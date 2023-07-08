- Home
- /
- Delta Junction
- /
- Rhea's Brew Bites - 1205 Richardson Hwy
Rhea's Brew Bites 1205 Richardson Hwy
No reviews yet
1205 Richardson Hwy
Delta Junction, AK 99737
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
German-Style Doner Kebab with beef and lamb, served with a side of Belgian-style frites
Sliced beef and lamb served on a toasted pita bread, with fresh hummus, our delicious balsamic red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions and topped with our signature garlic aioli, and slow stewed red sauce.
Greek Gyros with beef and lamb served with a side of Belgian-style frites
Sliced beef and lamb served on toasted pita bread, on a bed of our fresh-made tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites!
Greek Salad
Romaine and iceberg salad with sliced beef and lamb, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions then sprinkled generously with feta cheese and topped with pepperoncini peppers and our house greek salad dressing.
Bavarian Beer Pretzel with Beer Cheese
fresh made Bavarian pretzel served with a side of our delicious beer cheese, made with Big Delta Brewing Beer!
Chili Cheese Frites
Our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites smothered in scratch-made chili. All topped with sharp cheddar cheese.
Beer Cheese Frites
Our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites smothered in our crafted signature beer cheese made with Big Delta beer!
Poutine Frites
We're close enough to Canada eh? Home-made poutine gravy, mozzarella cheese and Belgian-style frites!
BBQ Pulled Pork Frites
Our delicious, hand cut always fresh, NEVER frozen, creamy on in inside-crispy on the outside Belgian-style frites topped with a tangy red cabbage salad, home barbecue pulled pork and spicy garlic aioli.
Ultimate Kebab Frites
Exactly as it sounds. Sliced beef and lamb served on Belgian-style frites, with our delicious balsamic red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions and a slice of dill pickle then sprinkled generously with feta cheese and topped with our signature garlic aioli and spicy slow stewed red sauce.
8 Wings
8 of Chef Dan's signature wings with your choice of garlic Parmesan, spicy buffalo, signature dry-rub and plain.
12 Wings
12 of Chef Dan's signature wings with your choice of garlic Parmesan, spicy buffalo, signature dry-rub and plain. Choice of 2 seasonings
16 Wings
16 of Chef Dan's signature wings with your choice of garlic Parmesan, spicy buffalo, signature dry-rub and plain. Choice of 3 sauces.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Our sweet and savory pulled pork on 3 delicious sliders served on Hawaiian sweet rolls.
Beer Cheese beef sliders
Amazing all-beef sliders with our signature beer cheese served on our artisanal pretzel buns.
Toasted Pita Points served with Hummus
Delicious toasted pita served with our signature hand-crafted hummus.
Party Platter
Enough for 2 or more! Our party platter comes with 2 beer cheese sliders, 2 pulled pork sliders, 4 wings, 4 pretzel bites with beer cheese and Belgian-style frites
Frites with side of ketchup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1205 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction, AK 99737
Photos coming soon!