Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

Boulder Peated Malt Whiskey

$12.00

This is a peated American Single Malt. There are so few of these out there that they're special just by existing. But, this one is also delightful. It is lightly smoked. It is sweet. It has flavors that naturally transition from one to another. Even if you don't like peat, this one is something you can work with. It reminded me of something out of the Talisker Distillery in Scotland, of which I've yet to taste something less than wonderful. While the cost of a bottle is about average, there's nothing average about this whiskey. If you see it, buy it. American Single Malt - Peated is a slam-dunk