RFO Sullivans 282 Beacon St

282 Beacon St

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Apps

Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Cheddar Bites

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Half & Half

$8.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Mixed Salad

$11.00

Kids Salad

$6.00

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$15.00

The Celtic Burger

$14.00

Bloody Mary Burger

$15.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Mushroom and Swiss

$16.00

Don't Poke The Bear

$16.00

Greek Burger

$15.00

The Pub

$13.00

Green Monstah

$16.00

PB & J

$15.00

Krabby Patty

$15.00

Kids Cheese Burger With Fries

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

BOARD OF BURGERS

$65.00

Secret Menu

Nashville Hot Sliders

$14.00

Sweet Ginger Sliders

$14.00

Buffalo Sliders

$15.00

Courses

ALLERGY ALERT

Fire

Early Burg 4-6pm

The Celtic

$10.00

BBQ

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

The Pub

$10.00

Don't Poke The Bear

$10.00

Bacon & Blue

$10.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$10.00

Greek

$10.00

Impossible

$10.00

Green Monstah

$10.00

PB & J

$10.00

Krabby Patty

$10.00

Wine BTG

Diora Rose

$10.00

House Red

$10.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Merchandise

RFO Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

282 Beacon St, Somerville, MA 02143

