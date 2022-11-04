Restaurant header imageView gallery

Revolve Food & Wine

10024 Main St

Bothell, WA 98011

Bites

Wild Alaskan Cod and Chips

Wild Alaskan Cod and Chips

$19.00

almond battered, sweet potato fries, pepperoncini tartar *Dairy Free

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$19.00

three chicken strips, with sweet potato fries and honey dijon aioli or ancho ketchup

Chocolate Bark

$7.00

Pop-Up $5 Beer & Cider

Ninkasi Pilsner

$5.00

Bottle 12oz

Glutenburg IPA

$5.00

16oz Can

Stone Delicious Gluten Removed IPA

$5.00

Reubens Robust Porter

$5.00

12oz

Ulee's Dry Cider

$5.00

Ulee's Citra Hopped Cider

$5.00

Pop-Up $25 Wine

City Limits Chardonnay

$25.00

Semillon, Locus

$25.00

Pinot Noir, Cooper Hill

$25.00

Revelry Cab

$25.00

Survival Bubbles

A screaming deal on two of our favorite bubbles bottles. Because you deserve some celebration for making it through the week!

De Faveri Prosecco

$25.00

A sparkling wine obtained by carefully selecting only the best-quality Glera grapes from the highest slopes. Great elegance and very pleasant, with strong, fruity notes and a dry taste.

J Lauren's Crement

$20.00

Medium in weight, it boasts rounded carbonation and citrusy acidity that lifts the apple, white peach and pineapple core flavors.

Rose for Days

Rose for days. And hey, it's the weekend so you can get enough for several days! Here are two of our favorites at an incredible price, to start your weekend off right!

Prisma Rose

$15.00

A fresh, vibrant and lively wine. It shows bright red fruit notes of strawberry and cherry, with an underlying hint of melon, that leads to a lifted mid-palate and bright, zippy finish.

Warr King Rose

$25.00

This dry Rosé is light in color with aromas of strawberries, rose petals and a hint of lavender. Nice acid, great texture with an elegant mineral finish.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Revolve Food & Wine is inspired by exceptional food, and great wine, and a passion for wellness. Our menu is gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, organic, and local whenever possible.

10024 Main St, Bothell, WA 98011

