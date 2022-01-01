Rex Baron imageView gallery

Rex Baron Boca

review star

No reviews yet

6000 Glades Rd #1229

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Order Again

Starters

Butternut Squash Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

Fry Bowl

$6.00

Calamari

$14.00

Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

SteakHouse Chips

$15.00

Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Steamed Pei Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Tuna Tower

$15.00

Whole Wings

$14.00

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$12.00

Adode Grilled Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

Salads

Chopped Kale

$14.00

Rex Southwest Wedge

$14.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella

$14.00

Grilled Ceasar

$14.00

Ancient Grain

$14.00

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Crunchy Thai Salad

$14.00

Butternut Squash Apple Salad

$14.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$9.00

House Cut Fries

$8.00

Wok Seared Asian Veggies

$8.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Side Mashed Potato

$8.00Out of stock

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Side White Rice

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$8.00Out of stock

Side House Cut Chips

$4.00

Sliced Avocados

$1.50

Smashed Avocado

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side Won Tons

$2.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Soup

$8.00

Side Tuna

$16.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Lettuce Wrap

$1.50

Shredded Mozzarella

Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$3.50

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Bao Bun

$4.50

Hunters Table

10 oz Prime Flat Iron

$33.00

12 oz NY Strip

$39.00

8 oz Filet

$36.00

12 oz Boneless Ribeye

$39.00

Side Skirt Steak (Venator)

$12.00

Ribeye Boneless Spc

$42.00Out of stock

Chef's Special Butcher Cut Rebeye

$43.00Out of stock

“El Venator”

$32.00

Side Skirt Steak ( Venator)

$12.00

Side Skirt Steak (Venator)

$12.00

16 Oz Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Sauces

Bearnaise Aioli

Horseraddish Creme Fraiche

Lemon Caper Remoulade Sauce

RB1 Steak Sauce

Balsamic Reduction

Thai Chili Sauce

Vegan Aioli

$0.50

Sriracha Crema

Side Mustard

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Honey Mustard

Side Malt Vinager

Side Ranch

Side Vigilante

Side Bbq Sauce

Side Marinara

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Garlic Aioli

Side Crush Red Pepper

Side Bacon Aioli

Side RX Sauce

Side OMG Sauce

Side Cucumber Wasabi Mayo

Side Sweet Chili

Side Gojuchang Korean BBQ

Side Balsamic Vinagrete

Side Parmesean

Side Ceaser Dressing

Side Chipolte Aioli

Lime Crema

Fajita Sauces

Sriracha Side

Sour Cream

Side Pico De Gallo

Side Ryoshi Sauce

$2.00

Side Venator Sauce

Side Hoisin Sauce

Steak Sauces From Block

Side Soy Vinagrete

Desserts

Vigilante Sundae

$10.00

Apple Pie Jar

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Cinnamon Brioche Bread Pudding

$10.00

Deep Dish NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Two Scoop Ice Cream

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbets

$8.00

Ice Cream Block

$14.00

Birthday Block

Out of stock

One Scoop of ice cream

$4.00

Blueberry Jar

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Kidgilante Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Grilled 🍗🍗

$12.00

Kids Vegetables Medley

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Chef Selections

Grilled Chicken Rigatoni

$20.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Laporte Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Survivor Vegan Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Rex Baron Burger

$16.00

Prime Rib Melt

$19.00

Spare Ribs Full Rack

$31.00

Airline Chicken

$29.00

1/2 St Louis Spareribs

$18.00

Seafood Linguine

$26.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Market Catch ( Scallops)

$35.00Out of stock

Market Catch (Seabass)

$45.00Out of stock

Market Catch (Blackned Ahi Tuna)

$45.00Out of stock

Market Catch (Mahi)

$42.00Out of stock

Market Catch(Trout Special)

$28.00

Yellow Snapper

$30.00Out of stock

Crab Roll

$10.00

Hot Lava Rock Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Roni Pizza

$16.00

Forager Pizza

$16.00

Three Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Spicy Butchers

$17.00

Grilled Basil Chicken

$16.00

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Fiesta Thursday

Survivor Street Corn

$6.00

Latin Assassin

$14.00

Survivor Fajitas Chicken

$23.00

Survivor Fajita Steak

$25.00

Ranchero Burger

$27.00

The Night Watch

$17.00

Chips & Salsa

The Cartel

$14.00

Side Salsa

$6.00

3 Tacos

$19.99

Taco Refill

Specials

Berry Salad Salad

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Tomato & Mozz

$12.00

N\A

$80.00

Rex Salmon

$30.00

10oz Grilled Pork Chop

$15.00

Sliced Prime N Y Strip

$55.00

Lobster

$150.00

Big Juice Burger

$20.00

Survivor Lamb Chops

$52.00

Ryoshi

$28.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sliders For Piero

Shirts

Blue SoFlo

$25.00

Green SoFlo

$25.00

Olive SoFlo

$25.00

Rust SoFlo

$25.00

Light Olive SoFlo

$25.00

Grey SoFlo Tank

$20.00

Grey/Blue SoFlo Tank

$20.00

White SOFL Tank Top

$20.00

Yellow SoFlo Tank

$20.00

Light Green Heather Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Dark Heather Grey Shirt

$25.00

Black Heather Shirt

$25.00

Rust Heather Shirt

$25.00

Light Grey Tank

$20.00

White Lion Tank Top

$20.00

Onezee

$20.00

Heather Black SoFlo

$25.00

Black Survivor

$25.00

Rust Survivor

$25.00

Olive Survivor

$25.00

Black Spanish Fly

$25.00

Rust Spanish Fly

$25.00

Heather Black Lion

$25.00

White Lion Tank

$20.00

Heather Black Lion Tank

$20.00

Heather Black Lion Vneck

$20.00

Pink/White Lion Crop

$20.00

Pink/Black Lion Crop

$20.00

Grey Lion Crop

$20.00

Blue Lion

$25.00

Jorbit Brown Hugo Boss

$1,195.00

Birthday T-Shrit

$9.00

Hats

Rex Baron Hat

$15.00

VRex Hat

$15.00

Gear

RB Bic Lighter

$5.00

RB Flashlight

$10.00

RB Bottle Opener

$8.00

RB Bullet Lighter

$16.00

RB Drawstring BP

$10.00

RB Bullet Pen

$12.00

Scarf

$100.00

Gift Items

Rex Salt Scrub

$20.00

Sally (Dog)

$2,200.00

Lunch Box

$90.00

Towel

$20.00

Stream Deck

$60.00

Corsair (Fan)

$40.00

Knife

$150.00

Canteen

$40.00

Small Bar Stools

$125.00

Blocks

$100.00

Glassware

Rex Baron Mug

$20.00

Rex Baron Bullet Glass

$25.00

Rex Baron Bullet Shot Glass

$15.00

Jackets

02 AllSaints Biker

$300.00

03 Dolce & Gabbana

$800.00

04 Dolce & Gabbana Moto

$1,100.00

05 Roberto Cavalli

$1,500.00

06 BCB Maxazria Runway Roman

$200.00

07 Young Fabulous & Broke

$75.00

08 Converse By John Varvatos

$300.00

09 AllSaints Spitafields Bikers

$250.00

10 Jean Paul Gaultier Femme

$1,900.00

11 John Galliano

$500.00

12 Yasuyuki Ishi Leather

$1,100.00

13 Converse By John Varvatos

$186.00Out of stock

14 Roberto Cavalli

$1,100.00

15 John Paul Gaultier

$280.00Out of stock

16 John Galliano Kids Leather

$275.00

17 Yasuyuki Ishii

$1,250.00

18 Zegna Drivers Leather Coat

$800.00

19 Helmut Lang Tyvek Combat

$650.00

20 Frye Leather Biker

$372.00Out of stock

21 incarnation Black Leather

$280.00

22 Dolce & Gabbana Vintage

$975.00

23 Maison Martin Margiela

$2,500.00

24 Great China Wall Hoodie

$575.00

25 Hugo Boss Orange Label

$700.00

26 Junker Designs Custom

$1,600.00

27 Tedstar Design

$1,350.00

28 Golden Goose Deluxe

$1,800.00

29 Vitage Schott Perfecto

$800.00

30 Fred Segal Great China Wall Blazer

$800.00

31 John Galliano Runway Moto

$2,800.00

32 Duarte Jeans Brown

$400.00

33 Dolce & Gabbana Lamb Sherling

$650.00

34 John Galliano

$200.00

35 Jean Paul Gaultier

$625.00

36 We The Free Hoodie Ruged Embroid

$250.00

44 Aritzia

$155.00

51 Mcqueen

$515.00

Belstaff

$400.00

Jungle Tribe

$575.00Out of stock

WINE BOTTLE

Wine Party

$31.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

121 Barone Fini, PG BTL

$31.00

Oyster Bay PG

$39.00

122 Santa Margherita PG BTL

$56.00

123 Banfi San Angelo PG BTL

$56.00

124 Ferrari-Carano PG BTL

$55.00

125 Terlato PG BTL

$60.00

126 Chateau Ste. Michelle SB BTL

$31.00

127 Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc BTL

$40.00

128 Kim Crawford SB BTL

$44.00

130 Honig SB BTL

$64.00

132 Cakebread SB BTL

$75.00

133 Kendall Jackson Chard BTL

$31.00

134 La Crema Chard BTL

$40.00

135 Chalk Hill Chard BTL

$52.00

136 Bravium, Chard BTL

$49.00

137 Freakshow Chard BTL

$45.00

138 Sonoma Cutrer Chard BTL

$55.00

139 Ferrari-Carano Chard BTL

$57.00

140 Rodney Strong Chard BTL

$84.00

141 Patz & Hall Chard BTL

$70.00

142 Jordan Chard BTL

$78.00

143 Cakebread Cellars Chard BTL

$85.00

144 Far Niente Chard BTL

$100.00

147 Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling BTL

$35.00

148 Bartenura Moscato BTL

$36.00

149 Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$43.00

150 Relax Reisling BTL

$48.00

151 Bera D'Asti Moscato BTL

$60.00

152 Prisoner White Blend BTL

$82.00

153 Louis Jadot Pouilly Fuisse BTL

$65.00

154 La Scolca Gavi Di Gavi BTL

$85.00

312 Carmel Road PN BTL

$31.00

313 Meomi PN BTL

$40.00

314 La Crema PN BTL

$49.00

Small Carmel Road

$16.00

315 Four Graces PN BTL

$55.00

316 Kenwood Six Ridges PN BTL

$60.00

317 Patz & Hall PN BTL

$85.00

318 Flowers Vineyard PN BTL

$110.00

319 Goldeneye PN BTL

$115.00

320 Joel Gott Merlot BTL

$34.00

321 Emmolo Merlot BTL

$70.00

323 Ferrari-Carano Merlot BTL

$56.00

324 Josh Cellers Cab BTL

$31.00

325 Three Finger Jack Cab BTL

$42.00

327 Quilt Cab BTL

$70.00

328 Three Finger Jack Cab BTL

$38.00

330 Rodney Strong Cab BTL

$100.00Out of stock

331 The Insider Cab BTL

$66.00

332 Bellacosa Cab BTL

$70.00

333 Justin Cab BTL

$70.00

334 Austin Hope Cab BTL

$75.00

335 Juggernaut Cab BTL

$75.00

337 Jordan Alexander Cab BTL

$95.00Out of stock

339 Faust Cab BTL

$105.00

341 Silver Oak Cab BTL

$115.00

340 Cakebread

$110.00Out of stock

342 Caymus Cab BTL

$145.00

343 Barossa Shiraz BTL

$34.00Out of stock

344 Boneshaker Red Zin BTL

$42.00

346 Catena Zapata Malbec BTL

$44.00

347 The Riddler Red Blend BTL

$56.00

351 1000 Stories Red Zin BTL

$52.00

350 Locations Red Blend BTL

$45.00

352 Marques De Riscal Rioja BTL

$56.00

353 Luigi Righetti Baby Amarone BTL

$55.00

354 Prisoner Red Blend

$65.00

355 Classico Riserva Chianti BTL

$80.00

356 Masi Amarone BTL

$90.00

357 Abstract Red Blend BTL

$95.00

359 Papillon Red Blend BTL

$175.00

358 Trilogy Red Blend BTL

$105.00Out of stock

360 Tignanello Antinori Super Tuscan BTL

$225.00

361 Opus One BTL

$230.00Out of stock

362 Solaia Tenuta Tignenello BTL

$425.00Out of stock

400 Intrinsic Blend

$39.00

312 Small Carmel Road PN

$16.00

Soda

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea Jar

$12.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

DBL Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Choc Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Choc Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mocktails

No-jito

$11.00

Smooth Operator

$12.00Out of stock

Greeness

$10.00Out of stock

The Beauty

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$9.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Flavor Ice Tea

$4.00

Water

Voss Still

$8.00

Voss Sparkling

$8.00

Small Voss Still

$6.00Out of stock

Small Voss Sparkling

$6.00

FRONT PAGE

HH Tuna Tower

$8.00

HH Calamari

$8.00

HH Beef Sliders

$8.00

HH Blackened Fish Tacos

$8.00

HH Margherita Flatbread

$8.00

HH Steakhouse Chips

$10.00

HH Goat Cheese Croquettes

$8.00

3 Fish Tacos

$12.00

HH Steamed Pei Mussels

$9.00Out of stock

HH Chipotle BBQ Pork

$8.00

HH Crab & Shrimp

$10.00
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
