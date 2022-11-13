Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway

2,274 Reviews

$$

6713 W. Northwest Highway

Dallas, TX 75225

Popular Items

Fish N Chips
Scottish Salmon
Lobster Roll

Market Items

Atlantic Salmon (uncooked)

Atlantic Salmon (uncooked)

$17.99
Scottish Salmon (uncooked)

Scottish Salmon (uncooked)

$24.99
Halibut (uncooked)

Halibut (uncooked)

$36.99Out of stock
Ora King Salmon(uncooked)

Ora King Salmon(uncooked)

$32.99
Cod (uncooked)

Cod (uncooked)

$24.99
Chilean Seabass (uncooked)

Chilean Seabass (uncooked)

$36.99
Rainbow Trout (uncooked)

Rainbow Trout (uncooked)

$21.99
Red Snapper (uncooked)

Red Snapper (uncooked)

$30.99
Redfish (uncooked)

Redfish (uncooked)

$28.99
Swordfish (uncooked)

Swordfish (uncooked)

$25.99
U/10 Scallops (uncooked)

U/10 Scallops (uncooked)

$44.99
Yellowfin Tuna (uncooked)

Yellowfin Tuna (uncooked)

$24.99
Flounder (uncooked)

Flounder (uncooked)

$28.99
Lemon Sole(uncooked)

Lemon Sole(uncooked)

$26.99Out of stock
Grouper (uncooked)

Grouper (uncooked)

$33.99
Mahi Mahi (uncooked)

Mahi Mahi (uncooked)

$28.99Out of stock
Peeled and Deveined Gulf Shrimp (uncooked)

Peeled and Deveined Gulf Shrimp (uncooked)

$19.99

Tuna Tartare

$24.99
Cocktail Shrimp

Cocktail Shrimp

$28.99

Crab Cake (Uncooked)

$6.99

Salmon Cake (Uncooked)

$6.99
Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$27.99
Twice Baked Potato (Cold)

Twice Baked Potato (Cold)

$4.99
Cocktail Sauce (1/2 Pint)

Cocktail Sauce (1/2 Pint)

$3.99
Remoulade Sauce (1/2 Pint)

Remoulade Sauce (1/2 Pint)

$4.99
Tartar Sauce (1/2 Pint)

Tartar Sauce (1/2 Pint)

$3.99

Frozen Gumbo (Quart)

$16.99

Frozen Lobster Bisque (Quart)

$16.99

Frozen New England Clam Chowder (Quart)

$14.99

Frozen Jalapeno Crab Bisque (Quart)

$14.99
Sriracha Teriyaki

Sriracha Teriyaki

$7.99
Wasabi Horseradish Cream Sauce

Wasabi Horseradish Cream Sauce

$5.99
Pineapple Ginger Sauce

Pineapple Ginger Sauce

$7.99
Sioux Z Wow Sauce

Sioux Z Wow Sauce

$9.99
Avocado Oil

Avocado Oil

$9.99
Organic Toasted Sesame Oil

Organic Toasted Sesame Oil

$9.99
Olive Oil Crackers

Olive Oil Crackers

$6.99
Simple White Crackers

Simple White Crackers

$6.99
Roasted Garlic Crackers

Roasted Garlic Crackers

$6.99
Avocado Oil And Sea Salt Crackers

Avocado Oil And Sea Salt Crackers

$6.99
Salt And Pepper Crackers

Salt And Pepper Crackers

$6.99
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$4.99
Habanero Mango Aioli

Habanero Mango Aioli

$8.99
Lemon Herb Aioli

Lemon Herb Aioli

$8.99
Roasted Garlic Aioli

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$8.99

Wine To-Go

Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir (SLH)

Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir (SLH)

$58.00
Belstar Prosecco 750ml (Italy)

Belstar Prosecco 750ml (Italy)

$21.00Out of stock
Benjamin Leroux Chardonnay (France)

Benjamin Leroux Chardonnay (France)

$155.00Out of stock
Blindfold White Blend (California)

Blindfold White Blend (California)

$32.25Out of stock
Cantine Maschio Sparking Rose´187ml (Italy)

Cantine Maschio Sparking Rose´187ml (Italy)

$6.75Out of stock
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$64.00
Conundrum Red Blend (California)

Conundrum Red Blend (California)

$38.00
Sancerre (France)

Sancerre (France)

$55.00
Decoy Cabernet (Sonoma)

Decoy Cabernet (Sonoma)

$30.00Out of stock
Domaine Matrot Burgundy Chardonnay (France)

Domaine Matrot Burgundy Chardonnay (France)

$55.00
Domaine Serene Chardonnay (Oregon)

Domaine Serene Chardonnay (Oregon)

$73.50Out of stock
Ely by Callaway Cellars Cabernet (Napa)

Ely by Callaway Cellars Cabernet (Napa)

$30.00Out of stock
Hahn Estate Pinot Noir (SLH)

Hahn Estate Pinot Noir (SLH)

$31.50Out of stock
Hall Cabernet (Napa)

Hall Cabernet (Napa)

$95.00
J Baumer Riesling (Germany)

J Baumer Riesling (Germany)

$32.00
Jermann Pinot Grigio (Italy)

Jermann Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$45.00
Karina Victoria Ka Albarino (Spain)

Karina Victoria Ka Albarino (Spain)

$35.00
Kongsgaard Albarino (Napa)

Kongsgaard Albarino (Napa)

$115.00Out of stock
La Marca Prosecco 187ml (Italy)

La Marca Prosecco 187ml (Italy)

$10.00
LVE Sparkling Rose (France)

LVE Sparkling Rose (France)

$20.00Out of stock
Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir (Santa Barbara)

Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir (Santa Barbara)

$36.00
Mumm Brut 187ml (Napa)

Mumm Brut 187ml (Napa)

$6.75Out of stock
Nelle The Bedlam Red Blend (Central Coast)

Nelle The Bedlam Red Blend (Central Coast)

$54.00Out of stock
Paul-Marie Bertrand Champagne Brut (France)

Paul-Marie Bertrand Champagne Brut (France)

$85.00
Priest Ranch Cabernet (Napa)

Priest Ranch Cabernet (Napa)

$45.00Out of stock
Rombauer Chardonnay (Carneros)

Rombauer Chardonnay (Carneros)

$70.00
Rose Gold Rose´(Provence)

Rose Gold Rose´(Provence)

$32.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs (California)

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs (California)

$70.00
Stags' Leap Chardonnay (Napa)

Stags' Leap Chardonnay (Napa)

$50.00
Stressed Vines Rose´(SLH)

Stressed Vines Rose´(SLH)

$38.00
Studio by Miraval Rose (France)

Studio by Miraval Rose (France)

$20.00Out of stock
The Attache Pinot Noir (Oregon)

The Attache Pinot Noir (Oregon)

$63.75Out of stock
The Paring Sauvignon Blanc (Santa Barbara)

The Paring Sauvignon Blanc (Santa Barbara)

$33.75Out of stock
The Prisoner Red Blend (Napa)

The Prisoner Red Blend (Napa)

$80.00
Trimbach Riesling (France)

Trimbach Riesling (France)

$49.00
Turnbull Cabernet (Napa)

Turnbull Cabernet (Napa)

$80.00
Turnbull Sauvignon Blanc (Oakville)

Turnbull Sauvignon Blanc (Oakville)

$26.25
Whispering Angel (Provence)

Whispering Angel (Provence)

$31.50
Zerbina Pinot Grigio (Italy)

Zerbina Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$21.00

Cocktails To-Go

Frozen Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

The Bramble

$10.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Blackberry, Lemon, Thyme

The Gimlet

$10.00

Fords Gin, Cucumber, Lime, Mint

Maple Old Fashoned

$13.00

Maker's Mark Whiskey, Maple Syrup, Bitters, Orange Oils

House Margarita

$10.00

Espolon Tequila Blanco, Lime, Orange Oleo, Agave

Smoky Paloma

$14.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado, Sombra Mezcal, Aperol, Grapefuit, Lime, Agave

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime

16oz Frozen Mojito

$32.00Out of stock

32oz Frozen Mojito

$64.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Ceviche

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$10.00

1\2 Crawfish Hushpuppys

$5.00

Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Smoked Salmon App

$17.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Tuna TarTare

$17.00

Steamer Bowl

$18.00

Bay Scallops W/ Roasted Garlic & White Wine Cream

$24.00

Deluxe Mexican Cocktail

$24.00

Poblano Shrimp Crab Dip

$18.00

Side Of Bread

$3.00

Lunch Crab Cake App

$11.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$24.00

Salads

Beau's Salmon Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Rex’s Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Salad Add-on To Pasta Dish

$3.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$26.00

Seasonal House Salad

$9.00

Chopped Salad w/ Blackened Salmon And Oregano Vinaigrette Dressing

Out of stock

Sandwiches

Blackened Redfish BLT

$17.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$26.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$17.00Out of stock

Grouper Ruben

$19.00Out of stock

Lunch Classics

Atlantic Salmon

$18.00Out of stock

Chilean Seabass

$28.00Out of stock

Lunch Crab Cake

$19.00Out of stock

Fish n' Chips

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.00Out of stock

Grouper

$25.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$23.00Out of stock

Redfish

$21.00Out of stock

Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna

$22.00Out of stock

Sea Scallops

$29.00Out of stock

Rainbow Trout

$22.00Out of stock

Atlantic Cod

$20.00Out of stock

Halibut- Pan Seared W/ Cioppino Broth

$32.00Out of stock

Flounder Pistachio Crusted W/ Crab & Lemon Butter

$28.00Out of stock

Big Eye Tuna Sesame Seed Crusted W/ 1 Coconut Shrimp& Citrus Honey Mustard Jalapeno Miso

$30.00Out of stock

Ruby Red Trout Pan Seared W/ Brown Butter, Roasted Almonds, & Jumbo Crab

$30.00Out of stock

Kampachi Seared Rare W/ Avocado & Ponzu Sauce

$28.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits W/ 1 Side Item

$22.00Out of stock

Dinner Classics

Chilean Seabass

$34.00

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Fish N Chips

$19.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$34.00

Sea Scallops

$36.00

Red Snapper

$30.00

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Redfish

$29.00

Grouper

$30.00

Sashimi Grade Tuna

$29.00

Scottish Salmon

$29.00

Halibut , Pan Seared W\ Cioppino Seafood Sauce

$42.00

Kampachi W/ Sliced Avocado & Ponzu

$36.00

Ruby Trout, Topped W\ Jumbo Crab, Roasted Almonds & Brown Butter

$40.00

Big Eye Sesame Seed Crusted W/Citrus Honey Mustard Miso & (2) Coconut Shrimp

$40.00

Ora King Blackened W/ (1) Scallop And A White Wine Cream Sauce W/Capers, Artichokes & Tomato

$40.00

Flounder Pistachio Crusted w\ Crab & Lemon Butter

$38.00

Side Items

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Red Beans And Rice

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Cole Slaw (Creamy)

$3.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Button Mushrooms W/ Herbs

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Side Crawfish Puppies

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Crunchy Vin Coleslaw

$3.00

Tacos

2 Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

3 Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

1 Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Flatbreads

Gulf Crab Caprese

$17.00

Shrimp Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$15.00

Burgers

Salmon Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Tuna Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Chef's Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Pastas

Crab Pasta

$19.00

Large Plain Pasta

$10.00

Shellfish Vongole

$16.00

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Desserts

Single Scoop Ice Cream

Henry's Ice Cream Dessert

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Cappuccino Pie

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Fudge Pie

$8.00

Key lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$8.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$36.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$36.00

Whole Fudge Pie

$36.00

Peach Cobbler W/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Salmon & Fries

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$8.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$10.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Kid Plain Pasta

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Seafood Market & Restaurant

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75225

