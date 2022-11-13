Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reluctant Fisherman Bar & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

407 Railroad Ave

Cordova, AK 99754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Rib Pitas
Clam Chowder
RF Burger

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Creamy chowder with clams, bacon, onions, celery, and potatoes.

French Onion

$9.00

Sauteed onions simmered in white wine and beef stock topped with savory crust of croutons, swiss and parmesan cheese.

Seared Ahi Romaine Salad

$26.00

Seared ahi tuna served on grilled romaine heart with parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing. Accompanied with pickled ginger and wasabi.

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Crisp romaine hearts topped with creamy Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread – add firecracker shrimp $7

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, kalamata olives, romaine hearts, and crumbled feta with tzatziki dressing.

Appetizers

Crab Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Snow crab baked with parmesan cheese & artichokes. Served with toasted baguette.

Wings Your Way

$17.00

Crispy wings made your way: spicy buffalo, firecracker, sweet & spicy chili sauce, or cajun dry rub seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and celery.

Firecracker Shrimp App

$19.00

Tempura shrimp coated in our homemade sweet and spicy firecracker sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.00Out of stock

Cajun shredded pork atop tortilla chips, black beans, jalapenos, green onion, Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Ahi Tuna Poke

$19.00

Ahi tuna marinated with sesame oil and soy sauce. Served with seaweed salad & tortilla chips.

Salmon Poke

$19.00

Salmon marinated with sesame oil and soy sauce. Served with seaweed salad & tortilla chips.

Fries - Basket

$10.00

Spicy Ahi Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Crab, cucumber, and avocado

Black Cod Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Roll

$19.00Out of stock

California Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread Basket

$5.00

Firecracker Add-On

$7.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Unagi Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Rainbow Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Salmon Crunch Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Ahi Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Crunch Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Entrees

Rockfish Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer-battered rockfish with jalapeño tartar sauce.

Halibut Fish and Chips

$25.00

Alaskan Amber beer-battered halibut with jalapeño tartar sauce.

Rockfish Tacos

$19.00

Three tacos (fried or grilled) with (flour or corn) tortillas, sour cream & salsa.

Ramen Bowl

$22.00

Prawns, vegetables, and ramen noodles with a ginger, garlic, boiled egg, & cilantro.

RF Burger

$22.00

Half pound burger with homemade mustard sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled onions. Served with your choice of fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$22.00

A half pound burger with roasted garlic mayo, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and grilled onions. Served with your choice of fries.

Seafood Curry Linguine

$26.00

Shrimp, seasonal salmon, mussels, and clams sautéed in a creamy red curry and coconut sauce with al dente linguine pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Seafood Fajitas

$27.00

Salmon, rockfish, and prawns sauteed with bell peppers and onions in our smoky house seasoning. Served with rice, grilled tortillas, lime, and cilantro.

Prime Rib Pitas

$25.00

Tender prime rib grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served on warm pitas with tomatoes, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Twelve-ounce ribeye steak with garlic mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.

Pot Roast

$28.00

Slow roasted beef with carrots, mushrooms, & onions over garlic mashed potatoes.

Kids Entree

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$13.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Dessert

Death by Chocolate

$11.00

Beignet

$12.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$12.00

Xango

$11.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Tiramisu

$8.00

Appetizers

Raw Oysters

$18.00+Out of stock

Baked Oysters

$18.00+Out of stock

BBQ Ribs

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Crab Suffed Prawns

$24.00Out of stock

Chicken Adobo

Out of stock

Farm To Table 1st Course

Farm To Table 2nd Course

Farm To Table Main Course

$60.00

Chamber Banquet

$2,402.50Out of stock

Ukitnam!!!

Entrees

1 Lb King Crab

$70.00

Red Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Olive Mix Stuffed Rockfish

$23.00Out of stock

Rockfish Pesto Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

Farm To Table 3rd Course

$50.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$21.00Out of stock

Bbq Ribs

$21.00Out of stock

PWSSC

$25.00

Dessert

Farm-To-Table Dessert

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving up the best food and drinks in town. Located in the heart of beautiful Cordova, Alaska on the shore of the Cordova Boat Harbor, overlooking Orca Inlet, the surrounding mountains and the fleet that brings you Wild Copper River Salmon. Come in and enjoy!

Location

407 Railroad Ave, Cordova, AK 99754

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic
Map
More near Cordova
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston