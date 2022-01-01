Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Rezza

review star

No reviews yet

33 Eisenhower Pkwy

Roseland, NJ 07068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Build Your Own
Classic Caesar Salad

ANTIPASTI

Tavola

$26.00

Warm Marinated Olives, Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano

All 4 Verduri

$24.00

A Selection of our Roasted Beets, Roasted Peppers, Brussels Sprouts and Marinated Olives

All 3 Pesce

$28.00

A Selection of our Scungili Arrabiata, Octopus and Baccala

Salumi e Formaggi

$28.00

A Selection of Cured Meats and Cheese

Warm Marinated Olives

$6.00

Parmigiano

$8.00

Hot Sopressata

$6.00

Sweet Sopressata

$6.00

Prosciutto di Parma

$12.00

Side Fresh Mozzarella

$5.00

Side Roasted Peppers

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Zuppa del Giorno

$9.00

Our Soup of the Day, Lentil Soup with Applewood Smoked Bacon

Pasta e Fagiole

$9.00

Pasta and Beans in a Vegetable Broth garnished with Cheese

Escarole And Bean

$9.00

Vegetarian Soup Garnished with Cheese

Zuppa Di Clams

$15.00

Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine

Zuppa Di Mussels

$14.00

Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine

Bacon Wings

$13.00

House Cured and Applewood Smoked, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Celery

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Marinara, Lemon

Scungilli Fra Diavolo

$15.00

Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flake, Tomato

Baccala Salad

$12.00

Lemon, Olives, Cherry Peppers, Celery Leaf, Onion

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Lemon, Caperberries, Potato

Grilled Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Roasted Garlic

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Marinara

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Ricotta and Mozzarella, Marinara

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Guanciale, Lemon, Garlic

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Sun Butter Dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Watercress, Pecorino

Farro Salad

$13.00

, Medjool Dates, Hazelnuts, Feta, Julienne Butternut, Lemon & Olive Oil

Caprese

$14.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Burrata, Basil, Balsamic

Italian Long Hots and Potatoes

$12.00

Our Punched Potatoes Tossed with Sliced Italian Long Hot Peppers

SALADS

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Croutons, Pecorino, Housemade, Caesar Dressing

Belgian Endive

$14.00Out of stock

Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, Grapefruit, Lemon Dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Roasted Beets, Riccota Salata, Balsamic Vinagrette

House Salad

$9.00

Iceberg and Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Escarole Salad

$12.00

Pear, Walnut, Shaved Pecorino, Walnut Vinaigrette, Red Onion

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon

Health Salad

$13.00

Fennel, Celery Root, Watercress, Onion, Pumkin Seed Oil, Pecorino, Lemon Dressing

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Baby Field Greens, Tender Herbs, Shallot, Red Wine Vinaigrette

PASTA

Maine Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster Filled Ravioli, Shrimp, Vodka Sauce

Lasagna di Ravioli

$22.00Out of stock

Sheets of Ravioli, Rich Bolognese, Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Squid Ink Pasta

$23.00

Calamari, Mussels, Saffron Arrabiata Sauce

Rezza's Siganturee Housemade Cavatelli

$20.00

Hot Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato, Pecorino

Housemade Cavatelli with Broccoli

$16.00

Our Housemade Cavatelli with Broccoli Florets, Pecorino, Garlic

Caserecci

$25.00

Braised Lamb, Cipolini Onion, Natural Jus

Fettucine Bolognese

$22.00

Garlic Soffrito, Beef, Pork, Veal, Tomato, Cream

Rigatoni Vodka

$16.00

Pink Sauce, Vodka

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Prosciutto, Peas, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce

Penne Pesto

$19.00

Herb Pesto, Ricotta Salata, Confit Tomato

Frutta di Mare

$26.00

Capellini, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato, Shellfish Broth, Escarole

Spaghetti con Vongole

$20.00

Fresh Clams, Garlic, Red or White

Sunday Gravy

$20.00

Rigatoni, Hot and Sweet Sausage, Meatball, Sunday Sauce

Baked Rigatoni

$16.00

Marinara, Fresh Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Spaghetti, Spicy Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Spaghetti, Sauteed Mexican White Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, White Wine

Spaghetti Cacio Pepe

$15.00

Garlic, Black Pepper, Pecorino

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.00

Bacon, Garlic, Black Pepper, Pecorino

Entree Pasta

$10.00

Entree portion, pick your shape with a basic sauce.

ENTREES

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Breaded Cutled, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Spaghetti

Roasted Chicken Salmoriglio

$23.00

Lemon, Oregono, Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Peppers

Chicken Francese

$22.00

Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Lemon, White Wine, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Giambotta

$22.00

Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Saltimboca

$23.00

Prosciuto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sage, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Livornese

$22.00

Tomato, Onions, Capers, Olives, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Portabello

$22.00

Portobello Mushroom, Sundried Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Baby Field Greens, Tender Herbs, Lemon Dressing

Sole Francese

$24.00

Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Sole Piccata

$24.00

Lemon, White Wine, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Sole Livornese

$24.00

Tomato, Olives, Onion, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Sole Marechiara

$26.00

Clams and Mussels in a Light Tomato Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Shrimp Francese

$23.00

Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Sautéed Spinach, Cipolini Onion Soubise, Pickled Red Onion

Grilled Branzino

$28.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Bagna Cauda

Veal Parm

$28.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara

Veal Milanese

$28.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Baby Field Greens, Tender Herbs, Lemon Dressing

Veal Francese

$28.00

Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Lemon, White Wine, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Mushrooms, Marsala wine, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Veal Giambotta

$28.00

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Veal Saltimboca

$29.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarela, Sage, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Veal Livornese

$28.00

Tomato, Onions, Capers, Olives, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans

Eggplant Napolitano

$20.00

Our Version of Eggplant Parm, Egg and Pecorino Battered, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti, Marinara

Pork Braciole

$24.00Out of stock

Garlic, Provolone, Rosemary Polenta

Lamb Osso Bucco

$26.00

White Bean Puree, Gremolata

Bistecca

Pat LaFrieda Beef, Punched Potatoes

SANDWICHES

Roasted Turkey

$11.00Out of stock

House Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Chicken Parm

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara

Veal Parm

$13.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara

Meatball Parm

$10.00

Sliced Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara

Eggplant Napolitano

$10.00

Egg and Pecorino Battered, Marinara

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Balsamic

Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Pecorino

Italian Specialties

$12.00

Sopprersata, Ham, Sharp Provolone, Hot Cherry Peppers, Lettuce, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Prosciutto di Parma

$14.00

Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic

BLT

$9.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Verduri

$12.00

Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Brussels Sprouts, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic

Italian Tuna

$13.00

Olive Aioli, Arugula, Onion

Cheesesteak

$12.00Out of stock

Pat LaFrieda's Shaved Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, American Cheese

Burger

$14.00

Pat Lafrieda Beef, Seeded Martins Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Hand Cut Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Crisp Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing

Turkey Bacon Cheddar

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Grilled Portobello

$11.00

Roasted peppers, fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic

Cordon Bleu

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Crisp Romaine, Celery, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese

Mediterranean Chicken Hummus

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Feta, Olives, Arugula, Onion and Tomato

PIZZA

Build Your Own

$17.00

Plain Pizza

$17.00

White Pizza

$18.00

Old Fashioned Pizza

$18.00

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

White w/ Spinach Pizza

$20.00

Rigatoni Vodka Pizza

$21.00

Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$21.00

Verduri Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Pizza

$22.00

Italian Hotdog Pizza

$24.00

Meatlover Pizza

$24.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom & Fontina Pizza

$25.00

Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza

$23.00

White Pie w/ Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$22.00

Dough

$4.00

PIZZA KIT

$9.00

Rosèland Pizza

$17.00

Traditional Pizza Made With Extra Fresh Garlic and Oregano Blended into the Sauce

PERSONAL PIZZA

Personal Plain Pizza

$12.00

Personal White Pizza

$13.00

Personal Old Fashioned Pizza

$13.00

Personal Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Personal White w/ Spinach Pizza

$14.00

Personal Penne Vodka Pizza

$14.00

Personal Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$14.00

Personal Verduri Pizza

$17.00

Personal Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Personal Sausage, Pepper & Onion Pizza

$13.00

Personal Italian Hotdog Pizza

$15.00

Personal Meatlover Pizza

$16.00

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Personal Mushroom & Fontina Pizza

$17.00

Personal Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza

$17.00

Personal Rosèland Pizza

$12.00

Traditional Pizza Made With Extra Fresh Garlic and Oregano Blended into the Sauce

SLICES/KNOTS

Plain Square Slice

$2.50

Topping Slice

$3.00

Specialty Slice

$3.50

Old Fashion Slice

$2.85

Margherita Slice

$2.85

Plain Traingle

$2.50

GARLIC KNOTS

$2.00+

SIDES

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Punched Potatoes

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Rosemary Polenta

$7.00

Side Meatballs

$9.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Sauteed Escarole

$7.00

Side Steamed Grean Beans

$7.00

Side Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$7.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Ricotta

$3.00

Side Fresh Mozzarella

$4.50

Side Long Hot Peppers

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

KIDS

Chicken Hand w/ Fries

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kids Ravioli

$9.00

DESSERTS

Homemade NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Fritelli

$9.00

Ricotta Fritters Seasoned with Orange Zest and Orange Blossom Water

Cannoli with Nuts and Honey

$9.00

Gelato, 3 Scoops per order

$10.00Out of stock

Single Scoop Gelato

$3.50Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Pelegríno Soda Can

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.85

Bottled Juice

$2.85

Aquafina

$2.50

2 Liter Soda TAKEOUT ONLY

$4.25

Gatorade

$3.50

500ml still/sparkling

$4.50

1000ml still/sparkling

$8.50

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Tea

$3.75

Americano

$4.00

Milk

$3.25

Antipasti

Italian Meats & Cheese

$65.00

Verduri Platter

$50.00

Grilled Ocotopus - Half Tray

$90.00

Baccala Salad - Quart

$35.00

Scungilli Arriabiata - Pint

$35.00

Tom, Basil, Mozz

$45.00

1/2 Tray Brussels Sprouts

$50.00

1/2 Tray Roasted Cauliflower

$40.00

1/2 Tray Rosemary Polenta

$30.00

Salad

House Small Bowl

$25.00

Mix Green Small Bowl

$25.00

Arugula Small Bowl

$25.00

Escarole Salad Small Bowl

$25.00

Caesar Small Bowl

$25.00

Health Small Bowl

$25.00

Mix Greens Large Bowl

$45.00

Arugula Large Bowl

$45.00

Escarole Salad Large Bowl

$45.00

Caesar Large Bowl

$45.00

House Large Bowl

$45.00

Large Health Bowl

$45.00

Apps

1/2 Tray Bacon Wings

$50.00

1/2 Tray Buffalo Wings

$50.00

1/2 Tray Fried Calamari

$50.00

1/2 Tray Zuppa di Clams

$50.00

1/2 Tray Zuppa Mussels

$45.00

1/2 Tray Mozz Sticks

$40.00

1/2 Tray Punched Potato

$25.00

1/2 Tray Rollatini

$50.00

1/2 Tray Long Hots, Pots

$50.00

1/2 Tray Farro Salad

$50.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Hand/Fries

$30.00

Bacon Cured Wings - Full

$100.00

Buffalo Wings - Full

$100.00

Fried Calamari - Full

$100.00

Zuppa di Clams - Full

$100.00

Zuppa di Mussels - Full

$90.00

Mozzarella Sticks - Full

$80.00

Punched Potatoes - Full

$50.00

Eggplant Rollatini - Full

$100.00

Long Hots and Potatoes - Full

$100.00

Farro Salad - Full

$100.00

Kids Chicken and Fries - Full

$60.00

Tomato, Basil, Mozz

$45.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich Platters

$70.00

Pasta

1\2 Tray Penne Pesto

$50.00

1\2 Tray Cavatelli Sausage

$45.00

1\2 Tray Cavatelli Broccoli

$40.00

1\2 Tray Caserecci

$60.00

1\2 Tray Cav Rabe Shrimp

$60.00

1\2 Tray Fett Alfredo

$50.00

1\2 Tray Sunday Gravy

$50.00

1\2 Tray Rig Vodka

$40.00

1\2 Tray Baked Rig

$40.00

1\2 Tray Penne Bolognese

$50.00

1\2 Tral Calamari Fra Diavolo

$50.00

1/2 Tray Shrimp Scampi

$55.00

Full Tray Penne Pesto

$100.00

Full Tray Cavatelli Sausage

$90.00

Full Tray Cavatell Broccoli

$80.00

Caserecci - Full

$120.00

Cavatelli, Broccoli Rabe, Shrimp - Full

$120.00

Fettucini Alfredo - Full

$100.00

Sunday Gravy - Full

$100.00

Rigatoni Vodka - Full

$80.00

Baked Rigatoni - Full

$80.00

Penne Bolognese - Full

$100.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo - Full

$100.00

Entrees

1/2 Tray Veal Parm

$70.00

1/2 Tray Veal Milanese

$70.00

1/2 Tray Veal Francese

$70.00

1/2 Veal Picatta

$70.00

1/2 Tray Veal Giambotta

$70.00

1/2 Tray Veal Saltimboca

$70.00

1/2 Tray Veal Livornese

$70.00

1/2 Tray Veal Marsala

$70.00

Full Tray Veal Parm

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Milanese

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Marsala

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Francese

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Picatta

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Giambotta

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Saltimboca

$140.00

Full Tray Veal Livornesae

$140.00

Chicken

1/2 Tray Chicken Parm

$55.00

1/2 Tray Roasted Chicken

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Marsala

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Francese

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Piccata

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Giambotta

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Saltimboca

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Portabello

$55.00

1/2 Tray Chicken Milanese

$55.00

Full Tray Chicken Parm

$110.00

Full Tray Roasted Chicken

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Francese

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Piccata

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Giambotta

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Saltimboca

$110.00

Full Tray Chicken Portabello

$110.00

Italian Favorites

1\2 Tray Eggplant Nap

$60.00

1\2 Tray Braciole

$70.00

1\2 Tray Meatballs

$50.00

1\2 Tray Grilled Sausage & Rabe

$50.00

1\2 Tray Sausage & Peppers

$45.00

Full Tray Egplant Nap

$120.00

Full Tray Braciole

$140.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$100.00

Full Tray Grilled Sausage & Rabe

$100.00

Fulll Tray Sausage & Peppers

$90.00

REZZA Catering Packages

8-12 People

$225.00

15-20 People

$375.00

20-25 People

$475.00

30-40 People

$750.00

40-50 People

$950.00

Dolci

Whole Cheesecake

$45.00

Catering - Cannoli w/ Toasted Nuts & Honey

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

In Bocca Al Lupo

Location

33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ 07068

Directions

Gallery
Rezza image
Rezza image
Rezza image
Rezza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 231
40 Clinton Rd West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
Lumi's Restaurant - 4 Little Falls Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4 Little Falls Rd Fairfiled, NJ 07004
View restaurantnext
DelMonico - 505 Pompton Ave - Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
orange star4.4 • 1,265
505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View restaurantnext
Sals Gastronomia - 104 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1279 N Broad St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Tomato's Pizzeria - 123 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 East Main Street Denville, NJ 07834
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseland

3 Sons Thai Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 40
178 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseland
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston