Rack & Helen's Bar and Grill https://www.toasttab.com/rewards/rewards

525 Broadway St
New Haven, IN 46774
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
Rack's Homemade Bread Sticks
Hand-Made Sticks Brushed with Garlic Butter. Served with Choice Sauce
Cheese Fries
Pub Fries, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, & Scallion Garnish
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Hand Cut and Baked to Perfection. Choice Dipping Sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Rack's Homemade Salsa Served with Tortilla Chips
Fried Pickle Fries
Spicy Double Battered Fry-Styled Pickles. Served with Choice Dipping Sauce.
Homemade Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms (5)
Three Cheese Blend
Homemade Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Hickory Smoked,Made from Scratch, Bacon-Wrapped & Cream Cheese Stuffed
Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes
Deep Fried Pepperjack Cubes. Served with Choice Dipping Sauce.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel
Bavarian-Style Jumbo Soft Pretzel. Served with Cheese Sauce and Whole Grain Mustard.
Onion Rings Appetizer
Beer Battered and Deep Fried to Golden Brown. Served with Choice Dipping Sauce.
Rack's Buffalo Chicken Dip
Smoked Chicken, Cream Cheese, Bleu Cheese & Homemade Buffalo Sauce. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Rack's Classic Guacamole Dip
Made from Scratch & Served with Tortilla Chips
Rack's Crispy Chicken Wings
10 Pc. Bone-In Hickory-Smoked, and Deep Fried to a Crisp. Sauced & Tossed. Served with Choice Dipping Sauce.
Rack's Homemade Queso Dip
Made from Scratch & Served with Tortilla Chips
Rack's Kitchen Sampler
Chicken Strips/Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla/Jalapeno Poppers/Cheese Fries-Scallion Garnish/Honey Mustard/Chipotle Ranch
Rack's Loaded Potato Chips
Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Scallions, Rack's OG BBQ, & Poblano Cream Sauce
Rack's Nachos
Build it How You Like it! Choose Your Protein (Beef, Chicken, or Both), Rack's Homemade Queso, Cheddar-Jack Cheese over a bed of Tortilla Chips. Served with Side of Salsa.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Sauced & Tossed Chicken Breast, Bleu Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Seasoned Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Herb Seasoned Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Rack's Jala-Jack Burger
Chili-Dusted Three-Blend Beef Patty, Peppered Bacon, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapenos, & Chipotle Ranch Sauce
Alaskan White Fish Sandwich
Crispy-Flaky White Fish, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun, with a side of Tartar Sauce.
The Classic Cheese Toastie
Melted American and Cheddar Cheeses between Grilled and Pressed Texas Toast
The Adult-Rated Toastie
Back-of-House Inspired. Changes Often
Pat's Classic Chicken Sandwich
Herb Seasoned Chicken Breast, Grilled Ham, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Rack's Classic Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Tenderized Fresh Loin, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
The Patty Melt
Seasoned Three-Blend Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions. Served on Toasted Marbled Rye Bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork topped with Pickles. Choice BBQ Dipping Sauce, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
The Cuban
Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork, Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo. Served on a Grilled & Pressed Bun.
The Bacon & Bleu Burger
Seasoned Three-Blend Beef Patty, Peppered Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Rack's Classic Cheeseburger
Seasoned Three-Blend Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Rack's Smokehouse Burger
Seasoned Three-Blend Beef Patty, Pulled Pork, Ham, Grilled Onions, Berry Jalapeno Jam Sauce. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
SALADS
Club Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Egg, & Seasoned Croutons
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Herb Grilled Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, & Cheddar Cheese
Rack's Taco Salad
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Mexi Seasoned Ground Beef OR Chicken, Tomato, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Rack's Homemade Salsa, & Choice Dressing
Classic Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Herb Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, & Caesar Dressing
Southwest Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Herb Grilled Chicken,Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Onion, & Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Garnished with Seasoned Tortilla Strips. Choice Dressing.
Soup, Salad, & Breadstick
Soup O' the Day, Choice House Salad OR side Caesar Salad, and One Breadstick.
GRINDERS
Chicken Club Grinder
Seasoned Hickory-Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Rack's Whiner Grinder
Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, & Ranch Sauce.
Classic Ham & Cheese Grinder
Ham, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Classic Beef & Cheddar Grinder
Shaved Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, & Rack's OG BBQ
Rack's Italian Combo Grinder
Ham, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Rack's Pitmaster Grinder
Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork & Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hot BBQ, Chipotle Ranch. Topped with Sweet Fried Onions.
The Bourbon BBQ Big Pig Grinder
Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Rack's Signature Cherry Bourbon BBQ, Topped with Homemade Coleslaw.
Rack's Turkey CLUB Grinder
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.
ROLLS & PIZZAS
Rack's Classic Sausage Roll
Crumbled American Sausage, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
Rack's Classic Pepperoni Roll
Sliced Pepperoni, Marinara, & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
The Super Roll
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, & Green Olives
Rack's Specialty Roll
Sliced Salami, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone, Sliced Banana Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
The Smokehouse Cheddar Roll
Hickory-Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, & Chipotle Ranch
The Deluxe Roll
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Rack's Chicken Club Roll
Hickory-Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Homemade Ranch-Mayo White Sauce, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, & Tomato
The All-Meat Roll
American Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Salami, Marinara, & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
Veggie Roll
Marinara, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
Rack's Classic Cheese Pizza
Marinara & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
Rack's Classic Sausage Pizza
Crumbled American Sausage, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
Rack's Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Sliced Pepperoni, Marinara, & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
The Super Pizza
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, & Green Olives
Rack's Specialty Pizza
Sliced Salami, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone, Sliced Banana Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives
The Smokehouse Cheddar Pizza
Hickory-Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Sweet BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, & Chipotle Ranch
The Deluxe Pizza
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Marinara, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Rack's Chicken Club Pizza
Hickory-Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Homemade Ranch-Mayo White Sauce, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese, & Tomato
The All-Meat Pizza
American Sausage, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Salami, Marinara, & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
Veggie Pizza
Marinara, Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, & Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese
MEXICAN
Mexi Pick-1
Choose 1 of Your Favorite Mexi Items. Includes Side Refried Beans & Cheese and Chips and Salsa.
Mexi Pick-2
Choose 2 of Your Favorite Mexi Items. Includes Side Refried Beans & Cheese and Chips and Salsa
Mexi Pick-3
Choose 3 of Your Favorite Mexi Items. Includes Side Refried Beans & Cheese and Chips and Salsa.
Rack's Chicken Quesadilla
A Local Favorite! Mexi-Seasoned Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Rack's Homemade Queso & Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Served with Side Refried Beans & Cheese and Chips & Salsa
Rack's Smokehouse Quesadilla
Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork & Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, and Rack's Signature Homemade Cherry Bourbon BBQ
Mexi A La Carte
Small Appetite? We've Got You Covered! Choose Your Favorite Mexi Item as A La Carte. (Note: Does NOT Include Beans & Cheese OR Chips & Salsa).
DINNER ENTREES
Alaskan White Fish Dinner
Crispy-Flaky White Fish Served with Choice Two Sides.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork Served with Choice Two Sides.
Rack's Rib Tip Dinner
Sauced & Tossed Rib Tips Served with Choice Two Sides.
Chicken Strips Dinner
Seasoned Breaded Chicken Cutlets Deep Fried. Served with Choice Dipping Sauce and Two Sides
Rack's Pitmaster Mac & Cheese Dinner
Rack's Homemade Mac & Cheese Featuring Hickory-Smoked Pulled Pork & Chicken, Peppered Bacon, Topped with Rack's Signature Hot BBQ with Scallion Garnish. Served with Choice Two Sides.
Rack's Crispy Chicken Wing Dinner
10 Pc. Bone-In/Hickory Smoked and Deep Fried to a Crisp. Sauced & Tossed. Choice Dipping Sauce. Served with Choice Two Sides
DESSERTS
SIDES - A La Carte $
Rack's House Salad - A La Carte
Iceberg-Blend Lettuce with Diced Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg Slices, Seasoned Croutons, & Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with Choice Dressing on Side.
Classic Caesar Salad - A La Carte
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Cruotons. Choice Dressing on the Side.
Rack's Homemade Mac & Cheese - A La Carte
Homemade Blended Cheese Sauce over Cavatappi Pasta, Baked to Perfection.
Sauteed Fresh Vegetables - A La Carte
Pub Fries - A La Carte
A Basket of Crispy Double-Battered Fries
Tater Tots - A La Carte
A Basket of Barrel-Style Tots Deep Fried to a Golden Brown
Onion Rings - A La Carte
A Basket of Battered Onion Rings Deep Fried to a Golden Brown
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - A La Carte
Waffle-Cut Sweet Potatoes Deep Fried and Dusted with Cinnamon Sugar Blend
Rack's Mac Salad - A La Carte
Homemade Macaroni Salad
Rack's Creamy Coleslaw - A La Carte
Homemade Slaw Dressing Over Shredded Cabbage
Rack's Ranch BLT Pasta Salad - A La Carte
Homemade BLT Pasta Salad with Rack's Signature Ranch Sauce
Rack's Mashed Potatoes - A La Carte
Homemade Smashed & Mashed Garlic-Butter Red Potatoes
Rack's Homemade Refried Beans & Cheese - A La Carte
Mexi-Seasoned Refried Beans Topped with Melted Cheese
Soup O' the Day - A La Carte
Pat's Original Chili - A La Carte
A local Favorite! Pat's Classic Original Chili Recipe.
BBQ House Chips
$ DRESSINGS & SAUCES $
Rack's Homemade Ranch
Rack's Signature Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Bleu Cheese
Honey Mustard
Spicy Whole Grain House Mustard
Chipotle Ranch
French Dressing
Poppy Seed Dressing
Italian Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Marinara (Warm)
Marinara (Cold)
Cheese Sauce
Garlic Butter
Queso
White Gravy Sauce
Rack's Signature Homemade White Gravy Sauce
Sour Cream
Balsamic Vinegar & Oil
Red Wine Vinegar & Oil
Poblano Sauce
Rack's Homemade Poblano Cream Sauce
Horsey Sauce
Rack's Homemade Horsey Sauce.
Rack's Original BBQ
Rack's Signature Homemade Original BBQ
Rack's Sweet BBQ
Rack's Signature Homemade Sweet BBQ
Rack's Hot BBQ
Rack's Signature Homemade Hot BBQ
Rack's Cherry Bourbon BBQ
Rack's Signature Homemade Cherry Bourbon BBQ
Rack's Carolina BBQ
Rack's Signature Carolina BBQ
Rack's Seasonal BBQ
Back-Of-House Inspired Seasonal Sauces.
Rack's Buffalo Sauce
Rack's Signature Homemade Buffalo Sauce
Pint BBQ
KIDS MENU
Kids Chicken Strips Meal
Three Breaded Chicken Cutlets with Dipping Sauce. Served with Choice Side.
Kids Garlic Bread with Cheese Meal
Three Pieces of Cheesy Garlic Bread with Dipping Sauce. Served with Choice Side.
Kids Homemade Mac & Cheese Meal
Homemade Blended Cheese Sauce over Cavatappi Pasta, Baked to Perfection. Served with Choice Side.
Kid's Meat & Cheese Taco Meal
Two Tacos (Choice Shell & Protein) topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with Choice Side.
DRINK MENU
NON ALCOHOLIC
Water
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Sprite-Zero
Mello-Yello
Barq's Rootbeer
Mr. Pibb
Fanta Orange
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Sweetened Ice Tea
Raspberry Ice Tea
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer (No Alcohol)
Milk (Whole)
Half & Half
Redbull Original
Redbull Sugarfree
Tonic Water
Hot Tea
Redbull Watermelon
WINE
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian (Martini)
Bacon Brunch
Bahama Mama (Frozen)
Black Russian
Bailey's & Coffee
Cape Cod
Chocolatini
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri (Classic)
Daiquiri (Strawberry)
Dark 'N Stormy
Dreamsicle (Frozen)
Electric Lemonade
Fish Bowl
Fuzzy Navel
Frenchtini
Grape Cool-Aid
Gimlet (Martini)
Greyhound
Grinch'd Up
Grinch'd Up (w/glass)
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Mule (Dublin Donkey)
Irish Coffee
Lemontini (Martini)
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea (Top Shelf)
Long Beach Iced Tea
Long Beach Iced Tea (Top Shelf)
Long Island (Cherry)
Long Island (Strawberry)
Liquid Mary Jane
Mai Tai
Mango Twist
Manhattan
Margarita (Classic)
Margarita (Peach)
Margarita (Strawberry)
Margarita-Frozen (Classic)
Margarita-Frozen (Peach)
Margarita-Frozen (Strawberry)
Margarita-Pitcher (Classic)
Margarita-Pitcher (Peach)
Margarita-Pitcher (Strawberry)
Margarita-Pitcher-Frozen (Classic)
Margarita-Pitcher-Frozen (Peach)
Margarita-Pitcher-Frozen (Strawberry)
Martini
Mimosa
Midnight Latte (Frozen)
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide (Classic)
Nutty Coffee
New Haven Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Pink Bitch
Rob Roy (Martini)
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Shamrock Shake (Frozen)
Smores Manhatten (Martini)
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
John Collins
Twiziler
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine Slushie #1
Wine Slushie #2
Zaccappa Old Fashion
SHOOTERS
Breakfast @ Rack's (Shooter)
Bombpop Bomb (Shooter)
Cherry Bomb (Shooter)
Bazooka Bomb (Shooter)
Georgia-Peach Bomb (Shooter)
Rack's HOUSE (Shooter)
Green Tea (Shooter)
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb (Shooter)
Johnny-Vegas Bomb (Shooter)
Lunch Box
Red Headed Slut
Surfer on Acid (Shooter)
Sicilian Kiss
Washington Apple Shooter
Vegas Bomb
Vegas Bomb (Apple)
Scoobysnack (Shooter)
Tootsie Roll (Shooter)
X-Bomb (Shooter)
Pineapple Upside Down (Shooter)
SHOTS
Applejack (Shot)
B-52 (Shot)
Buttery Nipple (Shot)
Buttery Crown (Shot)
Baby Beer (Shot)
Blow Job (Shot)
Chocolate Cake (Shot)
Carrot Cake (Shot)
CinnyToast-Crunch (Shot)
Dirty Girl Scout (Shot)
Duck Fart (Shot)
Fire & Ice (Shot)
Kamakaze (Shot)
Lemon Drop (Shot)
Misconivich (Shot)
Oatmeal Cookie (Shot)
Polar Bear (Shot)
PB&J Shot
Pot O' Gold Jello Shot
Slippery Nipple (Shot)
Salty Pretzel (Shot)
HARD SELTZERS
MALT BEVERAGES
BANQUET RM. RENTAL
Room Rental Deposit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
525 Broadway St, New Haven, IN 46774