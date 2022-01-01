Reyna's Texas Style Bar-B-Q
2410 Spur 54
Harlingen, TX 78552
Combo
Smoked Meats
Sandwiches
Sausage
Ribs
Wings
Tex Mex
Smoked Baked Potato
Homemade Sides
Kid's Menu
Fried Items
Dessert
Fresh Salads
Family Value Packs
Chips
Individual Items
Chopped Combos Special
PROMOTIONS
Thanksgiving
Kids Drink
20oz Drink
32oz Drink
Bag of Ice
1/2 Tray of Sides
Full Tray of Sides
Mixed Drinks
Adios MF
$7.25
Black Russian
$6.75
Blue Hawaiian
$6.50
Hurricane
$6.50
Sex on the beach
$6.50
Well Drink
$4.75
Well Drink (Happy Hour)
$3.75
Manhattan
$9.50+
Apple Martini
$9.50+
Lemon Drop Martini
$9.50+
Cosmo Martini
$8.75
Vodka Martini
$8.75+
LIT
$8.25
Reyna's Spiked Lemonade
$7.50
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Reyna Paloma
$7.50
Mexican Candy
$6.00
Margarita
Draft Beer
Bud Light Pint
$4.25
Mich Ultra Pint
$4.75
Miller Lite Pint
$4.25
Modelo Especial Pint
$4.75
Dos XX Pint
$4.75
Bud light 20oz
$6.00
Mich Ultra 20oz
$6.00
Miller Lite 20oz
$6.00
Modelo Especial 20oz
$6.50
Dos XX 20oz
$6.50
Bud Light 25oz
$7.75
Mich Ultra 25oz
$7.75
Miller Lite 25oz
$7.75
Dos XX 25oz
$8.25
Modelo Especial 25oz
$8.25
Crawford Bock Pint
$5.00
Crawford Bock 20oz
$7.00
Crawford Bock 25oz
$8.75
Domestic Bottle Beer
Imported Bottle Beer
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Gold
$4.00
Crawford Bock
$4.25
Estrella Jalisco
$4.25
Zeiganbock
$4.00Out of stock
Dos Equis
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Lite
$4.00Out of stock
Corona Premier
$4.00Out of stock
Modelo Especial
$4.00
Modelo Negro
$4.00Out of stock
Shiner
$4.00
Shiner Blonde
$4.00
Shiner Seasonal
$4.00Out of stock
5x5 Fubar
$4.50Out of stock
5x5 Brunette Bombell
$4.50Out of stock
Angry Orchard Apple
$4.00
Landshark
$4.00Out of stock
Shiner Lite
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$3.50Out of stock
Shocktop
$4.00Out of stock
Blue Moon
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.50Out of stock
Yuengling
$4.00Out of stock
Yuengling Flight
$4.00Out of stock
Indio
$4.00
Seltzer & Malt Beverages
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2410 Spur 54, Harlingen, TX 78552
Gallery
