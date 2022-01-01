Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reyna's Texas Style Bar-B-Q

review star

No reviews yet

2410 Spur 54

Harlingen, TX 78552

Order Again

Combo

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$13.99

NEW ITEM

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$15.99

NEW ITEM

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$17.99

NEW ITEM

Sandwich Combo

Sandwich Combo

$11.49

Smoked Meats

Moist Brisket

Moist Brisket

$8.49+
Lean Brisket

Lean Brisket

$8.49+
Chopped Brisket

Chopped Brisket

$8.49+
Turkey

Turkey

$8.49+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$7.29+
Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$7.99+

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$6.99
Chopped Sandwich

Chopped Sandwich

$6.99
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49
Reg Sausage Sandwich

Reg Sausage Sandwich

$6.49
Jalapeno Sausage Sandwich

Jalapeno Sausage Sandwich

$6.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.49
Specialty Stacker A

Specialty Stacker A

$10.19
Specialty Stacker B

Specialty Stacker B

$10.49
Trinity

Trinity

$10.99

Sausage

1/2 Link Reg Sausage

1/2 Link Reg Sausage

$2.99
Full Link Reg Sausage

Full Link Reg Sausage

$5.79
1/2 Link Jalapeno Sausage

1/2 Link Jalapeno Sausage

$2.99
Full Link Jalapeno Sausage

Full Link Jalapeno Sausage

$5.79

Ribs

St. Louis Spare Ribs 1/2 Rack

St. Louis Spare Ribs 1/2 Rack

$11.99
Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

$22.99

1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$11.99

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$22.99

Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$7.99

Smoked and Deep fried

Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$15.49

Smoked and Deep fried

1/2 Dozen Crispy Wings

$7.99

Dozen Crispy Wings

$15.49

Tex Mex

3 Tacos w/ Side

3 Tacos w/ Side

$7.99
The Bowl

The Bowl

$10.49
Panchitos

Panchitos

$11.49
Botana

Botana

$49.99

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Fajita Tacos Combo

$12.99Out of stock

Fajita Panchitos

$12.49
3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$5.99

Smoked Baked Potato

Baker

$6.99

Baker with Meat

$9.99

Mac Attack Baker

$11.49

Homemade Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.89+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.89+
Rice

Rice

$2.89+
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$2.89+
Bar-B-Q Beans

Bar-B-Q Beans

$2.89+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.89+
Cream Corn

Cream Corn

$2.89+
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.89+
Corn On the Cob

Corn On the Cob

$2.99

Rice/Bean Mix

$2.89+

Kid's Menu

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$4.99

Side and Drink

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.99

Side and Drink

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Side and Drink

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Side and Drink

Fried Items

Fries - Small

Fries - Small

$2.99
Fries - Large

Fries - Large

$4.99
Cheese Fries - Large

Cheese Fries - Large

$5.49
Cheese Fries - Small

Cheese Fries - Small

$3.49
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Okra

Okra

$4.99

Tostada Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$3.49
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.49
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.49Out of stock
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.29
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$2.99
Tray Of Peach Cobbler

Tray Of Peach Cobbler

$29.99

Fresh Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$7.49
Tossed Salad w/ Meat

Tossed Salad w/ Meat

$9.89

Family Value Packs

Family Pack #1

Family Pack #1

$52.99
Family Pack #2

Family Pack #2

$99.99
Family Pack #3

Family Pack #3

$154.99

Chips

Lays

$1.29

Baked Lays

$1.29

BBQ Lays

$1.29

Doritos

$1.29

Fritos

$1.29

Cheetos

$1.29

Hot Cheetos

$1.29

Jalapeno Kettle

$1.29

Sunchips

$1.29

Individual Items

Corn dog

$2.00

Kids Nuggets

$2.00

Chicken Strips

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Loaf of bread

$5.99

Set of buns

$0.75

3 Tortillas

$0.50

6(oz) Cup melted cheese

$0.75

Cup Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Butter

$0.25

Chopped Combos Special

2 chopped sandwiches, 2 fries, 2 drinks

$16.95

Chopped combo Special

$8.99

PROMOTIONS

HAPPY HOUR PANCHITOS

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR BRISKET CHEESE FRIEDS

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR WINGS

$0.50

Half Bird Plate Special

$9.19

Pork Taco Special

$6.00

Chopped Special

$8.99

Chips And Salsa Special

$2.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Fish Taco

$11.95

Fish Platter

$11.95

Fajita Taco Combo

$12.99

Taco Tuesday

$3.50+

Thanksgiving

(Option 1) Whole Turkey

$119.95

(Option 2) Spiral Ham

$119.95

Thanksgiving Extras

Thanksgiving Plate

$12.95

Kids Drink

Coca-Cola

$1.29

Diet Coke

$1.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Sprite

$1.29

Red Flash

$1.29

Lemonade

$1.29

Root Beer

$1.29

Sweet Tea

$1.29

Unsweet Tea

$1.29

Arnold Palmer

$1.29

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$1.29

Bottle Of Water

$1.29

20oz Drink

Coca-Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Red Flash

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Water

$2.49

32oz Drink

Coca-Cola

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Red Flash

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

1/2 Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Water

$2.79

Bag of Ice

10lb Bag of ice

$1.99

Gallon

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.95

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.95

Gallon Lemonade

$4.95

1/2 Tray of Sides

Potato Salad

$39.99

Cole Slaw

$39.99

Cream Corn

$39.99

Mashed Potatoes

$39.99

Rice

$39.99

Charro Beans

$39.99

BBQ Beans

$39.99

Mac & Cheese

$39.99

Full Tray of Sides

Potato Salad

$79.98

Charro Beans

$79.98

BBQ Beans

$79.98

Mac & Cheese

$79.98

Cream Corn

$79.98

Mashed Potatoes

$79.98

Rice

$79.98

Cole Slaw

$79.98

Boxed Meals

$8 Boxed Meal

$8.00

$10 Boxed Meal

$10.00

$11 Boxed Meal

$11.00

Mixed Drinks

Adios MF

$7.25

Black Russian

$6.75

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Hurricane

$6.50

Sex on the beach

$6.50

Well Drink

$4.75

Well Drink (Happy Hour)

$3.75

Manhattan

$9.50+

Apple Martini

$9.50+

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50+

Cosmo Martini

$8.75

Vodka Martini

$8.75+

LIT

$8.25

Reyna's Spiked Lemonade

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Reyna Paloma

$7.50

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Margarita

Reyna's Margarita Traditional

$7.99

Reyna's Margarita Frozen Strawberry

$7.99

Gallon Margarita

$31.95

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$2 Margarita

$2.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Pint

$4.25

Mich Ultra Pint

$4.75

Miller Lite Pint

$4.25

Modelo Especial Pint

$4.75

Dos XX Pint

$4.75

Bud light 20oz

$6.00

Mich Ultra 20oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 20oz

$6.00

Modelo Especial 20oz

$6.50

Dos XX 20oz

$6.50

Bud Light 25oz

$7.75

Mich Ultra 25oz

$7.75

Miller Lite 25oz

$7.75

Dos XX 25oz

$8.25

Modelo Especial 25oz

$8.25

Crawford Bock Pint

$5.00

Crawford Bock 20oz

$7.00

Crawford Bock 25oz

$8.75

Domestic Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Lite

$3.25

Lone Star

Out of stock

Budweiser Select

Out of stock

Budweiser Select 55

Out of stock

805

$5.25Out of stock

Imported Bottle Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Gold

$4.00

Crawford Bock

$4.25

Estrella Jalisco

$4.25

Zeiganbock

$4.00Out of stock

Dos Equis

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$4.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner

$4.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.00

Shiner Seasonal

$4.00Out of stock

5x5 Fubar

$4.50Out of stock

5x5 Brunette Bombell

$4.50Out of stock

Angry Orchard Apple

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner Lite

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.50Out of stock

Shocktop

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

Yuengling Flight

$4.00Out of stock

Indio

$4.00

Seltzer & Malt Beverages

Budlight Seltzer

$4.50Out of stock

Budlight Next

$4.50Out of stock

Budlight Hard Seltzer Soda

$4.50

White Claw Seltzer

$4.50

Corona Seltzer

$4.50Out of stock

Topa Chico Seltzer

$4.50Out of stock

Topo Chico Regular

$4.00

Redbull

$4.50

Smirnoff Ice

$4.50

Brandy

Hennessy

$8.00+Out of stock

Presidente

$8.00+Out of stock

Rum

Captain Morgan Original

$7.00+

Bacardi Gold

$7.00+Out of stock

Myers

$8.00+

Malibu

$7.50+

Cruzam

$8.00+

Well Rum - Ron Rio

$5.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saffire

$8.00

Well - Taaka

$5.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Patron Anejo

$10.00+

Patron Repo

$10.00+Out of stock

Milagro

$10.00+Out of stock

Hornitos

$7.00+

Herradura

$9.00+Out of stock

1800 Repo

$10.00+Out of stock

1800 Silver

$10.00+Out of stock

Don Julio

$11.00+Out of stock

Well Taquila - Juarez

$5.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Deep Eddy

$7.00+

Smirnoff Rasberry

$7.00+

Absolute

$7.00+

Pinnacle

$8.00+

Absolute Citron

$7.00+

Dripping Springs

$8.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Well Vodka - Taaka

Whiskey

Johnny Walker Black Label

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Macallen 12

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.25+

Crown Royal

$7.25+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.25+

Bulleit

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Promotions

Bottle Beer

$3.00

Draft

$4.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Paloma Special

$6.00

Shots

JagerBomb

$8.50

Mexican Candy

$8.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Reyna's Gummy

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Royal F'n Reyna

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2410 Spur 54, Harlingen, TX 78552

Directions

