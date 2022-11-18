Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolution Taproom & Grill

1,115 Reviews

$$

61 N Main St

ROCHESTER, NH 03867

Order Again

Popular Items

Hancock
Franklin
Patrick Henry White Pie

DESSERTS

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Oatmeal Crumb - soooo good!!

Smores Cheesecake

$9.00
Rice Crispy French Toast

Rice Crispy French Toast

$9.00

Brioche, Powdered Sugar Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Maple Sap Drizzle A. Ma. Zing.

Mini Cannolis

Mini Cannolis

$9.00

Sweet Ricotta Filling, Baby Chocolate Chips, Sugar Dusted

FRITES

Revolution Frites

Revolution Frites

$4.00+

Crispy Hand Cut French Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli

Truffle Frites - Bowl

Truffle Frites - Bowl

$8.00

Cotija Cheese, Truffle Oil, Scallions - so good!!

KIDS MENU

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Buttermilk Ranch or BBQ Dip. Served with sweet orange, dill pickle & choice of hand cut fries or organic salad.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White Bread, American Cheese. Served with sweet orange, dill pickle & choice of hand cut fries or organic salad.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$9.00

6 oz Burger available w/American Cheese. Served with sweet orange, dill pickle & choice of hand cut fries or organic salad.

Kids Cod Fingers

$9.00

Batter Fried, Lemon Sauce, Ketchup. Served with sweet orange, dill pickle & choice of hand cut fries or organic salad.

Kids Sushi Dog

Kids Sushi Dog

$9.00

Corn Dog. Served with sweet orange wedges, choice of organic salad or french fries.

Kids Pizza Boat

Kids Pizza Boat

$9.00

House Made Dough, Cheese, Tomato Dipping Sauce

SALADS

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$17.00

Organic Lettuce, Crumbled Egg Roasted Corn, Applewood Bacon Cotija, Tomato, Choice of Dressing: Dijon Balsamic or Spicy Ranch VEG & GF

Classic Caesar

$16.00

Traditional Salad, Spanish White Anchovy, Shaved Aged Parmesan, Black Pepper Crostini

Greek Salad Bowl w/Chicken

Greek Salad Bowl w/Chicken

$18.00

Chopped Romaine, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cured Olives Pepperoncini, Grape Tomatoes, Feta Cheese Red Onion, European Cucumber, Grilled Flat Bread Creamy Lemon Oil & Oregano Dressing

Rocket Salad

Rocket Salad

$14.00

Baby Arugula, Kiln Dried Cranberries Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Pecans Double Balsamic Dressing *VEGETARIAN*

Salmon 'Detox' Salad

$19.00

Organic Greens, Grilled Salmon, Red Quinoa Dried Cranberry, Toasted Almond English Cucumber, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Pomegranate Balsamic Dressing

ADD ONS

Shrimp

$9.00

Steak

$11.00

Chicken

$5.00

Salmon

$8.00

Falafel

$8.00

SANDWICHES

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Spinach Wrap, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Avocado Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Spread

Day Boat Cod Sandwich

Day Boat Cod Sandwich

$16.00

IPA Batter, Poppy Seed Slaw Lettuce, Spicy Buttermilk Dressing Toasted Amish Potato Roll

Falafel Street Wrap

Falafel Street Wrap

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Lemon, Cumin Cucumber, Oregano Brined Feta, Quinoa Spinach Wrap, Black Pepper Tzatziki Dressing, Served w/Hand Cut Frites & Pickle VEG

Smoked Salmon BLT

Smoked Salmon BLT

$17.00

Applewood Bacon, Avocado “Meat”, Hardwood Smoked Salmon Organic Lettuces, Ripe Tomato, San Francisco Sourdough

The Roostah' Grilled Chix Sandwich

The Roostah' Grilled Chix Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Applewood Smoked Bacon, Potato Bun, Served w/Hand Cut Frites & Pickle

Humble American Burger

Humble American Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb of Angus Beef Field Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Potato Bun, Served w/Hand Cut Frites & Pickle

Lumberjack Burger

$18.00

AMAZING BURGER! 8oz. Angus Patty, LTO, Bacon, Egg, Muenster Cheese Maple BBQ Sauce, Toasted Potato Bun

Spicy Barrel Burger

Spicy Barrel Burger

$17.00

8oz. Angus Patty, Jalapeno Bacon Jam Pepper Jack Cheese , LTO, Toasted Potato Bun

Green Eggs & Ham Croissant

$17.00

SIDES

Small Salad

Small Salad

$5.00

Small Ceasar

$8.00

SMALL PLATES

Roasted Split Brussels, Red Curry Coconut Milk, Pineapple, Cilantro - Delicious!
Beer Battered Bratwurst Bites

Beer Battered Bratwurst Bites

$9.00

Served with Sweet and Angry Mustard

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Garlic, Rosemary, Lemon, Hot Honey GLUTEN FREE

New England Fish Chowder Big

$12.00Out of stock

Local Fish, Melted Leeks, Celery, Toasted Garlic Sweet Onion, Heavy Cream, North Country Bacon Westminster Crackers, Classic New England Chowder!

New England Fish Chowder Small

$9.00Out of stock

Local Fish, Melted Leeks, Celery, Toasted Garlic Sweet Onion, Heavy Cream, North Country Bacon Westminster Crackers - Classic New England Chowder!

IPA Battered Chicken Tenders

IPA Battered Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders with Angry Honey Mustard -OR- Tossed in Authentic Thai Spiced Glaze - A BEST SELLER!

Shanghai Ribs

Shanghai Ribs

$17.00

Puffed Rice Sticks, Crushed Peanuts Chinese Parsley, Toasted Sesame, Spring Onion

Tempura Green Beans

Tempura Green Beans

$10.00

Peanut Chili Sauce ... yummmm! Guest favorite!

Thai Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Red Curry, Toasted Almonds Coconut Milk, Pineapple, Cilantro

Voodoo Cauliflower

Voodoo Cauliflower

$14.00

Cajun Dust, Frank’s Hot Sauce Blistered Vinegar Peppers, Bleu Cheese Dip

Wood Fired Formaggio Flatbread

Wood Fired Formaggio Flatbread

$9.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, Parmesan Herbed Pressed Olive Oil served w/ House Made Dipping Oil

Wood Fired Sea Salt Pretzel

Wood Fired Sea Salt Pretzel

$9.00

With Amber Bach Mustard Dip

Meditteranean Tasting

Meditteranean Tasting

$15.00

Hummus, Marinated Sheep Milk Feta, Tapenade, Chickpea Falafel, Cured Olives, Roasted Peppers, Tomato Cucumbers, Flat Bread *VEGETARIAN*

Piedmont Flatbread

Piedmont Flatbread

$16.00

Pork “Costoletta”, Chopped Egg Grape Tomato, Mason’s Fresh Mozzarella Basil, Calabrian Dipping Oil

Cast Iron Baked French Brie

Cast Iron Baked French Brie

$16.00

Apples, Apricots, Almonds Italian Honey, Flat Bread Toast, Basil

WOOD FIRED ARTISAN PIZZA - 14" Neapolitan Style

Adams

Adams

$18.00

Crushed Tomato, Cheese, Sweet Sausage Baby Spinach, Onion, Sicilian Lemon Oil ... Next level flavors, this one is a huge hit ... delicious and pretty, too.

Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill

$19.00

Crushed Tomato, Grande Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sliced Meatballs, Caramelized Onion, Hot Pepper Flakes ... HAND MADE KOBE BEEF MEATBALLS, AMAZING!!!

Franklin

Franklin

$16.00

Crushed California Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Leaves, Reggiano, EVO, Light Pepper Flakes *VEGETARIAN*

Hancock

Hancock

$19.00

Crushed Tomato, Dried Pepperoni, Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Drizzle of Raw Honey ... Not your average pepperoni pizza ... the basil & honey take this to the next level & make this our best seller!

Josiah Mettle

$21.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato - MEAT LOVERS' PIE!!

Madison White Pie

Madison White Pie

$20.00

Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon Baby Spinach, Bermuda Onion WHITE PIE

Molly Pitcher

Molly Pitcher

$15.00

Crushed Tomato, Grande Mozzarella *VEGETARIAN*

Patrick Henry White Pie

Patrick Henry White Pie

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Ricotta, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan

Bartlett

$18.00

Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Lemon Oil Baby Arugula, Balsamic Syrup, Parmesan

check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Full service, 44 tap gastropub, craft beer & bourbon bar under 5 Star Chef Walter Leffler. RECENTLY ADDED: WOOD FIRED, NEAPOLITAN STYLE ARTISAN PIZZA!! Voted Best Beer Selection, Best Business Lunch & Best Happy Hour on the Seacoast 2017-2022. Private dining rooms, outdoor patio, fireplace, lounge, kids menu.

Website

Location

61 N Main St, ROCHESTER, NH 03867

Directions

