RH House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
RH House offers up contemporary American cuisine with a high energy setting to elevate the dining experience, including an outside patio and handcrafted cocktail menu. This new concept serves as the perfect dining destination for any occasion, day or night.
Location
2630 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Muldoon's Tavern - Rochester Hills
No Reviews
3982 W. Auburn Rd. Rochester HIlls, MI 48309
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rochester Hills
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Rochester Hills North
4.8 • 1,139
3080 Walton Blvd Rochester Hills, MI 48309
View restaurant
More near Rochester Hills