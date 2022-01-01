Rezza
33 Eisenhower Pkwy
Roseland, NJ 07068
Popular Items
ANTIPASTI
Tavola
Warm Marinated Olives, Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano
All 4 Verduri
A Selection of our Roasted Beets, Roasted Peppers, Brussels Sprouts and Marinated Olives
All 3 Pesce
A Selection of our Scungili Arrabiata, Octopus and Baccala
Salumi e Formaggi
A Selection of Cured Meats and Cheese
Warm Marinated Olives
Parmigiano
Hot Sopressata
Sweet Sopressata
Prosciutto di Parma
Side Fresh Mozzarella
Side Roasted Peppers
APPETIZERS
Zuppa del Giorno
Our Soup of the Day, Lentil Soup with Applewood Smoked Bacon
Pasta e Fagiole
Pasta and Beans in a Vegetable Broth garnished with Cheese
Escarole And Bean
Vegetarian Soup Garnished with Cheese
Zuppa Di Clams
Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine
Zuppa Di Mussels
Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine
Bacon Wings
House Cured and Applewood Smoked, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Wings
Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Celery
Fried Calamari
Marinara, Lemon
Scungilli Fra Diavolo
Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flake, Tomato
Baccala Salad
Lemon, Olives, Cherry Peppers, Celery Leaf, Onion
Grilled Octopus
Lemon, Caperberries, Potato
Grilled Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
Roasted Garlic
Mozzarella Sticks
Marinara
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta and Mozzarella, Marinara
Brussel Sprouts
Guanciale, Lemon, Garlic
Roasted Beets
Sun Butter Dressing, Sunflower Seeds, Watercress, Pecorino
Farro Salad
, Medjool Dates, Hazelnuts, Feta, Julienne Butternut, Lemon & Olive Oil
Caprese
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Burrata, Basil, Balsamic
Italian Long Hots and Potatoes
Our Punched Potatoes Tossed with Sliced Italian Long Hot Peppers
SALADS
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Focaccia Croutons, Pecorino, Housemade, Caesar Dressing
Belgian Endive
Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese, Grapefruit, Lemon Dressing
Arugula Salad
Roasted Beets, Riccota Salata, Balsamic Vinagrette
House Salad
Iceberg and Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Escarole Salad
Pear, Walnut, Shaved Pecorino, Walnut Vinaigrette, Red Onion
Iceberg Wedge
Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon
Health Salad
Fennel, Celery Root, Watercress, Onion, Pumkin Seed Oil, Pecorino, Lemon Dressing
Mixed Greens
Baby Field Greens, Tender Herbs, Shallot, Red Wine Vinaigrette
PASTA
Maine Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Filled Ravioli, Shrimp, Vodka Sauce
Lasagna di Ravioli
Sheets of Ravioli, Rich Bolognese, Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Squid Ink Pasta
Calamari, Mussels, Saffron Arrabiata Sauce
Rezza's Siganturee Housemade Cavatelli
Hot Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato, Pecorino
Housemade Cavatelli with Broccoli
Our Housemade Cavatelli with Broccoli Florets, Pecorino, Garlic
Caserecci
Braised Lamb, Cipolini Onion, Natural Jus
Fettucine Bolognese
Garlic Soffrito, Beef, Pork, Veal, Tomato, Cream
Rigatoni Vodka
Pink Sauce, Vodka
Fettucine Alfredo
Prosciutto, Peas, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce
Penne Pesto
Herb Pesto, Ricotta Salata, Confit Tomato
Frutta di Mare
Capellini, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Tomato, Shellfish Broth, Escarole
Spaghetti con Vongole
Fresh Clams, Garlic, Red or White
Sunday Gravy
Rigatoni, Hot and Sweet Sausage, Meatball, Sunday Sauce
Baked Rigatoni
Marinara, Fresh Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Spaghetti, Spicy Tomato Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Spaghetti, Sauteed Mexican White Shrimp, Garlic, Lemon, White Wine
Spaghetti Cacio Pepe
Garlic, Black Pepper, Pecorino
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bacon, Garlic, Black Pepper, Pecorino
Entree Pasta
Entree portion, pick your shape with a basic sauce.
ENTREES
Chicken Parm
Breaded Cutled, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Spaghetti
Roasted Chicken Salmoriglio
Lemon, Oregono, Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Peppers
Chicken Francese
Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Piccata
Lemon, White Wine, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Giambotta
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Saltimboca
Prosciuto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sage, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Livornese
Tomato, Onions, Capers, Olives, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Portabello
Portobello Mushroom, Sundried Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Chicken Milanese
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Baby Field Greens, Tender Herbs, Lemon Dressing
Sole Francese
Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Sole Piccata
Lemon, White Wine, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Sole Livornese
Tomato, Olives, Onion, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Sole Marechiara
Clams and Mussels in a Light Tomato Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Shrimp Francese
Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Grilled Salmon
Sautéed Spinach, Cipolini Onion Soubise, Pickled Red Onion
Grilled Branzino
Roasted Cauliflower, Bagna Cauda
Veal Parm
Breaded Veal Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara
Veal Milanese
Breaded Veal Cutlet, Baby Field Greens, Tender Herbs, Lemon Dressing
Veal Francese
Light Egg Batter, Lemon, White Wine, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Veal Picatta
Lemon, White Wine, Capers, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Veal Marsala
Mushrooms, Marsala wine, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Veal Giambotta
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Veal Saltimboca
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarela, Sage, Brown Sauce, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Veal Livornese
Tomato, Onions, Capers, Olives, Punched Potatoes, Green Beans
Eggplant Napolitano
Our Version of Eggplant Parm, Egg and Pecorino Battered, Fresh Mozzarella, Spaghetti, Marinara
Pork Braciole
Garlic, Provolone, Rosemary Polenta
Lamb Osso Bucco
White Bean Puree, Gremolata
Bistecca
Pat LaFrieda Beef, Punched Potatoes
SANDWICHES
Roasted Turkey
House Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara
Veal Parm
Breaded Veal Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara
Meatball Parm
Sliced Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara
Eggplant Napolitano
Egg and Pecorino Battered, Marinara
Grilled Chicken
Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Balsamic
Chicken Cutlet
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe
Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Pecorino
Italian Specialties
Sopprersata, Ham, Sharp Provolone, Hot Cherry Peppers, Lettuce, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Prosciutto di Parma
Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic
BLT
Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Verduri
Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Brussels Sprouts, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic
Italian Tuna
Olive Aioli, Arugula, Onion
Cheesesteak
Pat LaFrieda's Shaved Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, American Cheese
Burger
Pat Lafrieda Beef, Seeded Martins Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Hand Cut Fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing
Turkey Bacon Cheddar
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Grilled Portobello
Roasted peppers, fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic
Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Crisp Romaine, Celery, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese
Mediterranean Chicken Hummus
Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Feta, Olives, Arugula, Onion and Tomato
PIZZA
Build Your Own
Plain Pizza
White Pizza
Old Fashioned Pizza
Margherita Pizza
White w/ Spinach Pizza
Rigatoni Vodka Pizza
Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza
Verduri Pizza
Chicken Parm Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Pizza
Italian Hotdog Pizza
Meatlover Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Mushroom & Fontina Pizza
Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza
White Pie w/ Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Dough
PIZZA KIT
Rosèland Pizza
Traditional Pizza Made With Extra Fresh Garlic and Oregano Blended into the Sauce
PERSONAL PIZZA
Personal Plain Pizza
Personal White Pizza
Personal Old Fashioned Pizza
Personal Margherita Pizza
Personal White w/ Spinach Pizza
Personal Penne Vodka Pizza
Personal Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza
Personal Verduri Pizza
Personal Chicken Parm Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Personal Sausage, Pepper & Onion Pizza
Personal Italian Hotdog Pizza
Personal Meatlover Pizza
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Personal Mushroom & Fontina Pizza
Personal Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza
Personal Rosèland Pizza
Traditional Pizza Made With Extra Fresh Garlic and Oregano Blended into the Sauce
SLICES/KNOTS
SIDES
Side Pasta
Side Punched Potatoes
Side Fries
Side Rosemary Polenta
Side Meatballs
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Sauteed Escarole
Side Steamed Grean Beans
Side Broccoli Garlic & Oil
Side Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Side Roasted Cauliflower
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Chicken Cutlet
Side Marinara
Side Ricotta
Side Fresh Mozzarella
Side Long Hot Peppers
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Bacon
DESSERTS
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Pelegríno Soda Can
Bottled Soda
Bottled Juice
Aquafina
2 Liter Soda TAKEOUT ONLY
Gatorade
500ml still/sparkling
1000ml still/sparkling
Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Tea
Americano
Milk
Antipasti
Salad
Apps
1/2 Tray Bacon Wings
1/2 Tray Buffalo Wings
1/2 Tray Fried Calamari
1/2 Tray Zuppa di Clams
1/2 Tray Zuppa Mussels
1/2 Tray Mozz Sticks
1/2 Tray Punched Potato
1/2 Tray Rollatini
1/2 Tray Long Hots, Pots
1/2 Tray Farro Salad
1/2 Tray Chicken Hand/Fries
Bacon Cured Wings - Full
Buffalo Wings - Full
Fried Calamari - Full
Zuppa di Clams - Full
Zuppa di Mussels - Full
Mozzarella Sticks - Full
Punched Potatoes - Full
Eggplant Rollatini - Full
Long Hots and Potatoes - Full
Farro Salad - Full
Kids Chicken and Fries - Full
Tomato, Basil, Mozz
Sandwiches
Pasta
1\2 Tray Penne Pesto
1\2 Tray Cavatelli Sausage
1\2 Tray Cavatelli Broccoli
1\2 Tray Caserecci
1\2 Tray Cav Rabe Shrimp
1\2 Tray Fett Alfredo
1\2 Tray Sunday Gravy
1\2 Tray Rig Vodka
1\2 Tray Baked Rig
1\2 Tray Penne Bolognese
1\2 Tral Calamari Fra Diavolo
1/2 Tray Shrimp Scampi
Full Tray Penne Pesto
Full Tray Cavatelli Sausage
Full Tray Cavatell Broccoli
Caserecci - Full
Cavatelli, Broccoli Rabe, Shrimp - Full
Fettucini Alfredo - Full
Sunday Gravy - Full
Rigatoni Vodka - Full
Baked Rigatoni - Full
Penne Bolognese - Full
Calamari Fra Diavolo - Full
Entrees
1/2 Tray Veal Parm
1/2 Tray Veal Milanese
1/2 Tray Veal Francese
1/2 Veal Picatta
1/2 Tray Veal Giambotta
1/2 Tray Veal Saltimboca
1/2 Tray Veal Livornese
1/2 Tray Veal Marsala
Full Tray Veal Parm
Full Tray Veal Milanese
Full Tray Veal Marsala
Full Tray Veal Francese
Full Tray Veal Picatta
Full Tray Veal Giambotta
Full Tray Veal Saltimboca
Full Tray Veal Livornesae
Chicken
1/2 Tray Chicken Parm
1/2 Tray Roasted Chicken
1/2 Tray Chicken Marsala
1/2 Tray Chicken Francese
1/2 Tray Chicken Piccata
1/2 Tray Chicken Giambotta
1/2 Tray Chicken Saltimboca
1/2 Tray Chicken Portabello
1/2 Tray Chicken Milanese
Full Tray Chicken Parm
Full Tray Roasted Chicken
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
Full Tray Chicken Francese
Full Tray Chicken Piccata
Full Tray Chicken Giambotta
Full Tray Chicken Saltimboca
Full Tray Chicken Portabello
Italian Favorites
REZZA Catering Packages
In Bocca Al Lupo
