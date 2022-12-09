Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rey del Pollo Telephone Rd

202 Reviews

$

6106 Telephone Rd

Houston, TX 77087

Popular Items

16 Piece Chicken
Chips & Salsa
8 Piece Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

$11.99

2 Sides & 5 Corn Tortillas

8 Piece Chicken

8 Piece Chicken

$20.99

4 Sides & 10 Corn Tortillas

16 Piece Chicken

16 Piece Chicken

$37.99

8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas

Plato / Discada

Plato Mixto

Plato Mixto

$75.99+

Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.

Plato Discada

Plato Discada

$64.99+

Beef, Chicken & Sausage with shredded cheese and cilantro. It also includes rice, beans & tortillas.

Discada Hawaiana

Discada Hawaiana

$64.99+

Carne al pastor (grilled pork) with pineapple, includes rice, beans & tortillas.

Plato de Carne Asada

Plato de Carne Asada

$29.99+

Carne Asada. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.

Tostadas

Tostada La Siberia

Tostada La Siberia

$11.99

Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.

Tostada de Carne Asada

Tostada de Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$12.99

Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Red Enchiladas

Red Enchiladas

$12.99

Includes rice and beans, served with sour cream & pico de gallo.

Hamburgers

Hamburguesa Rey

Hamburguesa Rey

$13.99

Ham, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.

Pollo Rey Burger

Pollo Rey Burger

$13.99

Served with ham, American & swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. With a side of fries & a jalapeno.

Traditional

Torta Rey

Torta Rey

$10.99

Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.

Burrito Rey

Burrito Rey

$10.99

Your choice of meat, with cheese, tomato, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Quesadilla Rey

Quesadilla Rey

$10.99

Your choice of meat, with cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.

Papa Rey (Large Baked Potato)

Papa Rey (Large Baked Potato)

$12.99

Your choice of beef or chicken topped with butter, sour cream, cilantro, and cheese. With a jalapeno on the side.

Chicken Flautas (4)

Chicken Flautas (4)

$11.99

Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.

Tacos

Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

Order of Tacos (5) Corn Tortilla

$11.99

Order of Tacos (5) Flour Tortilla

$12.50

Nachos

Nachos Carne Asada

Nachos Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.

Nacho Fries

$13.99

Carne asada, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno.

Soup's

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Small Kid's Burger & Fries.

Chicken Strips "El Pollito"

Chicken Strips "El Pollito"

$6.99

2 Chicken Strips and fries.

Sides & Extras

Chips & Salsa

$6.99+

Taco - Single

$3.00+

Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeno

$1.50+

Vinagre o Toreados

Small Quesadilla

$3.00+

Charro Beans

$3.25

Grilled Onion

$2.25

Flour Tortilla

$1.50+

Corn Tortilla

$1.50+

Drinks

Fountain Sodas

$3.00+

Mexican Bottle Sodas

$3.00+

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+

Tea

$3.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

Website

Location

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087

Directions

