  • Rhapsody Theater - Restaurant - 1328 West Morse Avenue
Rhapsody Theater - Restaurant 1328 West Morse Avenue

1328 West Morse Avenue

Chicago, IL 60626

Apertifs

Campari

Aperol

Bourbon

Evan Williams

$10.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

Manhattan

Negroni

Aperol Spritz

Lemon Drop

Vesper

Margarita

Moscow Mule

Cosmopolitan

Boulevardier

Paloma

Greyhound

Kir Royale

French Martini

Whiskey Sour

Long Island IT

Sidecar

Mimosa

Cognac

Henessey

Disgetifs

Fernet-Branca

Gin

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Mezcal

Vida

Scotch

Glenlivet

Tequila

Azteca

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Repo

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Draft

West Coast Wizard

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Krombacher

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1328 West Morse Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626

