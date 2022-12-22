Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Hot Chilli Pepper Folsom

review star

No reviews yet

2791 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100

Folsom, CA 95630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOUPS

CLEAR CORIANDER SOUP

$7.00
HOT & SOUR SOUP

HOT & SOUR SOUP

$7.00

LEMON PEPPER SOUP

$7.00
MUNCHOW SOUP

MUNCHOW SOUP

$7.00

Signature soup with crispy noodles

SWEET CORN SOUP

$7.00

Sweet corn cream style soup

THICK CORIANDER SOUP

$7.00

NON-VEG APPETIZER PLATES

CHICKEN DRUMS OF HEAVEN

CHICKEN DRUMS OF HEAVEN

$17.00

Chicken wings with green bell pepper, onion, Thai chilli, dry red chilli

CHICKEN LETTUCE CUPS

$16.00

Ground chicken, cabbage, carrots, onion, cilantro, celery, baby corn

CHICKEN MOMOS

CHICKEN MOMOS

$16.00

Steamed Dumplings (25min prep time)

CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS

$16.00

CHILLI FISH

$17.00

onion, red & green pepper, scallion, chilli paste

CHILLI PRAWNS

CHILLI PRAWNS

$17.00

scallions, red & green pepper, chilli paste

DRY CHILLI CHICKEN

DRY CHILLI CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken, onions, scallions, celery, ginger, garlic, Thai Chilli

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken, Szechwan pepper, dried chilli, sesame seeds

FIRECRACKER PRAWN

$17.00

Prawn, Szechwan pepper, dried chilli, sesame seeds

KONJEE CRISPY LAMB

$17.00

onion, carrot, soy sauce & green pepper

SPICY DRY COOKED FISH

$17.00

celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

SPICY DRY COOKED PRAWN

SPICY DRY COOKED PRAWN

$17.00

celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

VEG APPETIZER PLATES

CHILLI BABY CORN

CHILLI BABY CORN

$15.00

Baby corn, onions, celery, ginger, garlic, thai chilli

CORN PEPPER SALT

CORN PEPPER SALT

$14.00

corn kernels, scallions, onions and green chilli

CRISPY CHILLI POTATO

CRISPY CHILLI POTATO

$14.00

scallion, chilli paste, ginger garlic

DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian

DRY CAULIFLOWER Manchurian

$15.00

cilantro, onions, scallion, soy sauce, ginger, garlic

PAN FRIED CHILLI PANEER

$15.00

Paneer, scallion, red &green pepper, chilli paste

PAN FRIED CHILLI TOFU

$15.00

Tofu scallion, red &green pepper, chilli paste

SPICY DRY COOKED PANEER

$15.00

Paneer, celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

SPICY DRY COOKED TOFU

SPICY DRY COOKED TOFU

$15.00

Tofu, celery, jalapeno, Thai chilli

SZECHWAN EGGPLANT

SZECHWAN EGGPLANT

$14.00

scallion, ginger, garlic, onion, chilli paste, curry leaf

TOFU LETTUCE CUPS

$15.00

baby corn, cabbage, carrots, onion, cilantro

VEGETABLE MOMOS

VEGETABLE MOMOS

$14.00

Steamed Dumplings (25min prep time)

VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS

VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS

$14.00

NON-VEG MAIN PLATES

CALCUTTA CHICKEN

CALCUTTA CHICKEN

$23.00

cilantro, green & red pepper, scallions

BLACK PEPPER CHICKEN

$22.00

Diced chicken, black pepper bell pepper, onions

CHICKEN IN A SAUCE

$22.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

CHILLI CHICKEN

CHILLI CHICKEN

$23.00

Onions, green bell peppers and Thai bird chilies- Top Seller

DEVILS CHICKEN

$23.00

Chcken in a VERY spicy ghost pepper sauce – MUST SIGN WAIVER

FISH IN A SAUCE

$23.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

GINGER 5 SPICE CHICKEN

$22.00

Five spice, ginger, soy sauce

HONEY CHICKEN

$22.00

Breast meat chicken, sweet, lightly spiced honey, green pepper, pineapple, sesame seeds

HOT GARLIC NEW ZEALAND LAMB

$23.00

Onions, green pepper, garlic

HONG KONG LAMB

$23.00

Sliced lamb, onions, green pepper, garlic

HUNAN STYLE CHICKEN

$22.00

Breast meat chicken, Bell peppers, garlic, chilli flakes and wine sauce

INDO CHINO CHICKEN

$22.00

Sliced chicken, mushroom in black bean sauce

RIVER PRAWNS IN A SAUCE

RIVER PRAWNS IN A SAUCE

$23.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

SIZZLING CHICKEN

$22.00

Diced chicken, soy sauce, chili on sizzling platter

VEG MAIN PLATES

BROCOLLI & CORN KERNELS IN MILD GARLIC SAUCE

$20.00

Broccoli florets, Corn Kernels, garlic

CAULIFLOWER IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE

$21.00

Cauliflower, cilantro, onion, scallion, ginger

DEVILS VEGETABLES

$21.00

Vegetables in a VERY spicy ghost pepper sauce – MUST SIGN WAIVER

PANEER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

PANEER IN CHOICE OF SAUCE

$20.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

SEASONAL VEGETABLES IN A SAUCE

SEASONAL VEGETABLES IN A SAUCE

$20.00

Choice of 1 sauce: Hot Garlic, Oyster, Black Bean, Szechwan, Manchurian

SIZZLING VEGETABLES

SIZZLING VEGETABLES

$20.00

Seasonal vegetables, soy sauce, chili on sizzling platter

SPICY TOFU TANGRA STYLE

$20.00

Chilli, fermented black bean, pepper

STIR FRIED TOFU WITH VEGETABLES

$20.00

Fried Tofu with a mix of seasonal veggies in a light sauce

TOFU IN HOT GARLIC SAUCE

$20.00

Fried Tofu, Veggies, Garlic

TSING HOI POTATOES

TSING HOI POTATOES

$20.00

Potatoes, house spicy sauce, cashews

VEGETABLE COINS IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE

VEGETABLE COINS IN MANCHURIAN SAUCE

$21.00

Mixed vegetable patty, cilantro, onion, scallion, ginger

RICE & NOODLES

BROWN RICE

$10.00

BROWN RICE FRIED RICE

$17.00
CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

CHILLI GARLIC NOODLES

$19.00
CURRY RICE NOODLES

CURRY RICE NOODLES

$19.00

EGG WRAPPED FRIED RICE

$18.00
FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$17.00

GINGER BELLPEPPER RICE

$17.00
HAKKA NOODLES

HAKKA NOODLES

$18.00

PAN FRIED NOODLES

$19.00

STEAM RICE

$10.00
SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

SZECHWAN FRIED RICE

$18.00

AMERICAN CHOPSUEY

$19.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Pyramid

$11.00

Coconut Ripieno

$11.00

Coffee Tartufo

$11.00

Daarsan A La Mode

$11.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$12.00

Walnut Toffee A La Mode

$11.00
Mango Coconut Mousse Cake

Mango Coconut Mousse Cake

$11.00

KIDS MENU

Crispy French Fries

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Sautéed Vegetables in Mild Garlic Sauce

$8.00

BEVERAGES

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00
Thums Up

Thums Up

$5.00
Limca

Limca

$5.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Lime Soda

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Masala Lemonade

Masala Lemonade

$5.00
Masala Thums Up

Masala Thums Up

$5.50

ADD ON ITEMS

Add Paper Straw

Add Paper Plates

Add Forks

Add Spoons

Add Soy Sauce Packet

Add Chilli Sauce Packet

Add Chilli Vinegar Packet

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Red Hot Chilli Pepper Folsom Location

Location

2791 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fukumi Ramen Chaya - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
280 Palladio Pkwy #937 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Back Bistro
orange star4.2 • 819
230 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
2776 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Aloha Sushi - Folsom
orange star4.5 • 92
2791 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Blue Nami - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
330 Palladio Pkwy #2045 Ste 2045 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom
orange starNo Reviews
2756 East Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Folsom

Buckhorn BBQ - Folsom
orange star4.5 • 3,082
250 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
orange star4.8 • 1,220
2784 E Bidwell St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,048
824 Sutter St Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Back Bistro
orange star4.2 • 819
230 Palladio Parkway Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Citizen Vine - Folsom, CA
orange star4.5 • 280
609 Sutter St Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Folsom
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston