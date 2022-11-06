Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Rhein Haus - Denver

review star

No reviews yet

1415 Market St

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

House Made Pretzel
Crispy Spaetzle
Potato Pancakes

Starters

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch

House Made Pretzel

House Made Pretzel

$7.00

Choice of obatzda / cheddar fondue / spicy honey mustard / horseradish cream cheese

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$18.00Out of stock

served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)

You Betcha Basket

You Betcha Basket

$10.00

choice of fries or tots, topped with red chilli cheddar fondue, shredded cheese blend, diced onions, sour cream

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$14.00

3 breaded chicken strips / choice of ranch, blue cheese, bbq or buffalo sauce / choice of fries or tots

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

classic sourdough grilled cheese with American cheese and your choice of a cup of red chili topped with shredded cheddar and mozzarella or french Fries / add bacon to your grilled cheese for extra $2

Wings

Wings

$14.00

jumbo fried wings / carrots / celery / blue cheese or ranch dressing / choice of buffalo, cajun dry rub, bbq , blazin buffalo, plain

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

crispy fried potato pancakes / sour cream / chives / apple sauce

Poutine

$10.00

French fries topped with cheese curds, creamy mushroom gravy and parsley

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Loaded Mac

$15.00

HAUS made mac n cheese choose your protein: bacon, habanero cheddar sausage, polish kielbasa or our new SUPER SPICY giestwurst sausage choose your pepper: green pepper or fresh jalapeno

Soup and Salads

Cup of Goulash

$8.00

A cup of hearty stew beef with pretzel crisps, green onion and sour cream

Bowl of Goulash

$14.00

A bowl of hearty beef stew with pretzel crisps, green onion and sour cream

Cup of Broccoli Cheddar

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl of Broccoli Cheddar

$13.00Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, tomato, pretzel croutons, mustard vinaigrette (veg)

Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg wedge, topped bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, crispy fried onions, and bleu cheese dressing

Dinner

Wally's Brat

Wally's Brat

$16.00

house-made Wisconsin style beer brat. Wally’s Way! onions, pickles, yellow mustard

Terry Dog

Terry Dog

$16.00

10” knockwurst, topped with red chili, cheddar fondue, shredded cheese blend, diced onions

Guinness Brat

$16.00

Wisco Cheesesteak

$17.00Out of stock

thinly sliced sirloin steak, melted cheese curds, diojonaise, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

tempura fried walleye, royale slaw, cheddar cheese

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$18.00

tempura battered walleye served with marble rye, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Extra Fish Filet

$6.00

Lombardi Burger

$16.00

a cheeshead favorite! angus beef patty with a slice of cheddar cheese topped with fried cheese curds

Sconnie Burger

Sconnie Burger

$17.00

1/3lb. angus beef served medium-well, american cheese, loads of butter, onions, pickles.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$17.00

Angus beef patty, sautéed wild mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese, garlic-horseradish aioli.

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Loaded Mac

$15.00

HAUS made mac n cheese choose your protein: bacon, habanero cheddar sausage, polish kielbasa or our new SUPER SPICY giestwurst sausage choose your pepper: green pepper or fresh jalapeno

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$6.00
Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, tomato, pretzel croutons, mustard vinaigrette (veg)

Cup Red Chili

$5.00

Desserts

Warm German Chocolate Cake

Warm German Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (Two Scoops)

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, gluten free fudge brownie topped with caramel drizzle and caramel stroopwafel

Starters

House Made Pretzel

House Made Pretzel

$7.00

Choice of obatzda / cheddar fondue / spicy honey mustard / horseradish cream cheese

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$18.00Out of stock

served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)

Frites

Frites

$6.00
Currywurst & Frites

Currywurst & Frites

$10.00

sliced bratwurst, fries, curry ketchup (GF)

Cheddarwurst Sausage Sliders

Cheddarwurst Sausage Sliders

$10.00

2 sliders, tomato, cabbage royal, sourdough bun

Nuremberg Mini-Brats

Nuremberg Mini-Brats

$10.00

2 Nurembergs in artisan buns topped with marinated spicy peppers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Tempura fried cauliflower, served with a side carrots, celery and buffalo sauce (Vegan)

German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$8.00

Warm sliced yukon potatoes, tossed in crispy bacon, pickled shallot and parsley and mustard vinaigrette

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

crispy fried potato pancakes / sour cream / chives / apple sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Oktoberfest Wings

$14.00

traditional or boneless wings tossed with our new oktoberfest spicy mustard sauce served with pickled veggies

Soup and Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, tomato, pretzel croutons, mustard vinaigrette (veg)

Spring Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, grapefruit, apple, blue cheese and candied walnuts with honey vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg wedge, topped bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, crispy fried onions, and bleu cheese dressing

Cup of Goulash

$8.00

A cup of hearty stew beef with pretzel crisps, green onion and sour cream

Bowl of Goulash

$14.00

A bowl of hearty beef stew with pretzel crisps, green onion and sour cream

On A Bun

The Classic

The Classic

$16.00

house-made bratwurst, sauerkraut, diced raw onion, spicy marinated peppers

Rhein Brat

Rhein Brat

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon wrapped house-made bratwurst, caramelized onions, dijon mayo, cabbage-apple slaw

Munich

Munich

$16.00

house-made habanero cheddarwurst, cheddar cheese, crispy sweet onions

Denver Brat

Denver Brat

$16.00

house-made bratwurst, sautéed onions and bell peppers, diced jalapeños, queso blanco

Rhein Haus Burger

Rhein Haus Burger

$17.00

Angus beef, served medium well, lettuce, onion, tomato, dill pickle, cheddar cheese, with royale dressing, on an artisan sourdough bun, and served with fries

The Heidlberg

$16.00

haus-made super spicy geistwurst sausage (made with ghost pepper powder) topped with a sour cream, pickle and tomato relish

Entree Plates

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$15.00

Choice of Haus-made sausage plated with mashed potatoes and sauerkraut

Grillwurst Schmankerl

Grillwurst Schmankerl

$34.00

Bratwurst, Polish Kielbasa, Habanero Cheddarwurst and Wisconsin Beer Brat served with mashed potatoes and sauerkraut.

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$23.00

pork cutlet, pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw, charred lemon

Schweinshaxe

Schweinshaxe

$28.00

Crispy braised pork shank, parsnip, chickpea, hazelnut brown butter, whole grain mustard, pork cracklin

Spatzle Entree

$22.00

Crispy Spaetzle, basil roasted mushrooms and cherry tomatoes, herb cream sauce and grana padano

Rosemary Chicken

$22.00

oven roasted half chicken, mashed potatoes, topped with chicken mushroom gravy (GF)

Smorgasbord

Smorgasbord

$40.00

Schweinshaxe, roasted chicken, kielbasa, mashed potato, spaetzle, sauerkraut and sauteed parsnip, tomato and mushrooms

Desserts

Fresh Baked Apple Strudel

Fresh Baked Apple Strudel

$10.00

flaky pastry filled with apples, golden raisins, graham cracker crumbs, cinnamon & dusted with powdered sugar.

Warm German Chocolate Cake

Warm German Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!

Vanilla Ice Cream (Two Scoops)

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, gluten free fudge brownie topped with caramel drizzle and caramel stroopwafel

Kids

Kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Brat

$7.00

one sausage on a brioche bun served with fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Just Wurst

$7.00

Sausage a la carte

German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$8.00

Warm sliced yukon potatoes, tossed in crispy bacon, pickled shallot and parsley and mustard vinaigrette

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower, leeks, hazelnut & sage brown butter

Kaesespatzle

Kaesespatzle

$9.00

Goat cheese spatzle with Grana Padano.

Crispy Spaetzle

$9.00

German pan fried egg noodle

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Braised Red Cabbage

$8.00

Spinach & Pretzel Dumplings

$3.00

3 dumplings topped with creamy mushroom gravy and parsley

SD Curry Ketchup

SD Spicy Mustard

$0.50

SD Cheese Fondue

$1.00

SD Obatzda

$1.00

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

SD Bun

$1.00

SD Pickle Spear

$0.50

SD Sauerkraut (Large)

$6.00

SD Sauerkraut (Small)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts. Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!

1415 Market St, Denver, CO 80202

Rhein Haus & Wally's image
Rhein Haus & Wally's image
Rhein Haus & Wally's image
Rhein Haus & Wally's image

