Rey del Pollo Lawndale
314 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.
Location
7170 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77075
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tortilleria La Real #7 - WAYSIDE
No Reviews
910 South Wayside Drive, suite 500 Houston, TX 77023
View restaurant
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd - Spanky's Telephone
No Reviews
4659 Telephone Road Houston, TX 77087
View restaurant
Grizzaffi Coffee Catering - 708 Telephone rd suite E
No Reviews
708 Telephone rd suite E houston, TX 77023
View restaurant