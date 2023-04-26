Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brewpub

review star

No reviews yet

30 South Market Street

Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Cherry Coke

$2.50+

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Tonic Water

$2.50+

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Club Soda

$2.50+

Bottled Bev

Coke

$3.35

Diet Coke

$3.35

Sprite

$3.35

Coke Zero

$3.35

Cherry Coke

$3.35

Mexican Coke

$3.35

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.35

Dasani

$2.50

Smart Water

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.35

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.55

Gold Peak Raspberry

$3.55

Gold Peak Peach

$3.55

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.35

Powerade Orange

$3.35

Powerade Grape

$3.35

Powerade MT Blast

$3.35Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$3.35

Orange Crush

$3.35

Red Bull

$3.75

Monster Energy

$4.25

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.55

NOS Energy

$4.25Out of stock

NOS Grape

$4.25Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.25

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

Milk - glass

$2.50

Retail

Hot Sauce

Sweet Wave - Jalapeno & Mango

$12.00

Hot Java = Sumatra Gayo & Cherry Bomb

$12.00

Hawaiian Express - Habanero & Pineapple

$12.00

Pumpkin Harvest = Pumpkin & Black Truffle

$15.00

Rebellion - Habanero & Cherry Bomb

$13.00

Lemon Drop Pop - Lemon Drop

$12.00

Phantasm - Ghost & Honey

$12.00

Hot Slice - Parmesan & Oregano

$12.00

Hickory Habanero - Cold Smoked

$13.00

Peach Cobbler - Habanero & Peach

$12.00

Scissor Sauce - Habanero & Chipotle

$15.00

That's My Jam - Strawberry & Reaper

$15.00

Hot Chocolate - Cacao & Reaper

$15.00

Revolutionary - Roasted Bell & Scorpion

$15.00

Scoville Scale - 7 Pot & Trinidad Scorpion

$16.00

Snacks

Pretzel Rods dipped in Chocolate with spice in the chocolate
Pretzels Hot Honey Mustard Onion

Pretzels Hot Honey Mustard Onion

$8.00

Medium Hot Honey Mustard Onion Pretzels

Pretzels Spicy Smoked Cheddar

Pretzels Spicy Smoked Cheddar

$8.00

Medium hot spicy smoked cheddar pretzels

Pretzels Super Hot Honey Mustard Onion

Pretzels Super Hot Honey Mustard Onion

$12.00

Super Hot Honey Mustard Onion Pretzels

Pretzels Super Hot Smoked Cheddar

Pretzels Super Hot Smoked Cheddar

$12.00

Super Hot Smoked Cheddar

Pretzel Rods Chocolate covered

Hot Candied Nuts

Hot Candied Nuts

$7.00

Medium Heat Hot Candied Nuts with sweetness and cinnamon

Popcorn Hot Cheddar

$6.00

Medium hot cheddar popcorn with amazing flavor!

Popcorn Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate covered popcorn medium heat with delicious flavor. Sweet and heat

Popcorn Extra Hot Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Extra hot chocolate popcorn with cinnamon and chocolate

Spicy Stroopies Regular

$12.00

A sweet dutch waffle treat with caramel and cinnamon

Spicy Stroopies Extra Hot

$12.00

Extra Hot Spicy Stroopies a dutch treat featuring cinnamon and caramel in a waffle cookie

Spicy Stroopies Hot Chocolate

$12.00

A dutch cookie treat, cinnamon and waffle between two waffle pieces dipped in chocolate.

Spicy Stroopies Extra Hot Chocolate

$12.00

A dutch cookie treat, cinnamon and caramel between two waffle pieces, dipped in chocolate with extra spice

Coffee Black Rose Cherry

$12.00

Black Rose Cherry features Elementary Coffee Company's Black Rose a sumatra-gayo with Cherry Bomb Pepper powder blended in to really wake you up in the morning!

Coffee Mudslide

$12.00

Arabica and chocolate bhutlah with a mudslide flavor and spicy pepper powder

Spice Blends/Rubs

Rebellion

$12.00

based on our Rebellion hot sauce this spice blend features habanero, cold smoked salt, onion and garlic powder

Lemon Drop Pop

$12.00

Hot Slice

$12.00

Hot Chocolate

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Rebellious Beautiful Fresh food with kick

Location

30 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Directions

