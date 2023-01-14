Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reynas Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

707 E Kingsbury St

Seguin, TX 78155

Appetizers

SM Queso

$4.60

LG Queso

$7.10

Reyna's Chili Con Queso

$8.99

Served with beef fajita, pico de gallo, and guacamole

SM Guacamole

$4.60

LG Guacamole

$7.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.25

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.25

Bean, cheese, & ground beef

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.25

Bean, cheese, & shredded chicken

Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.25

Bean, cheese, & beef fajita

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$12.25

Bean, cheese, & chicken fajita

Half Cheese Quasadilla

$7.25

Full Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

Half Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

Full Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Half Beef Quesadilla

$10.25

Full Beef Quesadilla

$12.95

Half Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.95

Full Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.25

Soups & Salads

SM Tortilla Soup

$7.25

LG Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Served with chicken, rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and jack cheese

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

A taco shell filled with chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and sound cream

Beef Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

A taco shell filled with beef fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and sound cream

Chicken Pineapple Salad

$11.50

Charboiled chicken breast and pineapple with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado

Mary Y Tierra Salad

$12.95

Five jumbo shrimp on a skewer, beef fajitas, bell peppers and grilled onions

L- soup Combo

$9.99

Lite Meals

LITE MEAL #1

$6.99

LITE MEAL #2

$6.99

One cheese enchilada, one bean chalupa, and guacamole salad

LITE MEAL #3

$7.50

One cheese enchilada, one bean chalupa, one crispy taco, and guacamole salad $7.25

LITE MEAL #4

$6.50

One cheese enchilada, rice, and beans

LITE MEAL #5

$6.50

One bean and cheese chalupa, rice, and beans

Seafood

Tilapia a la Mexicana Plate

$14.25

Two grilled tilapia fillets cooked with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, topped with monterey jack cheese, served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Parrillada Del Mar

$15.25

Two tilapia fillets and five shrimp grilled with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, served with rice, charro beans, guacomole salad, and pico de gallo.

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.25

Ten shrimp with our special chipotle diabla sauce, served with rice, charro beans, and salad.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$13.25

Ten shrimp grilled with tomatoes, onion, and jalapenos, served with rice, charro beans, and guacamole salad.

Camarones de la Reyna

$13.99

Ten shrimp on a skewer with bell peppers, onions, and pineapple, served with rice, charro beans, and salad.

Catfish Platter

$11.25

Two fried catfish fillets served with french fries, salad, and Texas toast.

Ceviche Tostada

$6.25

Ceviche topped with avocado slices on tostada.

Tostada Ceviche Plate

$13.25

Three tostadas with ceviche with sliced avocado.

Ceviche Bowl

$15.25

Tilapia, shrimp, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro, mixed with ceviche sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.25

Shrimp in our delicious cocktail sauce

Specialty Dinners

Served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad.

Carne Guisada Plate

$11.20

Stewed beef in gravy

Barbacoa Plate

$11.25

Barbacoa with guacamole and pico de gallo

Lengua Plate

$13.26

Beef tongue with guacamole and pico de gallo

Lengua Plate a La Mexicana

$13.46

Beef tongue with guacamole and pico de gallo

Jose's Brisket Plate

$12.26

Brisket with guacamole and pico de gallo

Jose's Brisket Plate a la Mexicana

$13.26

Brisket with guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Crispy Taco Dinner

$9.20

Three Crispy Chicken Tacos

Beef Crispy Taco Dinner

$9.20

Three Crisipy Beef Tacos

Chicken Taco Dinner

$8.85

Two soft flour chicken tacos

Beef Taco Dinner

$9.20

Two soft flour beef tacos

Beef Puffy Taco Plate

$9.45

Two beef puffy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Puffy Taco Plate

$9.45

Two chicke puffy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

Picadillo Dinner

$9.25

Seasoned ground beef with potatoes

Chicken Flautas Dinner Plate

$9.25

Three chicken flautas with guacamole and sour cream

Beef Flautas Dinner Plate

$9.25

Three beef flautas with guacomole and sour cream

Chicken Gorditas Dinner

$10.46

Two chicken gortitas with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Please allow exttra cook time.

Beef Gorditas Dinner

$10.46

Two bee gorditas wit lettuce, tomato, and cheese. (Please allow extra cook time).

Shredded Chicken Burrito Dinner Plate

$10.99

Tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.

Fajita Chicken Burrito Dinner Plate

$12.99

Tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.

Ground Beef Burrito Dinner Plate

$10.99

Tortilla stuffed with ground beef and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.

Fajita Beef Burrito Dinner Plate

$12.99

Tortilla stuffed with fajita beef and cheese topped with enchilada gravy and cheese.

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga Dinner Plate

$11.05

Tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese topped chili con queso

Fajita Chicken Chimichanga Dinner Plate

$13.20

Tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken and cheese topped chili con queso

Ground Beef Chimichanga Dinner Plate

$9.15

Tortilla stuffed with ground beef and cheese topped chili con queso

Fajita Beef Chimichanga Dinner Plate

$13.20

Tortilla stuffed with fajita beef and cheese topped chili con queso

Tamale Dinner

$8.25

Three homemade tamales topped with enchilada gravy

Chalupa Dinner

$8.45

Two bean and cheese chalupas with lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole

Chipotle Chicken Breast

$10.45

Chicken breast topped with out chipotle sauce and jack cheese, served with guacamole

Poblano Chicken Breast

$10.45

Chicken breast topped with out creamy poblano sauce and jack cheese

Tripas Plate

$13.25

Tripas with guacamole and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno Plate

$10.45

One poblano pepper filled with beef and cheese topped with out ranchero sauce and jack cheese

Combination Plates

Laredo Plate

$9.45

One cheese enchilada, one been and cheese chalupa, and one crispy beef taco. Add a beef or chicken enchilada for $1.

El Mexicano

$10.75

A serving of beef or chicken fajitas, one cheese enchilada, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Texas Plate

$10.75

A serving of carne guisada and one cheese enchilada.

El Grande Plate

$10.25

One homemade tamale, one cheese enchilada, one bean and cheese chalupa, and one crispy taco. Add a beef or chicken enchilada for $1.

American Favorites

Hamburger

$9.45

Fresh beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise or mustard, with a side of french fries.

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Fresh beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise or mustard, with a side of french fries.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$12.45

Fresh beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, bacon, sliced avocado, and mayonnaise or mustard, with a side of french fries.

Chopped Steak

$11.25

Fresh chopped steak topped will grilled onions and brown gravy, served with mashed potatoes, texas toast, and salad.

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.45

Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy served with french fries, salad, and Texas toast.

Chicken Tenders Plate

$8.45

Two chicken tenders served with french fries, salad, and Texas toast.

Charboiled Specialties

Cowboy Steak

$16.99

12oz ribeye steak served with french fries, Texas toast, and salad.

Steak Tampiqueno

$17.99

10oz ribeye steak and one cheese enchilada served with rice, refried or charro beans, and guacamole salad

Pork Chop Plate

$11.25

Two pork chops served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad, with a side of ranchero sauce.

Pork Chop Plate A La Mexicana

$12.25

Two pork chops served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad, with a side of ranchero sauce. A la mexicana with jack cheese on top.

Pork Chop and Calabacita Plate

$13.25

Two pork chops topped with calabacita and jack cheese, served with rice, refried or charro beans, and salad.

Charbroiled Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Served with grilled onions, rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole salad.

Beef Fajitas PL

$14.99

Served with grilled onions, rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole salad.

CK Fajitas a La Mexicana P

$13.75

Fajitas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo,

Beef Fajaita a La Mexicana

$15.75

Fajitas cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with rice, refried or charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole salad.

El Azteca Parrillada For 1

$17.75

Charbroiled beef and chicken fajitas and five shrimp cooked with bell peppers, jalapeno, and onions, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

El Azteca Parrillada for 2

$24.25

Charbroiled beef and chicken fajitas and five shrimp cooked with bell peppers, jalapeno, and onions, served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$10.25

Two enchiladas topped with regular enchilada sauce.

Beef Enchilada Plate

$10.25

Two enchiladas topped with regular enchilada sauce.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$10.25

Two enchiladas topped with regular enchilada sauce.

Green Enchilada Plate

$10.20

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our green sauce and sour cream.

Ranchera's Enchilada Plate

$10.20

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our ranchera sauce and jack cheese.

Creamy Spinach Enchilada Plate

$10.20

Two spinach enchiladas topped with our creamy sauce.

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Plate

$10.20

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our creamy sauce.

Chipotle Enchilada Plate

$10.20

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our chipotle sauce.

Creamy Poblano Enchilada Plate

$10.20

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our poblano cream sauce.

Shrimp Enchilada Plate

$11.20

Two grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with our green sauce, jack cheese, and sour cream.

El Trio Enchilada Plate

$11.25

One beef enchilada topped with chili sauce, one chicken enchilada topped with chipotle sauce, and one cheese enchilada topped with chile con queso.

Kids Menu

Kids Bean and Cheese Chalupa

$5.45

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.45

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.45

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.45

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.45

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.45

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.45

Sides

One Beef Enchilada

$2.50

One Chicken Enchilada

$2.15

One Cheese Enchilada

$2.15

One Crispy Beef Taco

$2.15

One Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.15

One Tamale

$2.15

One Chicken Flauta

$2.15

One Beef Flauta

$2.15

One Puffy Chicken Taco

$4.25

One Puffy Beef Taco

$4.25

Side of Rice and Charros

$2.55

Side of Rice and beans

$1.55

Refill Chips

$0.99

L-G Chips & Salsa

$7.25

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Gordita Only

$4.45

Fajita Gordita Only

$5.99

side of rice

$1.55

side of refied bns

$1.55

bf chalupa Compuesta

$4.99

ck Chalupa Compuesta

$4.99

BNS /CHZ CHALUPA

$2.15

Side of French Fries

$1.45

Side of cheese

$1.42

Sour Cream

$0.99

Scoop of Guacamole

$0.99

LB BBQ

$16.99

HALF LB BBQ

$8.99

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$3.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Specialty Dessert

$3.99

Cookie Box

$4.99

Mexican Bread Bag

$3.50

Sweet & Sour Box

$4.99

Glorias

$3.50

Mexican Candy

$2.50

Breakfast Plates

Chorizo And Eggs Plate

$8.45

Two Eggs with Chorizo

Grilled Ham And Eggs Plate

$8.25

Two eggs with grilled ham

Huevos A La Mexicana Plate

$7.25

Two eggs cooked with tomatoes, onions and jalapenos, and bacan or sausage

Huevos Con Carne Plate

$10.45

Two eggs served with your choice of carne guisada, barbacoa, or chicharon ranchero.

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$7.65

Two eggs served with bacon or sausage.

Machacado A La Mexicana Plate

$8.45

Two Eggs coods with machacado,Tomatoes, onions, and jalepenos

Migas A La Mexicana Breakfast Plate

$8.45

Two eggs cooked with tortilla chips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Served with bacon or sausage.

Migas Breakfast Plate

$8.25

Two eggs cooked with tortilla chips, served with bacon or sausage

Nopalitos and Egg Plate

$7.25

Two eggs with nopalitos

Nopalitos and Egg Plate La Mexicana

$7.95

Two eggs with nopalitos

Pork Chop Breakfast Plate

$9.45

One pork chop, two eggs, topped with ranchero sauce

Reyna’s Omelet Plate

$10.45

Two eggs cooked with steak, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped off with ranchero sauce, and jack cheese

Texas Omelet Plate

$7.25

Two eggs topped with cheese, served with choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

Machacado and Eggs plate

$8.45

Breakfast Specialties

American Breakfast Plate

$7.90

Two eggs, one sausage, one strip of bacon, potatoes, and Texas toast

Pancake Breakfast Plate

$7.90

Two eggs, two pancakes, served with bacon or sausage

Steak And Eggs Breakfast Plate

$16.99

Two eggs with a ribeye steak served with potatoes and Texas toast.

Biscuit Plate

$7.65

Two biscuit, two eggs, with country gravy served with bacon or sausage

Loco Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Two eggs, bacon, ham, hashbrowns, and one pancake

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon and Egg Taco

$2.65

Bean and Egg Taco

$2.65

Bean Bac Taco

$2.65

Bean Taco

$1.25

Breakfast Taco SPC

$6.10

BYO Breakfast SPC

$6.10

Chicharron and Egg Taco

$2.65

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$2.65

Country and Egg Taco

$2.65

Country Bean Taco

$2.65

Egg A La Mexicana Taco

$2.65

Egg and Cheese Taco

$2.65

Ham and Egg Taco

$2.65

Machacado and Egg Taco

$2.65

Migas a La Mexicana Taco

$3.40

Migas Taco

$3.15

Nopalitos and Egg A La Mexicana Taco

$3.15

Nopalitos and Egg Taco

$2.65

Pot country Taco

$2.65

Potato and Egg Taco

$2.65

Sausage and Egg Taco

$2.65

SS Bean Taco

$2.65

Taco Loco

$5.25

Add Ons

One Egg

$1.75

Side Bacon

$1.50

Sausage Patty

$1.50

Side Potatoes

$1.50

Pancake

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.99

Cilantro and Onions

$0.50

Sliced Lemons

$0.50

Sliced Limes

$0.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.40

Flour Tortilla

$0.40

Side of Fried pot

$1.25

Side of Papas Ranch

$1.25

Regular Tacos

Mini Tacos

$12.99

Azada Taco

$4.99

Barbacoa Taco

$4.05

Bean and Cheese Taco

$2.65

Beans and Chorizo Taco

$2.65

Beef Fajita A La Mexicana Taco

$4.99

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.55

Brisket A La Mexicana Taco

$4.99

Brisket Taco

$4.55

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.05

Chicharron and Beans Taco

$2.65

Chicharron and Salsa Taco

$2.65

Chicken Fajita A La Mexicana Taco

$4.89

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.00

Lengua A La Mexicana Taco

$5.05

Lengua Taco

$4.85

Mini Tacos pl

$12.99

Papas Rancheras Taco

$2.05

Picadillo Taco

$3.25

Pork Chop Taco

$3.25

Potato and Chorizo Taco

$2.65

Potato Bacon Taco

$2.65

Sausage Potato Taco

$4.55

Tripas Taco

$4.85

Menudo

Small Menudo

$7.99

Large Menudo

$8.99

Caldo

Small Caldo

$7.99

Large Caldo

$8.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.05

Iced Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.45

Jarritos

$2.55

Mexican Coke

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.45

Milk

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.45

Orange Juice

$2.45

Apple Juice

$2.45

Horchata

$2.55

Lemonade

$2.55

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.05

To Go Cup

$0.25

k- drink

$1.25

water

Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Lone Star

$3.25

Lone Star Light

$3.25

Shiner Bock

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$3.99

Modelo Special

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

Dos XX

$3.99

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.59

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.59

White Zinfandel

$6.59

Chardonnay

$6.59

Merlot

$6.59

Cocktail Drinks

Pina Colada

$9.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Long Island Tea

$10.99

Michelada

$10.99

Reyna's Margarita

$10.99

Chamoymango Margarita

$10.99

Regular Lime Margarita

$7.99

Jumbo Lime Margarita

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican, American and Tex-mex, Food Tequila base margaritas. Come in and enjoy!!!

707 E Kingsbury St, Seguin, TX 78155

