Card

$12.00

The Sweeper

$12.00

IMPORT CANS

IMPORT BUCKET

$25.00

DOMESTIC CANS

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

SHOTS

Green Tea

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Vegasbomb

$9.00

Star Fuckers

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15111 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX 77090

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

