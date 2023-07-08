A map showing the location of Rhea's Brew Bites 1205 Richardson HwyView gallery

Rhea's Brew Bites 1205 Richardson Hwy

No reviews yet

1205 Richardson Hwy

Delta Junction, AK 99737

Call

Hours

Directions


Food

German-Style Doner Kebab with beef and lamb, served with a side of Belgian-style frites

$22.00

Sliced beef and lamb served on a toasted pita bread, with fresh hummus, our delicious balsamic red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions and topped with our signature garlic aioli, and slow stewed red sauce.

Greek Gyros with beef and lamb served with a side of Belgian-style frites

$19.00

Sliced beef and lamb served on toasted pita bread, on a bed of our fresh-made tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites!

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine and iceberg salad with sliced beef and lamb, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions then sprinkled generously with feta cheese and topped with pepperoncini peppers and our house greek salad dressing.

Bavarian Beer Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$9.00

fresh made Bavarian pretzel served with a side of our delicious beer cheese, made with Big Delta Brewing Beer!

Chili Cheese Frites

$15.00

Our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites smothered in scratch-made chili. All topped with sharp cheddar cheese.

Beer Cheese Frites

$11.00

Our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites smothered in our crafted signature beer cheese made with Big Delta beer!

Poutine Frites

$13.50

We're close enough to Canada eh? Home-made poutine gravy, mozzarella cheese and Belgian-style frites!

BBQ Pulled Pork Frites

$16.50

Our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites topped with a tangy red cabbage salad, home barbecue pulled pork and spicy garlic aioli.

Ultimate Kebab Frites

$20.00

Exactly as it sounds. Sliced beef and lamb served on Belgian-style frites, with our delicious balsamic red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions and a slice of dill pickle then sprinkled generously with feta cheese and topped with our signature garlic aioli and spicy slow stewed red sauce.

8 Wings

$13.00

8 of Chef Dan's signature wings with your choice of garlic Parmesan, spicy buffalo, signature dry-rub and plain.

12 Wings

$20.00

12 of Chef Dan's signature wings with your choice of garlic Parmesan, spicy buffalo, signature dry-rub and plain. Choice of 2 seasonings

16 Wings

$26.00

16 of Chef Dan's signature wings with your choice of garlic Parmesan, spicy buffalo, signature dry-rub and plain. Choice of 3 sauces.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Our sweet and savory pulled pork on 3 delicious sliders served on Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Beer Cheese beef sliders

$11.00

Amazing all-beef sliders with our signature beer cheese served on our artisanal pretzel buns.

Toasted Pita Points served with Hummus

$8.00

Delicious toasted pita served with our signature hand-crafted hummus.

Party Platter

$32.00

Enough for 2 or more! Our party platter comes with 2 beer cheese sliders, 2 pulled pork sliders, 4 wings, 4 pretzel bites with beer cheese and Belgian-style frites

Frites with side of ketchup

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1205 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction, AK 99737

Directions

