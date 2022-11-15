Rhapsody Theater - Restaurant 1328 West Morse Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1328 West Morse Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacci Pizza - Rogers Park - 2101 W. Touhy Ave
No Reviews
2101 W. Touhy Ave Chicago, IL 60645
View restaurant
Uncommon Ground - Devon - 1401 W Devon Ave
4.1 • 2,456
1401 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60660
View restaurant