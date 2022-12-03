Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar
$$
1102 W Thorndale
Chicago, IL 60660
Signatures
Lavender Vanilla Latte
House made lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
Horchata Latte
Horchata mix, espresso, and milk
Banana Bread Latte
House made "banana bread syrup" with espresso & milk.
Baezilla Latte
House made basil syrup, white chocolate, cinnamon, espresso & milk
Maple Cardamon Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Classics
Signature Cocktails
Carajillo
Cold Brew Manhattan
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bourbon barrel cold brew syrup, and bitters.
Lavender Tom Collins
Gin, lemon juice, lavender vanilla syrup, topped with sparkling soda.
Malort Sprtiz in a can
Maple Cardamon Old Fashioned
Rewired Espresso Martini
Ebenezer Screwdriver
Fa lalalalalaaaa
Alexa The Grinch
Get Blitzin
Ho Ho Hot Toddy
That Elfed Shot
Hot Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperitivo, Curacao, Prosecco, Soda
Aviation
Jalisco Mule
Blanco Tequila, bitters, lime, ginger beer
Margarita
Blanco Tequila, bitters, lime, ginger beer
Paloma
Blanco Tequila, Curacao, grapefruit, soda
Boulevardier
Rye Whiskey, Bitter Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth
Gimlet
Gin, Lime, Demerara Syrup
Hemingway Daiquiri
White Rum, Curacao, Grapefruit, Lime, Demerara Syrup
Last Word
Gin, Genepi, Maraschino, Lime
Long Island
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Vodka, Lime, Demerara Syrup, Bitters
Negroni
Gin, Bitter Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth
Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
Brunch Cocktails
Wine by the glass
Bubbles GLS
Lonia Cava; Solid white-fruit aromas blend with a grassy note of hay as well as dusty floral scents. A smooth mouthfeel is devoid of edginess, while friendly white peach, melon and apple flavors are round on the finish.
Rose GLS
The 2020 Domaine Bousquet Rose has an elegant pale salmon color. The nose shows aromas of red fruits, with hints of fresh cherries and orange peel. In the mouth, it`s Lively with fresh acidity and fruity palate Cab/Malbec Blend
Chardonnay GLS
Domaine Bousquet from Aregntina Light yellow with green shades. On the nose, it presents aromas of tropical fruits with citrus and floral notes. On the palate shows concentrated notes of peach and green apple with fresh acidity.
Cabernet GLS
Domaine Bousquet from Argentina It is a wine of dark violet color. In the nose, it presents intense aromas of blackberry with notes of red and blackcurrant and plum. The mouth highlights notes of ripe plums with soft and elegant tannins.
Wine by the bottle
Sparkling Wine BTL
Ask server for selection.
Domaine Bousquet Cabernet
Chimney Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand
Domaine Bousquet Chardonnay
Soave Classico, Veneto, Italy
Domaine Bousquet Rose
Foppaino Red Blend
Little Sheep Sauv Blanc
Pinot Noir
Draft Beer
Southy Bitch Slap
5% ABV On Tour Brewing, Chicago
Chug Life
4.8% ABV American Style adjust lager, Marz Brewery, Chicago
Flywheel
5.5% ABV Metropolitan Brewing, Chicago
Perrenial IPA
Characteristics ; ABV: 5.7 ; IBU: 23 ; Malts: Two-row, munich, Vienna, Carahell, Malanoidin ; Hops: Warrior, Hallertau, Mittelfruh ; Indianapolis, IN
Brickstone APA
Rhine Brewery, Truth IPA- 7.2% Cincinnati, OH
Hibiecus Wit
Bottles & Cans
Rewired Lulu Lager
House Lager, Empirical Brewery
Cheap Ass Beer
16 oz Montucky Cold Snack
Vamos
Kolsch, Soleman Oath Brewery
Montucky Cold Snack
Marz Jungle Boogie
Gose Sour brewed w/Hibiscus Petals
Comiskey Park IPA
IPA, Marz Brewery
Christmas Ale
Lo-Cal IPA, Upland Brewery
Ooh, Lala Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer (16 oz)
16oz) Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer, City Water Brewery
Eris- Pedestrian Cidre
Marz Hop Gose Weasel
Wheat beer brewed with watermelon, 21st Amendment Brewery
Mocha Dolce (Can)
Coffee Liqueurs
Vodka
Gin
Nikolai Gin
Jin Jiji Indian Dry GIN
Colorado- A Denver-made, London dry gin. Made with the perfect combination of Juniper, Coriander, citruses along with a secret blend of spices to create an amazing flavor profile and a smooth finish. Enjoy alone or mixed in to your favorite cocktail!
Calamity Gin
“Clear color. Aromas of sandalwood, menthol and tomato-herb focaccia with a supple, crisp, dryish light -to-medium-long sage, turmeric, and grains of paradise finish. A gin-lover's gin, both masculine and delicate; timeless botanicals suit any classic cocktail”
Marz Gin
“Clear color. Aromas of sandalwood, menthol and tomato-herb focaccia with a supple, crisp, dryish light -to-medium-long sage, turmeric, and grains of paradise finish. A gin-lover's gin, both masculine and delicate; timeless botanicals suit any classic cocktail”
Tequila & Mezcal
Tijuana Blanco
Don Nacho Blanco
Transparency and aromas evoke red earth dampened by the rain. This mild tequila with an ideal mouth is preferred by those longing for the pure fresh flavor of ripe blue agave. It has a sweet wild honey flavor with herbal notes such as mint and eucalyptus besides citric hints of lemon and grapefruit. This is what makes this drink a promise for all your senses. It is taken immediately after distillation and bottled after an aging and stabilization process.
Don Nacho Reposado
An elegant aromatic symphony invades the senses with a captivating lovely shiny straw color. It is marvelously complex with delicate vanilla, cashew and maple notes, and a touch of anise. Caramel notes are the result of the time spent aging in casks made out of white American oak. It is ideal for drinking straight or mixed. Aged in White American Oak Barrels for a time period of 6 months.
Diaz Brothers Espadin Mezcal
Classification: Mezcal Artesanal Distillation Process: Wood Fired Copper Pots Mill Process: Horse Pulled Stone Tahona Varietal: 100% Espadin Mezcalero/s: Carlos Mendez Blas Region: Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca ABV: 46% NOM: 020X
Rompe Corazon Heartbreaker Joven Mezcal
"REPOSADO 100% AGAVE 750 ML Clean outstanding sharpness, of nice, bright, round ocher hues with a range of colors ranging from ambarino to reddish copper liquid. Within the primary flavors are extraordinary fruity, fresh and pacified mixture of cherries , figs , blueberries and fresh lychees. It’s also joined by a closing taste of chile poblano.We perceive a rich velvety body , light freshness, succulent on the palate. therefore a faint astringency , warm and persistent.
Virago 151 Rum
Double-distilled from 100% molasses on a Charentaisstyle alembic still, Virago 151 “High-Proof” Rum boasts a clean yet rich flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit intermingling with earthy esters. An essential ingredient in many classic cocktails and punches, Virago 151 is certain to be a welcome addition to any cocktail bar
Whiskey
Marz Bourbon
This American-made whiskey is a blend of ryes from Indiana & Tennessee, distilled & bottled in small batches. With an approachable spice & complex finish, this is one of the greatest values in the whiskey world today, an unmatched quality for its price point. Look beyond the big names & pour yourself a glass of Deadwood.
Corsair Triple Smoke
Whisky Advocate’s Artisan Whiskey of the Year – The whis- key that put us on the map. We use three individually smoked malts (cherrywood from Wisconsin, beechwood from Germany, and peat from Scotland) to craft this deep and complex whiskey. Using 3 distinct smokes provides consistent and balanced smoke from nose to the pallet and throughout the finish. Corsair never uses artificial flavors or colors, achieving superior flavor and color through quality malted barley, innovative distillation and small barrel maturation.
Duggans Blended Whiskey
The bouquet has a deep grain foundational aroma with an overlying fruity scent. The palate entry is stunningly rich, caramel sweet, and even nutty; the delicious midpalate displays a fat/oily, toasted grain and sweet oak profile. Finishes as full and toasty as it begins.""
Mayor Pingree Rye
This whiskey is a classic representation of an American Rye. Made from a combination of two mash bills and aged for at least 4 years. Color: mild auburn Nose: Freshwater cattail stalks, hayloft and caramel candy Mouthfeel: Round, smooth and viscous front bridges sleekly into an abrupt, keynote rye-spice finish.
Mayor Pingree Bourbon
Mayor Pingree Bourbon Red Label whiskey is aged at least four years and selected from exceptional barrels of our own Ferndale, MI triple pot distilled bourbon. Non-chill filtered and bottled at 94 proof. We honor the enduring spirit of 'Old Ping' with a bourbon for the people. Hazen S. Pingree, mayor of Detroit (1890-1897), is considered one of the greatest mayors in US history. He was a champion for the Detroiter, fighting monopolies and corruption. Color: mild auburn Nose: Freshwater cattail stalks, hayloft and caramel candy Mouthfeel: Round, smooth and viscous front bridges sleekly into an abrupt, keynote rye-spice finish.
Broken Barrel Rye
Broken Barrel Cask Strength
Two Stacks Cask Strength
Bardstown Fusion Series
TASTING NOTES An exquisite contrast of vibrant nectarine with toasted almond and honey leads to cedar and rich toffee with light tannin on the palate. An elegant finish showcases the delightful balance between youthful and aged Kentucky Bourbon.
Boulder Peated Malt Whiskey
This is a peated American Single Malt. There are so few of these out there that they're special just by existing. But, this one is also delightful. It is lightly smoked. It is sweet. It has flavors that naturally transition from one to another. Even if you don't like peat, this one is something you can work with. It reminded me of something out of the Talisker Distillery in Scotland, of which I've yet to taste something less than wonderful. While the cost of a bottle is about average, there's nothing average about this whiskey. If you see it, buy it. American Single Malt - Peated is a slam-dunk
Henderson Whiskey
We gave your favorite whiskey a sweet hint of vanilla so pure that you’ll think it was shaved fresh from the bean. Blending Henderson flavor with a touch of rich vanilla creates a beautifully balanced, full-bodied flavor profile that carries lowkey hints of oak and caramel, with the perfect amount of sweetness. Enjoy this delicious infusion neat or on the rocks, or use it to breathe new life into your favorite whiskey cocktails.
Henderson Peach Whiskey
Few fruits capture the spirit of the South quite like fresh peaches. Just one taste will take you back to the days of warm pie and peach tea on the front porch. Now, our master blenders bring together peaches and whiskey for the ultimate Southern drink. Shake up your whiskey routine any time of year with fresh sweetness and woody notes that can be enjoyed straight up or blended into the perfect summer cocktail.
Taconic Rye
The other goodies......
Sainte Louise
France- This drink is of the highest quality and includes only the finest ingredients. Carefully selected for its distinctive flavor profile, this drink is distilled for a smooth, bold taste. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, as a shot, or in a cocktail.
Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
France- An aromatic cognac of juicy grapes followed by floral and blossom notes with a hint of cedar. A clean, yet warm flavor of fruity notes on the palate with a sweet honey and spice finish. Try it in a cocktail. Enjoy!
Pierre Ferrand "Amber" Cognac
Malort
France- This drink is of the highest quality and includes only the finest ingredients. Carefully selected for its distinctive flavor profile, this drink is distilled for a smooth, bold taste. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, as a shot, or in a cocktail.
Ebo Lebo Amaro
Fine, intense scent of Alpine herbs and saffron Bitter taste, saffron as aftertaste
Rum
Plantation 3 Star Rum
Plantation 3 Stars is a tribute to the historic rums produced in the Caribbean, with a suave blend of the region’s three primary terroirs: Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad. While Barbados delivers richness and a balanced palate, Trinidad adds finesse and Jamaica provides an emphatic structure. A perfect rum for Daiquiris.
Plantation Dark Rum
The rich and intense style of Jamaica and Barbados, with their notes of plum, banana and vanilla, is enhanced by meticulous blending and further maturation, in France. The result is a profound structure spiced with notes of cinnamon and clove, whose smoky quality adds texture. An ideal companion for cocktails.
Virago 151 Rum
Double-distilled from 100% molasses on a Charentaisstyle alembic still, Virago 151 “High-Proof” Rum boasts a clean yet rich flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit intermingling with earthy esters. An essential ingredient in many classic cocktails and punches, Virago 151 is certain to be a welcome addition to any cocktail bar
Pritchard's Key Lime
Barbarossa Rum
Pastries & Bagels
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Raspberry Croissant
Maple Pecan Danish
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Everything Bagel
Yogurt And Rasberry
Quiche
Apple Fritter
Cran Scone
Dessert
Leon Marscapone Cake
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
Matcha Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)
Oatmeal Cream Pie (GF/V)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (GF)
Chocolate Ginger Cookie (GF/V)
Raspberry Bar (GF)
Blondie (GF)
Smores Bar (GF)
Salted Carmel Brownie (GF)
Earl Grey Bundt Cake (GF)
Carrot Cake Bundt Cake (GF)
Brownie (Gf/Vegan)
Oreo Cake
Soup & Salad
Harvest Salad
Mixed Greens, roasted squash, candied walnuts, apple, dried cranberry, red onion, rash & goat cheese tossed in maple vin
Caesar salad
Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing. *Contains dairy. *Contains fish. *Not gluten free. *Not vegan.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, pickled onions, tomato, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing. *Not gluten free. *Not vegan
Soup of the day
Chili
Side of Fries
Side of Rosemary Garlic Fries
Side of Sauce
Side of Chips
Appetizers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
w/Basil black pepper chips
Avocado Fries
Bread and deep fried avocado slices. Served with chipotle mayo. *Not gluten free. *Not Vegan. *Not Vegetarian.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Beer battered cauliflower deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with house-made ranch, celery & carrots. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Not vegetarian.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in a maple garlic glaze topped with pickled onion
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
w/ pickled onion, cheddar & mozzarella served with salsa verde & avocado mash
Maple Bacon Apple Bites
Bacon wrapped apple with cinnamon & maple reduction
Sandwiches
Avocado Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, avocado mash, bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, and garlic basil mayo on sourdough. *Contains pork. *Not dairy free. *Not gluten free.
Rewired BLT
Bacon, swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, garlic basil mayo on sourdough. *Contains pork. *Not dairy free. *Not gluten free.
Fried Chicken Sandwich.
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Not vegetarian.
Mushroom Melt
Roasted button mushrooms, roasted tomato, pickled onions, and Swiss cheese. Served on sourdough. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free.
American Beef Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato onion & pickle on brioche
Cali Beef Burger
Swiss cheese, avocado mash, garlic basil mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun
Veggie Cali Burger
Swiss cheese, garlic basil mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche.
Veggie American Burger
Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic mayo and cheddar cheese.
Thai Chicken Wrap
Herb chicken, green pepper, onion, carrot, mixed greens, Thai chili sauce and sesame pita chips in a flour tortilla.
Sesame Chicken Caesar Wrap
Herb chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan, sesame pita chips, segmented orange
Half Sandwich & Soup
Full Pizzas
Veggie Pizza
Roasted tomato, mushroom, pickled onion, bell peppers and pumpkin seed pesto. Made with mozzarella and red sauce. *Not vegan. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Contains garlic and onion.
Truffle Mushroom Pizza
Roasted button mushroom, mozzarella, white sauce, truffle oil, parmesan cheese and a pinch of salt. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free.
Al Pastor Pizza
Pork shoulder, pickled red onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, red sauce, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Contains onion, cilantro, garlic.
Onion Soup Pizza
Onions sautéed in a beef base, with pepper, mozzarella, swiss, and white cheese sauce. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Not vegetarian. *Contains garlic.
Chicken Pesto Pizza
white sauce pizza with mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomato & pesto drizzle *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free.
Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Cream cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, bacon, chipotle drizzle
Pesto Garlic Bread
10” pizza crust with pesto and mozzarella.
Fried Chicken Pizza
Breaded and fried chicken, bell peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with red sauce. Topped with ranch and parsley. *Not gluten free. *Not vegan. *Not dairy free. *Contains garlic, and onion.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build a pizza the way you want it! Just cheese, 1 topping, 2 topping, ETC. Comes with a side of chimichurri and chili oil.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Stop in for coffee, pizza and cocktails!
1102 W Thorndale, Chicago, IL 60660