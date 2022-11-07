Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reyes Winery 24329 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

24329 Main Street

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Order Again

Tapas

Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp, Garlic Herb Butter, Wine

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Chorizo Stuffed Dates, Bacon, Raspberry Red Wine Glaze

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Crispy Potatoes with Spicy Aioli

Chorizo in Red Wine

$13.00

Served with Country Bread

Caprese Bruschetta

$10.00

Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction

Pork Belly

$14.00

Marinated, Slow Cooked, then Grilled

Olive Tapenade

$10.00

Mixed Olives, Roasted Red Peppers. Served on Grilled Baguette

Gourmet Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Meats, Cheeses, James, Olives, Fruit, Nuts. Served with Fresh Bread and Grilled Lavash

Starters

Hummus

$10.00

With Carrots, Pickled Cauliflower, Pita Chips

Bread and Butter

$6.00

Grilled Sourdough, Chef's Butter of the Day

Gourmet Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Meats, Cheeses, James, Olives, Fruit, Nuts. Served with Fresh Bread and Grilled Lavash

Oysters

$17.00

Passionfruit Yuzu, Tobiko, Fresno Chili

Fries

$6.00

Soups and Salads

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Croutons, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Corn, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips

House Salad - Side

$6.00

Caesar Salad - Full

$17.00

Fresh Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Caesar Salad - Side

$6.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Red Leaf Lettuce, Pickled Golden and Red Beets, Dehydrated Peaches, Herb Goat Cheese, Candied Pepitas. Cilantro and Lime Infused Oil

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Reduction

House Salad -Full

$17.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard Aioli, Pickles

Lobster Roll

$33.00

Brioche Bun, Tarragon Aioli

Reyes Burger

$19.00

Beef Burger, Brioche Bun, Demi-Glace, Crispy Shallots, Garlic Rosemary Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Arugula

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Breast, House Aioli, Pesto, Swiss Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, Sourdough Bread

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Eggplant, Cashew and Pistahcio Pesto, Vegan 1000 Island, Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sourdough

Beyond Burger

$20.00

Vegan Patty, Vegan 1000 Island, Follow Your Heart American Cheese,Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Brioche bun

Entrees

Scallops

$29.00

Red Pepper Risotto, Leek Risotto, Crispy Chicken Skin

Ora King Salmon

$33.00

Honey Miso Glaze, Quinoa Wild Rice Risotto, Bok Choy, Roasted Pearl Onion

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Creamy Garlic Butter Herb Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, House-Made Angel Hair Pasta

Lobster Pappardelle

$39.00

House-Made Pappardelle, Kale Pesto, Maine Lobster, Chive Butter Sauce

Paella

$33.00

Safron Infused Paella with Chicken, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams

Choice Bone-In Ribeye

$49.00

16oz Ribeye, Demi-Glace and Chimichurri with Fondant Potato, Butternut Squash and Parsnip Puree and Broccilini

Hanger and Mash

$38.00

8oz Marinated Hanger Steak, Whole Roasted Garlic, Demi-Glace with Mushrooms, Onions and Seasonal Vegetables

Rack of Lamb

$39.00

New Zealand Lamb, Mint Chimichurri, Demi-Glace with Butternut Squash and Parsnip Puree, Braised Collard Greens and Sauteed Onions

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Chicken Breast, Creamy Lemon Butter, and Capers with House-Made Angel Hair Pasta

Reyes Chicken

$26.00

Cauliflower Curry

$24.00

Guest Buffet (Copy)

$30.00

Brunch

Lobster Benedict

$23.00

Maine Lobster, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise and Arugula on English Muffin with Papas Bravas

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Country Bread, Avocado and Radish

Steak Skillet

$18.00

Hanger Steak, Fingerling Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes, Two Fried Poached Eggs, Crispy Garlic, Spicy Aioli

Chilaquiles Burrito

$16.00

Pork, Tortilla Chips, Beans, Scrambled Eggs, SOur CReam, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Mousse, Salsa Roja

Spicy Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Spicy Waffle, Spanish Chorizo Gravy, Fried Chicken Thigh, Fresno Chili

Harvester Platter

$14.00

Waffle Special

$14.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Kids Menu

Burger Sliders

$8.00

Two Plain Sliders

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Alfredo pasta

$8.00

Dessert

Churros

$12.00

Mini Cinnamon Sugar Churros, Mexican Chocolate Ganache and Salted Caramel

Flan

$10.00

Spanish Custard, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries

Passionfruit Creme Brulee

$10.00

Passionfruit Custard, Coconut Crumble, Fresh Berries

Tiramisu Panna Cotta

$12.00

Espresso, Kahlua Mascarpone Whipped Cream, Cocoa Powder, Ladyfinger Cookies

Brown Butter Polenta Cake

$10.00

Seasonal Berry and Merlot Jam Spread, Whipped Cream, Wildflower Honey and Orange Glaze

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Warm Chocolate Cake, Whipped Raspberry Mousse, Cacao Nibs, White Chocolate, Powdered Sugar

Tiramisu Special

$12.00

Strawberry Special

$150.00

Cake Cutting

$25.00

Private Event

Comedian Show

$15.00

Robin Rooftop Buyout

$2,200.00

Rotary Club

$23.00

Jackson Party

$735.00

Sliders

$81.00

Cuban

$81.00

Chicken Sandwich

$81.00

Garlic Fries

$54.00

Caprese Bruchetta

$63.00

Bacon Dates

$81.00

Champagne Bottle

$30.00

Dessert Fee

$10.00

Juices For Mimoas

$3.00

Wine Pairing

$80.00

Dinner For Two

$59.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Guest Buffet

$30.00

9/21 Rotary Club Tapas

$515.00

Cynthia Hernandez

Charcuterie Board

$300.00

Caprese Bruschetta

$210.00

Olive Tapenade

$150.00

Bacon Dates

$270.00

Papas Bravas

$135.00

Hummus

$60.00

House Salad

$125.00

Caesar Salad

$125.00

Grilled Chicken

$80.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Kid's Coke

$3.00

Kid's Sprite

$3.00

Kid's Juice

$3.00

Kid's Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Juice

$2.50
