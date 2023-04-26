Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brewpub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Rebellious Beautiful Fresh food with kick
Location
30 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hellenic Kouzina Greek Cafe-Mobile Kitchen
No Reviews
400 Cheryl Avenue Mechanicsburg Pa 17055 Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
More near Mechanicsburg