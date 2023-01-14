Reynas Mexican Restaurant
707 E Kingsbury St
Seguin, TX 78155
Appetizers
SM Queso
LG Queso
Reyna's Chili Con Queso
Served with beef fajita, pico de gallo, and guacamole
SM Guacamole
LG Guacamole
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Bean, cheese, & ground beef
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Bean, cheese, & shredded chicken
Beef Fajita Nachos
Bean, cheese, & beef fajita
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Bean, cheese, & chicken fajita
Half Cheese Quasadilla
Full Cheese Quesadilla
Half Chicken Quesadilla
Full Chicken Quesadilla
Half Beef Quesadilla
Full Beef Quesadilla
Half Shrimp Quesadilla
Full Shrimp Quesadilla
Chili Cheese Fries
Soups & Salads
SM Tortilla Soup
LG Tortilla Soup
Served with chicken, rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and jack cheese
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
A taco shell filled with chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and sound cream
Beef Fajita Taco Salad
A taco shell filled with beef fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and sound cream
Chicken Pineapple Salad
Charboiled chicken breast and pineapple with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado
Mary Y Tierra Salad
Five jumbo shrimp on a skewer, beef fajitas, bell peppers and grilled onions
L- soup Combo
Lite Meals
LITE MEAL #1
LITE MEAL #2
One cheese enchilada, one bean chalupa, and guacamole salad
LITE MEAL #3
One cheese enchilada, one bean chalupa, one crispy taco, and guacamole salad $7.25
LITE MEAL #4
One cheese enchilada, rice, and beans
LITE MEAL #5
One bean and cheese chalupa, rice, and beans
Seafood
Tilapia a la Mexicana Plate
Two grilled tilapia fillets cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, topped with monterey jack cheese, served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Parrillada Del Mar
Two tilapia fillets and five shrimp grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice, charro beans, guacomole salad, and pico de gallo.
Camarones a la Diabla
Ten shrimp with our special chipotle diabla sauce, served with rice, charro beans, and salad.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Ten shrimp grilled with tomatoes, onion, and jalapenos, served with rice, charro beans, and guacamole salad.
Camarones de la Reyna
Ten shrimp on a skewer with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple, served with rice, charro beans, and salad.
Catfish Platter
Two fried catfish fillets served with french fries, salad, and Texas toast.
Ceviche Tostada
Ceviche topped with avocado slices on tostada.
Tostada Ceviche Plate
Three tostadas with ceviche with sliced avocado.
Ceviche Bowl
Tilapia, shrimp, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, mixed with ceviche sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in our delicious cocktail sauce
Specialty Dinners
Carne Guisada Plate
Stewed beef in gravy
Barbacoa Plate
Barbacoa with guacamole and pico de gallo
Lengua Plate
Beef tongue with guacamole and pico de gallo
Lengua Plate a La Mexicana
Beef tongue with guacamole and pico de gallo
Jose's Brisket Plate
Brisket with guacamole and pico de gallo
Jose's Brisket Plate a la Mexicana
Brisket with guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Crispy Taco Dinner
Three Crispy Chicken Tacos
Beef Crispy Taco Dinner
Three Crisipy Beef Tacos
Chicken Taco Dinner
Two soft flour chicken tacos
Beef Taco Dinner
Two soft flour beef tacos
Beef Puffy Taco Plate
Two beef puffy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Puffy Taco Plate
Two chicke puffy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
Picadillo Dinner
Seasoned ground beef with potatoes
Chicken Flautas Dinner Plate
Three chicken flautas with guacamole and sour cream
Beef Flautas Dinner Plate
Three beef flautas with guacomole and sour cream
Chicken Gorditas Dinner
Two chicken gortitas with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Please allow exttra cook time.
Beef Gorditas Dinner
Two bee gorditas wit lettuce, tomato, and cheese. (Please allow extra cook time).
Shredded Chicken Burrito Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.
Fajita Chicken Burrito Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.
Ground Beef Burrito Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with ground beef and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.
Fajita Beef Burrito Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with fajita beef and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese topped chili con queso
Fajita Chicken Chimichanga Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken and cheese topped chili con queso
Ground Beef Chimichanga Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with ground beef and cheese topped chili con queso
Fajita Beef Chimichanga Dinner Plate
Tortilla stuffed with fajita beef and cheese topped chili con queso
Tamale Dinner
Three homemade tamales topped with enchilada gravy
Chalupa Dinner
Two bean and cheese chalupas with lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Chipotle Chicken Breast
Chicken breast topped with out chipotle sauce and jack cheese, served with guacamole
Poblano Chicken Breast
Chicken breast topped with out creamy poblano sauce and jack cheese
Tripas Plate
Tripas with guacamole and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno Plate
One poblano pepper filled with beef and cheese topped with out ranchero sauce and jack cheese
Combination Plates
Laredo Plate
One cheese enchilada, one been and cheese chalupa, and one crispy beef taco. Add a beef or chicken enchilada for $1.
El Mexicano
A serving of beef or chicken fajitas, one cheese enchilada, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Texas Plate
A serving of carne guisada and one cheese enchilada.
El Grande Plate
One homemade tamale, one cheese enchilada, one bean and cheese chalupa, and one crispy taco. Add a beef or chicken enchilada for $1.
American Favorites
Hamburger
Fresh beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise or mustard, with a side of french fries.
Cheeseburger
Fresh beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise or mustard, with a side of french fries.
Bacon Avocado Burger
Fresh beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, bacon, sliced avocado, and mayonnaise or mustard, with a side of french fries.
Chopped Steak
Fresh chopped steak topped will grilled onions and brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes, texas toast, and salad.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy served with french fries, salad, and Texas toast.
Chicken Tenders Plate
Two chicken tenders served with french fries, salad, and Texas toast.
Charboiled Specialties
Cowboy Steak
12oz ribeye steak served with french fries, Texas toast, and salad.
Steak Tampiqueno
10oz ribeye steak and one cheese enchilada served with rice, refried or charro beans, and guacamole salad
Pork Chop Plate
Two pork chops served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad, with a side of ranchero sauce.
Pork Chop Plate A La Mexicana
Two pork chops served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad, with a side of ranchero sauce. A la mexicana with jack cheese on top.
Pork Chop and Calabacita Plate
Two pork chops topped with calabacita and jack cheese, served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad.
Charbroiled Chicken Fajitas
Served with grilled onions, rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole salad.
Beef Fajitas PL
Served with grilled onions, rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole salad.
CK Fajitas a La Mexicana P
Fajitas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo,
Beef Fajaita a La Mexicana
Fajitas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole salad.
El Azteca Parrillada For 1
Charbroiled beef and chicken fajitas and five shrimp cooked with bell peppers, jalapeno, and onions, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
El Azteca Parrillada for 2
Charbroiled beef and chicken fajitas and five shrimp cooked with bell peppers, jalapeno, and onions, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas topped with regular enchilada sauce.
Beef Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas topped with regular enchilada sauce.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas topped with regular enchilada sauce.
Green Enchilada Plate
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our green sauce and sour cream.
Ranchera's Enchilada Plate
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and jack cheese.
Creamy Spinach Enchilada Plate
Two spinach enchiladas topped with our creamy sauce.
Creamy Chicken Enchilada Plate
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our creamy sauce.
Chipotle Enchilada Plate
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our chipotle sauce.
Creamy Poblano Enchilada Plate
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our poblano cream sauce.
Shrimp Enchilada Plate
Two grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with our green sauce, jack cheese, and sour cream.
El Trio Enchilada Plate
One beef enchilada topped with chili sauce, one chicken enchilada topped with chipotle sauce, and one cheese enchilada topped with chile con queso.
Kids Menu
Sides
One Beef Enchilada
One Chicken Enchilada
One Cheese Enchilada
One Crispy Beef Taco
One Crispy Chicken Taco
One Tamale
One Chicken Flauta
One Beef Flauta
One Puffy Chicken Taco
One Puffy Beef Taco
Side of Rice and Charros
Side of Rice and beans
Refill Chips
L-G Chips & Salsa
Small Chips & Salsa
Gordita Only
Fajita Gordita Only
side of rice
side of refied bns
bf chalupa Compuesta
ck Chalupa Compuesta
BNS /CHZ CHALUPA
Side of French Fries
Side of cheese
Sour Cream
Scoop of Guacamole
LB BBQ
HALF LB BBQ
Desserts
Breakfast Plates
Chorizo And Eggs Plate
Two Eggs with Chorizo
Grilled Ham And Eggs Plate
Two eggs with grilled ham
Huevos A La Mexicana Plate
Two eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, and bacan or sausage
Huevos Con Carne Plate
Two eggs served with your choice of carne guisada, barbacoa, or chicharon ranchero.
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Two eggs served with bacon or sausage.
Machacado A La Mexicana Plate
Two Eggs coods with machacado,Tomatoes, onions, and jalepenos
Migas A La Mexicana Breakfast Plate
Two eggs cooked with tortilla chips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Served with bacon or sausage.
Migas Breakfast Plate
Two eggs cooked with tortilla chips, served with bacon or sausage
Nopalitos and Egg Plate
Two eggs with nopalitos
Nopalitos and Egg Plate La Mexicana
Two eggs with nopalitos
Pork Chop Breakfast Plate
One pork chop, two eggs, topped with ranchero sauce
Reyna’s Omelet Plate
Two eggs cooked with steak, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped off with ranchero sauce, and jack cheese
Texas Omelet Plate
Two eggs topped with cheese, served with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
Machacado and Eggs plate
Breakfast Specialties
American Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, one sausage, one strip of bacon, potatoes, and Texas toast
Pancake Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, two pancakes, served with bacon or sausage
Steak And Eggs Breakfast Plate
Two eggs with a ribeye steak served with potatoes and Texas toast.
Biscuit Plate
Two biscuit, two eggs, with country gravy served with bacon or sausage
Loco Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, bacon, ham, hashbrowns, and one pancake
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon and Egg Taco
Bean and Egg Taco
Bean Bac Taco
Bean Taco
Breakfast Taco SPC
BYO Breakfast SPC
Chicharron and Egg Taco
Chorizo and Egg Taco
Country and Egg Taco
Country Bean Taco
Egg A La Mexicana Taco
Egg and Cheese Taco
Ham and Egg Taco
Machacado and Egg Taco
Migas a La Mexicana Taco
Migas Taco
Nopalitos and Egg A La Mexicana Taco
Nopalitos and Egg Taco
Pot country Taco
Potato and Egg Taco
Sausage and Egg Taco
SS Bean Taco
Taco Loco
Add Ons
Regular Tacos
Mini Tacos
Azada Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Bean and Cheese Taco
Beans and Chorizo Taco
Beef Fajita A La Mexicana Taco
Beef Fajita Taco
Brisket A La Mexicana Taco
Brisket Taco
Carne Guisada Taco
Chicharron and Beans Taco
Chicharron and Salsa Taco
Chicken Fajita A La Mexicana Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Lengua A La Mexicana Taco
Lengua Taco
Mini Tacos pl
Papas Rancheras Taco
Picadillo Taco
Pork Chop Taco
Potato and Chorizo Taco
Potato Bacon Taco
Sausage Potato Taco
Tripas Taco
Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican, American and Tex-mex, Food Tequila base margaritas. Come in and enjoy!!!
