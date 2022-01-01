Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Reza's Restaurant Andersonville 5255 N Clark St
2,103 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5255 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar - Andersonville
No Reviews
5557 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurant
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna - - Lincoln Square
4.4 • 832
4761 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurant