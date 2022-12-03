Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar

331 Reviews

$$

1102 W Thorndale

Chicago, IL 60660

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Avocado Chicken Club
Mushroom Melt

Signatures

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

House made lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk

Horchata Latte

$4.25+

Horchata mix, espresso, and milk

Banana Bread Latte

Banana Bread Latte

$4.25+

House made "banana bread syrup" with espresso & milk.

Baezilla Latte

$4.25+

House made basil syrup, white chocolate, cinnamon, espresso & milk

Maple Cardamon Latte

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Classics

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Latte

$3.50+

Cappucino

$3.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.75+

Cortado

$2.75

Macchiato

$2.75

Espresso

$1.75+

Steamer

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

4ever Depot

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Carajillo

$12.00
Cold Brew Manhattan

Cold Brew Manhattan

$12.00

Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bourbon barrel cold brew syrup, and bitters.

Lavender Tom Collins

Lavender Tom Collins

$12.00

Gin, lemon juice, lavender vanilla syrup, topped with sparkling soda.

Malort Sprtiz in a can

Malort Sprtiz in a can

$12.00

Maple Cardamon Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rewired Espresso Martini

$12.00

Ebenezer Screwdriver

$12.00

Fa lalalalalaaaa

$12.00

Alexa The Grinch

$12.00

Get Blitzin

$12.00

Ho Ho Hot Toddy

$12.00

That Elfed Shot

$3.00

Hot Cocktails

Apple Cider with lemon, Choice of Tea, Sweetener upon request.

Spiked Cider

$12.00

Whiskey with Ginger Liqueurr, Allspice Liqueur, and Hot Apple Cider.

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Whiskey with Lemon, Choice of Tea, Sweetener up request.

Banana Bread Chai

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperitivo, Curacao, Prosecco, Soda

Aviation

$10.00

Jalisco Mule

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, bitters, lime, ginger beer

Margarita

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, bitters, lime, ginger beer

Paloma

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, Curacao, grapefruit, soda

Boulevardier

$10.00

Rye Whiskey, Bitter Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin, Lime, Demerara Syrup

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

White Rum, Curacao, Grapefruit, Lime, Demerara Syrup

Last Word

$12.00

Gin, Genepi, Maraschino, Lime

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, Lime, Demerara Syrup, Bitters

Negroni

$10.00

Gin, Bitter Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bellini

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Irish coffee

$11.00

Wine by the glass

Bubbles GLS

Bubbles GLS

$4.00

Lonia Cava; Solid white-fruit aromas blend with a grassy note of hay as well as dusty floral scents. A smooth mouthfeel is devoid of edginess, while friendly white peach, melon and apple flavors are round on the finish.

Rose GLS

Rose GLS

$9.00

The 2020 Domaine Bousquet Rose has an elegant pale salmon color. The nose shows aromas of red fruits, with hints of fresh cherries and orange peel. In the mouth, it`s Lively with fresh acidity and fruity palate Cab/Malbec Blend

Chardonnay GLS

Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Domaine Bousquet from Aregntina Light yellow with green shades. On the nose, it presents aromas of tropical fruits with citrus and floral notes. On the palate shows concentrated notes of peach and green apple with fresh acidity.

Cabernet GLS

Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Domaine Bousquet from Argentina It is a wine of dark violet color. In the nose, it presents intense aromas of blackberry with notes of red and blackcurrant and plum. The mouth highlights notes of ripe plums with soft and elegant tannins.

Wine by the bottle

Sparkling Wine BTL

$44.00

Ask server for selection.

Domaine Bousquet Cabernet

$32.00Out of stock

Chimney Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

Domaine Bousquet Chardonnay

$32.00Out of stock

Soave Classico, Veneto, Italy

Domaine Bousquet Rose

$32.00

Foppaino Red Blend

$44.00

Little Sheep Sauv Blanc

$44.00

Pinot Noir

$44.00

Draft Beer

Southy Bitch Slap

$8.00Out of stock

5% ABV On Tour Brewing, Chicago

Chug Life

$9.00

4.8% ABV American Style adjust lager, Marz Brewery, Chicago

Flywheel

$8.00

5.5% ABV Metropolitan Brewing, Chicago

Perrenial IPA

$9.00

Characteristics ; ABV: 5.7 ; IBU: 23 ; Malts: Two-row, munich, Vienna, Carahell, Malanoidin ; Hops: Warrior, Hallertau, Mittelfruh ; Indianapolis, IN

Brickstone APA

$8.00

Rhine Brewery, Truth IPA- 7.2% Cincinnati, OH

Hibiecus Wit

$9.00

Bottles & Cans

Rewired Lulu Lager

$6.50

House Lager, Empirical Brewery

Cheap Ass Beer

$4.50

16 oz Montucky Cold Snack

Vamos

$8.00

Kolsch, Soleman Oath Brewery

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.50

Marz Jungle Boogie

$9.00

Gose Sour brewed w/Hibiscus Petals

Comiskey Park IPA

$9.00

IPA, Marz Brewery

Christmas Ale

$8.00

Lo-Cal IPA, Upland Brewery

Ooh, Lala Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer (16 oz)

$9.00

16oz) Pink Lemonade Hard Seltzer, City Water Brewery

Eris- Pedestrian Cidre

$8.00

Marz Hop Gose Weasel

$9.00

Wheat beer brewed with watermelon, 21st Amendment Brewery

Mocha Dolce (Can)

$9.00

Coffee Liqueurs

Journeyman Snaggletooth

$8.00

Jackson Morgan Pepermint Mocha Cream

$6.00

Vespertino Tequila Cream

$6.00

Caribaya Rum Cream

$6.00

Vodka

Nue Vodka

Nue Vodka

$8.00

nue (pronounced new) vodka is an award-winning Texas vodka that’s seven-times distilled for a clean, premium taste.

Rock Town Basil

$7.00

Nue Cucumber Vodka

$9.00

Nue Citroen Vodka

$9.00

Valentine Detroit Small Batch Vodka

$9.00

Valentine Detroit White Blossom

$9.00

Marz Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Nikolai Gin

$8.00
Jin Jiji Indian Dry GIN

Jin Jiji Indian Dry GIN

$9.00

Colorado- A Denver-made, London dry gin. Made with the perfect combination of Juniper, Coriander, citruses along with a secret blend of spices to create an amazing flavor profile and a smooth finish. Enjoy alone or mixed in to your favorite cocktail!

Calamity Gin

Calamity Gin

$8.00

“Clear color. Aromas of sandalwood, menthol and tomato-herb focaccia with a supple, crisp, dryish light -to-medium-long sage, turmeric, and grains of paradise finish. A gin-lover's gin, both masculine and delicate; timeless botanicals suit any classic cocktail”

Marz Gin

Marz Gin

$8.00

“Clear color. Aromas of sandalwood, menthol and tomato-herb focaccia with a supple, crisp, dryish light -to-medium-long sage, turmeric, and grains of paradise finish. A gin-lover's gin, both masculine and delicate; timeless botanicals suit any classic cocktail”

Tequila & Mezcal

Tijuana Blanco

$8.00
Don Nacho Blanco

Don Nacho Blanco

$10.00

Transparency and aromas evoke red earth dampened by the rain. This mild tequila with an ideal mouth is preferred by those longing for the pure fresh flavor of ripe blue agave. It has a sweet wild honey flavor with herbal notes such as mint and eucalyptus besides citric hints of lemon and grapefruit. This is what makes this drink a promise for all your senses. It is taken immediately after distillation and bottled after an aging and stabilization process.

Don Nacho Reposado

Don Nacho Reposado

$12.00

An elegant aromatic symphony invades the senses with a captivating lovely shiny straw color. It is marvelously complex with delicate vanilla, cashew and maple notes, and a touch of anise. Caramel notes are the result of the time spent aging in casks made out of white American oak. It is ideal for drinking straight or mixed. Aged in White American Oak Barrels for a time period of 6 months.

Diaz Brothers Espadin Mezcal

Diaz Brothers Espadin Mezcal

$12.00

Classification: Mezcal Artesanal Distillation Process: Wood Fired Copper Pots Mill Process: Horse Pulled Stone Tahona Varietal: 100% Espadin Mezcalero/s: Carlos Mendez Blas Region: Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca ABV: 46% NOM: 020X

Rompe Corazon Heartbreaker Joven Mezcal

Rompe Corazon Heartbreaker Joven Mezcal

$13.00

"REPOSADO 100% AGAVE 750 ML Clean outstanding sharpness, of nice, bright, round ocher hues with a range of colors ranging from ambarino to reddish copper liquid. Within the primary flavors are extraordinary fruity, fresh and pacified mixture of cherries , figs , blueberries and fresh lychees. It’s also joined by a closing taste of chile poblano.We perceive a rich velvety body , light freshness, succulent on the palate. therefore a faint astringency , warm and persistent.

Virago 151 Rum

Virago 151 Rum

$9.00

Double-distilled from 100% molasses on a Charentaisstyle alembic still, Virago 151 “High-Proof” Rum boasts a clean yet rich flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit intermingling with earthy esters. An essential ingredient in many classic cocktails and punches, Virago 151 is certain to be a welcome addition to any cocktail bar

Whiskey

Marz Bourbon

Marz Bourbon

$12.00

This American-made whiskey is a blend of ryes from Indiana & Tennessee, distilled & bottled in small batches. With an approachable spice & complex finish, this is one of the greatest values in the whiskey world today, an unmatched quality for its price point. Look beyond the big names & pour yourself a glass of Deadwood.

Corsair Triple Smoke

Corsair Triple Smoke

$12.00

Whisky Advocate’s Artisan Whiskey of the Year – The whis- key that put us on the map. We use three individually smoked malts (cherrywood from Wisconsin, beechwood from Germany, and peat from Scotland) to craft this deep and complex whiskey. Using 3 distinct smokes provides consistent and balanced smoke from nose to the pallet and throughout the finish. Corsair never uses artificial flavors or colors, achieving superior flavor and color through quality malted barley, innovative distillation and small barrel maturation.

Duggans Blended Whiskey

Duggans Blended Whiskey

$8.00

The bouquet has a deep grain foundational aroma with an overlying fruity scent. The palate entry is stunningly rich, caramel sweet, and even nutty; the delicious midpalate displays a fat/oily, toasted grain and sweet oak profile. Finishes as full and toasty as it begins.""

Mayor Pingree Rye

Mayor Pingree Rye

$16.00

This whiskey is a classic representation of an American Rye. Made from a combination of two mash bills and aged for at least 4 years. Color: mild auburn Nose: Freshwater cattail stalks, hayloft and caramel candy Mouthfeel: Round, smooth and viscous front bridges sleekly into an abrupt, keynote rye-spice finish.

Mayor Pingree Bourbon

Mayor Pingree Bourbon

$18.00

Mayor Pingree Bourbon Red Label whiskey is aged at least four years and selected from exceptional barrels of our own Ferndale, MI triple pot distilled bourbon. Non-chill filtered and bottled at 94 proof. We honor the enduring spirit of 'Old Ping' with a bourbon for the people. Hazen S. Pingree, mayor of Detroit (1890-1897), is considered one of the greatest mayors in US history. He was a champion for the Detroiter, fighting monopolies and corruption. Color: mild auburn Nose: Freshwater cattail stalks, hayloft and caramel candy Mouthfeel: Round, smooth and viscous front bridges sleekly into an abrupt, keynote rye-spice finish.

Broken Barrel Rye

$12.00

Broken Barrel Cask Strength

$14.00

Two Stacks Cask Strength

$15.00
Bardstown Fusion Series

Bardstown Fusion Series

$18.00

TASTING NOTES An exquisite contrast of vibrant nectarine with toasted almond and honey leads to cedar and rich toffee with light tannin on the palate. An elegant finish showcases the delightful balance between youthful and aged Kentucky Bourbon.

Boulder Peated Malt Whiskey

Boulder Peated Malt Whiskey

$12.00

This is a peated American Single Malt. There are so few of these out there that they're special just by existing. But, this one is also delightful. It is lightly smoked. It is sweet. It has flavors that naturally transition from one to another. Even if you don't like peat, this one is something you can work with. It reminded me of something out of the Talisker Distillery in Scotland, of which I've yet to taste something less than wonderful. While the cost of a bottle is about average, there's nothing average about this whiskey. If you see it, buy it. American Single Malt - Peated is a slam-dunk

Henderson Whiskey

Henderson Whiskey

$8.00

We gave your favorite whiskey a sweet hint of vanilla so pure that you’ll think it was shaved fresh from the bean. Blending Henderson flavor with a touch of rich vanilla creates a beautifully balanced, full-bodied flavor profile that carries lowkey hints of oak and caramel, with the perfect amount of sweetness. Enjoy this delicious infusion neat or on the rocks, or use it to breathe new life into your favorite whiskey cocktails.

Henderson Peach Whiskey

Henderson Peach Whiskey

$9.00

Few fruits capture the spirit of the South quite like fresh peaches. Just one taste will take you back to the days of warm pie and peach tea on the front porch. Now, our master blenders bring together peaches and whiskey for the ultimate Southern drink. Shake up your whiskey routine any time of year with fresh sweetness and woody notes that can be enjoyed straight up or blended into the perfect summer cocktail.

Taconic Rye

$10.00

The other goodies......

Sainte Louise

Sainte Louise

$7.00

France- This drink is of the highest quality and includes only the finest ingredients. Carefully selected for its distinctive flavor profile, this drink is distilled for a smooth, bold taste. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, as a shot, or in a cocktail.

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

$10.00

France- An aromatic cognac of juicy grapes followed by floral and blossom notes with a hint of cedar. A clean, yet warm flavor of fruity notes on the palate with a sweet honey and spice finish. Try it in a cocktail. Enjoy!

Pierre Ferrand "Amber" Cognac

$10.00
Malort

Malort

$7.00

France- This drink is of the highest quality and includes only the finest ingredients. Carefully selected for its distinctive flavor profile, this drink is distilled for a smooth, bold taste. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, as a shot, or in a cocktail.

Ebo Lebo Amaro

Ebo Lebo Amaro

$10.00

Fine, intense scent of Alpine herbs and saffron Bitter taste, saffron as aftertaste

Rum

Plantation 3 Star Rum

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$8.00

Plantation 3 Stars is a tribute to the historic rums produced in the Caribbean, with a suave blend of the region’s three primary terroirs: Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad. While Barbados delivers richness and a balanced palate, Trinidad adds finesse and Jamaica provides an emphatic structure. A perfect rum for Daiquiris.

Plantation Dark Rum

Plantation Dark Rum

$9.00

The rich and intense style of Jamaica and Barbados, with their notes of plum, banana and vanilla, is enhanced by meticulous blending and further maturation, in France. The result is a profound structure spiced with notes of cinnamon and clove, whose smoky quality adds texture. An ideal companion for cocktails.

Virago 151 Rum

Virago 151 Rum

$9.00

Double-distilled from 100% molasses on a Charentaisstyle alembic still, Virago 151 “High-Proof” Rum boasts a clean yet rich flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit intermingling with earthy esters. An essential ingredient in many classic cocktails and punches, Virago 151 is certain to be a welcome addition to any cocktail bar

Pritchard's Key Lime

$7.00

Barbarossa Rum

$8.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Soda Water

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

House made lemonade

Pastries & Bagels

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75Out of stock
Raspberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

$3.50

Maple Pecan Danish

$4.50
Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.50

Everything Bagel

$3.25
Yogurt And Rasberry

Yogurt And Rasberry

$3.50Out of stock

Quiche

$7.50

Apple Fritter

$4.50Out of stock

Cran Scone

$4.50

Dessert

Leon Marscapone Cake

$11.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Matcha Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan)

$4.75

Oatmeal Cream Pie (GF/V)

$5.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (GF)

$4.75

Chocolate Ginger Cookie (GF/V)

$4.75

Raspberry Bar (GF)

$5.75

Blondie (GF)

$5.75

Smores Bar (GF)

$5.75

Salted Carmel Brownie (GF)

$5.75

Earl Grey Bundt Cake (GF)

$6.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake Bundt Cake (GF)

$6.50

Brownie (Gf/Vegan)

$5.00

Oreo Cake

Out of stock

Soup & Salad

w/almond, sesame wontons, segmented orange, roasted chicken tossed in a poppy seed vin
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, roasted squash, candied walnuts, apple, dried cranberry, red onion, rash & goat cheese tossed in maple vin

Caesar salad

$9.50

Romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing. *Contains dairy. *Contains fish. *Not gluten free. *Not vegan.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, pickled onions, tomato, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing. *Not gluten free. *Not vegan

Soup of the day

$5.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Rosemary Garlic Fries

$6.00

Side of Sauce

Side of Chips

$4.00

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

w/Basil black pepper chips

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$10.00

Bread and deep fried avocado slices. Served with chipotle mayo. *Not gluten free. *Not Vegan. *Not Vegetarian.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00Out of stock

Beer battered cauliflower deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with house-made ranch, celery & carrots. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Not vegetarian.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Tossed in a maple garlic glaze topped with pickled onion

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

w/ pickled onion, cheddar & mozzarella served with salsa verde & avocado mash

Maple Bacon Apple Bites

Maple Bacon Apple Bites

$12.00

Bacon wrapped apple with cinnamon & maple reduction

Sandwiches

Avocado Chicken Club

$13.50

Grilled chicken, avocado mash, bacon, Swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, and garlic basil mayo on sourdough. *Contains pork. *Not dairy free. *Not gluten free.

Rewired BLT

Rewired BLT

$11.50

Bacon, swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, garlic basil mayo on sourdough. *Contains pork. *Not dairy free. *Not gluten free.

Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Fried Chicken Sandwich.

$13.50

Fried chicken, house-made pickles, chipotle mayo. Served on brioche bun. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Not vegetarian.

Mushroom Melt

$12.00

Roasted button mushrooms, roasted tomato, pickled onions, and Swiss cheese. Served on sourdough. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free.

American Beef Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato onion & pickle on brioche

Cali Beef Burger

$14.00

Swiss cheese, avocado mash, garlic basil mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun

Veggie Cali Burger

$14.00

Swiss cheese, garlic basil mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche.

Veggie American Burger

$15.00

Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, garlic mayo and cheddar cheese.

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Herb chicken, green pepper, onion, carrot, mixed greens, Thai chili sauce and sesame pita chips in a flour tortilla.

Sesame Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Herb chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan, sesame pita chips, segmented orange

Half Sandwich & Soup

$10.00

Full Pizzas

Hand tossed thing crust pizza- served wiht house made chimichurri and chili oil Sm- 10 inch Med- 14 inch Large- 18 inch GF/vegan crust available- Regular crust is naturally vegan
Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$20.00+

Roasted tomato, mushroom, pickled onion, bell peppers and pumpkin seed pesto. Made with mozzarella and red sauce. *Not vegan. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Contains garlic and onion.

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$20.00+

Roasted button mushroom, mozzarella, white sauce, truffle oil, parmesan cheese and a pinch of salt. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free.

Al Pastor Pizza

$20.00+

Pork shoulder, pickled red onion, cilantro, tomatillo salsa, red sauce, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Contains onion, cilantro, garlic.

Onion Soup Pizza

$20.00+

Onions sautéed in a beef base, with pepper, mozzarella, swiss, and white cheese sauce. *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free. *Not vegan. *Not vegetarian. *Contains garlic.

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$20.00+

white sauce pizza with mozzarella, roasted chicken, tomato & pesto drizzle *Not gluten free. *Not dairy free.

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$20.00+

Cream cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, bacon, chipotle drizzle

Pesto Garlic Bread

Pesto Garlic Bread

$8.50

10” pizza crust with pesto and mozzarella.

Fried Chicken Pizza

$19.00+

Breaded and fried chicken, bell peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with red sauce. Topped with ranch and parsley. *Not gluten free. *Not vegan. *Not dairy free. *Contains garlic, and onion.

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.50+

Build a pizza the way you want it! Just cheese, 1 topping, 2 topping, ETC. Comes with a side of chimichurri and chili oil.

By The Slice

Slice

$4.00

Beer, Shot, Slice Combo

$10.00

Slice & Soda Combo

$5.00
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stop in for coffee, pizza and cocktails!

Website

Location

1102 W Thorndale, Chicago, IL 60660

Directions

Gallery
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image
Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar image

