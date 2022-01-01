A map showing the location of Reza's Restaurant Andersonville 5255 N Clark StView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Reza's Restaurant Andersonville 5255 N Clark St

2,103 Reviews

$$

5255 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Chengeh
Grilled Mushrooms
Herb Bread

Appetizers

Kashke Bodemnjan

$6.95

Roasted Feta Cheese

$7.95

Hummus

$5.95

Baba Ghannouj

$6.95

Falafel

$5.95

Vegetarian Shami

$6.95

Dolmeh

$6.95

Maust Khiar

$5.95

Maust Museer

$6.95

Fresh Herb & Feta

$3.95

Stuff Green Pepper

$7.95

Herb Bread

$3.95

Chicken Kabob

$5.95

String Beans

$6.95

Eggplant Steak

$6.95

Vegetable Kabob

$6.95

Grilled Potatoes

$5.95

Grilled Mushrooms

$6.95

1 Pc Quail Appetizers

$7.95

Soup

Tomato Lentil Soup

$3.95

Chicken Barley Soup

$3.95

Salads

Persian Salad

$5.95

Tabouli Salad

$6.95

Fattoush Salad

$10.95

Mixed Green Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad

$9.95

Signature Kabobs

Lamb Kabob

$14.95+

Sultani Kabob

$23.95

Barg Kabob

$19.95

Filet Mignon Shishliek

$22.95

Filet Mignon Chengeh

$14.95+

Filet Mignon Steak & Mushrooms

$17.95+

Kabob Makhsous

$23.95

Beef Koubideh Kabob

$12.95+

Lamb Koubideh Kabob

$13.95+

Chicken Koubideh Kabob

$12.95+

Chicken Kabob on the Bone (Jujeh)

$16.95

Boneless Chicken Kabob

$12.95+

Chicken Barg

$16.95

Chicken Sultani

$20.95

Spicy Boneless Chicken Kabob

$16.95

Quail

$24.95

Wraps & Sandwiches

Feta Wrap

$9.95

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Eggplant Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Breast Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Koubideh Wrap

$10.95

Beef Koubideh Wrap

$10.95

Lamb Koubideh Wrap

$10.95

Filet Mignon Chengeh Wrap

$13.95

Lamb Kabob Wrap

$14.95

Spicy Boneless Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Kabob Combo

Reza's Kabob Combo 1

$16.95

Reza's Kabob Combo 2

$24.95

Vegetarian

Large Create Your Vegetarian Combo

$15.95

Cranberry Polo

$10.95

Vegetarian Feast

$15.95

Shirin Polo

$14.95

Traditional Dishes

Lamb Shank

$20.95

Ghaymeh Bodemjan

$17.95

Ghormeh Sabzi

$17.95

Chicken Fessenjan

$24.95

Kabob on Persian Bread

$16.95

Kabob Barg on Persian Bread

$19.95

FIlet Chengeh on Persian Bread

$24.95

Filet Mignon Shishliek on Persian Bread

$22.95

Lamb Kabob on Persian Bread

$24.95

Kabob Sultani on Persian Bread

$23.95

Chicken Kabob Sultani on Persian Bread

$20.95

Spicy Boneless Chicken on Persian bread

$16.95

Chicken Barg Kabob on Persian Bread

$16.95

Kabob Makhsous on Persian Bread

$23.95

Kabob Barg On Persian Bread

$19.95

Jujeh On Persian Bread

$16.95

Chef Recommendations

Broiled Salmon & Chicken

$24.95

Salmon & Filet Mignon Steak

$28.95

Salmon & Shrimp

$29.95

Filet Mignon Steak & Chicken

$24.95

Shrimp & Filet Mignon Steak

$29.95

Seafood, Steaks & Chops

White Fish

$24.95

Salmon Kabob

$15.95+

Shrimp

$18.95

Sea Scallops

$26.95

Filet Mignon w/ Mushrooms

$17.95+

Lamb Chops

$30.95

Dessert

Baklava

$3.50

Bamieh

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Double Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Bamieh Online Order

$0.50

Sholeh Zard 16 oz

$12.95

Rice Pudding 16 oz

$12.95

Side Orders

Fessenjan Sauce

$7.95+

Ghaymeh Bodemjan

$11.95

Ghormeh Sabzi

$11.95

Torshi

$3.95

Charred Broiled Tomatoes

$2.95

White Rice

$4.00

Dill Rice

$4.50

Persian Flat Bread

$3.00

Herb Bread

$3.95

Hot Sauce

$3.95+

Tahini Sauce

$3.95+

Chicken Baryani Rice

$16.95

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.95

Arabic Rice

$16.95

Side of Feta Cheese

$3.25+

Veggie Rice

$12.95

Pita Bread

$0.55

Garlic Sauce

$5.95+

Lemon 4pc

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Whole Lamb

$600.00

Mushroom Sauce

$6.95+

Lamb Shank Sauce

$6.95+

Couscous

$5.50

Cranberry Polo

$10.95

Raw onions 2pcs

$2.00

Sumac

$1.95+

Butter

$1.95+

Veggie Rice

$16.95

Shirin Polo

$14.95

Persian Tea Leaves

$6.95+

Side Skewer

Skewer Lamb Kabob

$12.95

Skewer Filet Mignon Chengeh

$12.95

Skewer Barg

$16.95

Skewer Beef Koubideh

$5.95

Skewer Lamb Koubideh

$5.95

Skewer Chicken Koubideh

$5.95

Skewer Boneless Chicken

$5.95

Skewer Jujeh

$16.95

Skewer Salmon

$23.95

Skewer Shrimp

$16.95

Skewer Scallops

$23.95

Lamb Shank (1)

$15.95

Skewer Shishliek

$22.95

Skewer White Fish

$24.95

Lamb Chop (1)

$15.95

Skewer Grilled Mushroom (3)

$3.00

Skewer Chicken Barg

$14.95

Skewer Spicy Boneless Chicken

$6.95

Family Style

Package 1

$26.95

Package 2

$34.95

Buffet

Friday Lunch buffet

$17.95

Saturday buffet

$26.95

Sunday buffet

$26.95

Party Buffet

$26.95

kid saturday buffet

$13.95

kid sunday buffet

$13.95

kid EID buffet

$16.95

EID Buffet

$29.95

Easter Buffet

$29.95

Kid Easter Buffet

$16.95

Father's Day Buffet

$29.95

Kid Father's Day Buffet

$16.95

Lunch Special Evaston

Beef Koubideh Wrap

$8.00

Lamb Koubideh Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Koubideh Wrap

$8.00

Reza Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Chengeh Wrap

$10.00

Meatball Wrap

$8.00

Falafel Wrap

$7.00

Feta Wrap

$7.00

Hummus

$4.00

Baba Ghannouj

$4.00

Kashkeh Bodemnjan

$5.00

Tabbouli

$4.00

Must Khiar

$3.00

Must Museer

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$1.95

Coffee

$2.95

Dough

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Soda

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Turkish Coffee

$3.95

Water

$1.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Oakbrook Party Bar Price

Beer

$6.00

Wine Glass

$9.00

Single Shot

$9.00

Fireball shot

$7.00

Top shelf Shot

$12.00

Mixed Drink

$12.00

Double shot (House)

$16.00

Double Shot TOP Shelf

$22.00

Bottle WINE

$80.00

Bottle Drink

$150.00

Bottle Top Shelf

$180.00

Tap Room

White Claw

$5.00

Beer

$4.00

Import Beer

$7.00

Tap Beer

$7.00

Shot

$5.00

EZ Cocktail

$7.00

Specialty Cocktail

$9.00

Top Shelf Liquor

$10.00

Vodka Red Bull

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Liquid Confidence

$8.00

Wine

$7.00

Catering Menu

Package #0 (to go only)

$12.95+

Package #1

$14.95+

Package #2

$14.95+

Package #3

$17.95+

Package #4

$16.95+

Package #5

$17.95+

Package #6 (to go only)

$14.95+

Package #7 (to go only) more then 30 ppl

$15.95

Menu 1

Menu 1 (Per Person)

$26.95

Menu 2

Menu 2

$29.95

Menu 3

Menu 3

$32.95

Menu 4

Menu 4

$32.95

Menu 5

Menu 5

$24.95

Bar Packages

Package 1 Wine & Beer

$12.00+

Package 2 Full Bar

$16.00+

Package 3 top Shelf Full Bar

$20.00+

Drink Package

Tea,coffee and Soft Drinks

$5.50

Tea and Coffee

$2.95

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Dessert Package

Bamieh and Baklava

$6.50

Bamieh

$2.00

Baklava

$3.50

Cake Cutting Fee

Cake Cutting Fee

$50.00

Deposit

Deposit $200.00

$200.00

Deposit $100.00

$100.00

Deposit $50.00

$50.00

Deposit $400.00

$400.00

Deposit $500.00

$500.00

Deposit $600.00

$600.00

Deposit $700.00

$700.00

Deposit $800.00

$800.00

Deposit $900.00

$900.00

Deposit $1000.00

$1,000.00

Room Fee For Party OAKBROOK

French Room

$600.00

Mediterranean Room

$800.00

VIP Room

$1,000.00

Room Fee For Party

ROOM CHARGE $50.00

$50.00

ROOM CHARGE $100.00

$100.00

ROOM CHARGE $200.00

$200.00

ROOM CHARGE $300.00

$300.00

ROOM CHARGE $400.00

$400.00

ROOM CHARGE $500.00

$500.00

ROOM CHARGE $600.00

$600.00

ROOM CHARGE $700.00

$700.00

ROOM CHARGE $800.00

$800.00

ROOM CHARGE $900.00

$900.00

ROOM CHARGE $1000.00

$1,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5255 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar - Andersonville
orange starNo Reviews
5557 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
orange star4.4 • 832
4761 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Sabri Nihari
orange star3.7 • 1,252
2500-02 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Galit
orange star5.0 • 5,268
2429 N. Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
George Street Pub
orange star4.4 • 799
2858 N Halsted St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Andros Taverna
orange star4.5 • 1,881
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston